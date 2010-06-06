Image 1 of 18 The podium - Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women), Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team), Best Spainsh Rider, Cristina Alcalde (Bizkaia), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 18 Race winner, Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 18 Cervelo Test Team enjoyed the win by Charlotte Becker (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 18 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) wins ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Australia) leads the bunch through the finish line with a lap to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 18 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) leads Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) with 15 kilometres to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 18 Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) bides her time in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 18 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) attempted to break away around mid-race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 18 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in the National road Champion jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 18 The bunch climbs in the picturesque countryside (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 18 A breakaway attempt by Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox) was marked by World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 18 A breakaway attempt by Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox) was marked by World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 18 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Team Valdarno) Spanish Champion, her first time riding a Spanish World Cup in the colours (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 18 A typical townscape in the region (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 18 The Spainsh National team and Cervelo Test Team at the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 18 Finally out of the suburbs, the bunch rolls through pretty countryside (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 18 Riders wait for the start in the centre of Valladolid (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 18 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervelo TestTeam's Charlotte Becker took home her first career World Cup in the GP Ciudad da Valladolid today, netting her win in the sixth round of the series. Becker bested Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) and Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) from a three-rider breakaway.

“I am really happy about my first World Cup win, and that I got the chance from the team to go for my own success today," said Becker. "The plan for us was to have somebody in the final break away and everything went according to plan.”

Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) maintained her World Cup lead, adding to her advantage over new second placed rider Emma Johansson (Red Sun) who pushed Grace Verbeke (Lotto) into third with a fifth place finish.

Becker went with the attack with 30 km to go, and after two lost contact she, Arndt and Van Vleuten worked together to pull out a minute's lead. “The gap was getting bigger and I know that I’ve been fast in the sprints in the last couple of weeks so I was thinking positively.

"I knew that van Vleuten is really fast, especially since she had not been riding full gas as her teammate Marianne Vos was in the group behind us. I lead my group into the final and never gave the front position away, I went full gas as well and the two where not able to pass me.”

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 3:02:09 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:06 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 7 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 8 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 9 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 12 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 13 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 16 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 17 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 18 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 19 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 23 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 24 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 25 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 26 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 27 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 28 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 29 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 30 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 31 Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain 32 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:01:20 33 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 34 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 35 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 36 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 37 Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek 38 Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) Spain 39 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 40 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 41 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 42 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 43 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 44 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 45 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 46 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 47 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 48 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 49 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 50 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 51 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 52 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 53 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 54 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 55 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:36 56 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 57 Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia - Durango 58 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 59 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 60 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 61 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:58 62 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 63 Nikki Harris (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:30 64 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:03:52 65 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 66 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:04:16 67 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 68 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 69 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 70 Fan Li Shen (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 71 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 72 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 73 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia 74 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 75 Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 76 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 77 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 78 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 79 Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 80 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 81 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 82 Maria José Gomez (Spa) Spain 0:05:46 83 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:08:03 84 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 85 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 86 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 87 Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany 88 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 89 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 90 Alessia Massaccesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 91 Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek 92 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 93 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 94 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 95 Sara Ortiz Mato (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 96 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 97 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 98 Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Lointek 99 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:05

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 185 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 125 3 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 123 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 105 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 105 6 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 101 7 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Noris Cycling 96 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 92 9 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 82 10 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 78 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 76 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 63 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 62 14 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 62 15 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 57 16 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 51 17 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 39 19 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 20 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 35 21 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 32 22 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 30 23 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 30 24 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 27 25 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 27 26 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 24 27 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 24 28 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 21 29 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade 21 30 Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand 18 31 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 16 32 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 15 33 Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand 15 34 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 15 35 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 15 36 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 37 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 38 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 11 39 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) 11 40 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 10 41 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 42 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 10 43 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling 10 44 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 45 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 9 46 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 8 47 Jin A You (Kor) Korea 8 48 Rachel Neylan (Aus) 8 49 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 7 50 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 7 51 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 7 52 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 53 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 6 54 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 5 55 Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 5 56 Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo 5 57 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 5 58 Amanda Spratt (Aus) 5 59 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 4 60 Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 4 61 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 4 62 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 3 63 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 3 64 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 3 65 Sinead Miller (USA) 3 66 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 67 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 2 68 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 2 69 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 2 70 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 71 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea 1 72 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 1