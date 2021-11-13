Trending

Anna Kay wins muddy GP Leuven

Van Loy second and Verdonschot third at second round of Ethias Cross

Briton’s Anna Kay (Starcasino CX Team) won the second round Ethias Cross at GP Leuven on Saturday. She took her first victory of the cyclo-cross season with a solid showing in the mud over Dutch pair of Ellen van Loy, who was 47 seconds back in second, and Laura Verdonschot, 1:13 back.

It was Kay’s second race back to action after she was hit by a driver on a training ride in mid September, requiring surgery to repair a broken collarbone and torn ligaments. She finished eighth at Superprestige Jaarmarktcross on Thursday.

Kay was dominant around the track after Van Loy had taken the early lead with the hole shot. She did take a fall halfway through the race, but Van Loy could not get closer than 35 seconds on the bell lap. 

“I am very pleasantly surprised that I was able to win today. Thursday I already turned eight and that surprised me a bit. But that I can immediately triumph in my second cross is very nice,” Kay said after the race to Nieuwsblad.be. “I made a first gap on the beams. Then I could further deepen that lead and I could continue my own race without being hindered by riders in front of me.”

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team 0:49:58
2Ellen van Loy (Bel) 0:00:47
3Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:13
4Amira Mellor (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:01:29
5Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:17
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes 0:03:08
7Josie Nelson (GBr) 0:03:09
8Xan Crees (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:04:19
9Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:04:51
10Sterre Vervloet (Bel) 0:04:58
11Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:05:02
12Lara Defour (Bel) 0:05:33
13Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) 0:05:44
14Loes Sels (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:06:06
15Bibi Verzijl (Ned) 0:06:46
16Femke Gort (Ned) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M 0:06:49
17Lotte Baele (Bel) 0:07:18
18Lies´L Schevenels (Bel) 0:07:22
19Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
20Allison Arensman (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
21Maïté Barthels (Lux)
22Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
23Xenna de Bruyckere (Bel)
24Pem Hoefmans (Ned)
25Audrey de Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
26Caren Commissaris (Bel)
27Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
28Mara Schwager (Ger)
29Sara Michielsens (Bel)
30Layla Barthels (Lux)
DNFMarie van de Kerkhof (Bel)
DNFMirthe van den Brande (Bel)
