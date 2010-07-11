Chirico wins in Italy 1-2
La Gac hangs on for overall win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|2:47:14
|2
|Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
|3
|Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia
|4
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|5
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|6
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|7
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|8
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
|9
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
|10
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
|12
|Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|14
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|15
|Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Asbjørn Andersen (Den) Denmark
|17
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Mike Egger (Ger) Germany
|19
|Christian Mager (Ger) Germany
|20
|Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
|21
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|22
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
|23
|Louis Meintges (RSA) South Africa
|24
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|25
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|28
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|29
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France
|0:00:08
|30
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Italy
|31
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10
|32
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:15
|33
|Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:19
|34
|Emile Jacobs (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:39
|35
|Tomas Koudela (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:57
|36
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:01
|37
|Hermann Keller (Ger) Germany
|38
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium
|39
|Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:17
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:35
|41
|Felix Riekmann (Ger) Germany
|42
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:03
|44
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium
|45
|Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
|46
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Slovenia
|47
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Australia
|0:02:05
|48
|Alexis Dulin (Fra) France
|0:02:14
|49
|Michael Andersen (Den) Denmark
|0:03:26
|50
|Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:09
|51
|David Edwards (Aus) Australia
|0:06:37
|52
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
|53
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:20
|54
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|0:09:20
|55
|Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
|56
|Marko Barbir (Cro) Croatia
|57
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|58
|Frederik Jensen Thalund (Den) Denmark
|0:13:03
|59
|Gilles Heymes (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:15:39
|60
|Martin Rabovsky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:18:59
|61
|Blaz Zelenko (Slo) Slovenia
|62
|James Fourie (RSA) South Africa
|63
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Slovenia
|64
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Slovenia
|65
|Juraj Spanik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:19:02
|66
|Aleksa Velickovic (Srb) Serbia
|67
|Uros Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:19:05
|DNF
|Alexander Mork (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Jesper Kousgaard (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Kyle Donachie (RSA) South Africa
|DNF
|Bradley Mitchell (RSA) South Africa
|DNF
|Gerrit Nel (RSA) South Africa
|DNF
|Endi `Irol (Cro) Croatia
|DNF
|Matijas Dovranic (Cro) Croatia
|DNF
|Janko Benger (Cro) Croatia
|DNF
|Uros Repse (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Marko Danilovic (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Dorde Stevanovic (Srb) Serbia
|DNF
|Jerome Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|DNF
|Pierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|DNF
|Antoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|DNF
|Max Losch (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|DNS
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNS
|Jan Kaduch (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNS
|Michal Mracek (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNS
|Dominik Zatko (Svk) Slovakia
|DNS
|Robert Malik (Svk) Slovakia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|20
|pts
|2
|Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
|16
|3
|Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia
|13
|4
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|11
|5
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|9
|6
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|7
|7
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|5
|8
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
|3
|9
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
|2
|10
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|3
|3
|Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|5
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|3
|3
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|5
|pts
|2
|Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium
|3
|3
|Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|5
|pts
|2
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|3
|3
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|5
|pts
|2
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|3
|3
|Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|5
|pts
|2
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|3
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|8:21:42
|2
|Russia
|3
|France
|4
|Australia
|5
|Germany
|6
|Switzerland
|0:00:19
|7
|Belgium
|0:01:01
|8
|Denmark
|0:03:26
|9
|Luxembourg
|0:05:44
|10
|South Africa
|0:19:38
|11
|Czech Republic
|0:19:56
|12
|Slovenia
|0:28:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|5:24:54
|2
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:03
|4
|Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:07
|5
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:09
|6
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
|7
|Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|9
|Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|13
|Asbjørn Andersen (Den) Denmark
|14
|Mike Egger (Ger) Germany
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
|16
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Louis Meintges (RSA) South Africa
|18
|Christian Mager (Ger) Germany
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|20
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|0:00:15
|21
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France
|0:00:17
|24
|Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
|0:00:23
|25
|Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:28
|26
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:10
|27
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:16
|28
|Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:35
|29
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|0:01:44
|30
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Australia
|0:02:20
|31
|Alexis Dulin (Fra) France
|0:02:23
|32
|Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:59
|33
|Michael Andersen (Den) Denmark
|0:03:41
|34
|Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:18
|35
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|0:04:38
|36
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|37
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:40
|38
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Italy
|0:04:49
|39
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|0:04:50
|40
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Italy
|0:04:55
|41
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|0:05:22
|42
|David Edwards (Aus) Australia
|0:06:55
|43
|Emile Jacobs (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:57
|44
|Tomas Koudela (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:04
|45
|Hermann Keller (Ger) Germany
|0:07:19
|46
|Felix Riekmann (Ger) Germany
|0:07:53
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|48
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium
|0:08:02
|49
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:21
|50
|Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
|51
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
|52
|Marko Barbir (Cro) Croatia
|0:09:41
|53
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:12:55
|54
|Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:15:38
|55
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 2
|56
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|0:15:52
|57
|Frederik Jensen Thalund (Den) Denmark
|0:19:21
|58
|Gilles Heymes (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:22:11
|59
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:24:06
|60
|Aleksa Velickovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:25:15
|61
|Blaz Zelenko (Slo) Slovenia
|0:25:17
|62
|Tadej Hiti (Slo) Slovenia
|63
|Martin Rabovsky (Cze) Czech Republic
|64
|Juraj Spanik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:25:20
|65
|Jaka Bostner (Slo) Slovenia
|0:25:46
|66
|James Fourie (RSA) South Africa
|0:35:29
|67
|Uros Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:36:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|29
|pts
|2
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|20
|3
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
|19
|4
|Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
|16
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|13
|6
|Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia
|13
|7
|Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|8
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
|11
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|9
|10
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
|8
|11
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|7
|12
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|5
|13
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France
|5
|14
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
|4
|15
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|3
|16
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|21
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|12
|3
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
|8
|4
|Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
|8
|5
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|5
|6
|David Edwards (Aus) Australia
|5
|7
|Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
|4
|8
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
|3
|9
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany
|3
|10
|Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium
|3
|11
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|12
|Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
|3
|13
|Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
|1
|14
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
|1
|15
|Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|16:15:00
|2
|Australia
|3
|Russia
|0:00:09
|4
|Italy
|5
|Switzerland
|0:00:26
|6
|Belgium
|0:01:22
|7
|Denmark
|0:03:47
|8
|Germany
|0:04:40
|9
|Luxembourg
|0:12:02
|10
|South Africa
|0:32:05
|11
|Czech Republic
|0:36:43
|12
|Slovenia
|0:45:24
