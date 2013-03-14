Image 1 of 7 Bob Jungels (Radioshack Leopard) soloed to victory in the GP Nobili Rubinetterie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 The peloton awaits the start of the The peloton in action during the GP Nobili Rubinetterie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) took the field sprint for second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 GP Nobili Rubinetterie champion Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 GP Nobili Rubinetterie podium (L-R): Daniele Bennati, 2nd; Bob Jungels, 1st; Simone Ponzi, 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels handed his RadioShack team its second victory of 2013 in the GP Nobili Runinetterie after a spectacular solo ride in the final 15km.

The Luxembourger was part of a four-man breakaway that escaped just 11km into the 187.5km course together with Marco Haller (Katusha), Eloy Teruel (Movistar) and Edwin Avila (Colombia), but attacked on the final climb with 25km to go, leaving the other three behind.

He pulled out enough of an advantage that even with a pan-flat final 15km, he was able to stay clear of the chasing peloton, which was led to the line 52 seconds later by Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff).

“It was a really hard day. Everyone on the team kept trying to go in the breakaways and I finally made it with Haller (Katusha), Teruel (Movistar) and Avila (Colombia). We worked well together most of the day and got over nine minutes. When we went on the climb the first time we still had seven minutes and I saw that I was the strongest in the group. We were three guys by the second time on the climb and I attacked at the bottom. That was my only chance so I time trialed to the finish against a strong headwind. I kept hearing Kim’s voice in my ear piece and I couldn’t believe how long those 15k felt.

“This was a race where we had no real leader so (director) Kim [Andersen] told us to try something. It’s an amazing feeling. I was hoping to have a win some time this year but I never expected this. I am overwhelmed. It’s good for the team and I am so happy.”

