Image 1 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 64 Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) on the attack during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 64 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes a rain-soaked stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) waves to the fans at the start of stage 12 - Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 64 Sam Bennett celebrates his stage 12 victory at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) riding stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 64 Sam Bennett wins stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 64 Bora-Hansgrohe celebrate Sam Bennett's second stage win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 64 Manuel Senni (Bardiani - CSF) and Marco Frapporti (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia) in the breakaway at stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Giro d'Italia, riding stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 64 Giro d'Italia stage 12 breakaway: Manuel Senni (Bardiani - CSF) - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 64 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 64 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 64 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) soaked at the finish line of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 64 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 64 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finishes stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 64 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) after the stage 12 finish at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 64 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) finishes on his own after being dropping from the main field on stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 64 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 64 Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia - breakaway Manuel Senni (ITA - Bardiani - CSF) - Jacopo Mosca (ITA - Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rolls to the start of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 64 Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) on the attack during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 64 AG2R La Mondiale stage 12 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his maglia rosa lead after stage 12 at the Giro d'Itlaia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 64 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in wearing the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in wearing the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 64 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 64 Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) arrives 9 minutes after the field during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 64 Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 64 The peloton raced the last hour under heavy rain - stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 64 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 64 The main field fight rain to get to the finish line in Imola, stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 64 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 64 Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 64 Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 64 Elia Viviani at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 64 Team Sky racing during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 64 Wout Poels during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 64 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 64 The peloton at the start during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 64 Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Zhupa of Albania and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia / Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 64 Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 64 The peloton during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 64 The peloton during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 64 Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 64 AG2R La Mondiale during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 64 The breakaway during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 - Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Zhupa of Albania and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia / Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 64 Zdenek Stybar during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 64 Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his second stage win of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, sprinting to victory on the Imola motor racing circuit at the end of a chaotic, rain-soaked final hour of racing. The Irishman produced a spectacular long-range effort as he tracked down late attackers Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) in the final 400 metres, before ripping past them and away from the rest of the field.

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) took second place, and Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) third, but they were caught off-guard by Bennett and were forced to unfurl frustrated sprints as the 27-year-old sat up and celebrated.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, with the other general classification contenders present and correct, despite a period of panic when the bunch split with 30km to go.

And it was at that moment that the balance of power swung in Bennett’s favour, as double stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) found himself caught out in the second peloton. The two groups did come back together ahead of the entry to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari with 15km to go, but Viviani was soon off the back again, on his own, and out of the picture as the race reached full tilt on the sodden track.

The race would finish on the circuit but first the riders had to head back out onto the roads to take on the category 4 climb of Tre Monti and the rapid run back down. That this would be no ordinary sprint was apparent when Bennett found himself on his own off the front on a flatter section of the climb. It was that sort of uncontrolled affair, with attacks coming and going, and Yates himself even forced to sprint to close a dangerous gap to Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) led over the top, and was soon joined by Betancur, though the Italian was replaced by stage 10 winner Mohoric, a superior descender. Betancur and Mohoric took a handful of seconds onto the track for the final kilometre and were still out in front going into the final few hundred metres.

By this point the peloton was fragmented and lead-out trains a distant memory, and Bennett - liberated perhaps after finally breaking his Grand Tour duck on stage 7 - made something of a gamble in striking out so early. It quickly became clear he’d hit the jackpot as he surged clear of the unsuspecting pack in what was more a late attack than a traditional bunch sprint victory.

“The way it happened, that I had to go so early and I pulled it off - it’s a nice way to win. It gives me confidence,” said Bennett, who also closed the gap to Viviani in the points classification. “We still had two guys in front. I didn’t know how much energy they had left but I didn’t want another stage getting away from me, so I decided to go early. I didn’t know if I could hold it or not. I think I caught some guys by surprise, so it worked to my advantage.”

How it unfolded

After a few early skirmishes, a breakaway went, with a full house of Italian Pro Continental teams. Jacopo Mosca and Eugert Zhupa were there for Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia, Mirco Maestri and Manuel Senni for Bardiani CSF, and Marco Frapporti for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec. Frapporti has been a constant feature of breakaways so far at this Giro d’Italia, and was already way ahead in the Premio Fuga standings - awarded to the rider with most kilometres spent in the break - before he set off for another 200km or so out front.

The quintet quickly opened up a lead of four minutes over the peloton, but despite the length of the stage and the largely pan-flat parcours, they were never allowed any more than that. With around 50km to go, the rain was coming down hard, with wheels spraying up the surface water and rain capes donned from pretty much everyone apart from the breakaway quintet. After a brief lull, the rain came back with just over 30km to go, and this time with a vengeance. Drenched to the bone, Lotto Fix All increased the pace in the peloton, and not only did the gap to the breakaway plummet, but the bunch itself began to split.

And there were some notable absentees from the first peloton of around 50 riders, including Viviani and Carapaz. That was cue for Bora-Hansgrohe to up the pace in a bid to keep Bennett’s rival Viviani out of the picture.

At the front of the race, Maestri and Mosca dropped the other three but wouldn’t last much longer as the dropped group scrambled to close a gap that had shot up to 30 seconds. The situation seemed to be rescued with 20km to go and it wasn’t long before a big group came back that Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) took a flyer and lead the race into the Imola circuit with a lead of 10 seconds. However, it soon transpired that Viviani hadn’t been able to salvage the situation, as the maglia ciclamino was seen on his own off the back, just ahead of the cars. With the race now at full tilt, the Italian would be playing no further part in the finale.

Back out on the open roads and the road kicked uphill for the late category 4 climb of Tre Monti, where Wellens began to fade and was duly caught by the EF-led peloton. The peloton strained once more when Sergio Henao (Team Sky) went clear with a Katusha rider. They didn’t get much of a gap but Yates had to sprint to close a gap when Carapaz ghosted up to the duo.

Bennett found himself on the front at one point but the peloton bunched back up before Ulissi rolled the dice and crested the climb with a handful of seconds. Betancur was on his way to bridging across, though, and the duo shifted into the big ring for the fast descent back down towards the race track. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), a master descender, then set off in pursuit and linked up with Betancur as Ulissi fell away.

The duo led the race back onto the F1 circuit in the final kilometre, but were made to look like they were soft-pedalling as Bennett roared through to take a special victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:49:34 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 28 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 36 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 37 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 41 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 49 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 53 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 55 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:08 56 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:32 57 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:34 59 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 60 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 61 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 0:01:44 64 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 65 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:01:56 68 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:15 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:39 70 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 72 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:04 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 75 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 76 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 83 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 86 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 87 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:08 88 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:17 89 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:10 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 91 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:36 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 94 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 96 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 99 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 100 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 102 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 103 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:09 105 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:52 109 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:09 110 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:16 111 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 112 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:50 114 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 115 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 116 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 120 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 121 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 123 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 124 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 125 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 127 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 128 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 129 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 130 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 133 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 135 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 138 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 140 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 141 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 142 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 143 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 144 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:01 146 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:36 147 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 148 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 149 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:40 150 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 151 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:10:46 152 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:11:05 153 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 154 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:12:22 155 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 156 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 157 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 158 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 159 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:40 160 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:13:06 161 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:45 162 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:17 163 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:18 164 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 165 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 166 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 167 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 168 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:15:45 169 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 40 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 24 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 18 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 12 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 12 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 13 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 6 17 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 5 18 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 2 22 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Tre Monti, km. 206 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 pts 2 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 2 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Pesaro, km. 75 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Forlì, km. 162 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 5 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 191 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 191 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 187 4 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 187 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 187 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 7 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 8 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 LottoNl-Jumbo 14:28:42 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Katusha-Alpecin 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 Quick-Step Floors 7 Dimension Data 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Team Sky 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 14 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:08 15 Team Sunweb 0:01:37 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:04 17 Groupama-FDJ 18 Lotto Fix All 0:03:28 19 Movistar Team 0:05:36 20 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:08:40 21 Bardiani CSF 0:09:49 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:16:56

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 51:57:55 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:04 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:18 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:56 6 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:09 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:55 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:10 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:20 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:25 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:29 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:40 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:43 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:01 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 19 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:05:08 20 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:21 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:03 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:32 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:49 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:07 25 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:09 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:07 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:19 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:20:06 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:18 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:47 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:33 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:32 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:48 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:01 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:44 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:33 38 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:11 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:06 40 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:36:37 41 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:16 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:40:43 43 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:49 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:41:53 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:27 46 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:03 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:44:30 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:10 49 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:45:20 50 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:50 51 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:46:13 52 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:32 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:47:26 54 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:49:03 55 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:49:07 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:49:12 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:52:44 58 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:25 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:53:33 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:55:01 61 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:37 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:56:02 63 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:56:06 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:57:43 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:02:08 66 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:03:29 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:05:15 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:07:53 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 1:08:22 70 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:08:31 71 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 1:09:40 72 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:58 73 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 1:12:18 74 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:32 75 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:43 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:46 77 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:19:09 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:54 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:20:02 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:20:03 81 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:21:05 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:21:56 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:22:04 84 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:22:58 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:25:19 86 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:25:33 87 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:27:16 88 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:27:30 89 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:27:47 90 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:29:17 91 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:31:27 92 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:19 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:34:28 94 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:34:46 95 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:35:35 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:35:37 97 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:35:55 98 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:36:29 99 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:37:14 100 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:38:45 101 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:39:17 102 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 1:40:04 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:40:05 104 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:40:33 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:40:45 107 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:42:00 108 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:43:07 109 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:47:55 110 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:49:27 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:50:32 112 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:51:35 113 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:52:07 114 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:03 115 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:54:19 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:54:55 117 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:55:03 118 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 1:55:13 119 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:55:25 120 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:55:34 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:55:43 122 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:57:20 123 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:26 124 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:58:16 125 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:58:49 126 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:59:36 127 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:59:48 128 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2:00:48 129 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:00:51 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 2:01:11 132 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:02:01 133 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:02:19 134 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:03:00 135 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:04:48 136 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:04:56 137 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:05:39 138 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 2:06:26 139 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:06:45 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:06:50 141 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:06:54 142 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:07:17 143 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:10:05 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:10:18 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:10:41 146 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:10:55 147 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2:11:10 148 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:12:19 149 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:12:30 150 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:57 151 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:14:30 152 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:15:24 153 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:15:30 154 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:18:41 155 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:19:18 156 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:19:47 157 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:19:48 158 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 159 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:20:01 160 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:21:32 161 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:23:16 162 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:25:02 163 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:31 164 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:26:18 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:27:26 166 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:36:17 167 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:37:40 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 169 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:49:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 184 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 162 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 89 4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 86 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 68 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 59 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 52 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 35 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 33 19 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 32 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 30 22 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 26 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 28 27 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 26 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 29 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 23 30 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 31 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 32 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 34 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 35 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 18 36 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 18 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 38 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 39 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 40 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 14 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 14 43 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 13 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 45 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 47 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 48 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 50 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 51 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 53 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 54 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 55 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 56 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 57 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 60 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 8 61 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 62 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 63 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 65 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 66 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 68 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 69 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 5 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 72 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 73 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 74 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4 75 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 76 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 77 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 78 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 79 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 80 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 81 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 82 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 83 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 84 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 87 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 88 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 89 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 58 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 16 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 18 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 20 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 22 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 23 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 27 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 32 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 33 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 2 34 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 37 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 38 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1 39 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 51:59:51 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 3 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:29 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:05 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:11 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:13 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:37 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:05 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:07 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:54 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:00:12 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:33 14 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:13 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:19:09 16 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:21:02 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:23:37 18 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:25:34 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:25:51 20 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:31 21 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:36:49 22 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:09 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:40:04 24 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:53:07 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:55:24 26 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:56:20 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:55 28 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:00:05 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2:04:49 30 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2:08:59 31 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:13:28 32 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2:13:34 33 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:17:52 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 35 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:23:35 36 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:24:22

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 61 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 24 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 6 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 20 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 20 8 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 17 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 12 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 19 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 20 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 29 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 30 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 31 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 33 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 37 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 38 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 39 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2 40 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 44 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 45 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 39 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 37 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 12 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 15 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 14 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 16 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 14 17 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 19 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 22 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 25 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 27 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 29 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 30 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 8 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 35 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 7 36 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 37 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 39 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 40 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 41 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 43 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 44 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 45 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 48 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 49 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 53 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 54 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 55 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 56 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 60 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 61 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 2 62 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 63 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 64 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 65 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 68 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 71 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 72 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 73 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 74 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 632 pts 2 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 365 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 354 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 321 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 317 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 299 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 280 8 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 226 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 218 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 192 11 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 187 12 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 185 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 182 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 182 15 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 174 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 166 17 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 150 18 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 19 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 136 20 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 136 21 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 130 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 130 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 120 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 25 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 81 26 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 77 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 25 28 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 22 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 30 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 10 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 8 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 35 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 36 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 38 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 5