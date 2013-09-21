Vanmarcke wins GP Impanis
Weening and Baugnies round out top three
eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiJlOGZiNGEwOC03YjMzLTQ2N2YtYWFiYy04N2IwYjllMDNlMWIiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3MvdmFubWFyY2tlLXZpY3RvcmlvdXMtYXQtZ3AtaW1wYW5pcy12YW4tcGV0ZWdlbVwiXHUwMDNlVmFubWFyY2tlIHZpY3RvcmlvdXMgYXQgR1AgSW1wYW5pcy1WYW4gUGV0ZWdlbVx1MDAzYy9hXHUwMDNlIl0sImltYWdlIjp7ImlkIjoiIiwibmFtZSI6IiIsInBhdGgiOiIiLCJzcmMiOiIiLCJtb3MiOiIiLCJpbXBvcnRTcmMiOiIiLCJ3aWR0aCI6MCwiaGVpZ2h0IjowLCJhbHQiOiIiLCJjcmVkaXQiOiIifX19>Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4:21:48
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:43
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|15
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|17
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|18
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|29
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|35
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|0:08:25
|36
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|37
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|38
|Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Team 3M
|39
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|41
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|42
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|43
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|44
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|45
|Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|46
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|47
|Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|48
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|49
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) NED
|50
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|51
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|52
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|53
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|54
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
|55
|Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
|56
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|58
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|59
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|60
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|61
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|63
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|64
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|66
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|68
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|69
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|70
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|71
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|73
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|74
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|75
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|76
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|77
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|78
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|79
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|80
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|81
|Stan Godrie (Ned) NED
|82
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|83
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|84
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|85
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) NED
|87
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) NED
|89
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|93
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|94
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|96
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|97
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|99
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|102
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|106
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|107
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|109
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|113
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|115
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|116
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|117
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|120
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|121
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|122
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|123
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|124
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|128
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|129
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|130
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|131
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|132
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|134
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|138
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|DNS
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNS
|Rutger Roelants (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Martial Gene (Fra) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Toshoni Van Craen (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy