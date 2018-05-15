Trending

Image 1 of 63

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 63

Chris Froome (Sky) at stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 63

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 63

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) ahead of stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 63

Matej Mohoric wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 63

Matej Mohoric wins stage 10 at the Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 63

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 63

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 63

Davide Formolo finishes stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 63

Sam Bennett and Enrico Battaglin duel for third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 63

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 63

Matej Mohoric gets a hug from Giovanni Visconti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 63

Matej Mohoric celebrates his win on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 63

Matej Mohoric wins stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 63

Tom Dumoulin back on his way again

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 63

Tom Dumoulin gets a push start after suffering a mechanical

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 63

Matej Mohoric sprints to victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 63

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 63

Fabio Aru is trying to remain upbeat about his chances

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 63

Thibaut Pinot waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 63

The pace was high from the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 63

Elia Viviani was dropped on the opening climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 63

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 63

Tony Martin got into the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 63

Quick-Step Floors help with the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 63

Mitchelton-Scott try to get Esteban Chaves back into the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 63

Giulio Ciccone remembers the victims of the recent earthquakes in the Abruzzo region

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 63

A daily reminder of what the riders are fighting for

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 63

Simon Yates wears the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 63

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 63

Rafael Valls suffered a crash early in the stage and abandoned

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 63

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 63

Elia Viviani was dropped on the first climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 63

Esteban Chaves tries to chase down the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 63

Tom Dumoulin sits in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 63

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 63

Christian Knees drops back to the car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 63

Esteban Chaves was caught out on the first climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 63

Simon Yates signs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 63

Simon Yates and Elia Viviani wait on the start line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 63

Richard Carapaz wears the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 63

Elia Viviani in the ciclamino jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 63

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 63

Eros Capecchi signs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 63

Fabio Sabatini walks onto the sign on podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 63

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 63

Mads Wurtz leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 63

Mads Wurtz (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 63

Grey clouds loom over the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 63

Fans watch the riders go by

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 63

The peloton tackle the first climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 63

Salvatore Puccio leads the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 63

Team Sky lead the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 63

An early break was formed but they would be caught soon by a determined peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 63

Several teams work together at the head of the pelootn

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 63

Giulio Ciccone got into the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 63

Antonio Nibali leads the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) beat Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) in a two-rider sprint to win in Gualdo Tadino after the longest stage of the Giro d'Italia saw Esteban Chaves tumble out of the overall classification.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 10 finish line quotes

Simon Yates: I'm very disappointed for Esteban

Chaves, apparently suffering from allergies, lacked the power to stay with the peloton and was distanced on the first climb of the day as Team Sky set a fast pace. Despite a long chase lead by several teammates, Chaves never made it back to the peloton. His teammates were eventually ordered to sit up and the Chaves group finished 25 minutes down. He slipped from second to 39th in the overall standings.

In contrast, Simon Yates was again strong on the rolling country roads of Abruzzo, Le Marche and Umbria, even taking an intermediate sprint to gain some seconds on his rivals. Yates finished safely in the peloton, 34 seconds behind Mohoric but is now Mitchelton-Scott's sole leader for the second half of the Corsa Rosa. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) survived a late crash and bike change to move up to second overall, 41 down on Yates. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moved up to third place at 46 seconds.

"He [Chaves] just had a bad moment and like that, it's over. It was a really hard chase. I know he's worked extremely hard for this. Maybe he can bounce back and get a few stage wins," Yates said immediately after finishing the stage, denying that it perhaps makes it easier for him as sole leader at Mitchelton-Scott.

"It would have been better for me if he was still there in the classification. We could have played more cards in the finale and different tactics. Now I'm alone. I think it'll be more difficult now but we'll have to adjust."

Yates explained that he went for the intermediate sprint because every second could count in the fight for the maglia rosa.

"I'm going to need every second I can get... maybe I'm going to have to start sprinting for more than bonus seconds. I don't need seconds on Dumoulin before the time trial, I need minutes. For sure two minutes will be the minimum, closer to three minutes would make me more comfortable."

Mohoric takes the sprint from the front

Mohoric celebrated his second Grand Tour stage win after taking a stage at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana. He took risks on the wet descent and in the sprint against Denz, only beating the German after a long, shoulder-to-shoulder sprint.

"I was not super confident, that's why I tried to attack him several times in the last 10km, but then he collaborated, even though I attacked him. So, I decided to risk it all for the final sprint. I was not super confident but when I saw he was not pacing me, I had even more power and tried to go all the way to the line," Mohoric said.

"I'm super happy not just for me but for the team. They gave me this opportunity even though Domenico is feeling very good for the GC. He gave me a free pass today to play for the stage win, and I'm super happy for it."

The longest day in the saddle

The longest stage of the Giro d'Italia began with the 15.7km Fonte della Creta climb and meant that most teams warmed up on the rollers before the start in Penne. There was a sense of fear in the air for what would happen during the long day in the saddle, and especially on the early climb.

The attacks came thick and fast when the flag dropped. The first break included 17 riders, with Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) last to get a ticket as others dropped back. In the move were Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Ben King (Dimension Data), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Ben Hermans and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) and Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

They managed to gain a minute at the top of the Fonte della Creta. It was less than expected because the race had exploded behind. Chaves was struggling and so Team Sky set an infernal pace to distance the Colombian.

After the fast descent towards Teramo, the gap was up to 3:00 and a pursuit match was on, with the maglia rosa group eventually catching the break of the day. Tony Martin and Neilands tried to go clear but soon realised the drive to distance Chaves was stronger than they were.

Upfront, Groupama-FDJ did more than their share to keep the pace high, with Yates tucked on their wheel with several teammates. Behind, Chaves was isolated. Mitchelton-Scott senior directeur sportif Matt White took the risky decision to call Chris Juul-Jensen back to help with the chase. Later Sam Bewley and Roman Kreuziger also dropped back, leaving just Jack Haig and Mikel Nieve with Yates. The reduction in team sizes for Grand Tours, from nine to eight, made a marked difference but Mitchelton-Scott clearly hoped that other teams would help them close the gap and so keep Chaves as an overall contender.

Mitchelton-Scott were fortunate that some sprinters and other team leaders had missed the split, and so Quick-Step Floors took up the chase in the hope that Elia Viviani could be up there for the finish.

The Belgian team worked for a long spell mid-stage and brought the gap down to 1:30. However, the peloton never eased up and never stopped believing they could distance Chaves. Koen Bouwman worked for LottoNL-Jumbo teammate and fast finisher Enrico Battaglin and team leader George Bennett, while Laurens ten Dam rode for Dumoulin. Groupama-FDJ continued to ride for Pinot, while Bora-Hansgrohe had Sam Bennett in the front group and so also helped drive the pace in the peloton. The Giro d'Italia can be as unpredictable as it can be cruel.

Yates showed some pride for Mitchelton-Scott by jumping away with Pinot and taking a three-second time bonus but it was a bitterly disappointing day for the Australian team.

Chaves' destiny was decided when Quick-Step Floors decided to stop working with 100km to race. That put Mitchelton-Scott on the spot. They started to lead the chase but then the order came to stop working, with Bewley waving to enforce the order to his teammates. The gap to the peloton quickly rose to four minutes, then six, nine 12 and then 25. Chaves was out of the general classification.

A new stage strategy emerges

With 75km to go a new stage strategy emerged as Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) made a solo attack. He leads the Premio Fuga for the most kilometres spent on the attack and was keen to add a few more to his total.

The sun was out and the roads were still dry but the clouds were gathering up the road to Umbria and Gualdo Tadino. Rafa Valls (Movistar) crashed hard on a country road and abandoned with 55km to go, as Frapporti pushed on alone with a lead of 2:30.

The gradual climb to Annifo and the Umbria border began and inspired Davide Vilella (Astana) to attack from the peloton in pursuit of Frapporti. Mohoric joined him and they quickly caught Frapporti, and then dropped him in the final steep part of the climb.

The rain began to fall hard and soaked the twisting descent on country roads, adding another level of difficulty to the long day in the saddle. However, Mohoric turned the difficulty into an advantage, using his bike skills to test Vilella. Denz used his own superb skills to close the gap on the two after a solo chase and managed to stay with Mohoric when Vilella cracked.

The descent into Umbria saw Richard Carapaz (Movistar) flat and Dumoulin crash but both quickly received service and chased back to the peloton that had been shaken out to just 50 riders.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) tried to go across to Denz and Mohoric but failed to make the catch in the final rolling kilometres.

Mohiric looked the strongest but Denz refused to fold, working all the way to the finish and then fighting hard in the sprint. Bennett won the sprint for third but rued a missed-chance of another stage win.

By the time Chaves and the gruppetto finished, 25:25 behind, Mohoric and Yates had already been on the podium to celebrate their successful day. Chaves, despite his big loss, could still raise a slight smile but the tears in his eyes revealed his inner disappointment.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6:04:52
2Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
11Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
17Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
21Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
22Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
33Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
34Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
39Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
41Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
42Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
48François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
51Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
52Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
53Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
56Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
57Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
59Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
60Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
61Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
62Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:00:59
63Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:04
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
65Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
66Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:30
68Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
69Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
71Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:25
72Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
73Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:55
74Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
75Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:45
76Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:55
77Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
78Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:10
79Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
80Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
81Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:18
82Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:30
83Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:03
84Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
87Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:14:59
88Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:26
89Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:16:42
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:18:23
92Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
93Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
94Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:25:25
96Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
98Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
103Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
104Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
107Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
108Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
110Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
113Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
115Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
116Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
117Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
119Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
121Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
122Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
126Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
127Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
128Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
130Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
131Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
132Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
133Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
134Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
135Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
137Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
138Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
139Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
140Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
142Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
143Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
144Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
145Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
146Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:30:14
147Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
148Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
149Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
150Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
151Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
152Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
153Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
154Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
155Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
156Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
157Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
159Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
160Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
161Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
162Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
163Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
164Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
165Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
166Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
167Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
168Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
169Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Teramo, 68km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
3Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 2 - Sarnano, 154km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Fonte della Creta, 21km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF15pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
6Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 2 - Bruzzolana, 61km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 3 - Annifo, 213km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Finish - Gualdo Tadino, 244km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida27pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec19
3Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe12
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo8
7Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
9Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin5
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo3
12Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
15José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
3Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
9Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo3
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
13Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida18:15:44
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
4Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Team Sky
6Katusha-Alpecin
7LottoNl-Jumbo
8Dimension Data
9BMC Racing Team
10Astana Pro Team
11UAE Team Emirates
12Mitchelton-Scott
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:04
14Movistar Team0:06:55
15Groupama-FDJ
16Team Sunweb0:08:18
17Lotto Fix All0:08:35
18Trek-Segafredo0:12:03
19Quick-Step Floors0:25:25
20Israel-Cycling Academy0:27:15
21Bardiani CSF0:36:54
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:50:16

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott43:42:38
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:41
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:46
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:00
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:23
6George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:28
10Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:30
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:37
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:39
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:49
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:57
17Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:17
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:03:40
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
20José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:35
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:12
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:52
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:59
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:53
25Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:11:37
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:33
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:49
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:17
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:15:43
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:16:57
31Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:37
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:20
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:23:13
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:23:32
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:23:43
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:24
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:25
38Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:20
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:26
40Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:00
41Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:00
42Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:30:31
43Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:30:38
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:30:55
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:33:36
47Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:34:12
48Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:28
49Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:34:53
50Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:09
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:35:15
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:35:23
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:35:44
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:13
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:29
56Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:39:27
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:03
59François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:13
60Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:42:29
61Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:42:42
62Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All0:43:33
63Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:19
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:50:48
65Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:51:40
66Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:51:54
67Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:52:14
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:15
69Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:53
70Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:55:11
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:55:29
72Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:58:36
73Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:58:41
74Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:59
75David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky1:01:22
76Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:22
77Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:03:54
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All1:04:04
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:05:52
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:07:38
81Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:09:04
82Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:09:34
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:10:22
84Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:11:34
85Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:12:55
86Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:13:28
87Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:14:47
88Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:31
89Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:16:18
90Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:17:59
91Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:18:21
92Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:19:23
93Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:20:06
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:20:16
95Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:22:20
96Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:53
97Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:24:22
98Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:25:49
99Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:26:17
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:27:41
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:27:45
102Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:28:49
103Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:28:58
104Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All1:29:00
105Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:20
106Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:29:36
107Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1:29:45
108Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:31:17
109Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:21
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:32:22
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1:35:06
112Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:37:15
113Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:31
114Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:38:35
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:38:44
116Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:39:15
117Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:39:36
118Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:40:15
119Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin1:40:31
120Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:40:40
121Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:41:20
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:41:26
123Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:41:52
124Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team1:42:01
125Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:42:41
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:42:48
127Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:42:57
128Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:48
129Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:59
130Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:45:12
131Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:45:19
132Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:45:50
133Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:46:06
134Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:47:27
135Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy1:47:58
136William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:48:25
137Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:49:19
138Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1:49:56
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:50:12
140Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:50:57
141Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:51:36
142Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:51:46
143Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:52:04
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:52:13
145Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:53:06
146Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:19
147Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:54:42
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:55:25
149Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:56:16
150Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:56:34
151Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:56:59
152Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1:57:35
153Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:57:57
154Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo1:58:06
155Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:59:37
156Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:59:59
157Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:01:23
158Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All2:01:33
159Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2:02:43
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:02:59
161Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:03:18
162Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:04:22
163Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:08:03
164Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2:10:52
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:11:57
166Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:13:05
167Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott2:14:05
168Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:14:19
169Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2:22:40

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors178pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe112
3Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec87
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale73
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott61
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo53
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy52
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec49
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida43
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ39
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida38
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team35
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All30
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe29
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo29
19José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin26
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida23
22Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale22
23Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb21
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo21
26Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec19
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
29Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale18
30Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data18
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All18
32Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
34Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All14
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
39Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All12
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy12
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
42George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
43Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors11
44Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin11
45Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors11
46Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo11
47Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
48Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
49Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
50Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
52Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
53Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
54Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
55Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
57Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
58Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
59Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin6
60Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott5
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
62Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
64Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
65Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
66Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo3
67Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
68Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
70Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
71Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
72Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
73Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
74Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
75Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
76Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
77Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
78Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
79Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1
80Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky-5
81Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott55pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ36
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team23
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
6Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec21
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
13George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo11
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
15Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
16Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
17Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo6
18Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo6
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
20Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5
21Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo4
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo4
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
27Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
31Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
32Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
33Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data1
34Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec59pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec41
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin34
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy24
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors17
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec16
8Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia16
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All11
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
15Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
16Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
17Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data6
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
23Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
24Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All6
25Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
26Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
32Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
33Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin2
34Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All2
35Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
39Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
40Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec36pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors32
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec29
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin23
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ23
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe18
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida16
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott16
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo16
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy14
13Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team11
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia11
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale11
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
18Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
20Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
21Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo9
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo9
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All8
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
25José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin7
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
27Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale7
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo7
29Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
32Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All6
33Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
34Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
35Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia6
36Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
38George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo4
39Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
40Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data4
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
42Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
43Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All4
44Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
45Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
47Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
48Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
49Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
50Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
53Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ2
54Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin2
55Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
57Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
58Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ1
60Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy1
61Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott1
62Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
63Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
64Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team43:44:01
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
3Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:16
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:34
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:02:17
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:30
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:10:14
8Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:14
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:02
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:30
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:46
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:56
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:50:31
14Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:30
15Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:53:48
16Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:36
17Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:59
18Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:07:41
19Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:10:11
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:14:08
21Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy1:27:26
22Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:27:57
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:28:13
24Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:08
25Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia1:39:17
26Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:41:18
27Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:43:56
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:49:34
29Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1:50:13
30Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:50:23
31Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:50:41
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1:51:43
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:54:53
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo1:56:43
35Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:58:14
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:58:36
37Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2:01:20

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott131:11:59
2Astana Pro Team0:03:48
3Team Sky0:04:30
4Movistar Team0:13:25
5UAE Team Emirates0:14:28
6Team Sunweb0:25:21
7Dimension Data0:25:36
8AG2R La Mondiale0:26:25
9Groupama-FDJ0:28:06
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:40
11Bahrain-Merida0:40:09
12EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:44
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:14
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:04:21
15Katusha-Alpecin1:09:56
16BMC Racing Team1:12:47
17Quick-Step Floors1:39:14
18Trek-Segafredo1:46:57
19Lotto Fix All2:03:43
20Israel-Cycling Academy2:13:13
21Bardiani CSF2:39:54
22Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5:16:16

 

