Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Luca Paolini (Katusha) to win a rainy GP Industria & Commercio di Prato. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 4 The Italian national team is presented prior to the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 GP Industria & Commercio di Prato podium (l-r): Luca Paolini, Peter Sagan and Matteo Montaguti (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won Sunday's GP Industria & Commercio di Prato in a two-up sprint against Luca Paolini (Katusha) and confirmed he's on splendid form one week prior to the road race world championship in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) followed four seconds late to claim the final podium spot in a race made dangerous by torrential rain in the final 20 kilometres.

"I wanted to test the legs prior to the Worlds" said Sagan. "Liquigas-Cannondale had so many alternatives to establish itself today and my first thought was not to take too many risks. The rain affected the race finale, unfortunately, for [teammate Vincenzo] Nibali who deserved better luck.

"In the last few kilometres I immediately thought of who to mark. When Paolini went I followed him without hesitation because I realized that the move could be good.

"I'm happy with what I have achieved so far but there is no need to celebrate. On [next] Sunday I expect an important test which I look to with great ambition. I know I'm younger than most for Copenhagen and it won't be the only Worlds I'll take part in, however I'm enjoying very good condition and to not make the most of it would be a sin."

The race also provided confirmation of form to Paolini, who'll represent Italy in one week's time at the road race world championships.

"I'm a little disappointed, being overtaken with 20 metres to go is quite sad," said Paolini. "I'm sorry I missed the victory today, especially for the team who worked really well despite the difficult weather conditions.

"Anyway, I consider this race an important test to check my condition after three hard weeks in the Vuelta and just seven days to the world championships. I proved I'm in good shape, so I can say I'm satisfied with my performance."