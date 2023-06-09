Thibau Nys wins GP Kanton Aargau
Belgian beats Hirschi, Bilbao
Thibau Nys continued his impressive neo-pro streak of success with Trek-Segafredo, winning the GP Kantons Aargau in Switzerland, the one-day race that precedes the Tour de Suisse.
Nys emerged from the shadows on the rising finish to win by several bike lengths ahead of Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Marco Haller (Bora-hansgrohe) and Alexander Kamp (Tudor Pro Cycling Team).
Nys took his first professional win at the Tour of Norway in May, after taking second on a stage at the Tour de Romandie.
The 173.88km GP Gippingen, now officially known as the Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau, covers a hilly circuit around the canton west of Zurich. The Rotberg climb is covered seven times but leaves the race finely balanced.
After an early break was caught with 37 km to go, Finn Fisher-Black of UAE Team Emirates made a strong solo attack and opened a 30-second lead. However the final climb of the Rotberg hurt the young Kiwi rider and a 30-rider peloton caught him to set-up a reduced sprint finish.
Late attacks by Victor Lafay (Cofidis) and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) were pulled back and then former Under 23 World Champion Filippo Baroncini helped position Nys for his winning effort.
