Vos steals the show in Gooik
Dutch star solos in five minutes ahead of teammate
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:28:14
|2
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:05:00
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
|0:05:06
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|5
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Gsd Gestion
|8
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Skil - Koga - Abus
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec - Norway
|10
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|11
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|14
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Skil - Koga - Abus
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Specialized Dpd
|17
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|18
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|19
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|21
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
|22
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized Dpd
|23
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
|25
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|26
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Cycling Bc - Horizon Fitness
|27
|Anja Buysse (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|28
|Elien Vercamer (Bel) Keukens Redant - Van Eyck Sport
|29
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|30
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|32
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
|33
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team Gsd Gestion
|34
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|35
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|36
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movingladies
|37
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Belgie - Belgique
|38
|Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) Team Wallonie
|39
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling Bc - Horizon Fitness
|40
|Tara Gins (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
|41
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|42
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant - Van Eyck Sport
|43
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|44
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|45
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|46
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|48
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|49
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team Gsd Gestion
|50
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|51
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:05:59
|52
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|53
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|54
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
|0:06:03
|55
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|56
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|57
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
|0:06:10
|58
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Belgie - Belgique
|0:07:00
|60
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Cycling Bc - Horizon Fitness
|0:07:07
|61
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:09
