Wyman gets second win of the weekend

Day and Duke settle for podium places

Image 1 of 38

Helen Wyman (Kona) making it four consecutive wins in Gloucester
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 38

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) putting on some arm warmers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 38

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) running the hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 38

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) found herself further back than she had hoped
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 38

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) on the run-up after the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 38

Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) moving up in the field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 38

Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) rounding a tight turn
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 38

Helen Wyman (Kona) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 38

Wendy Simms (Kona) and Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise Cycling)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 38

Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) taking the center line on the run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 38

Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) running in the mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 38

Helen Wyman (Kona) leading the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 38

Amanda Carey'’s stylish Pearl Izumi gloves
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 38

Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise Cycling) on the first row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 38

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 38

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) rides well in poor conditions
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 38

Matt Roy carrying Mo’'s spare Seven bikes to the pit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 38

Becca Blatt (Van Dessel)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 38

Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) riding in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 38

Helen Wyman (Kona) made riding the sand look easy
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 38

Elite women’'s start led my Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 38

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 38

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob'’s Red Mill- Seven)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 38

Typical cyclo-cross fan
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 38

The kids' race was quite competitive
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 38

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) pusing her bike up a hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 38

Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) running with her bike
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 38

Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) got stronger as the race went on
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 38

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) trying to stay upright in the sand
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 38

Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 38

Wendy Simms (Kona) was made quite happy by the mud today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 38

Wendy Simms (Kona) finishing her race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 38

After crashing out on Saturday, Nicole Duke was pleased with her outing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 38

Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) finishing third
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 38

Helen Wyman (Kona) taking a clean machine
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 38

A racer takes a new bike in the pits
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 38

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) riding the beach
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 38

A Pedal Power rider on the run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Helen Wyman made Saturday’s win look slightly less impressive today when she separated herself from the rest of the UCI Elite Women’s field by more than 30 seconds before the first lap was even complete. As she did the day before, Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) took the 2nd step on the podium. Nicole Duke (Raleigh/Clement) used her superior bike-handling skills to finish 3rd on the day.

Nicole Duke looked up to the task of racing Wyman for the win during the first lap, but when push came to shove, Wyman was able to easily ride away. While Duke tried to keep Wyman in sight, Julie Krasniak (Rapha-Focus), Day, Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), and Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized) were charging to the front.

"This is my type of course, for sure," said Duke. "It was a little power-sucking, but it was so fun. It was a race of attrition, for sure."

"When it’s really rocky and a bit bumpy, and a little bit like that she’s faster than me," said Wyman of Duke, "but the rest of the time I was just riding strong on the straights. This is an awesome result for her, it’s her first decent ride of the season, so it’s really good for her."

At the end of the 2nd lap of the three lap race, Wyman continued to dominate while Duke began to slide back to the chasing trio of Krasniak, Bruno Roy, and Day who had disposed of a technically struggling Meredith Miller. Krasniak, however, fell in the barriers and her teammate, Gabby Day, passed her for 3rd position and Krasniak was left to fight Bruno Roy while Day set off after Duke.

While Wyman’s last lap was seemingly uneventful, Gabby Day was able to catch Nicole Duke in the last half of the last lap to cross the line in 2nd place. Nicole Duke was able to hold off the rapidly closing pair of Bruno Roy and Krasniak who took 4th and 5th place respectively.

A victorious Wyman said at the finish, "This is mud. I just love these conditions, they’re just my favorite type of racing."

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:38:08
2Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:00:56
3Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:07
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:19
5Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:01:26
6Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:36
7Wendy Simms (Can) Kona0:01:39
8Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes0:01:49
9Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:55
10Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:02:16
11Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:02:19
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:02:30
13Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:00
14Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling0:03:17
15Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:27
16Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:41
17Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:04:21
18Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:04:45
19Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:04:56
20Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:05:05
21Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:05:15
22Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing0:05:27
23Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:05:35
24Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:06:09
25Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:06:12
26Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:06:33
27Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining0:06:53
28Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:06:55
29Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB0:07:25
30Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:07:47
31Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:07:50
32Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen0:07:52
33Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax0:08:07
34Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:08:14
35Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling0:09:01
36Deirdre Smith (USA)0:09:38
37Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:10:08
38Elizabeth Allen (USA) Danielson Adventure Sports0:11:46
39Becca Schepps (USA) CRCA/Innervation Fitness/Stan's NoTubes0:12:57
40Cait Dooley (USA) Geekhouse Bikes0:13:28
41Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft0:13:59
42Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:14:24
DNFArley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
DNFErica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
DNFJulianne Oberle (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft
DNFJamie Gilgen (USA) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
DNFNancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
DNFÉvelyne Blouin (Can)

