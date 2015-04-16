Trending

Bouhanni defends title at GP de Denain

Frenchman wins the bunch sprint

Image 1 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) defends title at GP de Denain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

Dominique Rollin (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) on the start line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Namibian national champion Dan Craven (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) on the start line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) on the start line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

Bardiani-CSF on the circuits

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

The three-man breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins the day's sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

Brois Vallee (Lotto Soudal) was in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Rudy Barbier (Roubaix Lille Metropole) was in the three-man breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) congratulated on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) ready to start the GP de Denain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on the start line at the GP de Denain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni gets a strong lead out from his Cofidis teammates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) gets the win at GP de Denain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) wins bunch sprint at GP de Demain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) continued his run of success at the Grand Prix de Denain, winning the hectic, high-speed sprint that decided the French one-day race on Thursday.

Bouhanni got a perfect lead out from his Cofidis teammates and then accelerated from his rivals to win by a bike length, with his arms in the air. Boris Vallee (Lotto Soudal) was second and Ruby Barbier (Roubaix Lille Metropole) finished third.

It was Bouhanni's second consecutive win at the Grand Prix de Denain and especially pleasing for the Frenchman because the Cofidis headquarters is not far away.

"The team did a great job today and the train was absolutely perfect, I had to win…" Bouhanni said as he caught his breath after the sprint.

Thanks to his two stage wins at the last week's Circuit Sarthe and other placing in early-season French races, Bouhanni now leads the Coupe de France season-long competition but is happier to be winning regularly after a series of frustrating placing early in the season.

"The Coupe de France is not really a goal for me, it was more about winning," he admitted. "I like racing up here, it's always been good to me. It's good to win, it's good for morale. I've got a training camp coming up next and then I'll ride the Bayern Rundefahrt in Germany."

How it happened

The Grand Prix de Denain covers the lanes and roads of northern France, south of Lille and close to the border with Belgium. The same area hosts many of the cobbled sectors used in Paris-Roubaix but the Grand Prix de Denain is traditionally a race for the sprinters. The 204km route of this 56th edition included a loop north of Valenciennes and then three 20km laps of a finishing circuit, giving riders a chance to see the finale for the expected sprint finish.

The break of the day formed after 60km, with Ludwig de Winter (Wallonnie Bruxelles), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Sebastien Turgot (Ag2r-La Mondiale) going clear and opening a three-minute lead. The peloton let them hang out front all day, with Cofidis left with the responsibility of chasing them down. However, the French Professional Continental team was up to the job and the trio had a lead of 1:30 with one lap remaining.

The trio's lead melted as the kilometres ticked down and in the last 15 kilometres, only Geniez had the legs and desire to push on alone. He forced the peloton to work hard, with Europcar also hitting the front for Bryan Coquard. However, Geniez was eventually swept up with four kilometres to go.

By then the Cofidis team were leading the peloton with five riders lined-up ahead of Bouhanni. Other teams were fighting for the wheels and Lotto Soudal came up to match Cofidis but the French team stayed in control, even if the speed was not very high.

As the final kilometre began, Bouhanni still had two teammates ahead of him and they timed their effort perfectly, with Bouhanni opening up his sprint just as other riders began to move up from behind.

When he upped his speed, he quickly distanced everyone, leaving the rest of the peloton to fight for the placing as he celebrated and happily pointed to his Cofidis logo.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:29:25
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
11Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
14Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
18Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
22Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
23Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
28Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
30David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
32Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
34César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
35Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
36Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
37Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
38William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
40Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
41Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
43Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
47Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
49Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
51Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
52Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
55Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
56Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:10
58Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
59Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
65Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
66Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
67Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar0:00:30
68Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:32
69Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
70Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole0:00:35
71Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
72Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
73Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
75Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
76Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:03
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
78Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
79Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
80Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
86Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
88Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:27
89Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
90James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:02
91Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
93Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:10
95Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
96Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
97Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:46
98Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:07
100Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:36
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:41
103Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:11
104Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:53
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:56
106Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
107Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
109Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:58
110Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:59
111Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
112Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
114Julien Morice (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
115Dan Craven (Nam) Team EuTeam Roompotcar
116Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
117Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:05:06
118Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:53
119Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:54
120Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:56
121Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
123Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team EuTeam Roompotcar0:06:58
124Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFEtienne Tortelier (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre

