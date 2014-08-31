Image 1 of 54 FDJ on the front line of the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 54 Omega Pharma-Quick Step animated the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Rui Costa in the rainbow jersey sits in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 The peloton crosses the line and gets sready for another lap of teh coruse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 The breakaway working together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 The podium from today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) is on a winning streak at the moment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) has a quick chat to Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 54 The top three on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 54 Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) starts his winning celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 54 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 54 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 54 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 54 Riders get ready for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 54 Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) on the start line. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) won the GP Ouest France-Plouay held on Sunday in France. The Frenchman won the WorldTour race ahead of Italy's Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) and compatriot Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr).

Chavanel won the race from a select group of seven riders that launched off the front of the field on the final climb of the 235km race. He waited patiently for the final few hundred meters before timing his sprint to perfection and crossing the line with the win.

It was a successful week for Chavanel, who recently won the overall title at the five-stage Tour du Poitou-Charentes that ended on Friday in Poitiers.

“It’s great. I honestly didn’t think I’d win because I was sure the race would end in a sprint,” Chavanel said. “I’d decided not to make any big efforts and to wait for the final three laps and then ride a smart race. It’s been a fantastic week for me. I won on my local roads at the Tour du Poitou-Charentes and then the GP Ouest-France.”

Chavanel’s breakaway companions included Fedi and Vichot, who were also on the podium, along with Cyril Gauthier (Europcar), Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Ben Hermans (BMC).

The main field nearly caught the winning breakaway but was just two seconds short. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the sprint for eighth place.

After racing at the Tour of Britain, which is coming up from September 7 to 14, Chavanel will likely compete in both time trial and the road race at the world championships held from September 21 to 28 in Ponferrada, Spain.

“Why not?” Chavanel said in a UCI press release. “Now I’m going to ride the Tour of Britain without any pressure and then spend some time at home. I’m motivated.”

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who is competing at the Vuelta a España, is currently leading the WorldTour ranking with a total of 462 points. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), also at the Vuelta, is second with 407 points and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is third with 392 points.

Full Results