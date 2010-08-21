Call her Emma Plouay!
Pooley takes win as Vos secures World Cup
The GP Plouay-Bretagne had the same top three as last year, as Emma Pooley (Cervelo) took victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team). The British champion claimed an impressive solo victory while the Dutch star secured her third overall win in the World Cup. Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) accompanied the trio in the winning breakaway. For the first time, Plouay hosted the World Cup finale.
“I wore the jersey from the first race on, since the Trofeo Binda,” Vos said afterwards. “So I’ve worried all year about keeping the jersey and I’m relieved now. I was focused on the World Cup classification. I knew Emma Johansson could beat me but I also knew the third place was enough. However, I wanted to win the race too. When Emma Pooley attacked on the second climb of the circuit, I could just hold her wheel but when she went in the last hill, I had to let her go. She was too strong.”
“Emma (Pooley) was really, really strong today!” exclaimed the other Emma, Johansson. “As for myself, I suffered so much, so I’m quite happy to finish in the top three like last year.” After being sick earlier in the season, the Swedish champion will be satisfied to be back at a level that will allow her to travel to the world championships with big ambitions.
Pooley becomes the first woman to win in Plouay two years in a row, but she didn’t want to take this race as an indication for the Worlds in Australia in October. “Last year I won here and I was shit at the Worlds,” she said with a big laugh.
Her second win in Brittany was also thanks in no small part to the excellent tactics of the Cervélo team. Her teammate Elizabeth Armitstead went away solo in the first half of the race. “She went early and it was a super strong attack,” Pooley said. “It was so far to go on your own! We were hoping for Columbia to counter attack but (fellow Cervélo rider) Sharon (Laws) joined Liza. The other teams had to chase then. Two Cervélo riders, that was too dangerous for our adversaries.”
Judith Arndt closed the gap for HTC-Columbia and she took the three best riders with her. “This circuit is our type of course,” Johansson explained. “There are corners and just no let up.”
“It suits us because it’s a selective course,” Pooley added. “It was also the last race of the World Cup series. The same two as last year (Vos and Johansson) were fighting for the overall win, and me… I was just lucky to be there again.”
Pooley was definitely the strongest. On the final hill of Ty-Marrec, which featured in the world championship held in Plouay ten years ago, she simply rode her three adversaries off her wheel. Vos hesitated a little too much and subsequently tried to bridge the gap but Pooley didn’t give her a chance to come across and soloed to a fine victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:12:37
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:14
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:35
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:33
|7
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:03:37
|8
|Erinne Willock, (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:05:49
|9
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:05:57
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Dutch National Team
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dutch National Team
|13
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Andréa Bosman (Ned) Dutch National Team
|15
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Dutch National Team
|17
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|18
|Anne Samplonuis (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) British National Team
|20
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|21
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|22
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|24
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|25
|Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|26
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Spanish National Team
|27
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|28
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|29
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|30
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|31
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|32
|Katie Colclough (GBr) British National Team
|33
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|35
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|37
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) MTN
|38
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|39
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dutch National Team
|40
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|41
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|42
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|43
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) French National Team
|44
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|45
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|46
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|47
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|48
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|49
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|52
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:06:29
|53
|Aude Biannic (Fra) French National Team
|0:07:41
|54
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|55
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:08:31
|HD
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|HD
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|HD
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|HD
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|HD
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|HD
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|HD
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|HD
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|HD
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|HD
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|HD
|Ana Belen Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|HD
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|HD
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|HD
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|HD
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|HD
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|HD
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|HD
|Marion Azam (Fra) French National Team
|HD
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) French National Team
|HD
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|HD
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|HD
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|HD
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canadian National Team
|HD
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|HD
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|DNF
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|DNF
|Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|DNF
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) British National Team
|DNF
|Lucy Martin (GBr) British National Team
|DNF
|Emma Trott (GBr) British National Team
|DNF
|Nikki Harris (GBr) British National Team
|DNF
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eugénie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|DNF
|Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|DNF
|Lisa Brennaeur (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|DNF
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|DNF
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) French National Team
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) French National Team
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Corinna Mari (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|DNF
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Spanish National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|270
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|209
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|202
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|182
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|161
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|160
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|158
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|9
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|137
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|112
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|108
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|102
|13
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|81
|14
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|78
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|72
|16
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|62
|18
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|59
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|54
|20
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|21
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|48
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|45
|23
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|43
|24
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|37
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|27
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|35
|27
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|29
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|32
|29
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|31
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|30
|31
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|33
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|29
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|27
|35
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|26
|36
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|37
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|21
|37
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|21
|37
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|21
|40
|Erinne Willock (Can)
|18
|40
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|40
|Emma Petersen (NZl)
|18
|43
|Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|43
|Katie Colclough (Gbr)
|16
|43
|Emma Trott (Gbr)
|16
|46
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|15
|46
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|15
|46
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|15
|46
|Amber Halliday (Aus)
|15
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|15
|46
|Melissa Holt (Nzl)
|15
|52
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|52
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|54
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|54
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|54
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|54
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|54
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|59
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|12
|64
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|11
|64
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|64
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|64
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|64
|Megan Dunn (Aus)
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|677
|pts
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|613
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|438
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|238
|5
|Lotto Ladies Team
|200
|6
|Leontien.nl
|178
|7
|Great Britain
|173
|8
|Australia
|159
|9
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|125
|10
|Netherlands
|123
|11
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|114
|12
|Team Valdarno
|66
|12
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|66
|14
|Ukraine
|63
|15
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|53
|16
|Hitec Products UCK
|52
|17
|Alriksson Go:Green
|42
|18
|Noris Cycling
|35
|19
|New Zealand
|33
|20
|Tibco
|32
|21
|Norway
|32
|22
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|30
|23
|Vaiano Solaristech
|28
|24
|Giant Pro Cycling
|27
|25
|Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|26
|MTN
|21
|27
|Denmark
|16
|28
|Russia
|11
|29
|Korea
|9
|30
|Finland
|8
|31
|Austria
|7
|32
|ACS Chirio - Forno D'asolo
|5
|33
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|5
|34
|China
|5
|35
|Ireland
|4
|36
|Germany
|3
|37
|United States
|3
|38
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
