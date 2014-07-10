Leah Kirchmann and Luke Keough win Gastown GP
Sprinters cash in in Vancouver
Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) cashed in during the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix in Vancouver, taking home part of one the largest prize purses on the criterium circuit.
Keough edged out North Vancouver’s Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), with his own teammate Ken Hanson taking third.
"It was awesome, to race in front of such a great crowd out here in BC was absolutely amazing. You could just hear the crowd, it was electric,” Keough exclaimed just before receiving a giant novelty cheque in his name for $13,000. “I can't thank my team enough, the way they ride is amazing, so strong, so dedicated, so selfless, and for me to be able to deliver that (win) was all I needed to do."
The final lap looked like it would come down to a sprint and indeed it did, but Anderson went for it just a bit too late.
"I'd say I was just picking my way through traffic coming up the final stretch there, so a little too far back on my part, but still a good night," Anderson said. "It was definitely pretty aggressive, but (overall) it was a good bike race."
With Keough being atop the podium for the second straight night, one has to wonder if it’s his team’s strategy to set him up or teammate Ken Hanson, who was going for a record-tying third straight win at the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix.
"Ken's won this two times, he knew the sprint. Today his legs were a little heavy coming out of that last turn in this long uphill drag (to the finish). I hit it early, hoping maybe he could hold on to it,” Keough said. “I knew Hilton Clarke was on my wheel and it was a long sprint and I'm glad I held it off."
Kirchmann continues winning streak
Leah Kirchmann has been on a winning streak since claiming her national title, and added another in Vancouver, beating Joann Kiesanowski (Tibco tothe Top) and the Kiwi's teammate Sam Schneider in the sprint.
Kirchmann barely got through a crash on the first corner on the final lap of the technical course over the cobblestones in Gastown. Her Optum teammates maintained a high pace and kept her out of trouble.
“It was a really hectic last lap, I had faith in my team that they were going to set me up with a really fast lead out. I guess there was a crash - or a near crash - around the first corner, I actually felt someone run into my foot and my wheel, but I held it up and was able to stay ahead of the field,” she said.
Schneider also missed the crash.
"Coming off the first corner, there was unfortunately a crash from the inside, it went out and luckily my teammate, Jo and I got saved,” explained Schneider. “Leah made it through and (it was) single file all through the last lap and I couldn't come around today, but it's awesome racing here in Gastown, (BC Superweek) is really fun racing. We're super happy we were able to come out and race here."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:49
|2
|Ryan West Anderson (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|3
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Heizomat
|5
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop
|6
|Jordan Parra (Col) Team Colombia
|7
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|8
|Eric Boulder Young (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|9
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|10
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|11
|Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|12
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Baku
|13
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
|14
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|16
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Devo
|0:00:09
|17
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:10
|19
|Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|20
|David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|21
|David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
|22
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|23
|Brendan Cornett (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
|24
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:12
|25
|Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|26
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Ole Quast (Ger) KED Stevens Radteam Berlin
|28
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:16
|29
|Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
|0:00:18
|30
|Dylan Davies (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|31
|Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
|32
|Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|33
|Cid Martinez (Bol) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|34
|Issac Howe (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|35
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Andrew Scarano (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project
|38
|Kyle Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|39
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
|40
|Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing
|41
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|42
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|43
|Mat Stephens (USA) Boneshaker
|44
|Glenn Ferreira (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54
|45
|Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
|47
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Tranquilio/Code Sports
|0:00:24
|48
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|49
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|50
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|51
|Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|52
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|53
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|54
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|55
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) Range Road Racing
|56
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
|57
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|58
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|59
|Garrett Olsen (USA) Team Skyline
|60
|Greg Christian (USA) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|61
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) independent
|61
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|62
|Vladi Riha (Ger) VC Vegesack
|63
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Baku
|65
|Jackson Pickell (Can) Local Ride Racing
|0:00:28
|66
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop
|67
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:30
|68
|Dominik Roels (Ger) independent
|0:00:31
|69
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|0:00:33
|70
|Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Racing
|71
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|72
|Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|73
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|74
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|75
|Justin Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:34
|76
|Jacob Kauffman (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:00:36
|77
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:37
|78
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
|79
|Stuart Wight (Can) Team H&R Block
|80
|Charles Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:39
|81
|Christopher D’Arcy (Can) Todd's Racing
|82
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|83
|Jonaton Restrepo (Col) Team Colombia
|0:00:42
|84
|William Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:43
|85
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|0:00:44
|86
|Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:00:45
|87
|Emile De Rosnay (Can) Musette Racing
|0:00:46
|88
|Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles
|89
|Nigel Kinney (USA) Musette Racing
|90
|Steven Grandy (Can) Broad Street Cycles/ Stuckylife
|0:00:49
|91
|Conor O’Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|92
|Brad Huff (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:52
|93
|Arturo Suarez (Mex) Todd's Racing
|0:00:56
|94
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:59
|95
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters BowCycle
|0:01:01
|97
|Ryan Guelph Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|98
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|99
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:01:56
|100
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:01:58
|101
|Justin Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Elkins Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Tom Malczynski (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Simon Fothergill (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|DNF
|Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block
|DNF
|David Gerth (Can) Musette Racing
|DNF
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Musette Racing
|DNF
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Musette Racing
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Keifer Livingston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Trevor Pearson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastian Molano (Col) Team Colombia
|DNF
|Ben Andrew (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Tranquilio/Code Sports
|DNF
|Jon North Bula (Can) Fulgas
|DNF
|Alex Hui (Can) Pro City Racing / Rumble
|DNF
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) RRG Porz
|DNF
|Ty Andrews (Can) independent
|DNF
|Richard Machhein (Can) independent
|DNF
|Bruno Nella (Can) independent
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (USA) Firefighters Upsala
|DNF
|Jakub Wasiela (Can) Gastown Cycling
|DNS
|Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|DNS
|Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|DNS
|Eric Johnston (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNS
|Jacob Restall (Aus) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNS
|Luke Vanlauwe (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNS
|Henri De Boever (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Joel Taylor (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNS
|Chris Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|DNS
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Daniel Echavarria (Col) Team Colombia
|DNS
|Stephen Rockwood (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|DNS
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEDGE
|DNS
|Ira Richmond Sy (Can) Echelon Racing
|DNS
|Amiel Flett-Brown (Can) Musette Racing
|DNS
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|1:01:16
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|3
|Sam Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|5
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
|6
|Joanie Rimouski Caron (Can) Garneau Factory Team
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:03
|8
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus)
|12
|Amy Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|13
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
|15
|Alison Jackson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|16
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
|17
|Maria Luisa Calle (Col) Team Colombia
|18
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten
|19
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Fine Cooking
|20
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|21
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
|22
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Fine Cooking
|23
|Milena Salcedo (Col) Team Colombia
|24
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|25
|Sara Bergen (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|26
|Maddi Campbell (NZl)
|0:00:10
|27
|Jessica Cutler (USA) FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore
|0:00:11
|28
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Local Ride Racing
|29
|Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|30
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team TIBCO
|31
|Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO
|0:00:14
|32
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|33
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
|34
|Krista Rawlings (Can) Mount Royal Bagel Factory
|35
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Garneau Factory Team
|36
|Lauren Dagostino (USA)
|37
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:00:17
|38
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita/Fine Cooking
|39
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:19
|40
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
|41
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits
|0:00:24
|42
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|43
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:27
|44
|Tina Pic (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:39
|45
|Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:00:43
|DNF
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten
|DNF
|Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO
|DNF
|Rosalie Cardin (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
|DNF
|Kristi Lay (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
|DNF
|Adriane Provost (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Ashley Barson (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Krista Ruby (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Heather Kay (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Megan Rathwell (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Katie Rushton (Can) ATAC Sportswear
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|DNF
|Amelie Bruneau (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|DNF
|Emily Flynn (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|DNF
|Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Alysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) BiciSport
|DNF
|Emma Lujan (Can) Bike Barn
|DNF
|Emily Spence (Can) CRCA BH/Comedy Central
|DNF
|Natalie Koncz (USA) Nemesis Racing
|DNF
|Brenna Pauly (Can) Tripleshot Cycling
|DNF
|Allison Daniel (Can)
|DNF
|Norrene Godfrey (USA)
|DNF
|Gina Haatz (Ger)
|DNS
|Anne Morin (Can) sas-mazda-macogep-specialized
|DNS
|Tessa Pinckston (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy