Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 12 highlights - Video

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 12 win on the podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured his second victory at the 2018 Giro d'Italia at the Imola motor racing circuit on Thursday.

It was a rain-soaked and chaotic finish of stage 12, and the Irishman proved strongest, attacking out of the field to catch late breakaway riders Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar), and then surging past them to take the stage victory.

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) took second place in the sprint, and Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) was third.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main field and remains in the overall lead by 47 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is 1:04 behind.

Watch how stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia unfolded in the InCycle highlights video above.