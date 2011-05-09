Trending

Lejarreta wins in Vall de Lord

Ravenel victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 4

Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) has time to celebrate his victory

(Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com)
Image 2 of 4

Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) leads the race

(Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com)
Image 3 of 4

Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) set a blistering pace

(Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com)
Image 4 of 4

The elite men's podium

(Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com)

Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea Racing Team) won the third round of the GP Massi-Copa Catalana BTT International in Val de Lord, held on the circuit located in Sant Llorenç de Morunys (Lleida). Lejaretta's teammate Ruben Ruzafa was second at 1:52 ahead of World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) in third at 3:12.

Racers competed on a 6.8km course with 275m of climbing per lap.

"We are very happy. The tactic was to get Iñaki and Reuben away. With Hermida chasing, Lejarreta has to be strong to win. Lejarreta has proven that he is riding at a high level," said Orbea Team Director Ixio Barandiaran.

"Today was a great day," said Lejarreta, who took a break after a seventh place finish at the World Cup in South Africa.

"I had gotten a stomach virus, and I was unsure of how I would race against Hermida, Cedric Ravanel and Ruzafa, but as the kilometers passed, I saw I was stronger than my rivals and was reassured. I'm happy to have achieved a major victory and that my preparation for the next World Cup is well under way."

Next week, Lejarreta and his Orbea team will race in the Portugal Cup in Seia Lusa as its riders continue to gain UCI points to increase their chance of competing in the Olympic Games next year.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)1:22:09
2Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)0:01:52
3José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:03:12
4Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por)0:03:49
5Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:04:13
6Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:07:48
7Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:08:26
8Francesc Guerra (Spa)0:08:42
9Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:09:48
10Ruben Alemeida (Por)0:10:03
11Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:10:04
12Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:11:01
13Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)0:11:19
14Aitor Tur (Spa)0:11:26
15Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:11:29
16Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:12:17
17Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:12:21
18Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:12:22
19Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:13:27
20Xavier Vinyas (Spa)0:13:46
21Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)0:14:11
22Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:15:15
23Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)0:15:59
24Roger Argelaguer (Spa)0:16:11
25Christian Collados (Spa)0:17:30
26Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:17:42
27Oriol Domenech (Spa)0:18:15
28Enric Martorell (Spa)0:19:05
29Albert Carreras (Spa)0:20:19
30Carlos Hidalgo (Spa)0:21:37
31Guillem Marti (Spa)0:21:59
32Oscar Berral (Spa)0:22:49
33Gerard Arenos (Spa)0:23:09
34Ivan De Romo (Spa)0:23:35
35Eduard Figueras (Spa)0:24:15
36Gerard Barnolas (Spa)0:24:32
37Albert Bargallo (Spa)0:24:55
38Matias Adrover (Spa)0:25:46
39Santiago Jurado (Spa)
40Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
41Adria Bachs (Spa)
42Jordi Sanmartin (Spa)
43Rafel Sastre (Spa)
44Jesus Chinchilla (Spa)
45Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
46Francisco Lopez Leon (Spa)
47David Peñaloza (Spa)
48Miguel Angel Rubio Martinez (Spa)
49Sergio Borjabad (Spa)
50Alberto Arredondo (Spa)
51Oriol Cañizar (Spa)
52Cristian Navarro (Spa)
53Eloi Preckler (Spa)
54Enric Costas (Spa)
DNFOscar Sabiote (Spa)
DNFRicardo Gutierrez (Spa)
DNFJosep Chavarria (Spa)
DNFAlfredo Saldon (Spa)
DNFJorge Tarazona (Col)
DNFCalmet Ricard (Spa)
DNFJosé González (Ecu)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cécile Ravanel (Fra)1:22:59
2Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:03:16
3Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:08:48
4Merce Petit (Spa)0:10:14
5Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:13:56
6Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:19:11
7Clara Soms (Spa)0:22:18
8Judith Sanchez (Spa)0:33:31
9Arantxa Mejias (Spa)0:34:00
10Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
11Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
12Carolina Lopez Altadill (Spa)
13Brita Henseler (Ger)
DNFAida Viladrich (Spa)

 

