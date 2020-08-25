Lizzie Deignan wins GP de Plouay

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) claimed a record third victory in the GP de Plouay when she beat her fellow Briton Lizzie Banks (Équipe Paule Ka) in a two-up sprint at the end of a rain-sodden race in Brittany.

Marta Cavalli (Valcar - Travel & Service) won the bunch sprint for third ahead of Marta Bastianelli, a little over a minute down on Deignan and Banks.

Banks and Deignan had a winning gap on their pursuers by the time they hit the final climb of the Côte du Pont-Neuf. Deignan looked comfortable indeed as she led most of the way up the ascent and the former world champion then calmly manoeuvred Banks to the front to lead out the sprint.

Banks triggered the winning move when she attacked with 35km to go and she was quickly joined by Deignan and Jip van den Bos (Boels-Dolmans). The Dutchwoman crashed out of the break almost immediately, however, leaving Deignan and Banks alone at the head of the race.

The two Britons combined smoothly, and they quickly established a lead of a minute over a reduced group of chasers. With one lap of the 13.6km circuit remaining, they still had 43 seconds in hand on the chasers, though their lead was briefly threatened by some fierce accelerations from Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). It was a short-lived rally from the world champion, however, and when she dropped to the rear of the group, Deignan and Banks’ advantage rose once again, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) helping to police the chasers.

