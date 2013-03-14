Jungels wins GP Nobili Rubinetterie
Luxembourger solos to victory in Stresa
Bob Jungels handed his RadioShack team its second victory of 2013 in the GP Nobili Runinetterie after a spectacular solo ride in the final 15km.
The Luxembourger was part of a four-man breakaway that escaped just 11km into the 187.5km course together with Marco Haller (Katusha), Eloy Teruel (Movistar) and Edwin Avila (Colombia), but attacked on the final climb with 25km to go, leaving the other three behind.
He pulled out enough of an advantage that even with a pan-flat final 15km, he was able to stay clear of the chasing peloton, which was led to the line 52 seconds later by Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff).
“It was a really hard day. Everyone on the team kept trying to go in the breakaways and I finally made it with Haller (Katusha), Teruel (Movistar) and Avila (Colombia). We worked well together most of the day and got over nine minutes. When we went on the climb the first time we still had seven minutes and I saw that I was the strongest in the group. We were three guys by the second time on the climb and I attacked at the bottom. That was my only chance so I time trialed to the finish against a strong headwind. I kept hearing Kim’s voice in my ear piece and I couldn’t believe how long those 15k felt.
“This was a race where we had no real leader so (director) Kim [Andersen] told us to try something. It’s an amazing feeling. I was hoping to have a win some time this year but I never expected this. I am overwhelmed. It’s good for the team and I am so happy.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|4:33:04
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:52
|3
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord
|5
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movisstar Team
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|14
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|15
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|17
|David Boily (Can) Amore Amore & Vita Vita
|18
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|19
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|20
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest.
|21
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|23
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|25
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|28
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|29
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord
|32
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack Leopard
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|35
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|37
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|38
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|39
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|41
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|42
|Fabio Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|43
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|44
|Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|52
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|53
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Zsolt Der (Hun) Utensilnord
|56
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|57
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|58
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|59
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord
|60
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord
|61
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|62
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|63
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|64
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|65
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|66
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|67
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord
|68
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|69
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Tomas Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|71
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|73
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack Leopard
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|76
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel Euskadi
|79
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel Euskadi
|80
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|84
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|85
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|86
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|87
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|88
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|89
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|90
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|91
|Jeffry Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|92
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|93
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|94
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|95
|Alessio Camilli (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|96
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|97
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|98
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|99
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|100
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|101
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord
|103
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|104
|Artem Topchyanuyk (Ukr) Amore Amore & Vita Vita
|105
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
|106
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|107
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore Amore & Vita Vita
|108
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|109
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
