Image 1 of 4 The Gastown podium: Ryan Anderson, Luke Keough and Ken Hanson (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 2 of 4 Luke Keough edges Ryan Anderson to win the Gastown GP (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 3 of 4 The Gastown GP podium: Jo Kiesanowski, Leah Kirchmann and Sam Schneider (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 4 of 4 Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the Gastown GP (Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) cashed in during the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix in Vancouver, taking home part of one the largest prize purses on the criterium circuit.



Keough edged out North Vancouver’s Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), with his own teammate Ken Hanson taking third.

"It was awesome, to race in front of such a great crowd out here in BC was absolutely amazing. You could just hear the crowd, it was electric,” Keough exclaimed just before receiving a giant novelty cheque in his name for $13,000. “I can't thank my team enough, the way they ride is amazing, so strong, so dedicated, so selfless, and for me to be able to deliver that (win) was all I needed to do."

The final lap looked like it would come down to a sprint and indeed it did, but Anderson went for it just a bit too late.

"I'd say I was just picking my way through traffic coming up the final stretch there, so a little too far back on my part, but still a good night," Anderson said. "It was definitely pretty aggressive, but (overall) it was a good bike race."

With Keough being atop the podium for the second straight night, one has to wonder if it’s his team’s strategy to set him up or teammate Ken Hanson, who was going for a record-tying third straight win at the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix.

"Ken's won this two times, he knew the sprint. Today his legs were a little heavy coming out of that last turn in this long uphill drag (to the finish). I hit it early, hoping maybe he could hold on to it,” Keough said. “I knew Hilton Clarke was on my wheel and it was a long sprint and I'm glad I held it off."

Kirchmann continues winning streak

Leah Kirchmann has been on a winning streak since claiming her national title, and added another in Vancouver, beating Joann Kiesanowski (Tibco tothe Top) and the Kiwi's teammate Sam Schneider in the sprint.

Kirchmann barely got through a crash on the first corner on the final lap of the technical course over the cobblestones in Gastown. Her Optum teammates maintained a high pace and kept her out of trouble.

“It was a really hectic last lap, I had faith in my team that they were going to set me up with a really fast lead out. I guess there was a crash - or a near crash - around the first corner, I actually felt someone run into my foot and my wheel, but I held it up and was able to stay ahead of the field,” she said.

Schneider also missed the crash.

"Coming off the first corner, there was unfortunately a crash from the inside, it went out and luckily my teammate, Jo and I got saved,” explained Schneider. “Leah made it through and (it was) single file all through the last lap and I couldn't come around today, but it's awesome racing here in Gastown, (BC Superweek) is really fun racing. We're super happy we were able to come out and race here."

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:17:49 2 Ryan West Anderson (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits 3 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Heizomat 5 Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop 6 Jordan Parra (Col) Team Colombia 7 Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 8 Eric Boulder Young (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits 9 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 10 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 11 Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 12 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Baku 13 Brandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles 14 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 15 Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 16 Alexander Ray (NZl) Hincapie Devo 0:00:09 17 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:10 19 Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 20 David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 21 David Cueli (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project 22 Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 23 Brendan Cornett (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project 24 Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:12 25 Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation 26 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 27 Ole Quast (Ger) KED Stevens Radteam Berlin 28 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:16 29 Frank Travieso (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project 0:00:18 30 Dylan Davies (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 31 Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles 32 Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 33 Cid Martinez (Bol) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 34 Issac Howe (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes 35 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Andrew Scarano (USA) UnitedHealthcare of Georgia/706 Project 38 Kyle Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation 39 Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block 40 Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing 41 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits 42 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 43 Mat Stephens (USA) Boneshaker 44 Glenn Ferreira (USA) Team Metra / Cycles 54 45 Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 46 Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles 47 Chris Worsfold (Can) Tranquilio/Code Sports 0:00:24 48 Jeffrey Werner (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 49 Braydon Bourne (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 50 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team 51 Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes 52 Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing 53 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes 54 Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 55 Jure Rupnik (Slo) Range Road Racing 56 Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat 57 Shannon Johnson (Aus) NCCH p/b Dec Express 58 Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 59 Garrett Olsen (USA) Team Skyline 60 Greg Christian (USA) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 61 Maurice Worsfold (Can) independent 61 Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes 62 Vladi Riha (Ger) VC Vegesack 63 Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 64 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Baku 65 Jackson Pickell (Can) Local Ride Racing 0:00:28 66 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop 67 Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:30 68 Dominik Roels (Ger) independent 0:00:31 69 Juan Pimentel Jr. (USA) CRCA/Foundation 0:00:33 70 Sherwood Plant (Can) Musette Racing 71 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 72 Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 73 Ryan Macdonald (Can) Team H&R Block 74 Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block 75 Justin Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:34 76 Jacob Kauffman (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor 0:00:36 77 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:37 78 Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat 79 Stuart Wight (Can) Team H&R Block 80 Charles Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:39 81 Christopher D’Arcy (Can) Todd's Racing 82 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC 83 Jonaton Restrepo (Col) Team Colombia 0:00:42 84 William Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:43 85 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 0:00:44 86 Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor 0:00:45 87 Emile De Rosnay (Can) Musette Racing 0:00:46 88 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicyles 89 Nigel Kinney (USA) Musette Racing 90 Steven Grandy (Can) Broad Street Cycles/ Stuckylife 0:00:49 91 Conor O’Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 92 Brad Huff (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits 0:00:52 93 Arturo Suarez (Mex) Todd's Racing 0:00:56 94 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes 0:00:59 95 Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters BowCycle 0:01:01 97 Ryan Guelph Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 98 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 99 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:01:56 100 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:01:58 101 Justin Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:53 DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Max Elkins Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank DNF Tom Malczynski (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank DNF Mike Rothengatter (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank DNF William Elliott (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express DNF Simon Fothergill (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express DNF Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block DNF Federico Marchiori (Ita) Team H&R Block DNF David Gerth (Can) Musette Racing DNF Robert Hargrove (Can) Musette Racing DNF Scott Laliberte (Can) Musette Racing DNF David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Keifer Livingston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Trevor Pearson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Travis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling DNF Sebastian Molano (Col) Team Colombia DNF Ben Andrew (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery DNF Marvin Guzman (Can) Tranquilio/Code Sports DNF Jon North Bula (Can) Fulgas DNF Alex Hui (Can) Pro City Racing / Rumble DNF Hendrik Werner (Ger) RRG Porz DNF Ty Andrews (Can) independent DNF Richard Machhein (Can) independent DNF Bruno Nella (Can) independent DNF Chris Stastny (USA) Firefighters Upsala DNF Jakub Wasiela (Can) Gastown Cycling DNS Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank DNS Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Accent Inns / Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank DNS Eric Johnston (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express DNS Jacob Restall (Aus) NCCH p/b Dec Express DNS Luke Vanlauwe (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express DNS Henri De Boever (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNS Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNS Joel Taylor (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes DNS Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau-Quebecor DNS Chris Prendergast (Can) Team H&R Block DNS William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNS Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team DNS Daniel Echavarria (Col) Team Colombia DNS Stephen Rockwood (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery DNS Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEDGE DNS Ira Richmond Sy (Can) Echelon Racing DNS Amiel Flett-Brown (Can) Musette Racing DNS Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits