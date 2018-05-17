Giro d'Italia: Sam Bennett wins stage 12 in Imola
Simon Yates finishes safely in maglia rosa in rain-soaked finish
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his second stage win of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, sprinting to victory on the Imola motor racing circuit at the end of a chaotic, rain-soaked final hour of racing. The Irishman produced a spectacular long-range effort as he tracked down late attackers Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) in the final 400 metres, before ripping past them and away from the rest of the field.
Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) took second place, and Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) third, but they were caught off-guard by Bennett and were forced to unfurl frustrated sprints as the 27-year-old sat up and celebrated.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, with the other general classification contenders present and correct, despite a period of panic when the bunch split with 30km to go.
And it was at that moment that the balance of power swung in Bennett’s favour, as double stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) found himself caught out in the second peloton. The two groups did come back together ahead of the entry to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari with 15km to go, but Viviani was soon off the back again, on his own, and out of the picture as the race reached full tilt on the sodden track.
The race would finish on the circuit but first the riders had to head back out onto the roads to take on the category 4 climb of Tre Monti and the rapid run back down. That this would be no ordinary sprint was apparent when Bennett found himself on his own off the front on a flatter section of the climb. It was that sort of uncontrolled affair, with attacks coming and going, and Yates himself even forced to sprint to close a dangerous gap to Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar).
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) led over the top, and was soon joined by Betancur, though the Italian was replaced by stage 10 winner Mohoric, a superior descender. Betancur and Mohoric took a handful of seconds onto the track for the final kilometre and were still out in front going into the final few hundred metres.
By this point the peloton was fragmented and lead-out trains a distant memory, and Bennett - liberated perhaps after finally breaking his Grand Tour duck on stage 7 - made something of a gamble in striking out so early. It quickly became clear he’d hit the jackpot as he surged clear of the unsuspecting pack in what was more a late attack than a traditional bunch sprint victory.
“The way it happened, that I had to go so early and I pulled it off - it’s a nice way to win. It gives me confidence,” said Bennett, who also closed the gap to Viviani in the points classification. “We still had two guys in front. I didn’t know how much energy they had left but I didn’t want another stage getting away from me, so I decided to go early. I didn’t know if I could hold it or not. I think I caught some guys by surprise, so it worked to my advantage.”
How it unfolded
After a few early skirmishes, a breakaway went, with a full house of Italian Pro Continental teams. Jacopo Mosca and Eugert Zhupa were there for Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia, Mirco Maestri and Manuel Senni for Bardiani CSF, and Marco Frapporti for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec. Frapporti has been a constant feature of breakaways so far at this Giro d’Italia, and was already way ahead in the Premio Fuga standings - awarded to the rider with most kilometres spent in the break - before he set off for another 200km or so out front.
The quintet quickly opened up a lead of four minutes over the peloton, but despite the length of the stage and the largely pan-flat parcours, they were never allowed any more than that. With around 50km to go, the rain was coming down hard, with wheels spraying up the surface water and rain capes donned from pretty much everyone apart from the breakaway quintet. After a brief lull, the rain came back with just over 30km to go, and this time with a vengeance. Drenched to the bone, Lotto Fix All increased the pace in the peloton, and not only did the gap to the breakaway plummet, but the bunch itself began to split.
And there were some notable absentees from the first peloton of around 50 riders, including Viviani and Carapaz. That was cue for Bora-Hansgrohe to up the pace in a bid to keep Bennett’s rival Viviani out of the picture.
At the front of the race, Maestri and Mosca dropped the other three but wouldn’t last much longer as the dropped group scrambled to close a gap that had shot up to 30 seconds. The situation seemed to be rescued with 20km to go and it wasn’t long before a big group came back that Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) took a flyer and lead the race into the Imola circuit with a lead of 10 seconds. However, it soon transpired that Viviani hadn’t been able to salvage the situation, as the maglia ciclamino was seen on his own off the back, just ahead of the cars. With the race now at full tilt, the Italian would be playing no further part in the finale.
Back out on the open roads and the road kicked uphill for the late category 4 climb of Tre Monti, where Wellens began to fade and was duly caught by the EF-led peloton. The peloton strained once more when Sergio Henao (Team Sky) went clear with a Katusha rider. They didn’t get much of a gap but Yates had to sprint to close a gap when Carapaz ghosted up to the duo.
Bennett found himself on the front at one point but the peloton bunched back up before Ulissi rolled the dice and crested the climb with a handful of seconds. Betancur was on his way to bridging across, though, and the duo shifted into the big ring for the fast descent back down towards the race track. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), a master descender, then set off in pursuit and linked up with Betancur as Ulissi fell away.
The duo led the race back onto the F1 circuit in the final kilometre, but were made to look like they were soft-pedalling as Bennett roared through to take a special victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:49:34
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|36
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|42
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|49
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|53
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:08
|56
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|57
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:34
|59
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|60
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|61
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:44
|64
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|65
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:01:56
|68
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:15
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:39
|70
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|72
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:04
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|75
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|83
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|87
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:08
|88
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:17
|89
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:10
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|91
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:36
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|99
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|102
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|103
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:09
|105
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|106
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:52
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:09
|110
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:16
|111
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|112
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:50
|114
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|128
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|130
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|133
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|135
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|138
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|140
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|142
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|144
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:01
|146
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:36
|147
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|148
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:40
|150
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|151
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:10:46
|152
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:11:05
|153
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:12:22
|155
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|156
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|157
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|158
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:30
|159
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:40
|160
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:13:06
|161
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:45
|162
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:17
|163
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:18
|164
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|165
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|166
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|168
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:15:45
|169
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|24
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|12
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|17
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|18
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|5
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|191
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|191
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|187
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|187
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|187
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|7
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:28:42
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:08
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:37
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:04
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Lotto Fix All
|0:03:28
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:05:36
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:08:40
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:49
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|51:57:55
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:04
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:18
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:09
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:55
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:10
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:25
|14
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:40
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:43
|17
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:01
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:05:08
|20
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:21
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:03
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:32
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:07
|25
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:09
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:07
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:19
|29
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:06
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:18
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:47
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:33
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:32
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:48
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:01
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:44
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:33
|38
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:11
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:06
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:36:37
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:40:16
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:40:43
|43
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:49
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:53
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:27
|46
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:03
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44:30
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:10
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:45:20
|50
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:50
|51
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:46:13
|52
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:32
|53
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:47:26
|54
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:49:03
|55
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:49:07
|56
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:12
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:52:44
|58
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:25
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:33
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:55:01
|61
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:37
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:02
|63
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:56:06
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:43
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:02:08
|66
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:03:29
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:05:15
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:07:53
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|1:08:22
|70
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:08:31
|71
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:09:40
|72
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:58
|73
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|1:12:18
|74
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:13:32
|75
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:43
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:46
|77
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:19:09
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:54
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:20:02
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:20:03
|81
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:21:05
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:21:56
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:22:04
|84
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:22:58
|85
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:25:19
|86
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:25:33
|87
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:27:16
|88
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:30
|89
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:27:47
|90
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:17
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:31:27
|92
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:34:19
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:34:28
|94
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:46
|95
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:35:35
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:35:37
|97
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:35:55
|98
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:36:29
|99
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:37:14
|100
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:38:45
|101
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:39:17
|102
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|1:40:04
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:40:05
|104
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:33
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:40:45
|107
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:42:00
|108
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:43:07
|109
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:47:55
|110
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:49:27
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:50:32
|112
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:51:35
|113
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:52:07
|114
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:03
|115
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:54:19
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:54:55
|117
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:03
|118
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|1:55:13
|119
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:55:25
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:55:34
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:55:43
|122
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:57:20
|123
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:26
|124
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:58:16
|125
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:58:49
|126
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:36
|127
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:59:48
|128
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:00:48
|129
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:00:51
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|2:01:11
|132
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:02:01
|133
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:02:19
|134
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:03:00
|135
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:04:48
|136
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:04:56
|137
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:05:39
|138
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:06:26
|139
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:06:45
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:06:50
|141
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:06:54
|142
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:07:17
|143
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:10:05
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:10:18
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:10:41
|146
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:10:55
|147
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:11:10
|148
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:19
|149
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:12:30
|150
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:57
|151
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:14:30
|152
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:15:24
|153
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:15:30
|154
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:18:41
|155
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:19:18
|156
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:19:47
|157
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:19:48
|158
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:20:01
|160
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:21:32
|161
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:23:16
|162
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:25:02
|163
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:25:31
|164
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:26:18
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:27:26
|166
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:36:17
|167
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:37:40
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|169
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:49:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|184
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|162
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|89
|4
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|76
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|10
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|35
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|19
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|32
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|30
|22
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|24
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|26
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|28
|27
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|29
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|30
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|31
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|32
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|34
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|35
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|36
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|18
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|38
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|39
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|40
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|41
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|14
|43
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|13
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|45
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|47
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|48
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|49
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|11
|50
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|51
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|52
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|53
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|54
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|55
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|56
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|57
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|59
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|60
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|61
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|62
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|63
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|65
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|66
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|69
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|70
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|72
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|74
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|75
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|76
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|77
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|78
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|79
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|80
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|81
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|82
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|83
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|84
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|87
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|88
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|89
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|16
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|18
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|20
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|22
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|23
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|27
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|32
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|33
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|37
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|38
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|51:59:51
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:05
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:11
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:13
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:37
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:05
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:07
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:54
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:00:12
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:33
|14
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:13
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:19:09
|16
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:21:02
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:23:37
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:34
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:25:51
|20
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:31
|21
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:36:49
|22
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:09
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:40:04
|24
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:53:07
|25
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:55:24
|26
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:56:20
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:55
|28
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:00:05
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2:04:49
|30
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:08:59
|31
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:13:28
|32
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2:13:34
|33
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:17:52
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|2:23:35
|36
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:24:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|61
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|6
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|20
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|20
|8
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|17
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|12
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|11
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|19
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|20
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|26
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|29
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|30
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|31
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|33
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|37
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|39
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|44
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|45
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|12
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|16
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|14
|17
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|11
|19
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|22
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|25
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|27
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|29
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|30
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|8
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|35
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|36
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|37
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|39
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|40
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|41
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|43
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|48
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|49
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|53
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|54
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|55
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|56
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|57
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|60
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|61
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|62
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|63
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|64
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|65
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|66
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|68
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|70
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|71
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|72
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|74
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|632
|pts
|2
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|365
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|354
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|321
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|317
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|299
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|280
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|226
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|218
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|192
|11
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|187
|12
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|185
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|182
|15
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|174
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|17
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|150
|18
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|19
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|136
|20
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|21
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|120
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|25
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|81
|26
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|77
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|28
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|30
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|35
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|36
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|38
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|156:01:08
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:07
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:31
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:20:34
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:13
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:26:26
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:27:30
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:29
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:40
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:41:19
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:30
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:35
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:06:50
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|1:16:11
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:19:46
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:42:01
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:00:31
|19
|Lotto Fix All
|2:08:52
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|2:27:19
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|2:59:50
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6:02:18
