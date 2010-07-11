Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy2:47:14
2Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
3Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia
4Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
5Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France
6Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia
7Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
8Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
9Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
10Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
12Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
13Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
14Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
15Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland
16Asbjørn Andersen (Den) Denmark
17Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
18Mike Egger (Ger) Germany
19Christian Mager (Ger) Germany
20Anthony Haspot (Fra) France
21Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
22Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
23Louis Meintges (RSA) South Africa
24Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
25Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
28Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
29Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France0:00:08
30Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Italy
31Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany0:00:10
32Simone Sterbini (Ita) Italy0:00:15
33Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:19
34Emile Jacobs (RSA) South Africa0:00:39
35Tomas Koudela (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:57
36Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland0:01:01
37Hermann Keller (Ger) Germany
38Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium
39Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium0:01:17
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:35
41Felix Riekmann (Ger) Germany
42Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium0:02:03
44Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium
45Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
46Simon Pavlin (Slo) Slovenia
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Australia0:02:05
48Alexis Dulin (Fra) France0:02:14
49Michael Andersen (Den) Denmark0:03:26
50Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:09
51David Edwards (Aus) Australia0:06:37
52Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
53Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia0:07:20
54Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 20:09:20
55Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg
56Marko Barbir (Cro) Croatia
57Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland
58Frederik Jensen Thalund (Den) Denmark0:13:03
59Gilles Heymes (Lux) Luxembourg0:15:39
60Martin Rabovsky (Cze) Czech Republic0:18:59
61Blaz Zelenko (Slo) Slovenia
62James Fourie (RSA) South Africa
63Jaka Bostner (Slo) Slovenia
64Tadej Hiti (Slo) Slovenia
65Juraj Spanik (Svk) Slovakia0:19:02
66Aleksa Velickovic (Srb) Serbia
67Uros Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:19:05
DNFAlexander Mork (Den) Denmark
DNFJesper Kousgaard (Den) Denmark
DNFKyle Donachie (RSA) South Africa
DNFBradley Mitchell (RSA) South Africa
DNFGerrit Nel (RSA) South Africa
DNFEndi `Irol (Cro) Croatia
DNFMatijas Dovranic (Cro) Croatia
DNFJanko Benger (Cro) Croatia
DNFUros Repse (Slo) Slovenia
DNFMarko Danilovic (Srb) Serbia
DNFDorde Stevanovic (Srb) Serbia
DNFJerome Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 2
DNFPierre Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 2
DNFAntoine Mores (Lux) Luxembourg 2
DNFMax Losch (Lux) Luxembourg 2
DNSFrantisek Sisr (Cze) Czech Republic
DNSJan Kaduch (Cze) Czech Republic
DNSMichal Mracek (Cze) Czech Republic
DNSDominik Zatko (Svk) Slovakia
DNSRobert Malik (Svk) Slovakia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy20pts
2Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy16
3Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia13
4Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia11
5Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France9
6Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia7
7Emilien Viennet (Fra) France5
8Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia3
9Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy2
10Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg5pts
2Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany3
3Anthony Haspot (Fra) France1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg5pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Australia3
3Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg5pts
2Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium3
3Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg5pts
2Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia3
3Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia5pts
2Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia3
3Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilien Viennet (Fra) France5pts
2Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy3
3Damien Howson (Aus) Australia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy8:21:42
2Russia
3France
4Australia
5Germany
6Switzerland0:00:19
7Belgium0:01:01
8Denmark0:03:26
9Luxembourg0:05:44
10South Africa0:19:38
11Czech Republic0:19:56
12Slovenia0:28:22

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France5:24:54
2Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia
3Damien Howson (Aus) Australia0:00:03
4Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland0:00:07
5Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia0:00:09
6Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy
7Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
9Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
11Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy
13Asbjørn Andersen (Den) Denmark
14Mike Egger (Ger) Germany
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
16Sean De Bie (Bel) Belgium
17Louis Meintges (RSA) South Africa
18Christian Mager (Ger) Germany
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
20Emilien Viennet (Fra) France0:00:15
21Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
23Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France0:00:17
24Anthony Haspot (Fra) France0:00:23
25Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:28
26Stefan Kueng (Swi) Switzerland0:01:10
27Frederik Frison (Bel) Belgium0:01:16
28Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium0:01:35
29Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia0:01:44
30Calvin Watson (Aus) Australia0:02:20
31Alexis Dulin (Fra) France0:02:23
32Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia0:02:59
33Michael Andersen (Den) Denmark0:03:41
34Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:18
35Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia0:04:38
36Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
37Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:40
38Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Italy0:04:49
39Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany0:04:50
40Simone Sterbini (Ita) Italy0:04:55
41Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany0:05:22
42David Edwards (Aus) Australia0:06:55
43Emile Jacobs (RSA) South Africa0:06:57
44Tomas Koudela (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:04
45Hermann Keller (Ger) Germany0:07:19
46Felix Riekmann (Ger) Germany0:07:53
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
48Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Belgium0:08:02
49Simon Pavlin (Slo) Slovenia0:08:21
50Tizian Rausch (Swi) Switzerland
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium
52Marko Barbir (Cro) Croatia0:09:41
53Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg0:12:55
54Richard Della Schiava (Lux) Luxembourg0:15:38
55Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg 2
56Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland0:15:52
57Frederik Jensen Thalund (Den) Denmark0:19:21
58Gilles Heymes (Lux) Luxembourg0:22:11
59Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia0:24:06
60Aleksa Velickovic (Srb) Serbia0:25:15
61Blaz Zelenko (Slo) Slovenia0:25:17
62Tadej Hiti (Slo) Slovenia
63Martin Rabovsky (Cze) Czech Republic
64Juraj Spanik (Svk) Slovakia0:25:20
65Jaka Bostner (Slo) Slovenia0:25:46
66James Fourie (RSA) South Africa0:35:29
67Uros Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:36:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France29pts
2Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy20
3Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Australia19
4Graziano Di Luca (Ita) Italy16
5Damien Howson (Aus) Australia13
6Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Russia13
7Felix Baur (Swi) Switzerland11
8Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russia11
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg9
10Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Russia8
11Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia7
12Emilien Viennet (Fra) France5
13Sébastien Bergeret (Fra) France5
14Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Italy4
15Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia3
16Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg21pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Australia12
3Olivier Le Gac (Fra) France8
4Kyrill Yatseviech (Rus) Russia8
5Emilien Viennet (Fra) France5
6David Edwards (Aus) Australia5
7Aleksander Grigoryev (Rus) Russia4
8Luca Chirico (Ita) Italy3
9Fabian Thiel (Ger) Germany3
10Axel De Corte (Bel) Belgium3
11Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Switzerland3
12Anthony Haspot (Fra) France3
13Mihael Akimov (Rus) Russia1
14Alexander Kamp (Den) Denmark1
15Joel Peter (Swi) Switzerland1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France16:15:00
2Australia
3Russia0:00:09
4Italy
5Switzerland0:00:26
6Belgium0:01:22
7Denmark0:03:47
8Germany0:04:40
9Luxembourg0:12:02
10South Africa0:32:05
11Czech Republic0:36:43
12Slovenia0:45:24

