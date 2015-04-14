Trending

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
2013Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
2012Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
2011Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
2010Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
2009Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures-Sojasun
2008Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team High Road
2007Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
2006Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
2005Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
2004Thor Hushovd (Nor) Crédit Agricole
2003Bert Roesems (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2002Alberto Vinale (Ita) Alessio
2001Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
2000Endrio Leoni (Ita) Alessio
1999Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino-Ag2r
1997Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel) Tönissteiner-Colnago
1996Ján Svorada (Cze) Panaria-Vinavil
1995Jo Planckaert (Bel) Collstrop-Lystex
1994Jans Koerts (Ned) Festina-Lotus
1993Marcel Wüst (Ger) Novemail-Histor
1992Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler
1991Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) Castorama
1990Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) Castorama
1989Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
1988Pascal Poisson (Fra) Toshiba
1987Bruno Wojtinek (Fra) Z-Peugeot
1986Bruno Wojtinek (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Velo Talbot
1985Patrick Versluys (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor
1984Yves Godimus (Bel) Fangio-Ecoturbo
1983Paul Sherwen (GBr) La Redoute-Motobécane
1982Eddy Van Harens (Bel) Safir-Marc
1981Ferdi Van Den Haute (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1980Leo Van Thielen (Bel) Eurobouw
1979Jean-Philippe Pipart (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
1978Frank Hoste (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
1977Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
1976Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Roger Loysch (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1974Willy Teirlinck (Bel) Sonolor-Gitane
1973Marc Demeyer (Bel) Flandria-Carpenter-Shimano
1972Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Watneys-Avia
1971André Dierickx (Bel) Watneys-Avia
1970Christian Callens (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Joseph Mathy (Bel) Frimatic-Viva-De Gribaldy
1968Jean Stablinski (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1967José Samyn (Fra) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
1966Herman Vrancken (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1965Ludo Janssens (Bel) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
1964Michael Wright (GBr) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1963Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1962Julien Schepens (Bel) Bertin-Porter 39-Milremo
1961Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
1960Gabriel Borra (Bel) Helyett-Fynsec-Leroux
1959Seamus Elliot (Irl Helyett-Fynsec

