Trending

Vos steals the show in Gooik

Dutch star solos in five minutes ahead of teammate

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:28:14
2Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:00
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus0:05:06
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:43
5Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Gsd Gestion
8Martina Zwick (Ger) Skil - Koga - Abus
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec - Norway
10Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
11Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
12Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
13Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
14Marie Lindberg (Swe) Skil - Koga - Abus
15Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
16Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Specialized Dpd
17Annelies Dom (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
18Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
19Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
20Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
21Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
22Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized Dpd
23Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
25Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
26Claire Thomas (GBr) Cycling Bc - Horizon Fitness
27Anja Buysse (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
28Elien Vercamer (Bel) Keukens Redant - Van Eyck Sport
29Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
30Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
31Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
32Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus
33Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team Gsd Gestion
34Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
35Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
36Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movingladies
37Celine Van Severen (Bel) Belgie - Belgique
38Alexandra Tondeur (Bel) Team Wallonie
39Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling Bc - Horizon Fitness
40Tara Gins (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
41Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
42Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant - Van Eyck Sport
43Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
44Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
45Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
46Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
47Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
48Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
49Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team Gsd Gestion
50Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
51Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:05:59
52Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team
53Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
54Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 Ridley Team0:06:03
55Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:04
56Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:09
57Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga - Abus0:06:10
58Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
59Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Belgie - Belgique0:07:00
60Jessica Hannah (Can) Cycling Bc - Horizon Fitness0:07:07
61Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit0:07:09

Latest on Cyclingnews