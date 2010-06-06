Becker nets first World Cup win in Spain
Vos adds to World Cup lead with fourth
Cervelo TestTeam's Charlotte Becker took home her first career World Cup in the GP Ciudad da Valladolid today, netting her win in the sixth round of the series. Becker bested Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) and Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) from a three-rider breakaway.
“I am really happy about my first World Cup win, and that I got the chance from the team to go for my own success today," said Becker. "The plan for us was to have somebody in the final break away and everything went according to plan.”
Marianne Vos (Nederlands Bloeit) maintained her World Cup lead, adding to her advantage over new second placed rider Emma Johansson (Red Sun) who pushed Grace Verbeke (Lotto) into third with a fifth place finish.
Becker went with the attack with 30 km to go, and after two lost contact she, Arndt and Van Vleuten worked together to pull out a minute's lead. “The gap was getting bigger and I know that I’ve been fast in the sprints in the last couple of weeks so I was thinking positively.
"I knew that van Vleuten is really fast, especially since she had not been riding full gas as her teammate Marianne Vos was in the group behind us. I lead my group into the final and never gave the front position away, I went full gas as well and the two where not able to pass me.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|3:02:09
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:06
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|8
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|13
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|16
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|18
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|19
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|23
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|24
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|26
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|28
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|29
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|30
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|31
|Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:01:20
|33
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|34
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|35
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|36
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|37
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
|38
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) Spain
|39
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|40
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|42
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|43
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|44
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|45
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|46
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|47
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|48
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|49
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|50
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|51
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|52
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|53
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|54
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|55
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:36
|56
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Ariadna Tudel Cuberes (And) Bizkaia - Durango
|58
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|59
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|60
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|61
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|62
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:30
|64
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:52
|65
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|66
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:04:16
|67
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|68
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|69
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|70
|Fan Li Shen (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|71
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|73
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia
|74
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|75
|Dorleta Zorrilla Braceras (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|76
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|77
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|78
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|79
|Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|80
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|81
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|82
|Maria José Gomez (Spa) Spain
|0:05:46
|83
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|84
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|85
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|86
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|87
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|88
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|89
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|90
|Alessia Massaccesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|91
|Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek
|92
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|93
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|94
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|95
|Sara Ortiz Mato (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|96
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|97
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|98
|Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|99
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:05
World Cup standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|185
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|125
|3
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|123
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|105
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|105
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|101
|7
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Noris Cycling
|96
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|92
|9
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|82
|10
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|78
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|76
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|63
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|62
|14
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|15
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|57
|16
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|51
|17
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|39
|19
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|20
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|21
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|32
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|30
|23
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|30
|24
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|27
|25
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|27
|26
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|27
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|24
|28
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|21
|29
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN Energade
|21
|30
|Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
|18
|31
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|16
|32
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|15
|33
|Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|34
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|15
|35
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|36
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|37
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|38
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|39
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)
|11
|40
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|41
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|42
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|10
|43
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
|10
|44
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|45
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|46
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|47
|Jin A You (Kor) Korea
|8
|48
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|8
|49
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|50
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|7
|51
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|7
|52
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|53
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|6
|54
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|55
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|56
|Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|5
|57
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|58
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|5
|59
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|60
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|61
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|62
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|3
|63
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|64
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3
|65
|Sinead Miller (USA)
|3
|66
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|67
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|2
|68
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|2
|69
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|2
|70
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|71
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
|1
|72
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Columbia Women
|359
|pts
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|345
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|291
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|144
|5
|Lotto Ladies Team
|132
|6
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|125
|7
|Great Britain
|101
|8
|Netherlands
|92
|9
|Australia
|88
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|77
|11
|Team Valdarno
|66
|12
|Leontien.Nl
|57
|13
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|40
|14
|Noris Cycling
|35
|15
|New Zealand
|33
|16
|Tibco
|32
|17
|Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|18
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|23
|19
|Mtn
|21
|20
|Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|21
|Russia
|11
|22
|Korea
|9
|23
|Austria
|7
|24
|Ukraine
|6
|25
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|6
|26
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'asolo
|5
|27
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|5
|28
|China
|5
|29
|Germany
|3
|30
|United States
|3
|31
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
