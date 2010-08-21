Trending

Call her Emma Plouay!

Pooley takes win as Vos secures World Cup

Image 1 of 56

Emma Pooley was very active in the winning break

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 56

Noemie Cantele in the peloton at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 56

Natalia Boyarskaya pressing on at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 56

Marta Bastianelli tries to go clear at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 56

Marianne Vos receives the World Cup winners jersey

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 56

Marianne Vos wins the World Cup

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 56

Marianne Vos in action during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 56

Ludivie Henrion, Beatric Thomas and Aude Biannic at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 56

The breakaway group that decided the race

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 56

The Canadian team on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 56

Emma Pooley drives the breakaway

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 56

The final podium at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 56

Emma Pooley with Marianne Vos and Emma Johansson

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 56

All smiles. The three strongest riders in the race made the podium

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 56

The climb of the Ty Marrec, which featured in the 2000 Worlds

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 56

The peloton during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 56

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 56

Emma Trott on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 56

Emma Trott peformed bravely at GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 56

The 2010 World Cup Champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 56

Annemiek Van Vleuten in action at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 22 of 56

Emma Pooley celebrates her victorry at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 23 of 56

The peloton during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 24 of 56

The chasers couldn't bring back the break

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 25 of 56

Emma Pooley has been having a fine season

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 26 of 56

Marianne Vos celebrates her World Cup win

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 27 of 56

Charlotte Becker tried valiantly to bridge the gap

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 28 of 56

Charlotte Becker in the counter attack

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 29 of 56

Christelle Ferrier Bruneau with organiser Patrick Fernandez after the race

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 30 of 56

Edwige Pitel during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 31 of 56

Cervelo duo Elizabeth Armistead and Charlotte Becker

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 32 of 56

Emile Blanquefort pictured in the peloton during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 33 of 56

Emma Pooley is congratulated by Emma Johansson

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 34 of 56

Emma Johansson and Marianne Vos at the finish line

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 35 of 56

Emma Pooley celebrates atop the podium

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 36 of 56

Emma Pooley (Cervelo) takes the win at GP de Plouay-Bretagne

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 37 of 56

Sharon Laws (Cervelo) on the attack

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 38 of 56

The race podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 56

Making sure of the World Cup title , Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sprints for second ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 56

A smile from Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) as she takes her second consecutive GP de Plouay ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 56

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) won her second consecutive GP de Plouay ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 42 of 56

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the break through the start / finish line in Plouay

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 43 of 56

The break which formed was decisive - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) counterattacked after Armitstead had been caught

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 44 of 56

Luise Keller (HTC - Columbia Women) counterattacked after Elizabeth Armitstead had been caught

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 45 of 56

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sat in the bunch, just behind Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), perhaps waiting for a counterattack

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 46 of 56

Marta Bastianelli (Fenixs - Petrogradets) tried to cross the gap, but didn't make it

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 47 of 56

The bunch chases Elizabeth Armitstead, Nederland Bloeit and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), who are at the front

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 48 of 56

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) looked fatigued by her efforts towards the end of her breakaway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 49 of 56

A dangerous breakway and one of many options for Cervelo Test Team - Elizabeth Armitstead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 50 of 56

Winner of Thueringen Rundfahrt and third at Route de France, in-form Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) stretches the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 51 of 56

Joelle Numainville (Canada) made a big attack early on, but was unable to break away

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 52 of 56

Preparing to break away? Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 53 of 56

2009 winner in Plouay, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 54 of 56

World Cup leader and as it transpired, 2010 winner, Marianne Vos lines up with her Nederland Bloeit teammates

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 55 of 56

Souvenir photos for the French National Team before the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 56 of 56

World Cup team competition winners - Cervelo Test Team, who took the title from leaders HTC - Columbia Women in this final round

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The GP Plouay-Bretagne had the same top three as last year, as Emma Pooley (Cervelo) took victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team). The British champion claimed an impressive solo victory while the Dutch star secured her third overall win in the World Cup. Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) accompanied the trio in the winning breakaway. For the first time, Plouay hosted the World Cup finale.

“I wore the jersey from the first race on, since the Trofeo Binda,” Vos said afterwards. “So I’ve worried all year about keeping the jersey and I’m relieved now. I was focused on the World Cup classification. I knew Emma Johansson could beat me but I also knew the third place was enough. However, I wanted to win the race too. When Emma Pooley attacked on the second climb of the circuit, I could just hold her wheel but when she went in the last hill, I had to let her go. She was too strong.”

“Emma (Pooley) was really, really strong today!” exclaimed the other Emma, Johansson. “As for myself, I suffered so much, so I’m quite happy to finish in the top three like last year.” After being sick earlier in the season, the Swedish champion will be satisfied to be back at a level that will allow her to travel to the world championships with big ambitions.

Pooley becomes the first woman to win in Plouay two years in a row, but she didn’t want to take this race as an indication for the Worlds in Australia in October. “Last year I won here and I was shit at the Worlds,” she said with a big laugh.

Her second win in Brittany was also thanks in no small part to the excellent tactics of the Cervélo team. Her teammate Elizabeth Armitstead went away solo in the first half of the race. “She went early and it was a super strong attack,” Pooley said. “It was so far to go on your own! We were hoping for Columbia to counter attack but (fellow Cervélo rider) Sharon (Laws) joined Liza. The other teams had to chase then. Two Cervélo riders, that was too dangerous for our adversaries.”

Judith Arndt closed the gap for HTC-Columbia and she took the three best riders with her. “This circuit is our type of course,” Johansson explained. “There are corners and just no let up.”

“It suits us because it’s a selective course,” Pooley added. “It was also the last race of the World Cup series. The same two as last year (Vos and Johansson) were fighting for the overall win, and me… I was just lucky to be there again.”

Pooley was definitely the strongest. On the final hill of Ty-Marrec, which featured in the world championship held in Plouay ten years ago, she simply rode her three adversaries off her wheel. Vos hesitated a little too much and subsequently tried to bridge the gap but Pooley didn’t give her a chance to come across and soloed to a fine victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:12:37
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:14
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:02:35
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:03:33
7Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:03:37
8Erinne Willock, (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:49
9Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
10Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:57
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Dutch National Team
12Martine Bras (Ned) Dutch National Team
13Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Andréa Bosman (Ned) Dutch National Team
15Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Dutch National Team
17Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
18Anne Samplonuis (Can) Canadian National Team
19Catherine Williamson (GBr) British National Team
20Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
21Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
22Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
24Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
25Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
26Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Spanish National Team
27Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
28Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
29Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
30Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
31Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
32Katie Colclough (GBr) British National Team
33Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
34Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
35Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
36Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
37Cherise Taylor (RSA) MTN
38Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
39Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dutch National Team
40Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
41Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
42Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
43Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) French National Team
44Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
45Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
46Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
47Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
48Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
49Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
50Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
51Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:06:23
52Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia - Durango0:06:29
53Aude Biannic (Fra) French National Team0:07:41
54Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:08:27
55Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:08:31
HDKimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
HDLuise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
HDVeronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
HDMascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
HDLaure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
HDMélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
HDChristine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
HDJulie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
HDKarol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
HDEmmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
HDAna Belen Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
HDMarissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
HDLylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
HDKarin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
HDMarta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
HDInga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
HDLaura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
HDMarion Azam (Fra) French National Team
HDLudivine Loze (Fra) French National Team
HDJoëlle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
HDDenise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
HDLeah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
HDHeather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canadian National Team
HDKatarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
HDRosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDAne Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDClaudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
DNFValentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
DNFGloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
DNFSerena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
DNFNicole Cooke (GBr) British National Team
DNFLucy Martin (GBr) British National Team
DNFEmma Trott (GBr) British National Team
DNFNikki Harris (GBr) British National Team
DNFKim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFEmma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
DNFEugénie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFElodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFAudrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFDorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFAriadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFLoes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFJanneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFLiesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
DNFSuzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
DNFLine Foss (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
DNFLisa Brennaeur (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
DNFJacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
DNFMartina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFEmma Skjerstad (Nor) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFGiulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFAmy Pieters (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFMonia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFChiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFAmélie Rivat (Fra) French National Team
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) French National Team
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFSimona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFIrene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFCorinna Mari (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFChiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
DNFMireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFLeticia Gil Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFLucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Spanish National Team

World Cup final individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit270pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team209
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team202
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team182
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women161
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit160
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team158
8Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team157
9Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women137
10Nicole Cooke (GBr)112
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit108
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl102
13Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women81
14Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women78
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu72
16Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women62
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu62
18Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team59
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women54
20Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team50
21Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi48
22Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco45
23Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl43
24Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team40
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl37
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno36
27Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl35
27Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling35
29Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco32
29Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team32
31Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno30
31Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women30
33Lucy Martin (GBr)29
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi27
35Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara26
36Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit25
37Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets21
37Carla Swart (RSA) MTN21
37Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)21
40Erinne Willock (Can)18
40Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
40Emma Petersen (NZl)18
43Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope16
43Katie Colclough (Gbr)16
43Emma Trott (Gbr)16
46Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team15
46Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara15
46Alexis Rhodes (Aus)15
46Amber Halliday (Aus)15
46Shara Gillow (Aus)15
46Melissa Holt (Nzl)15
52Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team14
52Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team14
54Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck13
54Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara13
54Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck13
54Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck13
54Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck13
59Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)12
59Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)12
59Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)12
59Hanna Solovey (Ukr)12
59Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green12
64Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara11
64Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team11
64Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
64Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope11
64Megan Dunn (Aus)11

World Cup final team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team677pts
2HTC Columbia Women613
3Nederland Bloeit438
4Redsun Cycling Team238
5Lotto Ladies Team200
6Leontien.nl178
7Great Britain173
8Australia159
9Gauss RDZ Ormu125
10Netherlands123
11Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi114
12Team Valdarno66
12Safi - Pasta Zara66
14Ukraine63
15Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion53
16Hitec Products UCK52
17Alriksson Go:Green42
18Noris Cycling35
19New Zealand33
20Tibco32
21Norway32
22Fenixs - Petrogradets30
23Vaiano Solaristech28
24Giant Pro Cycling27
25Vienne Futuroscope24
26MTN21
27Denmark16
28Russia11
29Korea9
30Finland8
31Austria7
32ACS Chirio - Forno D'asolo5
33S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox5
34China5
35Ireland4
36Germany3
37United States3
38Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2

