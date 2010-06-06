Trending

Becker nets first World Cup win in Spain

Vos adds to World Cup lead with fourth



The podium - Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women), Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team), Best Spainsh Rider, Cristina Alcalde (Bizkaia), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Race winner, Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Cervelo Test Team enjoyed the win by Charlotte Becker

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) wins ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Amanda Spratt (Australia) leads the bunch through the finish line with a lap to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) leads Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) with 15 kilometres to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) bides her time in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) attempted to break away around mid-race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in the National road Champion jersey

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


The bunch climbs in the picturesque countryside

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


A breakaway attempt by Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox) was marked by World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Claudia H

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


A breakaway attempt by Martina Ruzickova (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox) was marked by World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Claudia H

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Team Valdarno) Spanish Champion, her first time riding a Spanish World Cup in the colours

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


A typical townscape in the region

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


The Spainsh National team and Cervelo Test Team at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Finally out of the suburbs, the bunch rolls through pretty countryside

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


Riders wait for the start in the centre of Valladolid

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)


World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervelo TestTeam's Charlotte Becker took home her first career World Cup in the GP Ciudad da Valladolid today, netting her win in the  sixth round of the series. Becker bested Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) and Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) from a three-rider breakaway.

“I am really happy about my first World Cup win, and that I got the chance from the team to go for my own success today," said Becker. "The plan for us was to have somebody in the final break away and everything went according to plan.”

Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) maintained her World Cup lead, adding to her advantage over new second placed rider Emma Johansson (Red Sun) who pushed Grace Verbeke (Lotto) into third with a fifth place finish.

Becker went with the attack with 30 km to go, and after two lost contact she, Arndt and Van Vleuten worked together to pull out a minute's lead. “The gap was getting bigger and I know that I’ve been fast in the sprints in the last couple of weeks so I was thinking positively.

"I knew that van Vleuten is really fast, especially since she had not been riding full gas as her teammate Marianne Vos was in the group behind us. I lead my group into the final and never gave the front position away, I went full gas as well and the two where not able to pass me.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam3:02:09
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:06
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
8Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
9Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
12Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
13Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
16Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
17Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
18Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
19Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
21Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
23Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
24Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
25Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
26Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
28Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
29Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
30Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
31Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain
32Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno0:01:20
33Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
34Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
35Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
36Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
37Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
38Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) Spain
39Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
40Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
41Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
42Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
43Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
44Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
45Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
46Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
47Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
48Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
49Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
50Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
51Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
52Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
53Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
54Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
55Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:36
56Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
57Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia - Durango
58Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
59Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
60Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
61Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:58
62Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
63Nikki Harris (GBr) Great Britain0:02:30
64Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:52
65Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
66Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:04:16
67Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
68Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
69Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
70Fan Li Shen (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
71Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
72Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
73Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia
74Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
75Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
76Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
77Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
78Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
79Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
80Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
81Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
82Maria José Gomez (Spa) Spain0:05:46
83Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:08:03
84Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
85Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
86Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
87Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
88Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
89Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
90Alessia Massaccesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
91Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek
92Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
93Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
94Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
95Sara Ortiz Mato (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
96Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
97Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
98Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Lointek
99Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands0:09:05

World Cup standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit185pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team125
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team123
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam105
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit105
6Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women101
7Nicole Cooke (GBr) Noris Cycling96
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam92
9Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam82
10Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women78
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit76
12Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu63
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu62
14Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women62
15Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women57
16Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl51
17Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team40
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi39
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno36
20Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling35
21Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO32
22Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO30
23Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno30
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi27
25Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women27
26Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women24
27Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam24
28Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion21
29Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade21
30Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand18
31Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl16
32Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara15
33Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand15
34Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team15
35Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam15
36Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara13
37Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope11
38Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling11
39Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)11
40Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women10
41Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
42Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam10
43Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling10
44Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara10
45Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam9
46Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope8
47Jin A You (Kor) Korea8
48Rachel Neylan (Aus)8
49Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands7
50Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens7
51Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam7
52Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine6
53Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets6
54Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain5
55Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling5
56Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo5
57Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam5
58Amanda Spratt (Aus)5
59Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team4
60Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling4
61Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team4
62Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany3
63Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
64Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3
65Sinead Miller (USA)3
66Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara2
67Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope2
68Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion2
69Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox2
70Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2
71Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea1
72Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Columbia Women359pts
2Cervelo Test Team345
3Nederland Bloeit291
4Redsun Cycling Team144
5Lotto Ladies Team132
6Gauss Rdz Ormu125
7Great Britain101
8Netherlands92
9Australia88
10Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi77
11Team Valdarno66
12Leontien.Nl57
13Safi - Pasta Zara40
14Noris Cycling35
15New Zealand33
16Tibco32
17Vienne Futuroscope24
18Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion23
19Mtn21
20Giant Pro Cycling15
21Russia11
22Korea9
23Austria7
24Ukraine6
25Fenixs - Petrogradets6
26Acs Chirio - Forno D'asolo5
27S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox5
28China5
29Germany3
30United States3
31Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2

