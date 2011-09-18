Sagan outsprints Paolini in Prato
Slovakian champion claims final pre-Worlds test
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won Sunday's GP Industria & Commercio di Prato in a two-up sprint against Luca Paolini (Katusha) and confirmed he's on splendid form one week prior to the road race world championship in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) followed four seconds late to claim the final podium spot in a race made dangerous by torrential rain in the final 20 kilometres.
"I wanted to test the legs prior to the Worlds" said Sagan. "Liquigas-Cannondale had so many alternatives to establish itself today and my first thought was not to take too many risks. The rain affected the race finale, unfortunately, for [teammate Vincenzo] Nibali who deserved better luck.
"In the last few kilometres I immediately thought of who to mark. When Paolini went I followed him without hesitation because I realized that the move could be good.
"I'm happy with what I have achieved so far but there is no need to celebrate. On [next] Sunday I expect an important test which I look to with great ambition. I know I'm younger than most for Copenhagen and it won't be the only Worlds I'll take part in, however I'm enjoying very good condition and to not make the most of it would be a sin."
The race also provided confirmation of form to Paolini, who'll represent Italy in one week's time at the road race world championships.
"I'm a little disappointed, being overtaken with 20 metres to go is quite sad," said Paolini. "I'm sorry I missed the victory today, especially for the team who worked really well despite the difficult weather conditions.
"Anyway, I consider this race an important test to check my condition after three hard weeks in the Vuelta and just seven days to the world championships. I proved I'm in good shape, so I can say I'm satisfied with my performance."
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:09:43
|2
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:12
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italian National Team
|11
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|12
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Italian National Team
|15
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:22
|17
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:27
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:44
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:50
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|21
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|22
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|23
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:25
|24
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|26
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|27
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|33
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|37
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:32
|39
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Italian National Team
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|41
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|42
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|David Tintori (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|48
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|49
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|52
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|53
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) DSL
|55
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|56
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|60
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|63
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Italian National Team
|64
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|65
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|66
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|67
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|68
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|69
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|70
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy