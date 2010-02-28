Image 1 of 10 Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) wins GP Lugano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 A very happy looking Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Swiss resident Cadel Evens (BMC Racing Team) begins a 'home' race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Jure Kocjan (2nd, Carmiooro NGC), Roberto Ferrari (1st, De Rosa Stac Plastic) and Giampaolo Cheula (3rd, Footon Servetto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 A well wrapped Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Cunego and Basso going across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) makes his way to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) won the race ahead of Jure Kocjan (Carmiooro NGC). It was a photo finish for second place, with Giampaolo Cheula getting third but continuing Footon Servetto's strong season start. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was fourth.

The race was shortened by a lap after a car got on the course going in the opposite direction of the race and hit Simon Spilak. The course was apparently not properly secured, resulting in a mass protest by riders, a number of whom withdrew from the event.

About 50 riders continued in the race after the incident, including Damiano Cunego, Spilak's Lampre teammate.

Results