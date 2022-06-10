Marc Hirschi wins GP Kanton Aargau

Home favourite Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) won the Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau in a reduced bunch sprint of seven riders in Leuggern, Switzerland.

German champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) placed third, taking the final podium spot from a pair of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert riders, Lorenzo Rota and Geog Zimmerman.

