GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut past winners
Champions 1959-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2013
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|2012
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2011
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2010
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|2009
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures-Sojasun
|2008
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team High Road
|2007
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
|2005
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Cofidis
|2004
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Crédit Agricole
|2003
|Bert Roesems (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
|2002
|Alberto Vinale (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
|2000
|Endrio Leoni (Ita) Alessio
|1999
|Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino-Ag2r
|1997
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel) Tönissteiner-Colnago
|1996
|Ján Svorada (Cze) Panaria-Vinavil
|1995
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Collstrop-Lystex
|1994
|Jans Koerts (Ned) Festina-Lotus
|1993
|Marcel Wüst (Ger) Novemail-Histor
|1992
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler
|1991
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) Castorama
|1990
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) Castorama
|1989
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
|1988
|Pascal Poisson (Fra) Toshiba
|1987
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra) Z-Peugeot
|1986
|Bruno Wojtinek (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Velo Talbot
|1985
|Patrick Versluys (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor
|1984
|Yves Godimus (Bel) Fangio-Ecoturbo
|1983
|Paul Sherwen (GBr) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1982
|Eddy Van Harens (Bel) Safir-Marc
|1981
|Ferdi Van Den Haute (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1980
|Leo Van Thielen (Bel) Eurobouw
|1979
|Jean-Philippe Pipart (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1978
|Frank Hoste (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
|1977
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
|1975
|Roger Loysch (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
|1974
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel) Sonolor-Gitane
|1973
|Marc Demeyer (Bel) Flandria-Carpenter-Shimano
|1972
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Watneys-Avia
|1971
|André Dierickx (Bel) Watneys-Avia
|1970
|Christian Callens (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Joseph Mathy (Bel) Frimatic-Viva-De Gribaldy
|1968
|Jean Stablinski (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1967
|José Samyn (Fra) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1966
|Herman Vrancken (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1965
|Ludo Janssens (Bel) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1964
|Michael Wright (GBr) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1963
|Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1962
|Julien Schepens (Bel) Bertin-Porter 39-Milremo
|1961
|Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
|1960
|Gabriel Borra (Bel) Helyett-Fynsec-Leroux
|1959
|Seamus Elliot (Irl Helyett-Fynsec
