Helen Wyman made Saturday’s win look slightly less impressive today when she separated herself from the rest of the UCI Elite Women’s field by more than 30 seconds before the first lap was even complete. As she did the day before, Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) took the 2nd step on the podium. Nicole Duke (Raleigh/Clement) used her superior bike-handling skills to finish 3rd on the day.

Nicole Duke looked up to the task of racing Wyman for the win during the first lap, but when push came to shove, Wyman was able to easily ride away. While Duke tried to keep Wyman in sight, Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus), Day, Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), and Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized) were charging to the front.

"This is my type of course, for sure," said Duke. "It was a little power-sucking, but it was so fun. It was a race of attrition, for sure."

"When it’s really rocky and a bit bumpy, and a little bit like that she’s faster than me," said Wyman of Duke, "but the rest of the time I was just riding strong on the straights. This is an awesome result for her, it’s her first decent ride of the season, so it’s really good for her."

At the end of the 2nd lap of the three lap race, Wyman continued to dominate while Duke began to slide back to the chasing trio of Krasniak, Bruno Roy, and Day who had disposed of a technically struggling Meredith Miller. Krasniak, however, fell in the barriers and her teammate, Gabby Day, passed her for 3rd position and Krasniak was left to fight Bruno Roy while Day set off after Duke.

While Wyman’s last lap was seemingly uneventful, Gabby Day was able to catch Nicole Duke in the last half of the last lap to cross the line in 2nd place. Nicole Duke was able to hold off the rapidly closing pair of Bruno Roy and Krasniak who took 4th and 5th place respectively.

A victorious Wyman said at the finish, "This is mud. I just love these conditions, they’re just my favorite type of racing."