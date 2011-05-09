Image 1 of 4 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) has time to celebrate his victory (Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com) Image 2 of 4 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) leads the race (Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com) Image 3 of 4 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) set a blistering pace (Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com) Image 4 of 4 The elite men's podium (Image credit: www.lejarreta-inaki.com)

Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea Racing Team) won the third round of the GP Massi-Copa Catalana BTT International in Val de Lord, held on the circuit located in Sant Llorenç de Morunys (Lleida). Lejaretta's teammate Ruben Ruzafa was second at 1:52 ahead of World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) in third at 3:12.

Racers competed on a 6.8km course with 275m of climbing per lap.

"We are very happy. The tactic was to get Iñaki and Reuben away. With Hermida chasing, Lejarreta has to be strong to win. Lejarreta has proven that he is riding at a high level," said Orbea Team Director Ixio Barandiaran.

"Today was a great day," said Lejarreta, who took a break after a seventh place finish at the World Cup in South Africa.

"I had gotten a stomach virus, and I was unsure of how I would race against Hermida, Cedric Ravanel and Ruzafa, but as the kilometers passed, I saw I was stronger than my rivals and was reassured. I'm happy to have achieved a major victory and that my preparation for the next World Cup is well under way."

Next week, Lejarreta and his Orbea team will race in the Portugal Cup in Seia Lusa as its riders continue to gain UCI points to increase their chance of competing in the Olympic Games next year.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) 1:22:09 2 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 0:01:52 3 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 0:03:12 4 Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por) 0:03:49 5 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) 0:04:13 6 Cristofer Bosque (Spa) 0:07:48 7 Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol) 0:08:26 8 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 0:08:42 9 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 0:09:48 10 Ruben Alemeida (Por) 0:10:03 11 Francesc Freixer (Spa) 0:10:04 12 Marcos Vasquez (Spa) 0:11:01 13 Adelino Moll Mut (Spa) 0:11:19 14 Aitor Tur (Spa) 0:11:26 15 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:11:29 16 Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) 0:12:17 17 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:12:21 18 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) 0:12:22 19 Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa) 0:13:27 20 Xavier Vinyas (Spa) 0:13:46 21 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:14:11 22 Jordi Carnicer (Spa) 0:15:15 23 Noel Trillo Flores (Spa) 0:15:59 24 Roger Argelaguer (Spa) 0:16:11 25 Christian Collados (Spa) 0:17:30 26 Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa) 0:17:42 27 Oriol Domenech (Spa) 0:18:15 28 Enric Martorell (Spa) 0:19:05 29 Albert Carreras (Spa) 0:20:19 30 Carlos Hidalgo (Spa) 0:21:37 31 Guillem Marti (Spa) 0:21:59 32 Oscar Berral (Spa) 0:22:49 33 Gerard Arenos (Spa) 0:23:09 34 Ivan De Romo (Spa) 0:23:35 35 Eduard Figueras (Spa) 0:24:15 36 Gerard Barnolas (Spa) 0:24:32 37 Albert Bargallo (Spa) 0:24:55 38 Matias Adrover (Spa) 0:25:46 39 Santiago Jurado (Spa) 40 Arnau Planas Molina (Spa) 41 Adria Bachs (Spa) 42 Jordi Sanmartin (Spa) 43 Rafel Sastre (Spa) 44 Jesus Chinchilla (Spa) 45 Sergi Pujabet (Spa) 46 Francisco Lopez Leon (Spa) 47 David Peñaloza (Spa) 48 Miguel Angel Rubio Martinez (Spa) 49 Sergio Borjabad (Spa) 50 Alberto Arredondo (Spa) 51 Oriol Cañizar (Spa) 52 Cristian Navarro (Spa) 53 Eloi Preckler (Spa) 54 Enric Costas (Spa) DNF Oscar Sabiote (Spa) DNF Ricardo Gutierrez (Spa) DNF Josep Chavarria (Spa) DNF Alfredo Saldon (Spa) DNF Jorge Tarazona (Col) DNF Calmet Ricard (Spa) DNF José González (Ecu)