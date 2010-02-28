Trending

Image 1 of 10

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) wins GP Lugano

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

A very happy looking Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Swiss resident Cadel Evens (BMC Racing Team) begins a 'home' race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Jure Kocjan (2nd, Carmiooro NGC), Roberto Ferrari (1st, De Rosa Stac Plastic) and Giampaolo Cheula (3rd, Footon Servetto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

A well wrapped Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Cunego and Basso going across the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) makes his way to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) won the race ahead of Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro NGC). It was a photo finish for second place, with Giampaolo Cheula getting third but continuing Footon Servetto's strong season start. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was fourth.

The race was shortened by a lap after a car got on the course going in the opposite direction of the race and hit Simon Spilak. The course was apparently not properly secured, resulting in a mass protest by riders, a number of whom withdrew from the event.

About 50 riders continued in the race after the incident, including Damiano Cunego, Spilak's Lampre teammate.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic3:40:19
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
3Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
5Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
7Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
8Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:08
9Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
10Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:23
11David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
13Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price-Custom Bikes
14Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec
16Dario David Cioni (Ita) Team Sky
17Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
18John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
19Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
20Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni0:00:43
21Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:55
22Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:01
28David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:01:14
29Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
30Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:24
31Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal0:01:40
32Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:03:33
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
35Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
36Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
37Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal0:04:00
38Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price-Custom Bikes
39Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:04:11
40Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:04:18

