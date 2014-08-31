Trending

Chavanel wins GP Ouest France-Plouay

Fedi and Vichot round out the podium

Image 1 of 54

FDJ on the front line of the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Omega Pharma-Quick Step animated the race today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Rui Costa in the rainbow jersey sits in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

The peloton crosses the line and gets sready for another lap of teh coruse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

The breakaway working together

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

The podium from today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) is on a winning streak at the moment

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) has a quick chat to Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

The top three on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) celebrates the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) starts his winning celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Riders get ready for the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) on the start line. He didn't finish the race today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) signs autographs for some young fans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) signs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Omega Pharma-Quick Step presented the crowds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Omega Pharma-Quick Step disembark the team presentation stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Selfie time for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and a fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

A fans reaches out to get an autograph

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 54

A Katusha rider sings on for the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) signs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Katusha at the sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

The Feillu bothers of Bretagne - Séché Environnement

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

As the "home team" Bretagne - Séché Environnement were getting a lot of attention

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

There were big crowds at the finishline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Matteo Trentin signs autographs at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) signs in

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) signs in to GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

A breakaway rolls along

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the sign-in stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs in for the start of the GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) wins GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

The GP Ouest France-Plouay podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes interviews from the press after winning the GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) wins GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes the victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) enjoys his win at GP Ouest France-Plouay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Podium (l-r): Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) won the GP Ouest France-Plouay held on Sunday in France. The Frenchman won the WorldTour race ahead of Italy's Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) and compatriot Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr).

Chavanel won the race from a select group of seven riders that launched off the front of the field on the final climb of the 235km race. He waited patiently for the final few hundred meters before timing his sprint to perfection and crossing the line with the win.

It was a successful week for Chavanel, who recently won the overall title at the five-stage Tour du Poitou-Charentes that ended on Friday in Poitiers.

“It’s great. I honestly didn’t think I’d win because I was sure the race would end in a sprint,” Chavanel said.   “I’d decided not to make any big efforts and to wait for the final three laps and then ride a smart race. It’s been a fantastic week for me. I won on my local roads at the Tour du Poitou-Charentes and then the GP Ouest-France.”

Chavanel’s breakaway companions included Fedi and Vichot, who were also on the podium, along with Cyril Gauthier (Europcar), Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Ben Hermans (BMC).

The main field nearly caught the winning breakaway but was just two seconds short. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the sprint for eighth place.

After racing at the Tour of Britain, which is coming up from September 7 to 14, Chavanel will likely compete in both time trial and the road race at the world championships held from September 21 to 28 in Ponferrada, Spain.

“Why not?” Chavanel said in a UCI press release. “Now I’m going to ride the Tour of Britain without any pressure and then spend some time at home. I’m motivated.”

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who is competing at the Vuelta a España, is currently leading the WorldTour ranking with a total of 462 points. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), also at the Vuelta, is second with 407 points and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is third with 392 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5:38:26
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:02
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Giant-Shimano
16Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
17Enrique Sanz (Esp) Movistar Team
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
22Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
26Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
28Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
32Ben Swift (Gbr) Team Sky
33Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
35Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
39Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
47Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
49Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
54Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
57Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
58Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
61Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
64Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
66Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
67Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
70Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
76Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
78Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
83Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:11
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
88Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
89Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
91Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
93Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
94Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:39
96Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin Sharp
97Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:01:10
98Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
100Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
101Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
103Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
104Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
105Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
107Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
108Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lampre-Merida
110Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
111Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Bradley Wiggins (Gbr) Team Sky
113Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
115Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:31
116Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:51
117Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
118Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
119Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
120Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:02:50
123Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
124John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
125Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
126Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
127Jack Bauer (Nzl) Garmin Sharp
128Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:32
129Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:04:03
130Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
131Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
132Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica Greenedge0:05:01
133Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
134Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:05:44
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
136Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
140Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:37
141Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
142Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
143Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:46
144Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:07
145Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:49
146Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
147Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
148Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
149Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
150Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:09:23
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFGrégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFStephen Cummings (Gbr) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFIan Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMartin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

 

