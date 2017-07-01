Image 1 of 36 The final sprint on the second stage of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 The riders enjoy a laugh and chat before the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 The jersey holders on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Stage winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Sara Penton (Veloconcept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Carmela Cipriani (Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Kaat Hannes (Lensworld - Kuota) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Arianna Fidanza (Astana Women's Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Women's WorldTour leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Sabrina Stultiens (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Karol-Ann Canuel fighting to save the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Lizzie Deignan stretches her legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Former world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 New Swiss champion Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Kirsten Wild (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 New maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) enjoying the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Alexi Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) meets the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Hungarian champion Mónika Király (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 of the Giro Rosa. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten en route to a stage 2 win at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten leading a late attack on stage 2 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 The early break on the Giro Rosa's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her Giro Rosa stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Floortje Mackaij after stage 2 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten on the stage 2 podium at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten after stage 2 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten pops the bubbly after her Giro Rosa stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 The stage 2 podium at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Annemiek van Vleuten at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Lizzie Deignan at the finish of the Giro Rosa's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) out-sprinted Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) to the top step of the Giro Rosa stage two podium in Mantereale Valcellina on Saturday. The trio, all expected to contend for the Giro Rosa general classification, slipped away from a reduced peloton on the only categorised climb on stage two. With the best sprint amongst the three, Van Vleuten was the expected winner for the late race escape, and she delivered.

"Today was a really good test for my legs, so I am really happy to take the victory," Van Veuten said in an Orica-Scott report. "I didn't really know how my form was uphill as I haven't had the chance to test my legs uphill for almost four or five weeks. I know I have had really good preparation coming into this Giro Rosa, and I felt really strong on the climb, on the descent and also in the final 20 kilometres where we had to ride really hard."

Van der Breggen, second on the stage, moves into the race lead, assuming the race leader's maglia rosa from teammate Karol-Ann Canuel. Van Vleuten jumps up to second overall at 18 seconds. Longo Borghini is in third place at 22 seconds. The trio have a formidable advantage on their challenges with defending champion Megan Guarnier a full two minutes back in fourth place.

"It was a good day, and I'm happy for now," van der Breggen said the Boels-Dolmans stage two report. "Still there are many days coming up."

An early breakaway slipped away in the opening ten kilometres. Claudia Koster (VéloConcept) initiated the escape. Nicole Hanselmann (Cérvelo-Bigla) bridged the gap several kilometres later. The pair stayed away through the three intermediate sprints on offer – all of which were won by Koster.

The peloton picked up the chase as they headed from the flat plains toward the looming mountains, catching the leaders just before the foot of the category two climb that would split the peloton to pieces.

Forty riders, including all the jerseys and overall contenders, broke clear on the narrow and steep slopes of the Giro Rosa's first mountain test. As the road continued to rise, attrition further thinned the field. Van Vleuten lifted the pace over the top of QOM, picking up maximum points toward the climber's jersey, and created a split. Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini were the only two quick enough and strong enough to respond.

"We expected the climb to be hard," noted van der Breggen. "On the race profile, it doesn't look that hard, but it's my ninth Giro. I know by now to check the course another way."

Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten and Longo Borghini began the technical descent to a flat 10-kilometre run-in to the finish with a handful of seconds over their chasers. They stretched out that advantage beyond the minute mark by the time they hit flat land. The gap had grown to nearly two minutes at the finish line.

"For me it was not necessary to gain a big advantage with Annemiek and Elisa," noted van der Breggen. "I also wanted to keep Megan up on the GC. She was doing some effort chasing in the first group behind."

Van Vleuten, confident that she could out-sprint Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini, opened the sprint and held on to take the win.

"I was only thinking about taking time and not the stage victory," Van Vleuten said. "I am thinking more about the overall than stages, and today is a really good sign my preparation went really well."

Sunday's stage three sees the peloton cover 100 kilometres between San Fior and San Vendemiano.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 3:11:51 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 0:01:54 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 8 Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti 0:01:59 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:37 10 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team