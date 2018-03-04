Mohoric wins GP Industria e Artigianato
Slovenian bombs descent to victory over Canola
Matej Mohoric put on a display of descending prowess that would make his Bahrain-Merida teammate Vincenzo Nibali proud, using a late attack and no brakes on the hair-raising finale to take out the victory in the GP Industria e Artigianato in Larciano.
The 23-year-old held off the chase of Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) on the flat run-in to take out his first victory of the season. 11 seconds later, Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) took the sprint from a much-reduced bunch for third.
Mohoric played off a late attack from teammate Giovanni Visconti, who joined Ballerini and Bora-Hansgrohe's Cesare Benedetti in a breakaway with two laps to go. Benedetti, who initiated the move, was dropped on the climb during the final lap, while Mohoric sat in the ever-decreasing group behind waiting for the final ascent.
There was a flurry of attacks as Ballerini came back, with Rafal Majka's (Bora-Hansgrohe), Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Faniti) all putting in digs. But it was Mohoric's jump just before the crest and subsequent dare-devil descending that proved successful.
"I have to thank all my teammates for the great work they have done throughout the day," Mohoric said. "I knew that the climb was long and that I could get back in the first group without spending too much energy. I wanted to help Giovanni Visconti in the final and when Majka left I went after him. I found myself in the front and so I decided to go all the way.
"I have been studying the climb in the first three laps and I knew that if I had taken the last descent first I could have played my chances. Before the end of the descent, I turned around and saw that nobody was there, after that I did not turn around until I was over the finish line!"
The victory comes after a solid result in Strade Bianche, where he finished 11th, and is his first major one-day win since taking the U23 world title in 2013.
"It's a very important success because it's my first victory with the Bahrain Merida Team's jersey," Mohoric continued. "After Abu Dhabi Tour, I trained well and I had good feelings. Yesterday I did a good Strade Bianche and today it went even better! Now I will start to concentrate on the Giro d'Italia."
Canola's second place was also his best outing so far this season after closing out last year with a win in the Japan Cup, but he was still left wondering what if after latching onto the chasing group on the descent and then coming three seconds shy of catching Mohoric with his attack.
"It is a bittersweet podium," Canola said. "Probably if I had started to chase Matej Mohoric a few hundreds meters before without hesitating, I could have played for the victory. I almost caught him - he was only a few meters in front of me. Bahrain-Merida also played their cards very well, so congratulations to the winner.
"It is a very important podium for me and for my team in Italy, with all the team we have been working very well, with Santaromita and Bagioli also making a great final. Now I can look forward to Tirreno-Adriatico and most of all to Milan-San Remo and Amstel Gold Race, which are very important race for me and for the team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:39:23
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:00:03
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:11
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|16
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|27
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:21
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:52
|29
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:14
|30
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|31
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|34
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|37
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Kanstantsin Suitsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:21
|41
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:24
|42
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|43
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:37
|45
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
|0:01:39
|46
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:01
|51
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:08
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:03:08
|54
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:54
|55
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|61
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Italy
|0:05:51
|67
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
|70
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:04
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|72
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|73
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:12
|77
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:08:19
|78
|Marco Murgano (Ita) Italy
|79
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|80
|Michel Piccot (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|81
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|82
|Ettore Carlini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|83
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|84
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Mstina Focus
|88
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|89
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:32
|91
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Italy
|92
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|94
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
|95
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:59
|96
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis - Vega
|97
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:11:16
|98
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|99
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|100
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|102
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|104
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Italy
|105
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|109
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|112
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus
|113
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|116
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:11:38
|117
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:12:38
|118
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|DNF
|Francesco Bettini (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Edoardo Corridori (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Angelo Vitiello (Ita) D'Amico Utensilnord
|DNF
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|DNF
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|DNF
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Mattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Raul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Mstina Focus
|DNF
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNF
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|DNS
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
