Vanmarcke wins GP Impanis

Weening and Baugnies round out top three

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling4:21:48
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Netherlands
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:00:07
4Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
5Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:43
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
11Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
14Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
16Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
17Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
18Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Netherlands
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
29Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Daan Myngheer (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:03
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:38
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:37
35Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze0:08:25
36Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
37Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
38Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Team 3M
39Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
41Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
42Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
44Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
45Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
46Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
47Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
48Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
49Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) NED
50Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
51Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
52Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
53Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
54Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
55Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
56Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
58Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
59Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
60Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
61Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
63Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
64Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
66Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
68Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
69Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
70Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
71Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Niels De Rooze (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
73Jens Wallays (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
74Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
75Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
76Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
77Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
78Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
79Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
80Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
81Stan Godrie (Ned) NED
82Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
83Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
84Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
85Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Marco Minnaard (Ned) NED
87Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) NED
89Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
93Ruben Pols (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
94Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
96Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
97Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
99Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
102Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
105Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
106Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
107Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
109Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Tom Devriendt (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
113Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
115Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
116Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
117Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
120Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
121Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
122Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
123Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
124Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
126Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
127Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
128Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
130Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
131Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
132Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
133Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
134Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
135Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
137Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
138Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
139Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
140Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
DNSSteven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNSRutger Roelants (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFNiels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMartial Gene (Fra) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMartynas Maniusis (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFJoren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGarrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFThomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFJeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFDimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFToshoni Van Craen (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFIan Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon

