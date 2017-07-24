GP de Plouay past winners
Champions 2002-2016
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|2015
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans
|2014
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo–Liv
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank–Liv Giant
|2012
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Cycling Team
|2011
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|2009
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|2007
|Noemi Cantele (Ita)
|2006
|Nicole Brändli (Sui)
|2005
|Noemi Cantele (Ita)
|2004
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|2002
|Regina Schleicher (Ger)
