Laurens Sweeck wins alone at GP Leuven
By Cyclingnews
Local rider takes second consecutive victory ahead of Meeusen and Orts
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) dominated the GP Leuven on Saturday, taking advantage of the absence of many of his rivals who had opted to travel to Tabor early for Sunday’s World Cup race.
Toon Aerts, Quinten Hermans, Eli Iserbyt and new European champion Lars van der Haar were all absent but Sweeck enjoyed victory in front of his local fans and then flew to Tabor with a morale-boosting victory in his pocket.
Sweeck, the 2020 Belgian national champion, struck out early on the muddy, technical course and rode away from his rivals, and then managed his lead with poise to win for a second consecutive year.
Veteran Belgian Tom Meeusen (Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes) used his experience to beat Spanish national champion Felipe Orts (Teika-BH-Gsport) and finish second, 17 seconds behind Sweeck, who celebrated by high-fiving the fans in the finish area.
Orts was in second place for much of the race but Meeusen managed to pass him in the finale with a spectacular jump across a ditch.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers
|3
|Felipe Orets Lloret (Spa)
|4
|Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers
|5
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|Joran Wuyseure (Bel) tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|7
|Lennert Belmans (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|8
|Lander Loockx (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers
|9
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltini CT
|10
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Laurens Sweeck wins alone at GP LeuvenLocal rider takes second consecutive victory ahead of Meeusen and Orts
-
Anna Kay wins muddy GP LeuvenVan Loy second and Verdonschot third at second round of Ethias Cross
-
Eisel, Gasparotto and Schmidt bolster Bora-Hansgrohe directeur sportif line-upCavendish’s former wingman swaps media role for the team car
-
Terpstra ready to support Peter Sagan at TotalEnergies'I will never again be so good that I can win the Tour of Flanders'
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.