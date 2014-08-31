Chavanel wins GP Ouest France-Plouay
Fedi and Vichot round out the podium
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) won the GP Ouest France-Plouay held on Sunday in France. The Frenchman won the WorldTour race ahead of Italy's Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) and compatriot Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr).
Chavanel won the race from a select group of seven riders that launched off the front of the field on the final climb of the 235km race. He waited patiently for the final few hundred meters before timing his sprint to perfection and crossing the line with the win.
It was a successful week for Chavanel, who recently won the overall title at the five-stage Tour du Poitou-Charentes that ended on Friday in Poitiers.
“It’s great. I honestly didn’t think I’d win because I was sure the race would end in a sprint,” Chavanel said. “I’d decided not to make any big efforts and to wait for the final three laps and then ride a smart race. It’s been a fantastic week for me. I won on my local roads at the Tour du Poitou-Charentes and then the GP Ouest-France.”
Chavanel’s breakaway companions included Fedi and Vichot, who were also on the podium, along with Cyril Gauthier (Europcar), Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Ben Hermans (BMC).
The main field nearly caught the winning breakaway but was just two seconds short. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the sprint for eighth place.
After racing at the Tour of Britain, which is coming up from September 7 to 14, Chavanel will likely compete in both time trial and the road race at the world championships held from September 21 to 28 in Ponferrada, Spain.
“Why not?” Chavanel said in a UCI press release. “Now I’m going to ride the Tour of Britain without any pressure and then spend some time at home. I’m motivated.”
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who is competing at the Vuelta a España, is currently leading the WorldTour ranking with a total of 462 points. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), also at the Vuelta, is second with 407 points and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is third with 392 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5:38:26
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Enrique Sanz (Esp) Movistar Team
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|28
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|31
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Team Sky
|33
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|39
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|54
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|57
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|59
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|61
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|66
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|67
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|73
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|78
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Martin Kohler (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:11
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|88
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|91
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:39
|96
|Tyler Farrar (Usa) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|98
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|103
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|108
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Bradley Wiggins (Gbr) Team Sky
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|115
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|116
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:51
|117
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|118
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|119
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|120
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:50
|123
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|124
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|125
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|126
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|127
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Garmin Sharp
|128
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:32
|129
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:03
|130
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|131
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|132
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:01
|133
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:44
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|136
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|140
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:37
|141
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|142
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|143
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:46
|144
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:07
|145
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|146
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|148
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|149
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:23
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (Gbr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy