Lejarreta wins in Vall de Lord
Ravenel victorious in women's race
Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea Racing Team) won the third round of the GP Massi-Copa Catalana BTT International in Val de Lord, held on the circuit located in Sant Llorenç de Morunys (Lleida). Lejaretta's teammate Ruben Ruzafa was second at 1:52 ahead of World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) in third at 3:12.
Racers competed on a 6.8km course with 275m of climbing per lap.
"We are very happy. The tactic was to get Iñaki and Reuben away. With Hermida chasing, Lejarreta has to be strong to win. Lejarreta has proven that he is riding at a high level," said Orbea Team Director Ixio Barandiaran.
"Today was a great day," said Lejarreta, who took a break after a seventh place finish at the World Cup in South Africa.
"I had gotten a stomach virus, and I was unsure of how I would race against Hermida, Cedric Ravanel and Ruzafa, but as the kilometers passed, I saw I was stronger than my rivals and was reassured. I'm happy to have achieved a major victory and that my preparation for the next World Cup is well under way."
Next week, Lejarreta and his Orbea team will race in the Portugal Cup in Seia Lusa as its riders continue to gain UCI points to increase their chance of competing in the Olympic Games next year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)
|1:22:09
|2
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)
|0:01:52
|3
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|0:03:12
|4
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por)
|0:03:49
|5
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:04:13
|6
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:07:48
|7
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:08:26
|8
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|0:08:42
|9
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:09:48
|10
|Ruben Alemeida (Por)
|0:10:03
|11
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:10:04
|12
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:11:01
|13
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|0:11:19
|14
|Aitor Tur (Spa)
|0:11:26
|15
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:11:29
|16
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:12:17
|17
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|0:12:21
|18
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:12:22
|19
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:13:27
|20
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|0:13:46
|21
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:14:11
|22
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:15:15
|23
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:15:59
|24
|Roger Argelaguer (Spa)
|0:16:11
|25
|Christian Collados (Spa)
|0:17:30
|26
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:17:42
|27
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:18:15
|28
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:19:05
|29
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|0:20:19
|30
|Carlos Hidalgo (Spa)
|0:21:37
|31
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:21:59
|32
|Oscar Berral (Spa)
|0:22:49
|33
|Gerard Arenos (Spa)
|0:23:09
|34
|Ivan De Romo (Spa)
|0:23:35
|35
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|0:24:15
|36
|Gerard Barnolas (Spa)
|0:24:32
|37
|Albert Bargallo (Spa)
|0:24:55
|38
|Matias Adrover (Spa)
|0:25:46
|39
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|40
|Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
|41
|Adria Bachs (Spa)
|42
|Jordi Sanmartin (Spa)
|43
|Rafel Sastre (Spa)
|44
|Jesus Chinchilla (Spa)
|45
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|46
|Francisco Lopez Leon (Spa)
|47
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|48
|Miguel Angel Rubio Martinez (Spa)
|49
|Sergio Borjabad (Spa)
|50
|Alberto Arredondo (Spa)
|51
|Oriol Cañizar (Spa)
|52
|Cristian Navarro (Spa)
|53
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|54
|Enric Costas (Spa)
|DNF
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|DNF
|Ricardo Gutierrez (Spa)
|DNF
|Josep Chavarria (Spa)
|DNF
|Alfredo Saldon (Spa)
|DNF
|Jorge Tarazona (Col)
|DNF
|Calmet Ricard (Spa)
|DNF
|José González (Ecu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|1:22:59
|2
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:03:16
|3
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:08:48
|4
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|0:10:14
|5
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:13:56
|6
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:19:11
|7
|Clara Soms (Spa)
|0:22:18
|8
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|0:33:31
|9
|Arantxa Mejias (Spa)
|0:34:00
|10
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
|11
|Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
|12
|Carolina Lopez Altadill (Spa)
|13
|Brita Henseler (Ger)
|DNF
|Aida Viladrich (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy