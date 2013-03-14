Trending

Jungels wins GP Nobili Rubinetterie

Luxembourger solos to victory in Stresa

Image 1 of 7

Bob Jungels (Radioshack Leopard) soloed to victory in the GP Nobili Rubinetterie

Bob Jungels (Radioshack Leopard) soloed to victory in the GP Nobili Rubinetterie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie

The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 7

The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie

The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

The peloton awaits the start of the The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie

The peloton awaits the start of the The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 7

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) took the field sprint for second place.

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) took the field sprint for second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 7

GP Nobili Rubinetterie champion Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard)

GP Nobili Rubinetterie champion Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 7

GP Nobili Rubinetterie podium (L-R): Daniele Bennati, 2nd; Bob Jungels, 1st; Simone Ponzi, 3rd

GP Nobili Rubinetterie podium (L-R): Daniele Bennati, 2nd; Bob Jungels, 1st; Simone Ponzi, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels handed his RadioShack team its second victory of 2013 in the GP Nobili Runinetterie after a spectacular solo ride in the final 15km.

The Luxembourger was part of a four-man breakaway that escaped just 11km into the 187.5km course together with Marco Haller (Katusha), Eloy Teruel (Movistar) and Edwin Avila (Colombia), but attacked on the final climb with 25km to go, leaving the other three behind.

He pulled out enough of an advantage that even with a pan-flat final 15km, he was able to stay clear of the chasing peloton, which was led to the line 52 seconds later by Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff).

 “It was a really hard day. Everyone on the team kept trying to go in the breakaways and I finally made it with Haller (Katusha), Teruel (Movistar) and Avila (Colombia). We worked well together most of the day and got over nine minutes. When we went on the climb the first time we still had seven minutes and I saw that I was the strongest in the group. We were three guys by the second time on the climb and I attacked at the bottom. That was my only chance so I time trialed to the finish against a strong headwind. I kept hearing Kim’s voice in my ear piece and I couldn’t believe how long those 15k felt.

“This was a race where we had no real leader so (director) Kim [Andersen] told us to try something. It’s an amazing feeling. I was hoping to have a win some time this year but I never expected this. I am overwhelmed. It’s good for the team and I am so happy.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard4:33:04
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:52
3Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord
5Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movisstar Team
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
14Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
15Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
16Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
17David Boily (Can) Amore Amore & Vita Vita
18Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Katusha
19Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
20Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest.
21Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
22Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
23Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
24George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
25Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
28Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
29Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
31Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord
32Davide Rebellin (Ita) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
33Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
35Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
37Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard
38Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
39Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
41Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
42Fabio Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
43Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
44Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
45Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
48Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
49Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
50Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
52Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
54Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
55Zsolt Der (Hun) Utensilnord
56Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
57Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
59Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord
60Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord
61Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
62Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
64Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
65Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
66Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
67Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord
68Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
70Tomas Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
71Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
72Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
73Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack Leopard
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
76William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
78Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel Euskadi
79Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel Euskadi
80Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
81Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
82Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
83Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
84Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
85Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
86Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
87Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
88Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
89Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
90Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
91Jeffry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
92Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
93Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
94Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
95Alessio Camilli (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
96Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
97Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
98Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
99Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
100Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
101Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
102Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord
103Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
104Artem Topchyanuyk (Ukr) Amore Amore & Vita Vita
105Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
106Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
107Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore Amore & Vita Vita
108Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
109Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews