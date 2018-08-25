Trending

Pieters wins GP de Plouay

Vos, Rivera round out podium

Image 1 of 23

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

Marianne Vos, Amy PIeters and Coryn Rivera on the podium

Marianne Vos, Amy PIeters and Coryn Rivera on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

The sprint in the GP de Plouay

The sprint in the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

The sprint in the GP de Plouay

The sprint in the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini)

Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) takes the win

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) takes the win
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

The sprint opens up in the GP de Plouay

The sprint opens up in the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

The peloton finishes 40 seconds down

The peloton finishes 40 seconds down
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

WorldTour leader Marianne Vos signs in

WorldTour leader Marianne Vos signs in
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

The 2018 GP de Plouay

The 2018 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

The 2018 GP de Plouay

The 2018 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Katia Ragusa (Team BePink)

Katia Ragusa (Team BePink)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

The 2018 GP de Plouay

The 2018 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the WorldTour leader's jersey

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

The 2018 GP de Plouay

The 2018 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

Veronika Kormos (Health Mate-Cyclelive Team), Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Winanda Spoor (WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Veronika Kormos (Health Mate-Cyclelive Team), Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Winanda Spoor (WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

The 2018 GP de Plouay

The 2018 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won the women's GP de Plouay out of a 15-strong group after an animated final 20 kilometres with many attacks. The Dutchwoman beat Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) to the line. With her second place, Vos defends the purple UCI Women's WorldTour leader's jersey.

The 125.5-kilometre race consisted of five laps around Plouay. The first four laps were 27.7 km each, including the climbs of the Côte du Lézot and Côte de Ty Marrec as well as a number of smaller hills as well as a slightly-rising detour along the Scorff river and back again. The final lap left out the part along the river for a crispy 14.7 kilometres that still included all main climbs.

Katia Ragusa (BePink) went solo halfway through the second lap, but was caught again when the peloton crosses the finish line to start lap three. The pace on the climbs was high, and riders were getting dropped at the back of the peloton, but there were no real attacks until Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) got a gap on the last of the longer laps with 34 km to go. Cromwell was caught after a few kilometres, only for Hanna Nilsson (BTC City Ljubljana) to show that she is back from injury by opening up a 25-second gap on the peloton.

Nilsson's attempt was doomed with 25 km left as the top teams battled for position ahead of the penultimate ascent of the Ty Marrec. Attacks by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (both Cervélo-Bigla) led to a select group of fifteen riders. This group was further whittled down through accelerations by the two Cervélo-Bigla riders and Rasa Leleivyte (Aromitalia Vaiano) before Uttrup Ludwig, Marianne Vos, and Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) formed a three-rider break.

This trio was caught just as they rolled out on the final lap of 14.7 kilometres, and there was a regrouping that enabled a second group to catch up again, forming a peloton of about 40 riders. On the Côte du Lézot, Uttrup Ludwig attacked yet again and was followed by Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Vos, but this move was closed down by Pieters. Brief accelerations by a.o. Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo-Bigla) got nowhere, and then Mitchelton-Scott took over in the descent towards the Ty Marrec climb.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was the first to attack on the final ascent. This was immediately countered by Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) who got a small gap, chased by a group of nine. Vos jumped to Longo Borghini at the 4-kilometre mark, but the two were caught a few hundred metres later.

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Moolman-Pasio, and again Guarnier tried to get away, but it was only Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) who could shake off the rest with 1.3 km to the finish. Paladin held a slim three-second advantage with 1000 metres to go, and on the finishing straight Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bujak were closing in on her.

Behind this, Vos was winding up her sprint, going to the left side of the road and passing Paladin 200 metres from the line. Meanwhile, Pieters had followed Spratt to the right side and then sprinted on her own in the middle lane, coming past Vos with about 50 metres left and taking a clear victory. Coryn Rivera came just short against Vos for second, but beat Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) into third place.

Although she was beaten to victory in Plouay, Vos defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour that continues with the six-day Boels Ladies Tour, starting in Arnhem on Tuesday, 28 August. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:17:18
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
13Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
14Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
15Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:04
16Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
18Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
19Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
20Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
23Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
25Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
26Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
27Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
28Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
30Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
32Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
33Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
35Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
37Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
38Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
39Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
40Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
41Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
42Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
43Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
44Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
45Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
47Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:15
48Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:05
49Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
50Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:09
51Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:02:14
52Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
53Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:02:18
55Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
56Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
57Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) ALE CIPOLLINI
58Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
62Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
63Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
64Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
65Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
66Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
70Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:57
71Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BEPINK
72Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
74Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
75Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
77Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
78Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
79Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
80Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
81Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:26
82Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:05:40
83Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
84Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
85Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:07:32
86Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:50
87Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:11:46
DNFKarol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNSJenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFInge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFLotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNSJelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun)
DNFLara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFAinara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
DNFAroa Gorostiza (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFEmilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women3:17:18
2Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
3Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:09
4Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:02:14
5Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:02:18
7Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
8Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
9Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
10Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
12Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:57
14Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
15Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
16Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
17Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:40
18Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:11:46

Rankings (rounded)

Women's WorldTour rankings after GP de Plouay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1395pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1160
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1126
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women1106
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1013
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing888
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women886
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam851
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women638
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam579
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5569
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam549
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam527
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5514
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini500
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women489
17Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini447
18Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team374
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling372
20Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team365
21Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing333
22Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women290
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing289
24Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women280
25Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5275
26Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women265
27Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team265
28Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana255
29Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana246
30Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team245
31Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women236
32Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team234
33Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling231
34Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport230
35Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM230
36Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops221
37Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5220
38Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink208
39Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops207
40Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM201
41Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini194
42Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing193
43Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank184
44Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing182
45Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team167
46Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women165
47Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women159
48Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank154
49Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini150
50Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team149
51Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope146
52Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam142
53Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women140
54Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women138
55Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope138
56Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank131
57Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women131
58Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing130
59Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam130
60Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women128
61Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team118
62Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women118
63Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM118
64Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team116
65Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women112
66Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg100
67Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope99
68Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High599
69Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas95
70Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling94
71Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team93
72Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women90
73Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling87
74Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women85
75Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini84
76Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team84
77Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing84
78Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women82
79Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team82
80Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing78
81Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team76
82Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport74
83Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling70
84Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing67
85Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High566
86Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women63
87Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling62
88Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM62
89Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling61
90Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team58
91Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope58
92Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM58
93Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team57
94Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women48
95Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing48
96Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank46
97Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women45
98Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas45
99Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana44
100Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope42
101Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women40
102Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico39
103Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport39
104Jutatip Maneephan (Tai) Thailand35
105Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias34
106Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM34
107Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team33
108Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope33
109Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport32
110Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam30
111Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team30
112Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies30
113Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank29
114Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport28
115Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling28
116Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women27
117Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies26
118Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women25
119Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink25
120Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team25
121Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling25
122Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg25
123Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling24
124Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air22
125Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini21
126Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling21
127Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies20
128Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana20
129Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling19
130Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling19
131Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport19
132Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women18
133Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana18
134Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano18
135Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo18
136Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope17
137Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops17
138Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport16
139Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops16
140Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High515
141Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling15
142Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies15
143Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico15
144Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling15
145Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies15
146Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM15
147Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini14
148Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
149Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High514
150Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club13
151Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark13
152Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink13
153Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High512
154Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women12
155Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana12
156Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies12
157Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling11
158Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas11
159Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini10
160Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High510
161Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate10
162Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
163Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling10
164Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
165Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
166Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women10
167Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High59
168Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank9
169Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women9
170Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport9
171Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing9
172Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas9
173Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport9
174Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops9
175Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas8
176Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM8
177Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
178Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team8
179Grace Brown (Aus) Australia8
180Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling8
181Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
182Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg8
183Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High58
184Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint8
185Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies7
186Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana7
187Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
188Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women7
189Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway6
190Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
191Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas5
192Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
193Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5
194Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women5
195Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini5
196Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club5
197Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano5
198Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women5
199Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women5
200Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High55
201Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling5
202Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
203Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
204Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
205Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women5
206Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana5
207Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias5
208Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling5
209Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
210Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops5
211Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint5
212Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5
213Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling5
214Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling5
215Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club5
216Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
217Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport5
218Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
219Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
220Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix4
221Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops4
222Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Ale Cipollini3
223Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
224Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling3
225Chaniporn Batriya (Tai) Thailand3
226Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
227Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate3
228Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women3
229Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini3
230Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate3
231Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling3
232Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate3
233Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport3
234Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3
235Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
236Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3
237Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3
238Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico3
239Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico3
240Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix3
241Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink3
242Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink3
243Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink3
244Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink3
245Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
246Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport2
247Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High51
248Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
249Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women1
250Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Young riders rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team40pts
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women18
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team16
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM12
5Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
7Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing10
8Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas8
9Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM6
10Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink6
11Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team6
12Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling6
13Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM6
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport6
15Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6
16Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano6
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women6
18Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops6
19Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo4
20Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club4
21Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana2
22Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women2
23Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate2
24Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women2
25Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
26Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team2

Teams rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3992pts
2Mitchelton Scott Women3482
3Team Sunweb Women2347
4Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2343
5Canyon-SRAM Racing2290
6Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1987
7Wiggle High51818
8Ale Cipollini1428
9Movistar Team Women770
10Valcar PBM724
11Astana Women's Team645
12BTC City Ljubljana607
13Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank571
14Cylance Pro Cycling560
15FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope543
16Trek-Drops477
17Team Virtu Cycling449
18Unitedhealthcare Women373
19Hitec Products-Birk Sport309
20BePink294
21Rally Cycling182
22Cogeas175
23Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport143
24Lotto Soudal Ladies135
25Parkhotel Valkenburg133
26Swapit Agolico60
27Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias39
28Thailand Women's Cycling Team38
29Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air37
30WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team25
31Aromitalia Vaiano23
32Minsk Cycling Club23
33Team Dukla Praha Women22
34Hagens Berman-Supermint21
35Team Illuminate19
36Top Girls Fassa Bortolo18
37Storey Racing9
38Experza-Footlogix7
39China Liv Pro Cycling6
40SC Michela Fanini5
41Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling5
42Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3

 

