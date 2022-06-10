Marc Hirschi wins GP Kanton Aargau
By Cyclingnews published
Swiss rider outsprints Schachmann and Kron in Leuggern
Home favourite Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) won the Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau in a reduced bunch sprint of seven riders in Leuggern, Switzerland.
German champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) placed third, taking the final podium spot from a pair of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert riders, Lorenzo Rota and Geog Zimmerman.
