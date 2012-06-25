Trending

Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile past winners

Champions from 1988 to 2011

2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Mara Abbott (USA)
2009Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2006Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
2005Nicole Brandli (Swi)
2004Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2003Nicole Braendli (Sui)
2002Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
2000Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1999Joane Somarriba (Spa)
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1997Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1996Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1995Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1994Michela Fanini (Ita)
1993Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
1992No race held
1991No race held
1990Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1989Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
1988Maria Canins (Ita)

