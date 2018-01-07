Trending

Sels wins GP Leuven

De Jong completes comeback with second over Alvarado

Loes Sels (Crelan-Charles)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:42:52
2Thalita De Jong (Ned)0:00:20
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:25
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:30
6Denise Betsema (Ned)0:01:40
7Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:01:58
8Manon Bakker (Ned)0:02:19
9Elle Anderson (USA)0:02:41
10Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
11Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:03:24
12Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:03:42
13Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
14Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
15Magdalena Mišonová (Cze)0:04:08
16Marlene Petit (Fra)0:04:34
17Linda Ter Beek (Ned)0:05:16
18Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:05:57
19Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:06:51
20Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
21Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
22Didi De Vries (Ned)
23Stacey Riedel (Aus)
24Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra)
25Sara Michielsens (Bel)
26Erin Mitchell (Aus)
DNFJolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFNatalie Tapias (USA)
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel)
DNFChristine Vardaros (USA)

