Nys nails it in Sint Niklaas

Albert, Meeusen fill out the podium

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL1:00:16
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:02
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:04
4Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:00:05
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:06
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:10
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
9Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:39
10Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:55
11Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:01:07
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
13Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank

