Image 1 of 7 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the 2011 edition of the GP Nobili Rubinetterie - Coppa Citta di Stresa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 The Liquigas-Cannondale squad is introduced prior to the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Charly Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Bernardo Riccio (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his fourth win of 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the GP Nobili Rubinetterie - Coppa Citta di Stresa on Sunday, decided in a field sprint finale. The 22-year-old Italian outkicked Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) and Bernardo Riccio (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) for his fourth win of the season.

A four-man break containing Federico Rocchetti (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Krzystzof Szczawinski (Miche-Guerciotti), Dominik Hrinkow (Voralberg) and Rafaa Chtioui (Acqua & Sapone) was away for the bulk of the race and achieved a maximum advantage of 5:05, but was ultimately absorbed by the peloton with 14km remaining.

"It was a perfect sprint, in which everything was fine," said Viviani. "This is despite there being many other riders capable of victory. Having a team that believes in me, that works to give me the chance to win is like a double push. The responsibility to do well is a huge incentive."

Viviani competes on both the road and track, recently winning the 6 Giorni delle Rose six-day event with partner Jacopo Guarnieri, and utilizes his track experience in the frequently chaotic finishes to road races.

"It allows me to get on the right wheel without any problems in the final 10 kilometres. And now I'll return to the track for the European Championships."

Afterward the European Championships, Viviani will return once again to the road. "I expect a long trip in the United States, where I will attend races in Utah and Colorado and try to win stages. I just completed a block of training in the mountains where I achieved a good level of form.

"In late August I will return to Italy to try to earn a spot on the national team for the road world championships in Copenhagen. Our coach Bettini is extremely capable and attentive to young riders: it's up to me and my performances to convince him of being a part of the national team."