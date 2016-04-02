Izagirre wins GP Miguel Indurain
Sergio Henao second in Spanish race
After finishing second 12 months ago, Ion Izagirre (Movistar) went one better to win the GP Miguel Indurain on Saturday, outsprinting Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the top of the short, steep final climb.
The duo were part of a large select group that formed with over 50 kilometres to go in the hilly one-day race in the Navarre region of Spain, and it was Moreno Moser (Cannondale) who took third from the remnants of that group.
It was a strong move, containing many members of the bigger teams, including Sky’s Vasil Kiryineka and Sebastian Henao, Movistar's Giovanni Visconti and Gorka Izagirre, Katusha's Sergey Chernetskiy and Egor Silin, Pierre Rolland (Canndondale), and Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural). Orica-GreenEdge were forced to chase and Adam Yates forged clear on the steep gradients of the Ibarra to bridge across with Dani Moreno (Movistar).
It was Visconti who sparked the winning move with an attack on the final categorised climb of Eraul, and Henao was the man to respond, dragging Izagirre with him. As the roads continued to undulate in the final 10km, the trio had an advantage of some 20 seconds, but rather than conserve their numerical advantage to the finishing town of Estella, Movistar soon attacked through Izagirre, with Visconti falling back to the chasing group.
Izagirre and Henao had to work to keep the chasers at bay but as the road kicked up in the final kilometre it was clear they'd be contesting the win. Izagirre led on the lower slopes and when Henao tried to come round him the final 100 metres, the Spaniard used his knowledge of the twisty finish to make sure he wasn't able to do so.
"It's difficult to win, even more so on home soil. It was a bit complicated at first with that break of 14 but we responded really well and in the final part we made a break with three from Sky, us three, and then in the end on the final climb I was able to fight for the win against Sergio," said Izagirre, who laid down an important marker ahead of the Vuelta al País Vasco
"Winning ahead of a race like the Itzulia, it's a sign that we're doing things well and taking good form into the race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:37:18
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|6
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|9
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:58
|10
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|0:03:35
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|12
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:40
|13
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:04:05
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|19
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|20
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:12
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:04:16
|24
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:17
|25
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:29
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:30
|33
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:35
|34
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:43
|35
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:53
|37
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:16
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|39
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|42
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|43
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:10:41
|47
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|48
|Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:16:01
|49
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|50
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:16:49
|51
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|52
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|53
|Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|54
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|56
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|57
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|59
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|David Galaretta Ugarte (Spa) DAG
|62
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|63
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|64
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|66
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|67
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|68
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa)
|69
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|70
|Josu Zabala (Spa)
|71
|Javier Otxoa (Spa)
|72
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|73
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:16:57
|74
|Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:16:59
|75
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:17:01
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:11
|77
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:13
|78
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|DNF
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa)
|DNF
|Jon Irisarri (Spa)
|DNF
|Diego Pablo Sevilla (Spa)
|DNF
|Ruben Catala Spa)
|DNF
|Axel Costa Soria (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Marc Vilanova Marsa (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Dominic Schils (GBr) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|DNF
|Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|DNF
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Guillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
|DNF
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Aleksandrs Rublevskis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Mehndi Tigrine (Bel) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
|DNF
|Johnatan Fernando Sarmiento Pacheco (Col) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
