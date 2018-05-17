Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 12 highlights - Video
Watch Sam Bennett win his second stage at the Italian Grand Tour
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured his second victory at the 2018 Giro d'Italia at the Imola motor racing circuit on Thursday.
It was a rain-soaked and chaotic finish of stage 12, and the Irishman proved strongest, attacking out of the field to catch late breakaway riders Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (Movistar), and then surging past them to take the stage victory.
Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) took second place in the sprint, and Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) was third.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the main field and remains in the overall lead by 47 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is 1:04 behind.
Watch how stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia unfolded in the InCycle highlights video above.
