Trending

Izagirre wins GP Miguel Indurain

Sergio Henao second in Spanish race

Image 1 of 8

Ion Izagirre wins the 2016 GP Miguel Indurain

Ion Izagirre wins the 2016 GP Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 8

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) finished third

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) finished third
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 8

Mikel Landa of Team Sky

Mikel Landa of Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 8

Vasil Kiryienka of Team Sky.

Vasil Kiryienka of Team Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 8

Miguel Indurain and Joaquin Rodriguez

Miguel Indurain and Joaquin Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 8

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Indurain and Joaquin Rodriguez

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Indurain and Joaquin Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 8

Miguel Indurain, Sergio Henao, Ion Izagirre and Moreno Moser

Miguel Indurain, Sergio Henao, Ion Izagirre and Moreno Moser
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 8

Ion Izagirre and Miguel Indurain

Ion Izagirre and Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Bettini)

After finishing second 12 months ago, Ion Izagirre (Movistar) went one better to win the GP Miguel Indurain on Saturday, outsprinting Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the top of the short, steep final climb.

Related Articles

Izagirre: Winning Indurain confirms I'm ready for Pais Vasco

The duo were part of a large select group that formed with over 50 kilometres to go in the hilly one-day race in the Navarre region of Spain, and it was Moreno Moser (Cannondale) who took third from the remnants of that group.

It was a strong move, containing many members of the bigger teams, including Sky’s Vasil Kiryineka and Sebastian Henao, Movistar's Giovanni Visconti and Gorka Izagirre, Katusha's Sergey Chernetskiy and Egor Silin, Pierre Rolland (Canndondale), and Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural). Orica-GreenEdge were forced to chase and Adam Yates forged clear on the steep gradients of the Ibarra to bridge across with Dani Moreno (Movistar).

It was Visconti who sparked the winning move with an attack on the final categorised climb of Eraul, and Henao was the man to respond, dragging Izagirre with him. As the roads continued to undulate in the final 10km, the trio had an advantage of some 20 seconds, but rather than conserve their numerical advantage to the finishing town of Estella, Movistar soon attacked through Izagirre, with Visconti falling back to the chasing group.

Izagirre and Henao had to work to keep the chasers at bay but as the road kicked up in the final kilometre it was clear they'd be contesting the win. Izagirre led on the lower slopes and when Henao tried to come round him the final 100 metres, the Spaniard used his knowledge of the twisty finish to make sure he wasn't able to do so.

"It's difficult to win, even more so on home soil. It was a bit complicated at first with that break of 14 but we responded really well and in the final part we made a break with three from Sky, us three, and then in the end on the final climb I was able to fight for the win against Sergio," said Izagirre, who laid down an important marker ahead of the Vuelta al País Vasco

"Winning ahead of a race like the Itzulia, it's a sign that we're doing things well and taking good form into the race."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4:37:18
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:17
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
6Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:20
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
9Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:58
10Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:03:35
11Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:39
12Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:03:40
13Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:05
14Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
17Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha0:04:10
19Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
20Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:12
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
22Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
23Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:04:16
24Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:17
25Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:29
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:30
33Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:35
34Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:43
35Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
36Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:53
37Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:16
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:13
39Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
40Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
41Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
42Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
43César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:41
47James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
48Joao Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto0:16:01
49Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
50Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:16:49
51Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
52Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
53Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto
54David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
55Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
56Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
57Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
58Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
59Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
60John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
61David Galaretta Ugarte (Spa) DAG
62Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
63Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
64Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
65Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
66Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
67Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
68Xavier San Sebastian (Spa)
69Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
70Josu Zabala (Spa)
71Javier Otxoa (Spa)
72Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
73Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:16:57
74Victor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:59
75Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:17:01
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:11
77Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:13
78Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:17:31
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFDiego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFSamuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJoaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFRaul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
DNFRicardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFNairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPhillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMiguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFYanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFGeorge Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJuan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa)
DNFJon Irisarri (Spa)
DNFDiego Pablo Sevilla (Spa)
DNFRuben Catala Spa)
DNFAxel Costa Soria (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
DNFMarc Vilanova Marsa (Spa) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
DNFDominic Schils (GBr) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
DNFDaniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto
DNFAngel Rebollido (Spa) W52/FC Porto
DNFCarlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
DNFGuillaume De Almeida (Fra) Radio Popular - Boavista
DNFPeeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFMaris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFEmils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFDeins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFAleksandrs Rublevskis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFJorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFArnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFVasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFKing Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJuan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFMehndi Tigrine (Bel) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project
DNFJohnatan Fernando Sarmiento Pacheco (Col) Massi - Kuwait Cycling Project

Latest on Cyclingnews