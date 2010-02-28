Ferrari wins ahead of photo finish for second
Riders withdraw in protest against unsecured course
Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) won the race ahead of Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro NGC). It was a photo finish for second place, with Giampaolo Cheula getting third but continuing Footon Servetto's strong season start. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was fourth.
The race was shortened by a lap after a car got on the course going in the opposite direction of the race and hit Simon Spilak. The course was apparently not properly secured, resulting in a mass protest by riders, a number of whom withdrew from the event.
About 50 riders continued in the race after the incident, including Damiano Cunego, Spilak's Lampre teammate.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|3:40:19
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|3
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|8
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:08
|9
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|10
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:23
|11
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|13
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price-Custom Bikes
|14
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|16
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|18
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
|19
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|0:00:43
|21
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:55
|22
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:01:01
|28
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:14
|29
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|30
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:24
|31
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|0:01:40
|32
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:33
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
|36
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|37
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|0:04:00
|38
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price-Custom Bikes
|39
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:11
|40
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:04:18
