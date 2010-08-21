Image 1 of 56 Emma Pooley was very active in the winning break (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 56 Noemie Cantele in the peloton at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 56 Natalia Boyarskaya pressing on at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 56 Marta Bastianelli tries to go clear at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 56 Marianne Vos receives the World Cup winners jersey (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 56 Marianne Vos wins the World Cup (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 56 Marianne Vos in action during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 56 Ludivie Henrion, Beatric Thomas and Aude Biannic at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 56 The breakaway group that decided the race (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 56 The Canadian team on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 56 Emma Pooley drives the breakaway (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 56 The final podium at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 56 Emma Pooley with Marianne Vos and Emma Johansson (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 56 All smiles. The three strongest riders in the race made the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 56 The climb of the Ty Marrec, which featured in the 2000 Worlds (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 56 The peloton during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 56 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 56 Emma Trott on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 56 Emma Trott peformed bravely at GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 56 The 2010 World Cup Champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 56 Annemiek Van Vleuten in action at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 22 of 56 Emma Pooley celebrates her victorry at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 23 of 56 The peloton during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 24 of 56 The chasers couldn't bring back the break (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 56 Emma Pooley has been having a fine season (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 56 Marianne Vos celebrates her World Cup win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 56 Charlotte Becker tried valiantly to bridge the gap (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 56 Charlotte Becker in the counter attack (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 29 of 56 Christelle Ferrier Bruneau with organiser Patrick Fernandez after the race (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 30 of 56 Edwige Pitel during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 31 of 56 Cervelo duo Elizabeth Armistead and Charlotte Becker (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 32 of 56 Emile Blanquefort pictured in the peloton during the GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 33 of 56 Emma Pooley is congratulated by Emma Johansson (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 34 of 56 Emma Johansson and Marianne Vos at the finish line (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 35 of 56 Emma Pooley celebrates atop the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 36 of 56 Emma Pooley (Cervelo) takes the win at GP de Plouay-Bretagne (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 37 of 56 Sharon Laws (Cervelo) on the attack (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 38 of 56 The race podium - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 39 of 56 Making sure of the World Cup title , Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sprints for second ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 40 of 56 A smile from Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) as she takes her second consecutive GP de Plouay ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 41 of 56 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) won her second consecutive GP de Plouay ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 42 of 56 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the break through the start / finish line in Plouay (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 43 of 56 The break which formed was decisive - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) counterattacked after Armitstead had been caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 44 of 56 Luise Keller (HTC - Columbia Women) counterattacked after Elizabeth Armitstead had been caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 45 of 56 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sat in the bunch, just behind Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), perhaps waiting for a counterattack (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 46 of 56 Marta Bastianelli (Fenixs - Petrogradets) tried to cross the gap, but didn't make it (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 47 of 56 The bunch chases Elizabeth Armitstead, Nederland Bloeit and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), who are at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 48 of 56 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) looked fatigued by her efforts towards the end of her breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 49 of 56 A dangerous breakway and one of many options for Cervelo Test Team - Elizabeth Armitstead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 50 of 56 Winner of Thueringen Rundfahrt and third at Route de France, in-form Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) stretches the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 51 of 56 Joelle Numainville (Canada) made a big attack early on, but was unable to break away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 52 of 56 Preparing to break away? Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 53 of 56 2009 winner in Plouay, Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 54 of 56 World Cup leader and as it transpired, 2010 winner, Marianne Vos lines up with her Nederland Bloeit teammates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 55 of 56 Souvenir photos for the French National Team before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 56 of 56 World Cup team competition winners - Cervelo Test Team, who took the title from leaders HTC - Columbia Women in this final round (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The GP Plouay-Bretagne had the same top three as last year, as Emma Pooley (Cervelo) took victory ahead of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team). The British champion claimed an impressive solo victory while the Dutch star secured her third overall win in the World Cup. Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) accompanied the trio in the winning breakaway. For the first time, Plouay hosted the World Cup finale.

“I wore the jersey from the first race on, since the Trofeo Binda,” Vos said afterwards. “So I’ve worried all year about keeping the jersey and I’m relieved now. I was focused on the World Cup classification. I knew Emma Johansson could beat me but I also knew the third place was enough. However, I wanted to win the race too. When Emma Pooley attacked on the second climb of the circuit, I could just hold her wheel but when she went in the last hill, I had to let her go. She was too strong.”

“Emma (Pooley) was really, really strong today!” exclaimed the other Emma, Johansson. “As for myself, I suffered so much, so I’m quite happy to finish in the top three like last year.” After being sick earlier in the season, the Swedish champion will be satisfied to be back at a level that will allow her to travel to the world championships with big ambitions.

Pooley becomes the first woman to win in Plouay two years in a row, but she didn’t want to take this race as an indication for the Worlds in Australia in October. “Last year I won here and I was shit at the Worlds,” she said with a big laugh.

Her second win in Brittany was also thanks in no small part to the excellent tactics of the Cervélo team. Her teammate Elizabeth Armitstead went away solo in the first half of the race. “She went early and it was a super strong attack,” Pooley said. “It was so far to go on your own! We were hoping for Columbia to counter attack but (fellow Cervélo rider) Sharon (Laws) joined Liza. The other teams had to chase then. Two Cervélo riders, that was too dangerous for our adversaries.”

Judith Arndt closed the gap for HTC-Columbia and she took the three best riders with her. “This circuit is our type of course,” Johansson explained. “There are corners and just no let up.”

“It suits us because it’s a selective course,” Pooley added. “It was also the last race of the World Cup series. The same two as last year (Vos and Johansson) were fighting for the overall win, and me… I was just lucky to be there again.”

Pooley was definitely the strongest. On the final hill of Ty-Marrec, which featured in the world championship held in Plouay ten years ago, she simply rode her three adversaries off her wheel. Vos hesitated a little too much and subsequently tried to bridge the gap but Pooley didn’t give her a chance to come across and soloed to a fine victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:12:37 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:14 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:35 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:33 7 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:03:37 8 Erinne Willock, (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:49 9 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:05:57 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Dutch National Team 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Dutch National Team 13 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 14 Andréa Bosman (Ned) Dutch National Team 15 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Dutch National Team 17 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 18 Anne Samplonuis (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Catherine Williamson (GBr) British National Team 20 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 21 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 22 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 24 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 25 Sylwia Kapusta-Szydlak (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 26 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Spanish National Team 27 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 28 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 29 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 30 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 31 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 32 Katie Colclough (GBr) British National Team 33 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 35 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 36 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 37 Cherise Taylor (RSA) MTN 38 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 39 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dutch National Team 40 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 41 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 42 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 43 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) French National Team 44 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 45 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 46 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 47 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 48 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 49 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 50 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 51 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:06:23 52 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia - Durango 0:06:29 53 Aude Biannic (Fra) French National Team 0:07:41 54 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:08:27 55 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:08:31 HD Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women HD Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women HD Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team HD Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team HD Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team HD Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion HD Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion HD Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope HD Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope HD Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope HD Ana Belen Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango HD Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN HD Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN HD Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets HD Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets HD Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara HD Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno HD Marion Azam (Fra) French National Team HD Ludivine Loze (Fra) French National Team HD Joëlle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team HD Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team HD Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team HD Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canadian National Team HD Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech HD Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team DNF Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi DNF Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi DNF Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi DNF Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi DNF Nicole Cooke (GBr) British National Team DNF Lucy Martin (GBr) British National Team DNF Emma Trott (GBr) British National Team DNF Nikki Harris (GBr) British National Team DNF Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team DNF Eugénie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit DNF Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit DNF Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit DNF Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets DNF Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products Uck DNF Lisa Brennaeur (Ger) Hitec Products Uck DNF Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck DNF Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Emma Skjerstad (Nor) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Amy Pieters (Ned) Dutch National Team DNF Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Amélie Rivat (Fra) French National Team DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) French National Team DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Corinna Mari (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech DNF Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Spanish National Team

World Cup final individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 270 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 209 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 202 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 182 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 161 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 160 7 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 158 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 157 9 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 137 10 Nicole Cooke (GBr) 112 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 108 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 102 13 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 81 14 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 78 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 72 16 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 62 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 62 18 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 59 19 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 54 20 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 50 21 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 48 22 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 45 23 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 43 24 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 37 26 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 27 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 35 27 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 35 29 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 32 29 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 32 31 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 30 31 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 30 33 Lucy Martin (GBr) 29 34 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 27 35 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 26 36 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 25 37 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 21 37 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 21 37 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) 21 40 Erinne Willock (Can) 18 40 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 40 Emma Petersen (NZl) 18 43 Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 16 43 Katie Colclough (Gbr) 16 43 Emma Trott (Gbr) 16 46 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 15 46 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 15 46 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) 15 46 Amber Halliday (Aus) 15 46 Shara Gillow (Aus) 15 46 Melissa Holt (Nzl) 15 52 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 14 52 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 14 54 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 13 54 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 54 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 13 54 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck 13 54 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 13 59 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) 12 59 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) 12 59 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) 12 59 Hanna Solovey (Ukr) 12 59 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 12 64 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 11 64 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team 11 64 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 64 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 64 Megan Dunn (Aus) 11