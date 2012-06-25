Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile past winners
Champions from 1988 to 2011
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Mara Abbott (USA)
|2009
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
|2007
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2006
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu)
|2005
|Nicole Brandli (Swi)
|2004
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|2003
|Nicole Braendli (Sui)
|2002
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
|2001
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr)
|2000
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1999
|Joane Somarriba (Spa)
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1997
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1996
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1995
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
|1994
|Michela Fanini (Ita)
|1993
|Lenka Ilavska (Slo)
|1992
|No race held
|1991
|No race held
|1990
|Catherine Marsal (Fra)
|1989
|Roberta Bonanomi (Ita)
|1988
|Maria Canins (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy