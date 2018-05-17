Trending

Giro d'Italia: Sam Bennett wins stage 12 in Imola

Simon Yates finishes safely in maglia rosa in rain-soaked finish

Image 1 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 64

Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) on the attack during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) on the attack during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes a rain-soaked stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finishes a rain-soaked stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) waves to the fans at the start of stage 12 - Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) waves to the fans at the start of stage 12 - Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 64

Sam Bennett celebrates his stage 12 victory at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett celebrates his stage 12 victory at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) riding stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) riding stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 64

Sam Bennett wins stage 12

Sam Bennett wins stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 64

Bora-Hansgrohe celebrate Sam Bennett's second stage win at the Giro d'Italia

Bora-Hansgrohe celebrate Sam Bennett's second stage win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 64

Manuel Senni (Bardiani - CSF) and Marco Frapporti (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia) in the breakaway at stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Manuel Senni (Bardiani - CSF) and Marco Frapporti (Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia) in the breakaway at stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Giro d'Italia, riding stage 12

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Giro d'Italia, riding stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 64

Giro d'Italia stage 12 breakaway: Manuel Senni (Bardiani - CSF) - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

Giro d'Italia stage 12 breakaway: Manuel Senni (Bardiani - CSF) - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 64

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 64

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the start of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at the start of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 64

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) soaked at the finish line of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) soaked at the finish line of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 64

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 64

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finishes stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finishes stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 64

Carlos Betancur (Movistar) after the stage 12 finish at the Giro d'Italia

Carlos Betancur (Movistar) after the stage 12 finish at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 64

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) finishes on his own after being dropping from the main field on stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) finishes on his own after being dropping from the main field on stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 64

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 64

Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia - breakaway Manuel Senni (ITA - Bardiani - CSF) - Jacopo Mosca (ITA - Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia - breakaway Manuel Senni (ITA - Bardiani - CSF) - Jacopo Mosca (ITA - Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rolls to the start of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rolls to the start of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 64

Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) on the attack during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) on the attack during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 64

AG2R La Mondiale stage 12 Giro d'Italia

AG2R La Mondiale stage 12 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his maglia rosa lead after stage 12 at the Giro d'Itlaia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his maglia rosa lead after stage 12 at the Giro d'Itlaia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 64

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in wearing the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in wearing the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in wearing the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in wearing the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 64

Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors

Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) arrives 9 minutes after the field during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) arrives 9 minutes after the field during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 64

Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 64

The peloton raced the last hour under heavy rain - stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton raced the last hour under heavy rain - stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 64

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 64

The main field fight rain to get to the finish line in Imola, stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

The main field fight rain to get to the finish line in Imola, stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 64

Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 64

Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 64

Elia Viviani at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Elia Viviani at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 64

Team Sky racing during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Team Sky racing during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 64

Wout Poels during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Wout Poels during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 64

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 64

The peloton at the start during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

The peloton at the start during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 64

Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Zhupa of Albania and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia / Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Zhupa of Albania and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia / Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 64

Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 64

The peloton during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

The peloton during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 64

The peloton during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

The peloton during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 64

Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 64

AG2R La Mondiale during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

AG2R La Mondiale during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 64

The breakaway during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 - Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Zhupa of Albania and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia / Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

The breakaway during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018 - Manuel Senni of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF / Zhupa of Albania and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia / Francesco Gavazzi of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Marco Frapporti of Italy and Team Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec / Jacopo Mosca of Italy and Team Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 64

Zdenek Stybar during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018

Zdenek Stybar during stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 64

Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia

Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates during stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his second stage win of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, sprinting to victory on the Imola motor racing circuit at the end of a chaotic, rain-soaked final hour of racing. The Irishman produced a spectacular long-range effort as he tracked down late attackers Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar) in the final 400 metres, before ripping past them and away from the rest of the field.

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) took second place, and Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) third, but they were caught off-guard by Bennett and were forced to unfurl frustrated sprints as the 27-year-old sat up and celebrated.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, with the other general classification contenders present and correct, despite a period of panic when the bunch split with 30km to go.

And it was at that moment that the balance of power swung in Bennett’s favour, as double stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) found himself caught out in the second peloton. The two groups did come back together ahead of the entry to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari with 15km to go, but Viviani was soon off the back again, on his own, and out of the picture as the race reached full tilt on the sodden track.

The race would finish on the circuit but first the riders had to head back out onto the roads to take on the category 4 climb of Tre Monti and the rapid run back down. That this would be no ordinary sprint was apparent when Bennett found himself on his own off the front on a flatter section of the climb. It was that sort of uncontrolled affair, with attacks coming and going, and Yates himself even forced to sprint to close a dangerous gap to Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) led over the top, and was soon joined by Betancur, though the Italian was replaced by stage 10 winner Mohoric, a superior descender. Betancur and Mohoric took a handful of seconds onto the track for the final kilometre and were still out in front going into the final few hundred metres.

By this point the peloton was fragmented and lead-out trains a distant memory, and Bennett - liberated perhaps after finally breaking his Grand Tour duck on stage 7 - made something of a gamble in striking out so early. It quickly became clear he’d hit the jackpot as he surged clear of the unsuspecting pack in what was more a late attack than a traditional bunch sprint victory.

“The way it happened, that I had to go so early and I pulled it off - it’s a nice way to win. It gives me confidence,” said Bennett, who also closed the gap to Viviani in the points classification. “We still had two guys in front. I didn’t know how much energy they had left but I didn’t want another stage getting away from me, so I decided to go early. I didn’t know if I could hold it or not. I think I caught some guys by surprise, so it worked to my advantage.”

How it unfolded

After a few early skirmishes, a breakaway went, with a full house of Italian Pro Continental teams. Jacopo Mosca and Eugert Zhupa were there for Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia, Mirco Maestri and Manuel Senni for Bardiani CSF, and Marco Frapporti for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec. Frapporti has been a constant feature of breakaways so far at this Giro d’Italia, and was already way ahead in the Premio Fuga standings - awarded to the rider with most kilometres spent in the break - before he set off for another 200km or so out front.

The quintet quickly opened up a lead of four minutes over the peloton, but despite the length of the stage and the largely pan-flat parcours, they were never allowed any more than that. With around 50km to go, the rain was coming down hard, with wheels spraying up the surface water and rain capes donned from pretty much everyone apart from the breakaway quintet. After a brief lull, the rain came back with just over 30km to go, and this time with a vengeance. Drenched to the bone, Lotto Fix All increased the pace in the peloton, and not only did the gap to the breakaway plummet, but the bunch itself began to split.

And there were some notable absentees from the first peloton of around 50 riders, including Viviani and Carapaz. That was cue for Bora-Hansgrohe to up the pace in a bid to keep Bennett’s rival Viviani out of the picture.

At the front of the race, Maestri and Mosca dropped the other three but wouldn’t last much longer as the dropped group scrambled to close a gap that had shot up to 30 seconds. The situation seemed to be rescued with 20km to go and it wasn’t long before a big group came back that Tim Wellens (Lotto Fix All) took a flyer and lead the race into the Imola circuit with a lead of 10 seconds. However, it soon transpired that Viviani hadn’t been able to salvage the situation, as the maglia ciclamino was seen on his own off the back, just ahead of the cars. With the race now at full tilt, the Italian would be playing no further part in the finale.

Back out on the open roads and the road kicked uphill for the late category 4 climb of Tre Monti, where Wellens began to fade and was duly caught by the EF-led peloton. The peloton strained once more when Sergio Henao (Team Sky) went clear with a Katusha rider. They didn’t get much of a gap but Yates had to sprint to close a gap when Carapaz ghosted up to the duo.

Bennett found himself on the front at one point but the peloton bunched back up before Ulissi rolled the dice and crested the climb with a handful of seconds. Betancur was on his way to bridging across, though, and the duo shifted into the big ring for the fast descent back down towards the race track. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), a master descender, then set off in pursuit and linked up with Betancur as Ulissi fell away.

The duo led the race back onto the F1 circuit in the final kilometre, but were made to look like they were soft-pedalling as Bennett roared through to take a special victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:49:34
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
12Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
16Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
28George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
29Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
32Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
33José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
35Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
36Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
37Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
41Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
42Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
49Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
53Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
54Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:08
56Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:32
57Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
58Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:34
59Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
60Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
61Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All0:01:44
64Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
65Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
67Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:01:56
68Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:15
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:39
70Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
72Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:04
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
75Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
78Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
80Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
83Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
85Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
86Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
87Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:08
88Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:17
89Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:10
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
91Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:36
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
94Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
96Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
98Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
99Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
100David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
102Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
103Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
104Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:09
105Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:52
109William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:09
110Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:16
111Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
112Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:50
114Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
115Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
116Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
117Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
119Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
120Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
121Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
123Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
124Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
125Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
126Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
127Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
128Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
129Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
130Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
133Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
134Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
135Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
136Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
138Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
139Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
140Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
142Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
143Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
144Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
145Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:09:01
146Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:36
147Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
148Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
149Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:10:40
150Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
151Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:10:46
152Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:11:05
153Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
154Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:12:22
155Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
156Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
157Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
158Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
159Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:40
160Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:13:06
161Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:45
162Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:17
163Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:18
164Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
165Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
166Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
167Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
168Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:15:45
169Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe50pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec40
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo35
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia24
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin18
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
8Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors12
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10
12Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo6
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors6
17Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin5
18Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1
24Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Tre Monti, km. 206
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3pts
2Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team2
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Pesaro, km. 75
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Forlì, km. 162
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
4Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo5
5Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
11Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia191pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF191
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia187
4Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF187
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec187
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
7Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team8
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1LottoNl-Jumbo14:28:42
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3BMC Racing Team
4Katusha-Alpecin
5Bahrain-Merida
6Quick-Step Floors
7Dimension Data
8AG2R La Mondiale
9EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Team Sky
11Astana Pro Team
12Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
13UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:08
15Team Sunweb0:01:37
16Trek-Segafredo0:03:04
17Groupama-FDJ
18Lotto Fix All0:03:28
19Movistar Team0:05:36
20Israel-Cycling Academy0:08:40
21Bardiani CSF0:09:49
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:16:56

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott51:57:55
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:04
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:18
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:56
6George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:09
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:55
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:10
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
12Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:20
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:25
14Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:29
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:40
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:43
17Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:04:01
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
19Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:05:08
20José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:21
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:03
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:32
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:06:49
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:07
25Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:09
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:07
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:19
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:20:06
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:18
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:24:47
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:26:33
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:27:32
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:28:48
35Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:01
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:44
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:34:33
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:11
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:06
40Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:36:37
41Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:16
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:40:43
43Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:49
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:41:53
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:42:27
46Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:03
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:44:30
48Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:10
49Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:45:20
50Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:50
51Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:46:13
52François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:32
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:47:26
54Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:49:03
55Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:49:07
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:49:12
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:52:44
58Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:25
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:53:33
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:55:01
61Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:37
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:56:02
63Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:56:06
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:57:43
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb1:02:08
66Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:03:29
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:05:15
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:07:53
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All1:08:22
70Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:08:31
71Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy1:09:40
72Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:09:58
73David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky1:12:18
74Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:32
75Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:43
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:46
77Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:19:09
78Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:19:54
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:20:02
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:20:03
81Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:21:05
82Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:21:56
83Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:22:04
84Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:22:58
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:25:19
86Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:25:33
87Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:27:16
88Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:27:30
89Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:27:47
90Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:29:17
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:31:27
92Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:34:19
93Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:34:28
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:34:46
95Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:35:35
96Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:35:37
97Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:35:55
98Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:36:29
99Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:37:14
100Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:38:45
101Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:39:17
102Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All1:40:04
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:40:05
104Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:40:33
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:40:45
107Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:42:00
108Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:43:07
109Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:47:55
110Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:49:27
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:50:32
112Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:51:35
113Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:52:07
114Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:54:03
115Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:54:19
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:54:55
117Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:55:03
118Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team1:55:13
119Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:55:25
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:55:34
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:55:43
122Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:57:20
123Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:26
124Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:58:16
125Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:58:49
126Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:59:36
127Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:59:48
128Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2:00:48
129Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:00:51
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors2:01:11
132Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:02:01
133Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:02:19
134Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo2:03:00
135Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:04:48
136Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:04:56
137Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:05:39
138Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy2:06:26
139Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:06:45
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:06:50
141Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:06:54
142Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:07:17
143Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:10:05
144William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:10:18
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:10:41
146Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:10:55
147Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2:11:10
148Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:12:19
149Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb2:12:30
150Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:12:57
151Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:14:30
152Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:15:24
153Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2:15:30
154Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:18:41
155Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:19:18
156Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:19:47
157Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:19:48
158Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
159Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:20:01
160Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:21:32
161Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:23:16
162Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:25:02
163Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:25:31
164Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2:26:18
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:27:26
166Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:36:17
167Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:37:40
168Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
169Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:49:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors184pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe162
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec89
4Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec87
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott86
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale76
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida68
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo64
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo59
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy52
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe41
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb39
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida38
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team35
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team34
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin33
19Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia32
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All30
22Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida29
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec29
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
26Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia28
27José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin26
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
29Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors23
30Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
31Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo21
32Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
34Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
35Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data18
36Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All18
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
38Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
39Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
40Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
41Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors14
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All14
43Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia13
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
45Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
47Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
48Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
49Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
50George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
51Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin11
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors11
53Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
54Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
55Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
56Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
57Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team9
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
60Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin8
61Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
62Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
63Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
65Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
66Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
67Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
69Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo5
70Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
72Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
74Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4
75Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
76Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
77Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
78Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
79Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
80Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
81Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
82Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
83Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
84Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
85Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
87Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
88Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
89Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott58pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ36
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team23
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe13
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
16Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
18Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
20Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
22Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
23Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb4
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
33Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team2
34Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
36Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
37Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
38Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1
39Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team51:59:51
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
3Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:29
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:44
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:05
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:11
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:13
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:37
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:05
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:07
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:54
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb1:00:12
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:33
14Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:13
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:19:09
16Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:21:02
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:23:37
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:25:34
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:25:51
20Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:31
21Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:36:49
22Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:09
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:40:04
24Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:53:07
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:55:24
26Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:56:20
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:58:55
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:00:05
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2:04:49
30Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:08:59
31Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:13:28
32Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2:13:34
33Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:17:52
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
35Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:23:35
36Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2:24:22

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec61pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec59
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin34
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy24
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
6Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia20
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia20
8Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia17
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
12Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
19Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
20Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
28Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
29Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
30Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
31Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
33Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
37Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
38Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
39Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All2
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
44Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
45Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec39pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott37
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec36
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors32
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe24
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin23
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ23
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott16
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
12Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia15
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy14
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe14
16Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia14
17Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb11
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11
22Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
25Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
27Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
29Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
30Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All8
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
33José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
35Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale7
36Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
37Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
39Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
40Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
41Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
43Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
44George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
45Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
47Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
48Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
49Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
53Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
55Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
56Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
60Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
61Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors2
62Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
63Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
64Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
65Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
68Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
69Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
70Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
71Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
72Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
73Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
74Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec632pts
2Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF365
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia354
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy321
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia317
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin299
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF280
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec226
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida218
10Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team192
11Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF187
12Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo185
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale182
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All182
15Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec174
16Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates166
17Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec150
18Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale143
19Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec136
20Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo136
21Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo130
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo130
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team120
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team120
25Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All81
26Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia77
27Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin25
28Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale22
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
30Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy10
31Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team8
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
35Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
36Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
38Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo6
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott156:01:08
2Astana Pro Team0:03:11
3Team Sky0:04:07
4UAE Team Emirates0:14:31
5Movistar Team0:20:34
6AG2R La Mondiale0:25:13
7Dimension Data0:26:26
8Team Sunweb0:27:30
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:29
10Groupama-FDJ0:30:40
11Bahrain-Merida0:41:19
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:30
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:35
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:06:50
15BMC Racing Team1:16:11
16Katusha-Alpecin1:19:46
17Quick-Step Floors1:42:01
18Trek-Segafredo2:00:31
19Lotto Fix All2:08:52
20Israel-Cycling Academy2:27:19
21Bardiani CSF2:59:50
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6:02:18

 

