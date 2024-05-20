Martina Fidanza wins GP Mazda Schelkens

By
published

Track world champion scores first road victory of season ahead of Daira Pikulik and Sara Fiorin

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) wins the 2024 GP Mazda Schelkens (Image credit: Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling)

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won the GP Mazda Schelkens in Borsbeek, Belgium on Monday. Finishing a bike length back for second was Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health), while Sara Fiorin (UAE Development) took third at the line in the furious bunch sprint. 

The 128.7km UCI 1.1 race was held for a third edition on a fast, flat course with 11 circuits in Borsbeek. Ceratizit-WNT Pro riders Sandra Alonso and Kathrin Schweinberger delivered Fidanza to the line for her first road win of the season. 

