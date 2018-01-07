Trending

Van Kessel claims GP Leuven

Venturini tops Vanthourenhout in podium fight

Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions)

Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:59:59
2Clement Venturini (Fra)0:00:10
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:18
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:24
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:32
6Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:06
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
8Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:18
9David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:01:20
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
11Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:01:56
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus0:02:04
13Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
14Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:33
15Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:39
16Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:03:43
17Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:03:55
18Lander Loockx (Bel)0:04:29
19Sieben Wouters (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:05:02
20Timo Kielich (Bel) Era-Circus0:05:42
21Arne Vrachten (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
22Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
23Andrew Juiliano (USA)
24Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
25Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
26Julien Kaise (Bel)
27Nicholas Smith (Aus)
28Declan Prosser (Aus)
29Vincent Oger (Bel)
DNFTom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)
DNFGert Smets (Bel) Era-Circus

Latest on Cyclingnews