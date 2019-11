Image 1 of 7 Italian Daniele Ratto (Carmiooro-NGC) wins the sprint at the GP Industria (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 7 Urbano Borgioli is popular with the ladies. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 7 UCI Europe Tour leader Giovanni Visconti before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 7 Emanuele Sella (Carmiooro NGC) put in a strong showing although his teammate got the win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Simon Clarke shows the strain as he pushes for the win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Daniele Ratto wins the GP Industria & Artigianato. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 Daniele Ratto enjoys his moment on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Italy’s Daniele Ratto (Carmiooro NGC) was too quick for his six breakaway companions, sprinting to claim the GP Industria. Ratto heldoff Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Meridiana Kamen Team) and fellow Italian Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) to claim the victory.

Australia’s Simon Clarke (ISD Neri) proved his sprinting is coming along nicely as he took fourth place in the sprint.

Colombia’s Jose Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) on the other hand isn’t known for his sprinting, and couldn’t stay with the leaders as the pace increased over the final kilometres. Serpa dropped out the group’s rear to finish alone 10 seconds behind the group.

