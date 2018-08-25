Image 1 of 23 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) dons the WorldTour jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Marianne Vos, Amy PIeters and Coryn Rivera on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 The sprint in the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 The sprint in the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) takes the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 The sprint opens up in the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 The peloton finishes 40 seconds down (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 WorldTour leader Marianne Vos signs in (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 The 2018 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 The 2018 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Katia Ragusa (Team BePink) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 The 2018 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the WorldTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Shannon Malseed (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 The 2018 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Veronika Kormos (Health Mate-Cyclelive Team), Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Winanda Spoor (WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 The 2018 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) won the women's GP de Plouay out of a 15-strong group after an animated final 20 kilometres with many attacks. The Dutchwoman beat Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) to the line. With her second place, Vos defends the purple UCI Women's WorldTour leader's jersey.

The 125.5-kilometre race consisted of five laps around Plouay. The first four laps were 27.7 km each, including the climbs of the Côte du Lézot and Côte de Ty Marrec as well as a number of smaller hills as well as a slightly-rising detour along the Scorff river and back again. The final lap left out the part along the river for a crispy 14.7 kilometres that still included all main climbs.

Katia Ragusa (BePink) went solo halfway through the second lap, but was caught again when the peloton crosses the finish line to start lap three. The pace on the climbs was high, and riders were getting dropped at the back of the peloton, but there were no real attacks until Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) got a gap on the last of the longer laps with 34 km to go. Cromwell was caught after a few kilometres, only for Hanna Nilsson (BTC City Ljubljana) to show that she is back from injury by opening up a 25-second gap on the peloton.

Nilsson's attempt was doomed with 25 km left as the top teams battled for position ahead of the penultimate ascent of the Ty Marrec. Attacks by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (both Cervélo-Bigla) led to a select group of fifteen riders. This group was further whittled down through accelerations by the two Cervélo-Bigla riders and Rasa Leleivyte (Aromitalia Vaiano) before Uttrup Ludwig, Marianne Vos, and Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) formed a three-rider break.

This trio was caught just as they rolled out on the final lap of 14.7 kilometres, and there was a regrouping that enabled a second group to catch up again, forming a peloton of about 40 riders. On the Côte du Lézot, Uttrup Ludwig attacked yet again and was followed by Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Vos, but this move was closed down by Pieters. Brief accelerations by a.o. Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo-Bigla) got nowhere, and then Mitchelton-Scott took over in the descent towards the Ty Marrec climb.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was the first to attack on the final ascent. This was immediately countered by Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) who got a small gap, chased by a group of nine. Vos jumped to Longo Borghini at the 4-kilometre mark, but the two were caught a few hundred metres later.

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), Moolman-Pasio, and again Guarnier tried to get away, but it was only Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) who could shake off the rest with 1.3 km to the finish. Paladin held a slim three-second advantage with 1000 metres to go, and on the finishing straight Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bujak were closing in on her.

Behind this, Vos was winding up her sprint, going to the left side of the road and passing Paladin 200 metres from the line. Meanwhile, Pieters had followed Spratt to the right side and then sprinted on her own in the middle lane, coming past Vos with about 50 metres left and taking a clear victory. Coryn Rivera came just short against Vos for second, but beat Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) into third place.

Although she was beaten to victory in Plouay, Vos defended her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour that continues with the six-day Boels Ladies Tour, starting in Arnhem on Tuesday, 28 August.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:17:18 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 14 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 15 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:04 16 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 18 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 19 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 23 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 25 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 26 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 27 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 28 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 29 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 30 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 32 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 33 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 35 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 36 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 37 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 38 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 40 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 41 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 42 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 43 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 44 Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 45 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 47 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:15 48 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:05 49 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 50 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:09 51 Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:02:14 52 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 53 Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:02:18 55 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 56 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 57 Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) ALE CIPOLLINI 58 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 59 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 60 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 61 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 62 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 63 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 65 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 66 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 68 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 69 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 70 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:57 71 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BEPINK 72 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 73 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 74 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 75 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 77 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 78 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 79 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 80 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 81 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:26 82 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:05:40 83 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 84 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 85 Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:07:32 86 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:50 87 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:11:46 DNF Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNS Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini DNF Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNF Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNF Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNS Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink DNF Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 DNF Veronika Kormos (Hun) DNF Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team DNF Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias DNF Aroa Gorostiza (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias DNF Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Emilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 3:17:18 2 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 3 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:09 4 Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 0:02:14 5 Sophie Wright (GBr) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:02:18 7 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 8 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 9 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 10 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 12 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 13 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:57 14 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink 15 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 16 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 17 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:40 18 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:11:46

Rankings (rounded)

Women's WorldTour rankings after GP de Plouay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1395 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1160 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1126 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 1106 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1013 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 888 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 886 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 851 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 638 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 579 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 569 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 549 13 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 527 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 514 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 500 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 489 17 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 447 18 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 374 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 372 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 365 21 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 333 22 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 290 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 289 24 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 280 25 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 275 26 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 265 27 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 265 28 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 255 29 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 246 30 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 245 31 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 236 32 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 234 33 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 231 34 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 230 35 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 230 36 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 221 37 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 220 38 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 208 39 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 207 40 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 201 41 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 194 42 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 193 43 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 184 44 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 182 45 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 167 46 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 165 47 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 159 48 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 154 49 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 150 50 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 149 51 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 146 52 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 142 53 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 140 54 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 138 55 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 138 56 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 131 57 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 131 58 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 130 59 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 130 60 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 128 61 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 118 62 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 118 63 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 118 64 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 116 65 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 112 66 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 100 67 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 99 68 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 99 69 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 95 70 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 94 71 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 93 72 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 90 73 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 87 74 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 85 75 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 84 76 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 84 77 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 84 78 Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women 82 79 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 82 80 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 78 81 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 76 82 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 74 83 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 70 84 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 67 85 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 66 86 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 63 87 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 62 88 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 62 89 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 61 90 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 91 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 92 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 58 93 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 57 94 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 48 95 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 96 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 97 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 45 98 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 45 99 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 44 100 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 101 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 40 102 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 39 103 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 39 104 Jutatip Maneephan (Tai) Thailand 35 105 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 34 106 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 34 107 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 33 108 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 109 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 32 110 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 111 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 30 112 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 113 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 29 114 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 28 115 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 28 116 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 27 117 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 118 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 25 119 Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink 25 120 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 25 121 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 25 122 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 25 123 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 24 124 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 22 125 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 21 126 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 21 127 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 20 128 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 20 129 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 19 130 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 19 131 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 19 132 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 18 133 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 18 134 Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 18 135 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 18 136 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 137 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 17 138 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 16 139 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 16 140 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 15 141 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 15 142 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 143 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 15 144 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 15 145 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 146 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 15 147 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 148 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 149 Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 14 150 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 13 151 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 13 152 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 13 153 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 12 154 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 12 155 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 12 156 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 12 157 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 11 158 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas 11 159 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 10 160 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 10 161 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 10 162 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 163 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 164 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 165 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 166 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 10 167 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 9 168 Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 169 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 9 170 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 9 171 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 9 172 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 9 173 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 9 174 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 9 175 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 8 176 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 177 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 178 Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 8 179 Grace Brown (Aus) Australia 8 180 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 181 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 182 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 183 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 8 184 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 8 185 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 7 186 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 7 187 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 188 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 7 189 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 6 190 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 191 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas 5 192 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 193 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 5 194 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 195 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini 5 196 Ina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5 197 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 5 198 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 5 199 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 5 200 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 201 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 5 202 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 203 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 5 204 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 205 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 5 206 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 5 207 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 5 208 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 209 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 210 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 5 211 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 5 212 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 5 213 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling 5 214 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 5 215 Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 5 216 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 217 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 218 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 219 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 220 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 4 221 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 222 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Ale Cipollini 3 223 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 224 Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 3 225 Chaniporn Batriya (Tai) Thailand 3 226 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 227 Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate 3 228 Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 3 229 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 3 230 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 3 231 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling 3 232 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate 3 233 Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 3 234 Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team 3 235 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 236 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 237 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 3 238 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 3 239 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 3 240 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 3 241 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 3 242 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 3 243 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 3 244 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 3 245 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 246 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 2 247 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 1 248 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 249 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1 250 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Young riders rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 40 pts 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 18 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 12 5 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 7 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 8 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 8 9 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 6 10 Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink 6 11 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 6 13 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 6 14 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 15 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 16 Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 6 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 6 18 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 6 19 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 4 20 Hanna Tserah (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 4 21 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2 22 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 2 23 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 2 24 Katerina Kohoutková (Cze) Team Dukla Praha Women 2 25 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 26 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 2