Sagan outsprints Paolini in Prato

Slovakian champion claims final pre-Worlds test

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Luca Paolini (Katusha) to win a rainy GP Industria & Commercio di Prato.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
The Italian national team is presented prior to the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
GP Industria & Commercio di Prato podium (l-r): Luca Paolini, Peter Sagan and Matteo Montaguti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won Sunday's GP Industria & Commercio di Prato in a two-up sprint against Luca Paolini (Katusha) and confirmed he's on splendid form one week prior to the road race world championship in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) followed four seconds late to claim the final podium spot in a race made dangerous by torrential rain in the final 20 kilometres.

"I wanted to test the legs prior to the Worlds" said Sagan. "Liquigas-Cannondale had so many alternatives to establish itself today and my first thought was not to take too many risks. The rain affected the race finale, unfortunately, for [teammate Vincenzo] Nibali who deserved better luck.

"In the last few kilometres I immediately thought of who to mark. When Paolini went I followed him without hesitation because I realized that the move could be good.

"I'm happy with what I have achieved so far but there is no need to celebrate. On [next] Sunday I expect an important test which I look to with great ambition. I know I'm younger than most for Copenhagen and it won't be the only Worlds I'll take part in, however I'm enjoying very good condition and to not make the most of it would be a sin."

The race also provided confirmation of form to Paolini, who'll represent Italy in one week's time at the road race world championships.

"I'm a little disappointed, being overtaken with 20 metres to go is quite sad," said Paolini. "I'm sorry I missed the victory today, especially for the team who worked really well despite the difficult weather conditions.

"Anyway, I consider this race an important test to check my condition after three hard weeks in the Vuelta and just seven days to the world championships. I proved I'm in good shape, so I can say I'm satisfied with my performance."

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:09:43
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:12
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
9Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italian National Team
11Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
12Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
14Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Italian National Team
15Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:22
17Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:27
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:44
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:50
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
21Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
22Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
23Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:25
24Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
26Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
27Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
28Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
30Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
31Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
33Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:32
39Davide Vigano (Ita) Italian National Team
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
41Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
42Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44David Tintori (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
48Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
49Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
52Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
53Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Fausto Fognini (Ita) DSL
55Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
56Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
57Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
59Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
60Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
62Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
63Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Italian National Team
64Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
65Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
66Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
67Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
68Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
69Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
70Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti

