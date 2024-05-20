Martina Fidanza wins GP Mazda Schelkens
Track world champion scores first road victory of season ahead of Daira Pikulik and Sara Fiorin
Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won the GP Mazda Schelkens in Borsbeek, Belgium on Monday. Finishing a bike length back for second was Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health), while Sara Fiorin (UAE Development) took third at the line in the furious bunch sprint.
The 128.7km UCI 1.1 race was held for a third edition on a fast, flat course with 11 circuits in Borsbeek. Ceratizit-WNT Pro riders Sandra Alonso and Kathrin Schweinberger delivered Fidanza to the line for her first road win of the season.
The 24-year-old Italian powered away at the front of the peloton on the final swooping right-hand bend in the closing 100 metres to showcase the speed she uses on the track for Team Pursuit and Scratch titles in 2022.
Results
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
