Image 1 of 19 German champion Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins the stage to Forli' (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 2 of 19 Best Italian, Tatiana Guderzo and team-mate, Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), who took third on the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 19 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) retained the leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 19 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) heads to the sign on (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 19 Getting ready for the stage - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) pulls on her socks (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 19 Emilia Fahlin (HTC-HighRoad) signs against her number (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 19 The competition leaders and jersey wearers line up before the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 19 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) watches whilst Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) stands up on the pedals (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 19 A small break managed to gain a few seconds on the bunch, but only for a few hundred metres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 19 Another breakaway attempt - by Gauss Rdz Ormu (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 19 The Garmin-Cervelo women take up the width of the road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 19 An American on Independence Day, Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 19 The front of the bunch was riding fast, despite being a few abreast (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 19 Alison Stacher (HTC-Highroad) sits in the bunch behind Sarah D (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 19 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 19 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) wins stage 4 from Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 19 After her victory - a smile from Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 19 The stage podium - Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 19 The jerseys after stage 4: Tatiana Guderzo (Best Italian), Rasa Leleivyte (Best Young Rider) and Marianne Vos, points and overall leader (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) claimed her first victory of the 2011 Giro Donne, winning the bunch sprint into Forli at the end of 74km, topping world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giordana).

Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished 10th on the day to easily hold onto her maglia rosa over Gauss rider Sylwia Kapusta.

Teutenberg once again demonstrated her prowess as a sprinter, and was backed up by the strength of her HTC-Highroad team, which put everything into the sprint on today's stage.

"It wasn't really technical because it was a straight shot to the finish line. We had a couple roundabouts but the team did a good job from 3km leading out and keeping it fast, so there wasn't much position problems. The girls delivered me to 200m and I was able to hold off Bronzini for the last 200m," Teutenberg said.

The German champion could, on paper, have a shot at triple stage wins as the next two stages are relatively flat, but, she indicated that the team might have to save itself for the hilly final three stages to help Judith Arndt in the general classification rather than expend its energy to fight for a sprint.

"The next two days are going to be really long, so I think they will end up in long breakaways. The GC is pretty split up, Today we decided to go for the sprint for sure because it waws a short stage to control. We didn't have 120km like tomorrow. The next days are a really big chance for a breakaway to stay to the finish."

It was the 11th win of the season for the German national champion.

After a hilly start to the "flat" stage, the peloton was all together until Marijn De Vriese (AA Drink Leontien.nl) made a solo escape at the 37km mark. With the sprinters' teams targeting this stage as one of the few for a bunch kick, she was only allowed a maximum lead of 15 seconds before being brought back into the fold after a few kilometers.

HTC-Highroad kept the pace high coming into the finish in Forli', but Baccialle tried to launch a surprise early sprint, but wasn't able to hold on for the win, as Teutenberg and Bronzini sped past just before the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 1:51:50 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 7 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 8 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 11 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 12 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 14 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 15 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 16 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 17 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 18 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 19 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 20 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 21 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 22 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 23 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 24 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 25 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 26 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 27 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 28 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 29 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 30 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 31 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 32 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 34 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 35 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 36 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 37 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 38 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 39 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 40 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 41 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 42 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 43 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 45 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 46 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 47 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 48 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 49 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 50 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 51 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 52 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 53 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 54 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 55 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 56 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 57 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 58 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 59 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 60 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 61 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 62 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 63 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 64 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 65 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 66 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 67 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 68 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 69 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 70 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 71 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 72 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 73 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 74 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 75 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 76 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 77 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 78 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 79 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 80 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 81 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 82 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 83 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 84 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 85 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 86 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 87 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 88 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 89 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 90 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 91 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 92 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 93 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 94 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 95 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 96 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 97 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 98 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 99 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 100 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 101 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 102 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 103 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 104 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 105 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:01:18 106 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:07:10 107 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:07:42 108 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 109 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:09:16 110 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:11:01 111 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 112 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 113 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 114 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 115 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 116 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 117 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 118 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 119 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 120 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 121 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 122 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 123 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 124 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 125 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 126 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 127 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 128 Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9:42:36 2 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:00:08 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:36 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:15 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:19 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:02:16 7 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 0:02:19 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:07 9 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:12 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:14 11 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:18 12 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 13 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:03:43 14 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 0:03:49 15 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:04:01 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:10 17 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:15 18 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:04:27 19 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:30 20 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:36 21 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:05:01 22 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:05:11 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:31 24 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:53 25 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:06:34 26 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:06:50 27 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:06:57 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:06:58 29 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:07:12 30 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:07:36 31 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:08:14 32 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:49 33 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:09:08 34 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:41 35 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:10:43 36 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:45 37 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:10:57 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:10:58 39 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:09 40 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 41 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:12:04 42 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 0:13:35 43 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:14:19 44 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 0:14:30 45 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:35 46 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:15:25 47 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:16:05 48 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:16:53 49 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:17:11 50 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:17:30 51 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:17:36 52 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:17:41 53 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:18:27 54 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 0:18:30 55 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:18:47 56 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:18:54 57 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:19:10 58 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:21:00 59 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 0:21:03 60 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:21:44 61 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:21:53 62 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:21:54 63 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:22:34 64 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:23:17 65 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:26:08 66 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:27:37 67 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:27:38 68 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:27:57 69 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:27:59 70 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 71 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 72 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 73 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 0:28:23 74 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:28:24 75 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:28:26 76 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 78 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:29:36 79 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:34:28 80 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:36:17 81 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:36:40 82 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:36:46 83 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:37:08 84 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:37:10 85 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:37:13 86 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 87 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 88 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:37:47 89 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:38:08 90 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:41:00 91 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:41:22 92 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:41:34 93 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:41:46 94 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:42:59 95 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 96 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 0:46:55 97 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:47:36 98 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:47:55 99 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:48:34 100 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:48:43 101 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:48:56 102 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:49:47 103 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:51:38 104 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:53:15 105 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:54:21 106 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:56:35 107 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:59:29 108 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:59:36 109 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:00:15 110 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:00:46 111 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 1:03:23 112 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 1:06:19 113 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:06:39 114 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 1:07:42 115 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:10:24 116 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:10:45 117 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:11:14 118 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:11:56 119 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:12:05 120 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:15:44 121 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:18:43 122 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 123 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 124 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 125 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 126 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 1:18:52 127 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:18:53 128 Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango 1:35:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 32 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 31 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 24 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 16 5 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 15 6 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 14 7 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 13 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 12 9 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 12 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 12 11 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 10 12 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 8 13 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 7 14 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 6 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 6 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 17 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 5 18 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 5 19 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 4 20 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 3 21 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 22 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 23 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 2 24 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 25 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 21 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 16 4 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 13 5 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 13 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 8 7 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 7 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 6 9 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 4 10 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 12 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 3 13 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 3 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 2 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 16 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 9:46:19 2 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:00:47 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:48 4 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:10 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:03:14 6 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:03:29 7 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:05:25 8 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:07:02 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:07:15 10 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:10:36 11 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:13:10 12 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:13:47 13 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:15:27 14 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:20 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:23:54 16 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 0:24:40 17 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:24:43 18 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:32:57 19 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:33:03 20 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:33:25 21 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:33:30 22 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:37:17 23 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:37:39 24 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:37:51 25 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:38:03 26 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:39:16 27 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 0:43:12 28 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:47:55 29 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:50:38 30 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:55:46 31 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 1:03:59 32 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:06:41 33 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:07:31 34 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:08:22 35 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 1:15:00 36 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 37 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 1:15:09