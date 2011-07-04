Teutenberg tops the sprint in Forli'
Vos safe in race lead on "flat" stage
Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) claimed her first victory of the 2011 Giro Donne, winning the bunch sprint into Forli at the end of 74km, topping world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giordana).
Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished 10th on the day to easily hold onto her maglia rosa over Gauss rider Sylwia Kapusta.
Teutenberg once again demonstrated her prowess as a sprinter, and was backed up by the strength of her HTC-Highroad team, which put everything into the sprint on today's stage.
"It wasn't really technical because it was a straight shot to the finish line. We had a couple roundabouts but the team did a good job from 3km leading out and keeping it fast, so there wasn't much position problems. The girls delivered me to 200m and I was able to hold off Bronzini for the last 200m," Teutenberg said.
The German champion could, on paper, have a shot at triple stage wins as the next two stages are relatively flat, but, she indicated that the team might have to save itself for the hilly final three stages to help Judith Arndt in the general classification rather than expend its energy to fight for a sprint.
"The next two days are going to be really long, so I think they will end up in long breakaways. The GC is pretty split up, Today we decided to go for the sprint for sure because it waws a short stage to control. We didn't have 120km like tomorrow. The next days are a really big chance for a breakaway to stay to the finish."
It was the 11th win of the season for the German national champion.
After a hilly start to the "flat" stage, the peloton was all together until Marijn De Vriese (AA Drink Leontien.nl) made a solo escape at the 37km mark. With the sprinters' teams targeting this stage as one of the few for a bunch kick, she was only allowed a maximum lead of 15 seconds before being brought back into the fold after a few kilometers.
HTC-Highroad kept the pace high coming into the finish in Forli', but Baccialle tried to launch a surprise early sprint, but wasn't able to hold on for the win, as Teutenberg and Bronzini sped past just before the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|1:51:50
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|12
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|15
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|16
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|17
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|18
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|19
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|20
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|21
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|22
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|23
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|25
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|26
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|27
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|28
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|30
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|31
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|34
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|36
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|37
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|38
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|40
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|41
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|42
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|43
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|44
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|45
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|46
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|48
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|50
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|51
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|52
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|53
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|54
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|55
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|56
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|57
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|58
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|59
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|60
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|61
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|62
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|63
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|64
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|65
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|66
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|67
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|68
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|69
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|70
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|71
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|72
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|73
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|74
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|75
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|76
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|77
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|78
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|79
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|80
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|81
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|82
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|83
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|84
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|85
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|86
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|87
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|88
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|89
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|90
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|91
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|92
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|93
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|94
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|95
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|96
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|97
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|98
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|99
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|100
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|101
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|102
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|103
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|104
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|105
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:01:18
|106
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:07:10
|107
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:07:42
|108
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|109
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:09:16
|110
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:11:01
|111
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|112
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|113
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|114
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|115
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|116
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|117
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|118
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|119
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|120
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|121
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|122
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|123
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|124
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|125
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|126
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|127
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|128
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9:42:36
|2
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:00:08
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:36
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:15
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:19
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:02:16
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:02:19
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:07
|9
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:14
|11
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:18
|12
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|13
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:03:43
|14
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|0:03:49
|15
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:01
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|17
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:15
|18
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:27
|19
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:30
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:36
|21
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:01
|22
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:31
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:53
|25
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:06:34
|26
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:06:50
|27
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:06:57
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:06:58
|29
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:07:12
|30
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:07:36
|31
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:08:14
|32
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:49
|33
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:09:08
|34
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:41
|35
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:10:43
|36
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:45
|37
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:10:57
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|39
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:09
|40
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|41
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:04
|42
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:13:35
|43
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:14:19
|44
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:14:30
|45
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:35
|46
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:15:25
|47
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:16:05
|48
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:16:53
|49
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:17:11
|50
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:17:30
|51
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:17:36
|52
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:17:41
|53
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:18:27
|54
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:18:30
|55
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:18:47
|56
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:18:54
|57
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:19:10
|58
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:21:00
|59
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:21:03
|60
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:21:44
|61
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:21:53
|62
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:54
|63
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:22:34
|64
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:23:17
|65
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:26:08
|66
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:27:37
|67
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:27:38
|68
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:27:57
|69
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:27:59
|70
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|71
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|72
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|73
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:28:23
|74
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:28:24
|75
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:28:26
|76
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|78
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:29:36
|79
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:34:28
|80
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:36:17
|81
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:36:40
|82
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:36:46
|83
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:37:08
|84
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:37:10
|85
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:37:13
|86
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|87
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|88
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:37:47
|89
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:38:08
|90
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:00
|91
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:22
|92
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:41:34
|93
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:41:46
|94
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:42:59
|95
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|96
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:46:55
|97
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:47:36
|98
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:47:55
|99
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:48:34
|100
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:48:43
|101
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:48:56
|102
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:49:47
|103
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:51:38
|104
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:53:15
|105
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:54:21
|106
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:56:35
|107
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:59:29
|108
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:59:36
|109
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:00:15
|110
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:00:46
|111
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|1:03:23
|112
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|1:06:19
|113
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:06:39
|114
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:07:42
|115
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:10:24
|116
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:10:45
|117
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:11:14
|118
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:11:56
|119
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:12:05
|120
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:15:44
|121
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:18:43
|122
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|123
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|124
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|125
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|126
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:18:52
|127
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:18:53
|128
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:35:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|32
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|31
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|24
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|16
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|14
|7
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|13
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|12
|11
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|10
|12
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|8
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|7
|14
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|6
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|17
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|18
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|5
|19
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|4
|20
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|3
|21
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|22
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|2
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|21
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|16
|4
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|6
|9
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|4
|10
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|12
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|13
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|16
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|9:46:19
|2
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:47
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:48
|4
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:10
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:03:14
|6
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:03:29
|7
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:25
|8
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:02
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:10:36
|11
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:13:10
|12
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:47
|13
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:15:27
|14
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:20
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:24:40
|17
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:24:43
|18
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:32:57
|19
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:33:03
|20
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:33:25
|21
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:33:30
|22
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:17
|23
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:39
|24
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:37:51
|25
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:38:03
|26
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:39:16
|27
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:43:12
|28
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:47:55
|29
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:50:38
|30
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:55:46
|31
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:03:59
|32
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:06:41
|33
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:07:31
|34
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:08:22
|35
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:15:00
|36
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|37
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|9:45:54
|2
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:43
|3
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:12
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:13
|5
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:16
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:03:39
|7
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:27
|8
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:15:09
|9
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:15:52
|10
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:17:42
|11
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:25:08
|12
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|13
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:31:10
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:32:59
|15
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:33:50
|16
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:34:29
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:42
|18
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:38:04
|19
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:38:28
|20
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:45:38
|21
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:53:17
|22
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:57:28
|23
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|1:00:05
|24
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:03:21
|25
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:08:38
|26
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:08:47
|27
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:15:25
|28
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|29
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:15:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy