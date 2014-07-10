Trending

Leah Kirchmann and Luke Keough win Gastown GP

Sprinters cash in in Vancouver

The Gastown podium: Ryan Anderson, Luke Keough and Ken Hanson

(Image credit: Greg Descantes)
Luke Keough edges Ryan Anderson to win the Gastown GP

(Image credit: Greg Descantes)
The Gastown GP podium: Jo Kiesanowski, Leah Kirchmann and Sam Schneider

(Image credit: Greg Descantes)
Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the Gastown GP

(Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) cashed in during the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix in Vancouver, taking home part of one the largest prize purses on the criterium circuit.

Keough edged out North Vancouver’s Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), with his own teammate Ken Hanson taking third.

"It was awesome, to race in front of such a great crowd out here in BC was absolutely amazing. You could just hear the crowd, it was electric,” Keough exclaimed just before receiving a giant novelty cheque in his name for $13,000. “I can't thank my team enough, the way they ride is amazing, so strong, so dedicated, so selfless, and for me to be able to deliver that (win) was all I needed to do."

The final lap looked like it would come down to a sprint and indeed it did, but Anderson went for it just a bit too late.

"I'd say I was just picking my way through traffic coming up the final stretch there, so a little too far back on my part, but still a good night," Anderson said. "It was definitely pretty aggressive, but (overall) it was a good bike race."

With Keough being atop the podium for the second straight night, one has to wonder if it’s his team’s strategy to set him up or teammate Ken Hanson, who was going for a record-tying third straight win at the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix.

"Ken's won this two times, he knew the sprint. Today his legs were a little heavy coming out of that last turn in this long uphill drag (to the finish). I hit it early, hoping maybe he could hold on to it,” Keough said. “I knew Hilton Clarke was on my wheel and it was a long sprint and I'm glad I held it off."

Kirchmann continues winning streak

Leah Kirchmann has been on a winning streak since claiming her national title, and added another in Vancouver, beating Joann Kiesanowski (Tibco tothe Top) and the Kiwi's teammate Sam Schneider in the sprint.

Kirchmann barely got through a crash on the first corner on the final lap of the technical course over the cobblestones in Gastown. Her Optum teammates maintained a high pace and kept her out of trouble.

“It was a really hectic last lap, I had faith in my team that they were going to set me up with a really fast lead out. I guess there was a crash - or a near crash - around the first corner, I actually felt someone run into my foot and my wheel, but I held it up and was able to stay ahead of the field,” she said.

Schneider also missed the crash.

"Coming off the first corner, there was unfortunately a crash from the inside, it went out and luckily my teammate, Jo and I got saved,” explained Schneider. “Leah made it through and (it was) single file all through the last lap and I couldn't come around today, but it's awesome racing here in Gastown, (BC Superweek) is really fun racing. We're super happy we were able to come out and race here."

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:17:49
2Ryan West Anderson (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
3Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Heizomat
5Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop
6Jordan Parra (Col) Team Colombia
7Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
8Eric Boulder Young (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
9Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
10Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
11Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
12Michael Schweizer (Ger) Baku
13Brandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
14Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
15Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
16Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Devo0:00:09
17Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:10
19Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
20David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
21David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
22Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
23Brendan Cornett (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
24Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:12
25Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
26Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
27Ole Quast (Ger) KED Stevens Radteam Berlin
28Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:16
29Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project0:00:18
30Dylan Davies (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
31Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
32Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
33Cid Martinez (Bol) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
34Issac Howe (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
35Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Andrew Scarano (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
38Kyle Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
39Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
40Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing
41Tom Soladay (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
42Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
43Mat Stephens (USA) Boneshaker
44Glenn Ferreira (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
45Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
46Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
47Chris Worsfold (Can) Tranquilio/Code Sports0:00:24
48Jeffrey Werner (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
49Braydon Bourne (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
50Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
51Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
52Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
53Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
54Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
55Jure Rupnik (Slo) Range Road Racing
56Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
57Shannon Johnson (Aus) NCCH p/b Dec Express
58Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
59Garrett Olsen (USA) Team Skyline
60Greg Christian (USA) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
61Maurice Worsfold (Can) independent
61Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
62Vladi Riha (Ger) VC Vegesack
63Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
64Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Baku
65Jackson Pickell (Can) Local Ride Racing0:00:28
66Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop
67Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:30
68Dominik Roels (Ger) independent0:00:31
69Juan Pimentel Jr. (USA) CRCA/Foundation0:00:33
70Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Racing
71Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
72Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
73Ryan Macdonald (Can) Team H&R Block
74Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
75Justin Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:34
76Jacob Kauffman (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor0:00:36
77Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:00:37
78Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
79Stuart Wight (Can) Team H&R Block
80Charles Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:39
81Christopher D’Arcy (Can) Todd's Racing
82Nigel Ellsay (Can) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
83Jonaton Restrepo (Col) Team Colombia0:00:42
84William Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:43
85Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank0:00:44
86Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor0:00:45
87Emile De Rosnay (Can) Musette Racing0:00:46
88Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
89Nigel Kinney (USA) Musette Racing
90Steven Grandy (Can) Broad Street Cycles/ Stuckylife0:00:49
91Conor O’Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
92Brad Huff (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:52
93Arturo Suarez (Mex) Todd's Racing0:00:56
94Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes0:00:59
95Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
96Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters BowCycle0:01:01
97Ryan Guelph Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
98Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
99Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:01:56
100Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:01:58
101Justin Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:53
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFMax Elkins Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFCody Canning (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
DNFTom Malczynski (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
DNFMike Rothengatter (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFSimon Fothergill (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFBrad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFKyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
DNFFederico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
DNFDavid Gerth (Can) Musette Racing
DNFRobert Hargrove (Can) Musette Racing
DNFScott Laliberte (Can) Musette Racing
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFKeifer Livingston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFTrevor Pearson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFTravis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFSebastian Molano (Col) Team Colombia
DNFBen Andrew (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Tranquilio/Code Sports
DNFJon North Bula (Can) Fulgas
DNFAlex Hui (Can) Pro City Racing / Rumble
DNFHendrik Werner (Ger) RRG Porz
DNFTy Andrews (Can) independent
DNFRichard Machhein (Can) independent
DNFBruno Nella (Can) independent
DNFChris Stastny (USA) Firefighters Upsala
DNFJakub Wasiela (Can) Gastown Cycling
DNSCurtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
DNSRaphael Lalumiere (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
DNSEric Johnston (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNSJacob Restall (Aus) NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNSLuke Vanlauwe (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNSHenri De Boever (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNSTrevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNSJoel Taylor (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNSBenjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNSChris Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
DNSWilliam Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNSRobert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNSDaniel Echavarria (Col) Team Colombia
DNSStephen Rockwood (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
DNSChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEDGE
DNSIra Richmond Sy (Can) Echelon Racing
DNSAmiel Flett-Brown (Can) Musette Racing
DNSJesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits1:01:16
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
3Sam Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO
4Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
5Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
6Joanie Rimouski Caron (Can) Garneau Factory Team
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:03
8Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
9Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
11Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
12Amy Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
13Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
14Jamie Gilgen (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
15Alison Jackson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
16Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
17Maria Luisa Calle (Col) Team Colombia
18Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten
19Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Fine Cooking
20Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
21Catherine Dessureault (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
22Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Fine Cooking
23Milena Salcedo (Col) Team Colombia
24Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
25Sara Bergen (Can) ATAC Sportswear
26Maddi Campbell (NZl)0:00:10
27Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:00:11
28Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Local Ride Racing
29Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
30Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team TIBCO
31Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO0:00:14
32Ivy Audrain (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
33Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
34Krista Rawlings (Can) Mount Royal Bagel Factory
35Amy Bradley (Aus) Garneau Factory Team
36Lauren Dagostino (USA)
37Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:00:17
38Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita/Fine Cooking
39Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:19
40Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
41Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits0:00:24
42Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
43Shoshauna Routley (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:27
44Tina Pic (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:00:39
45Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten0:00:43
DNFTiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten
DNFSara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO
DNFRosalie Cardin (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
DNFKristi Lay (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
DNFSarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAshley Barson (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFSarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFKrista Ruby (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFKristine Brynjolfson (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFRachel Canning (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFHeather Kay (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFMegan Rathwell (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFKatie Rushton (Can) ATAC Sportswear
DNFAriane Bonhomme (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
DNFAmelie Bruneau (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
DNFJustine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFAlysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFSuzanne Hamilton (Can) BiciSport
DNFEmma Lujan (Can) Bike Barn
DNFEmily Spence (Can) CRCA BH/Comedy Central
DNFNatalie Koncz (USA) Nemesis Racing
DNFBrenna Pauly (Can) Tripleshot Cycling
DNFAllison Daniel (Can)
DNFNorrene Godfrey (USA)
DNFGina Haatz (Ger)
DNSAnne Morin (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
DNSTessa Pinckston (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes

