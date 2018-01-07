Sels wins GP Leuven
De Jong completes comeback with second over Alvarado
Elite Women: Leuven -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:42:52
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|0:00:20
|3
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:25
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:30
|6
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:01:40
|7
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:01:58
|8
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:02:19
|9
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:02:41
|10
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|11
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:03:24
|12
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:03:42
|13
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|14
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|15
|Magdalena Mišonová (Cze)
|0:04:08
|16
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|0:04:34
|17
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|0:05:16
|18
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:05:57
|19
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:06:51
|20
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|21
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|22
|Didi De Vries (Ned)
|23
|Stacey Riedel (Aus)
|24
|Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra)
|25
|Sara Michielsens (Bel)
|26
|Erin Mitchell (Aus)
|DNF
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|DNF
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
