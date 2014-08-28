GP Ouest France-Plouay past winners
Champions 1931-2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2013
|Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|2012
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) Team Sky
|2011
|Grega Bole (SLO) Lampre-ISD
|2010
|Matthew Goss (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) Cervélo TestTeam
|2008
|Pierrick Fédrigo (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
|2007
|Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
|2006
|Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Liquigas
|2005
|George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
|2004
|Didier Rous (FRA) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Andy Flickinger (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Jeremy Hunt (GBR) BigMat-Auber 93
|2001
|Nico Mattan (BEL)
|2000
|Michele Bartoli (ITA)
|1999
|Christophe Mengin (FRA)
|1998
|Pascal Hervé (FRA)
|1997
|Andrea Ferrigato (ITA)
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (BEL)
|1995
|Rolf Järmann (SUI)
|1994
|Andreï Tchmil (MDA)
|1993
|Thierry Claveyrolat (FRA)
|1992
|Ronan Pensec (FRA)
|1991
|Armand de Las Cuevas (FRA)
|1990
|Bruno Cornillet (FRA)
|1989
|Jean-Claude Colotti (FRA)
|1988
|Luc Leblanc (FRA)
|1987
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)
|1986
|Martial Gayant (FRA)
|1985
|Eric Guyot (FRA)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (IRL)
|1983
|Pierre Bazzo (FRA)
|1982
|François Castaing (FRA)
|1981
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)
|1980
|Patrick Friou (FRA)
|1979
|Frits Pirard (NED)
|1978
|Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (FRA)
|1977
|Jacques Bossis (FRA)
|1976
|Jacques Bossis (FRA)
|1975
|Cyrille Guimard (FRA)
|1974
|Raymond Martin (FRA)
|1973
|Jean-Claude Largeau (FRA)
|1972
|Robert Bouloux (FRA)
|1971
|Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (FRA)
|1970
|Jean Marcarini (FRA)
|1969
|Jean Jourden (FRA)
|1968
|Jean Jourden (FRA)
|1967
|François Hamon (FRA)
|1966
|Claude Mazeaud (FRA)
|1965
|François Goasduff (FRA)
|1964
|Jean Bourles (FRA)
|1963
|Fernand Picot (FRA)
|1962
|Jean Gainche (FRA)
|1961
|Fernand Picot (FRA)
|1960
|Hubert Ferrer (FRA)
|1959
|Emmanuel Crenn (FRA)
|1958
|Jean Gainche (FRA)
|1957
|Isaac Vitre (FRA)
|1956
|Valentin Huot (FRA)
|1955
|Jean Petitjean (FRA)
|1954
|Ugo Anzile (ITA)
|1953
|Serge Blusson (FRA)
|1952
|Emile Guerinel (FRA)
|1951
|Emile Guerinel (FRA)
|1950
|Armand Audaire (FRA)
|1949
|Armand Audaire (FRA)
|1948
|Eloi Tassin (FRA)
|1947
|Raymond Louviot (FRA)
|1946
|Ange Le Strat (FRA)
|1945
|Eloi Tassin (FRA)
|1938
|Pierre Cloarec (FRA)
|1937
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (FRA)
|1936
|Pierre Cogan (FRA)
|1935
|Jean Le Dily (FRA)
|1934
|Lucien Tulot (FRA)
|1933
|Philippe Bono (FRA)
|1932
|Philippe Bono (FRA)
|1931
|François Favé (FRA)
