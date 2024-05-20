Martina Fidanza wins GP Mazda Schelkens

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won the GP Mazda Schelkens in Borsbeek, Belgium on Monday. Finishing a bike length back for second was Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health), while Sara Fiorin (UAE Development) took third at the line in the furious bunch sprint.

The 128.7km UCI 1.1 race was held for a third edition on a fast, flat course with 11 circuits in Borsbeek. Ceratizit-WNT Pro riders Sandra Alonso and Kathrin Schweinberger delivered Fidanza to the line for her first road win of the season.

The 24-year-old Italian powered away at the front of the peloton on the final swooping right-hand bend in the closing 100 metres to showcase the speed she uses on the track for Team Pursuit and Scratch titles in 2022.