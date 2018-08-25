Pieters wins GP de Plouay
Vos, Rivera round out podium
Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won the women's GP de Plouay out of a 15-strong group after an animated final 20 kilometres with many attacks. The Dutchwoman beat Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) to the line. With her second place, Vos defends the purple UCI Women's WorldTour leader's jersey.
The 125.5-kilometre race consisted of five laps around Plouay. The first four laps were 27.7 km each, including the climbs of the Côte du Lézot and Côte de Ty Marrec as well as a number of smaller hills as well as a slightly-rising detour along the Scorff river and back again. The final lap left out the part along the river for a crispy 14.7 kilometres that still included all main climbs.
Katia Ragusa (BePink) went solo halfway through the second lap, but was caught again when the peloton crosses the finish line to start lap three. The pace on the climbs was high, and riders were getting dropped at the back of the peloton, but there were no real attacks until Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) got a gap on the last of the longer laps with 34 km to go. Cromwell was caught after a few kilometres, only for Hanna Nilsson (BTC City Ljubljana) to show that she is back from injury by opening up a 25-second gap on the peloton.
Nilsson's attempt was doomed with 25 km left as the top teams battled for position ahead of the penultimate ascent of the Ty Marrec. Attacks by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (both Cervélo-Bigla) led to a select group of fifteen riders. This group was further whittled down through accelerations by the two Cervélo-Bigla riders and Rasa Leleivyte (Aromitalia Vaiano) before Uttrup Ludwig, Marianne Vos, and Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) formed a three-rider break.
This trio was caught just as they rolled out on the final lap of 14.7 kilometres, and there was a regrouping that enabled a second group to catch up again, forming a peloton of about 40 riders. On the Côte du Lézot, Uttrup Ludwig attacked yet again and was followed by Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Vos, but this move was closed down by Pieters. Brief accelerations by a.o. Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo-Bigla) got nowhere, and then Mitchelton-Scott took over in the descent towards the Ty Marrec climb.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was the first to attack on the final ascent. This was immediately countered by Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) who got a small gap, chased by a group of nine. Vos jumped to Longo Borghini at the 4-kilometre mark, but the two were caught a few hundred metres later.
Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Moolman-Pasio, and again Guarnier tried to get away, but it was only Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) who could shake off the rest with 1.3 km to the finish. Paladin held a slim three-second advantage with 1000 metres to go, and on the finishing straight Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bujak were closing in on her.
Behind this, Vos was winding up her sprint, going to the left side of the road and passing Paladin 200 metres from the line. Meanwhile, Pieters had followed Spratt to the right side and then sprinted on her own in the middle lane, coming past Vos with about 50 metres left and taking a clear victory. Coryn Rivera came just short against Vos for second, but beat Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) into third place.
Although she was beaten to victory in Plouay, Vos defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour that continues with the six-day Boels Ladies Tour, starting in Arnhem on Tuesday, 28 August.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:17:18
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:04
|16
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|25
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|26
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|32
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|37
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|41
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|42
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|43
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|44
|Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|45
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|47
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:15
|48
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:05
|49
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:09
|51
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:02:14
|52
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:02:18
|55
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|56
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|57
|Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) ALE CIPOLLINI
|58
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|59
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|61
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|62
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|63
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|64
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|65
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|70
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:57
|71
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BEPINK
|72
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|74
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|75
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|77
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|78
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|79
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|80
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|81
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:26
|82
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:05:40
|83
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|84
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|85
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:07:32
|86
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|87
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:11:46
|DNF
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNS
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Veronika Kormos (Hun)
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Aroa Gorostiza (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Emilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3:17:18
|2
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:09
|4
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:02:18
|7
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|8
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|10
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|12
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:57
|14
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|15
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|16
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|17
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:40
|18
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:11:46
Rankings (rounded)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1395
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1160
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1126
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1106
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1013
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|888
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|886
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|851
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|638
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|579
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|569
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|549
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|527
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|514
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|500
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|489
|17
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|447
|18
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|374
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|372
|20
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|365
|21
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|333
|22
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|290
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|289
|24
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|280
|25
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|275
|26
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|265
|27
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|265
|28
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|255
|29
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|246
|30
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|245
|31
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|236
|32
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|234
|33
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|231
|34
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|230
|35
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|230
|36
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|221
|37
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|220
|38
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|208
|39
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|207
|40
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|201
|41
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|194
|42
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|193
|43
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|184
|44
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|182
|45
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|167
|46
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|165
|47
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|159
|48
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|154
|49
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|150
|50
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|149
|51
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|146
|52
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|142
|53
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|140
|54
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|138
|55
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|138
|56
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|131
|57
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|131
|58
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|130
|59
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|130
|60
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|128
|61
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|118
|62
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|118
|63
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|118
|64
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|116
|65
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|112
|66
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|100
|67
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|99
|68
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|99
|69
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|95
|70
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|94
|71
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|93
|72
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|90
|73
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|87
|74
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|85
|75
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|84
|76
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|84
|77
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|84
|78
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|82
|79
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|82
|80
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|78
|81
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|76
|82
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|74
|83
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|70
|84
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|67
|85
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|66
|86
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|63
|87
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|62
|88
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|62
|89
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|61
|90
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|91
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|92
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|58
|93
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|57
|94
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|48
|95
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|96
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|97
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|45
|98
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|45
|99
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|44
|100
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|101
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|40
|102
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|39
|103
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|39
|104
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tai) Thailand
|35
|105
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|34
|106
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|34
|107
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|33
|108
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|109
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|32
|110
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|111
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|30
|112
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|113
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|114
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|28
|115
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|116
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|27
|117
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|118
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|119
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|25
|120
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|25
|121
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|25
|122
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|123
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|24
|124
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|22
|125
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|21
|126
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|21
|127
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|128
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|129
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|19
|130
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|19
|131
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|19
|132
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|18
|133
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|134
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|18
|135
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18
|136
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|137
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|17
|138
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|16
|139
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|16
|140
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|15
|141
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|142
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|143
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|15
|144
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|145
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|146
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|15
|147
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|148
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|149
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|14
|150
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|13
|151
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|13
|152
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|13
|153
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|12
|154
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|12
|155
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|156
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|157
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|158
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|11
|159
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|10
|160
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|10
|161
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|10
|162
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|163
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|164
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|165
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|166
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|10
|167
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|9
|168
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|169
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|9
|170
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|9
|171
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|9
|172
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|9
|173
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|9
|174
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|9
|175
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|8
|176
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|177
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|178
|Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|8
|179
|Grace Brown (Aus) Australia
|8
|180
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|181
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|182
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|183
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|184
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|8
|185
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|186
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|187
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|188
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|189
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|6
|190
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|191
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|5
|192
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|193
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|194
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|5
|195
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
|5
|196
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|197
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|5
|198
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|5
|199
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|5
|200
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|201
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|202
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|203
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|204
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|205
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|5
|206
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|207
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|5
|208
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|209
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|210
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|5
|211
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|5
|212
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|213
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|214
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|5
|215
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|5
|216
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|217
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|218
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|219
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|220
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|4
|221
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|222
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Ale Cipollini
|3
|223
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|224
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|3
|225
|Chaniporn Batriya (Tai) Thailand
|3
|226
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|227
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|3
|228
|Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|3
|229
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|3
|230
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|3
|231
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
|3
|232
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|3
|233
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|3
|234
|Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3
|235
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|236
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|237
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3
|238
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|3
|239
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|3
|240
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|3
|241
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|3
|242
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|3
|243
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|3
|244
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|3
|245
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|246
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|2
|247
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1
|248
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1
|249
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1
|250
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|12
|5
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|7
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|8
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|8
|9
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6
|10
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|6
|11
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|13
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|15
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|16
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|6
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|6
|19
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|4
|20
|Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|4
|21
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|22
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|2
|23
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|2
|24
|Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women
|2
|25
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|26
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3992
|pts
|2
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|3482
|3
|Team Sunweb Women
|2347
|4
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2343
|5
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2290
|6
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1987
|7
|Wiggle High5
|1818
|8
|Ale Cipollini
|1428
|9
|Movistar Team Women
|770
|10
|Valcar PBM
|724
|11
|Astana Women's Team
|645
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|607
|13
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|571
|14
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|560
|15
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|543
|16
|Trek-Drops
|477
|17
|Team Virtu Cycling
|449
|18
|Unitedhealthcare Women
|373
|19
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|309
|20
|BePink
|294
|21
|Rally Cycling
|182
|22
|Cogeas
|175
|23
|Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|143
|24
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|135
|25
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|133
|26
|Swapit Agolico
|60
|27
|Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|39
|28
|Thailand Women's Cycling Team
|38
|29
|Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|37
|30
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|25
|31
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|32
|Minsk Cycling Club
|23
|33
|Team Dukla Praha Women
|22
|34
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|21
|35
|Team Illuminate
|19
|36
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18
|37
|Storey Racing
|9
|38
|Experza-Footlogix
|7
|39
|China Liv Pro Cycling
|6
|40
|SC Michela Fanini
|5
|41
|Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|5
|42
|Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3
