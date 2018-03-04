Trending

Mohoric wins GP Industria e Artigianato

Slovenian bombs descent to victory over Canola

Image 1 of 33

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

Second place for Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Second place for Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 33

Champagne time on the podium

Champagne time on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 33

Matej Mohoric holds his trophy

Matej Mohoric holds his trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 33

Matej Mohoric arrives at the line

Matej Mohoric arrives at the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 33

Romain Gioux (Team Novo Nordisk

Romain Gioux (Team Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 33

Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac)

Logan Owen (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 33

Nuno Bico (Movistar)

Nuno Bico (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 33

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac)

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 33

Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk

Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 33

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) wins the bunch kick for third

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) wins the bunch kick for third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 33

Giovanni Visconti joins Ballerini

Giovanni Visconti joins Ballerini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli)

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) tries to get away

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) tries to get away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy)

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy)

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First-Drapac)

Daniel Martínez (EF Education First-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Svein Tuft leads the chase

Svein Tuft leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

Daryl Impey gets mechanical assistance

Daryl Impey gets mechanical assistance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Marco Mathis and Dries De Bondt in the breakaway of the 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato

Marco Mathis and Dries De Bondt in the breakaway of the 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Dario Puccioni, Leo Vincent and Fabio Mazzucca in the breakaway

Dario Puccioni, Leo Vincent and Fabio Mazzucca in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato

The 2018 GP Industria e Artigianato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Marco Canola, Matej Mohoric and Davide Ballerini on the podium

Marco Canola, Matej Mohoric and Davide Ballerini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) powers to the line

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) powers to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matej Mohoric put on a display of descending prowess that would make his Bahrain-Merida teammate Vincenzo Nibali proud, using a late attack and no brakes on the hair-raising finale to take out the victory in the GP Industria e Artigianato in Larciano.

The 23-year-old held off the chase of Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) on the flat run-in to take out his first victory of the season. 11 seconds later, Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) took the sprint from a much-reduced bunch for third.

Mohoric played off a late attack from teammate Giovanni Visconti, who joined Ballerini and Bora-Hansgrohe's Cesare Benedetti in a breakaway with two laps to go. Benedetti, who initiated the move, was dropped on the climb during the final lap, while Mohoric sat in the ever-decreasing group behind waiting for the final ascent.

There was a flurry of attacks as Ballerini came back, with Rafal Majka's (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Faniti) all putting in digs. But it was Mohoric's jump just before the crest and subsequent dare-devil descending that proved successful.

"I have to thank all my teammates for the great work they have done throughout the day," Mohoric said. "I knew that the climb was long and that I could get back in the first group without spending too much energy. I wanted to help Giovanni Visconti in the final and when Majka left I went after him. I found myself in the front and so I decided to go all the way.

"I have been studying the climb in the first three laps and I knew that if I had taken the last descent first I could have played my chances. Before the end of the descent, I turned around and saw that nobody was there, after that I did not turn around until I was over the finish line!"

The victory comes after a solid result in Strade Bianche, where he finished 11th, and is his first major one-day win since taking the U23 world title in 2013.

"It's a very important success because it's my first victory with the Bahrain Merida Team's jersey," Mohoric continued. "After Abu Dhabi Tour, I trained well and I had good feelings. Yesterday I did a good Strade Bianche and today it went even better! Now I will start to concentrate on the Giro d'Italia."

Canola's second place was also his best outing so far this season after closing out last year with a win in the Japan Cup, but he was still left wondering what if after latching onto the chasing group on the descent and then coming three seconds shy of catching Mohoric with his attack.

"It is a bittersweet podium," Canola said. "Probably if I had started to chase Matej Mohoric a few hundreds meters before without hesitating, I could have played for the victory. I almost caught him - he was only a few meters in front of me. Bahrain-Merida also played their cards very well, so congratulations to the winner.

"It is a very important podium for me and for my team in Italy, with all the team we have been working very well, with Santaromita and Bagioli also making a great final. Now I can look forward to Tirreno-Adriatico and most of all to Milan-San Remo and Amstel Gold Race, which are very important race for me and for the team."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:39:23
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:00:03
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:11
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
13Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
16Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
18Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
23Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
25Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
27Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:21
28Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:52
29Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:14
30Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
31Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:18
34Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
35Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
37David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
38José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
39Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
40Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:21
41Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:24
42Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
43Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
44Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:37
45Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega0:01:39
46Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
48Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
49Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
50Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:01
51Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:08
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:03:08
54Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:54
55Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
56Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
57Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
60Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
61Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
63Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:05:32
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Paolo Baccio (Ita) Italy0:05:51
67Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
69Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
70Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:04
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
73Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
74Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
75Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:12
77Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:08:19
78Marco Murgano (Ita) Italy
79Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
80Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
81Andrea Garosio (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
82Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
83Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
84Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
87Federico Zurlo (Ita) Mstina Focus
88Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
89Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
90Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:32
91Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Italy
92Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:59
96Matteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
97Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:11:16
98Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
99Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
100Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
102Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
103Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
104Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
105Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
106Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
108Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
109Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
112Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus
113Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
116Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:11:38
117Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:12:38
118Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
DNFLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFNuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJulian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFStepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFSam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRomain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFUmberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFLuca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFDario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
DNFFrancesco Bettini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFEdoardo Corridori (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFEmanuele Onesti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAngelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
DNFAlessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
DNFFabio Mazzucco (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
DNFFilippo Zana (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFVlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFMattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus
DNFRaul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Mstina Focus
DNFAndrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNFSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
DNSGeorg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
DNSBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

