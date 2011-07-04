Trending

Image 1 of 19

German champion Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins the stage to Forli'

German champion Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins the stage to Forli'
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 2 of 19

Best Italian, Tatiana Guderzo and team-mate, Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), who took third on the stage

Best Italian, Tatiana Guderzo and team-mate, Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), who took third on the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 19

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) retained the leader's jersey

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) retained the leader's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 19

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) heads to the sign on

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) heads to the sign on
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 19

Getting ready for the stage - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) pulls on her socks

Getting ready for the stage - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) pulls on her socks
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 19

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-HighRoad) signs against her number

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-HighRoad) signs against her number
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 19

The competition leaders and jersey wearers line up before the stage

The competition leaders and jersey wearers line up before the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 19

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) watches whilst Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) stands up on the pedals

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) watches whilst Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) stands up on the pedals
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 19

A small break managed to gain a few seconds on the bunch, but only for a few hundred metres

A small break managed to gain a few seconds on the bunch, but only for a few hundred metres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 19

Another breakaway attempt - by Gauss Rdz Ormu

Another breakaway attempt - by Gauss Rdz Ormu
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 19

The Garmin-Cervelo women take up the width of the road

The Garmin-Cervelo women take up the width of the road
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 19

An American on Independence Day, Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)

An American on Independence Day, Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 19

The front of the bunch was riding fast, despite being a few abreast

The front of the bunch was riding fast, despite being a few abreast
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 19

Alison Stacher (HTC-Highroad) sits in the bunch behind Sarah D

Alison Stacher (HTC-Highroad) sits in the bunch behind Sarah D
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the bunch

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4 from Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4 from Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 19

After her victory - a smile from Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad)

After her victory - a smile from Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 19

The stage podium - Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

The stage podium - Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 19

The jerseys after stage 4: Tatiana Guderzo (Best Italian), Rasa Leleivyte (Best Young Rider) and Marianne Vos, points and overall leader

The jerseys after stage 4: Tatiana Guderzo (Best Italian), Rasa Leleivyte (Best Young Rider) and Marianne Vos, points and overall leader
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) claimed her first victory of the 2011 Giro Donne, winning the bunch sprint into Forli at the end of 74km, topping world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giordana).

Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished 10th on the day to easily hold onto her maglia rosa over Gauss rider Sylwia Kapusta.

Teutenberg once again demonstrated her prowess as a sprinter, and was backed up by the strength of her HTC-Highroad team, which put everything into the sprint on today's stage.

"It wasn't really technical because it was a straight shot to the finish line. We had a couple roundabouts but the team did a good job from 3km leading out and keeping it fast, so there wasn't much position problems. The girls delivered me to 200m and I was able to hold off Bronzini for the last 200m," Teutenberg said.

The German champion could, on paper, have a shot at triple stage wins as the next two stages are relatively flat, but, she indicated that the team might have to save itself for the hilly final three stages to help Judith Arndt in the general classification rather than expend its energy to fight for a sprint.

"The next two days are going to be really long, so I think they will end up in long breakaways. The GC is pretty split up, Today we decided to go for the sprint for sure because it waws a short stage to control. We didn't have 120km like tomorrow. The next days are a really big chance for a breakaway to stay to the finish."

It was the 11th win of the season for the German national champion.

After a hilly start to the "flat" stage, the peloton was all together until Marijn De Vriese (AA Drink Leontien.nl) made a solo escape at the 37km mark. With the sprinters' teams targeting this stage as one of the few for a bunch kick, she was only allowed a maximum lead of 15 seconds before being brought back into the fold after a few kilometers.

HTC-Highroad kept the pace high coming into the finish in Forli', but Baccialle tried to launch a surprise early sprint, but wasn't able to hold on for the win, as Teutenberg and Bronzini sped past just before the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women1:51:50
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
6Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
7Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
8Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
11Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
14Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
15Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
16Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
17Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
18Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
19Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
20Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
21Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
22Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
23Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
24Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
25Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
26Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
27Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
28Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
29Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
30Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
31Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
32Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
34Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
36Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
37Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
39Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
40Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
41Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
42Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
43Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
45Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
46Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
47Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
48Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
49Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
50Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
51Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
52Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
53Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
54Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
55Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
56Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
57Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
58Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
59Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
60Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
61Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
62Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
63Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
64Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
65Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
66Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
67Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
68Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
69Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
70Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
71Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
72Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
73Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
74Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
75Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
76Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
77Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
78Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
79Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
80Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
81Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
82Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
83Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
84Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
85Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
86Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
87Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
88Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
89Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
90Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
91Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
92Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
93Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
94Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
95Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
96Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
97Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
98Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
99Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
100Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
101Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
102Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
103Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
104Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
105Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:01:18
106Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:07:10
107Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:07:42
108Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
109Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:09:16
110Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:11:01
111Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
112Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
113Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
114Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
115Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
116Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
117Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
118Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
119Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
120Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
121Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
122Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
123Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
124Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
125Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
126Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
127Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
128Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9:42:36
2Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:00:08
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:36
4Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:15
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:19
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:02:16
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:02:19
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:03:07
9Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:12
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:14
11Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:18
12Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:03:43
14Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss0:03:49
15Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:04:01
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:10
17Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:04:15
18Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:27
19Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:30
20Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:04:36
21Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:01
22Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:11
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:31
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:53
25Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:06:34
26Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:06:50
27Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:06:57
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:06:58
29Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:07:12
30Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:07:36
31Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:08:14
32Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:08:49
33Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:09:08
34Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:10:41
35Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:10:43
36Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:45
37Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:10:57
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:10:58
39Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:11:09
40Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
41Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:12:04
42Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:13:35
43Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:14:19
44Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech0:14:30
45Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:35
46Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:15:25
47Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:16:05
48Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:16:53
49Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:17:11
50Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:17:30
51Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:17:36
52Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:17:41
53Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:18:27
54Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:18:30
55Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:18:47
56Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:18:54
57Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:19:10
58Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:21:00
59Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:21:03
60Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:21:44
61Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:21:53
62Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:54
63Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:22:34
64Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana0:23:17
65Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:26:08
66Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:27:37
67Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:27:38
68Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:27:57
69Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:27:59
70Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
71Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
72Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
73Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:28:23
74Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:28:24
75Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:28:26
76Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
78Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:29:36
79Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:34:28
80Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:36:17
81Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:36:40
82Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:36:46
83Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:37:08
84Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:37:10
85Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:37:13
86Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
87Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
88Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:37:47
89Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:38:08
90Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:00
91Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:22
92Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:41:34
93Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:41:46
94Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:42:59
95Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
96Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:46:55
97Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:47:36
98Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:47:55
99Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:48:34
100Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:48:43
101Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:48:56
102Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:49:47
103Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:51:38
104Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:53:15
105Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:54:21
106Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:56:35
107Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:59:29
108Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:59:36
109Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:00:15
110Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:00:46
111Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss1:03:23
112Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team1:06:19
113Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:06:39
114Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands1:07:42
115Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:10:24
116Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:10:45
117Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:11:14
118Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:11:56
119Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:12:05
120Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:15:44
121Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:18:43
122Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
123Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
124Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
125Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
126Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:18:52
127Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:18:53
128Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango1:35:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit32pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women31
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK24
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women16
5Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango15
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech14
7Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss13
8Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo12
9Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo12
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo12
11Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana10
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss8
13Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana7
14Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team6
15Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands6
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6
17Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango5
18Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo5
19Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo4
20Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss3
21Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
22Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
23Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss2
24Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
25Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit21pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo21
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss16
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo13
5Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team13
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo8
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women7
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana6
9Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss4
10Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
12Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands3
13Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands3
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango2
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
16Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech9:46:19
2Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:47
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:48
4Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:10
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:03:14
6Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:03:29
7Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:05:25
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:02
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:15
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:10:36
11Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:13:10
12Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:13:47
13Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:15:27
14Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:17:20
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:23:54
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:24:40
17Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:24:43
18Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:32:57
19Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:33:03
20Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:33:25
21Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:33:30
22Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:17
23Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:39
24Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:37:51
25Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:38:03
26Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:39:16
27Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:43:12
28Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:47:55
29Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:50:38
30Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:55:46
31Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands1:03:59
32Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:06:41
33Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:07:31
34Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:08:22
35Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:15:00
36Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
37Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:15:09

Italian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana9:45:54
2Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:43
3Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:12
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:13
5Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:03:16
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:03:39
7Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:27
8Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:15:09
9Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:15:52
10Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:17:42
11Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:25:08
12Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
13Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:31:10
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:32:59
15Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:33:50
16Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:34:29
17Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:42
18Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:38:04
19Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:38:28
20Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:45:38
21Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:53:17
22Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:57:28
23Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss1:00:05
24Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:03:21
25Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:08:38
26Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:08:47
27Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:15:25
28Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
29Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:15:34

 

