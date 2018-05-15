Giro d'Italia: Mohoric wins stage 10
Chaves loses major time
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) beat Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) in a two-rider sprint to win in Gualdo Tadino after the longest stage of the Giro d'Italia saw Esteban Chaves tumble out of the overall classification.
Related Articles
Chaves, apparently suffering from allergies, lacked the power to stay with the peloton and was distanced on the first climb of the day as Team Sky set a fast pace. Despite a long chase lead by several teammates, Chaves never made it back to the peloton. His teammates were eventually ordered to sit up and the Chaves group finished 25 minutes down. He slipped from second to 39th in the overall standings.
In contrast, Simon Yates was again strong on the rolling country roads of Abruzzo, Le Marche and Umbria, even taking an intermediate sprint to gain some seconds on his rivals. Yates finished safely in the peloton, 34 seconds behind Mohoric but is now Mitchelton-Scott's sole leader for the second half of the Corsa Rosa. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) survived a late crash and bike change to move up to second overall, 41 down on Yates. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moved up to third place at 46 seconds.
"He [Chaves] just had a bad moment and like that, it's over. It was a really hard chase. I know he's worked extremely hard for this. Maybe he can bounce back and get a few stage wins," Yates said immediately after finishing the stage, denying that it perhaps makes it easier for him as sole leader at Mitchelton-Scott.
"It would have been better for me if he was still there in the classification. We could have played more cards in the finale and different tactics. Now I'm alone. I think it'll be more difficult now but we'll have to adjust."
Yates explained that he went for the intermediate sprint because every second could count in the fight for the maglia rosa.
"I'm going to need every second I can get... maybe I'm going to have to start sprinting for more than bonus seconds. I don't need seconds on Dumoulin before the time trial, I need minutes. For sure two minutes will be the minimum, closer to three minutes would make me more comfortable."
Mohoric takes the sprint from the front
Mohoric celebrated his second Grand Tour stage win after taking a stage at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana. He took risks on the wet descent and in the sprint against Denz, only beating the German after a long, shoulder-to-shoulder sprint.
"I was not super confident, that's why I tried to attack him several times in the last 10km, but then he collaborated, even though I attacked him. So, I decided to risk it all for the final sprint. I was not super confident but when I saw he was not pacing me, I had even more power and tried to go all the way to the line," Mohoric said.
"I'm super happy not just for me but for the team. They gave me this opportunity even though Domenico is feeling very good for the GC. He gave me a free pass today to play for the stage win, and I'm super happy for it."
The longest day in the saddle
The longest stage of the Giro d'Italia began with the 15.7km Fonte della Creta climb and meant that most teams warmed up on the rollers before the start in Penne. There was a sense of fear in the air for what would happen during the long day in the saddle, and especially on the early climb.
The attacks came thick and fast when the flag dropped. The first break included 17 riders, with Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) last to get a ticket as others dropped back. In the move were Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Ben King (Dimension Data), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Ben Hermans and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) and Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).
They managed to gain a minute at the top of the Fonte della Creta. It was less than expected because the race had exploded behind. Chaves was struggling and so Team Sky set an infernal pace to distance the Colombian.
After the fast descent towards Teramo, the gap was up to 3:00 and a pursuit match was on, with the maglia rosa group eventually catching the break of the day. Tony Martin and Neilands tried to go clear but soon realised the drive to distance Chaves was stronger than they were.
Upfront, Groupama-FDJ did more than their share to keep the pace high, with Yates tucked on their wheel with several teammates. Behind, Chaves was isolated. Mitchelton-Scott senior directeur sportif Matt White took the risky decision to call Chris Juul-Jensen back to help with the chase. Later Sam Bewley and Roman Kreuziger also dropped back, leaving just Jack Haig and Mikel Nieve with Yates. The reduction in team sizes for Grand Tours, from nine to eight, made a marked difference but Mitchelton-Scott clearly hoped that other teams would help them close the gap and so keep Chaves as an overall contender.
Mitchelton-Scott were fortunate that some sprinters and other team leaders had missed the split, and so Quick-Step Floors took up the chase in the hope that Elia Viviani could be up there for the finish.
The Belgian team worked for a long spell mid-stage and brought the gap down to 1:30. However, the peloton never eased up and never stopped believing they could distance Chaves. Koen Bouwman worked for LottoNL-Jumbo teammate and fast finisher Enrico Battaglin and team leader George Bennett, while Laurens ten Dam rode for Dumoulin. Groupama-FDJ continued to ride for Pinot, while Bora-Hansgrohe had Sam Bennett in the front group and so also helped drive the pace in the peloton. The Giro d'Italia can be as unpredictable as it can be cruel.
Yates showed some pride for Mitchelton-Scott by jumping away with Pinot and taking a three-second time bonus but it was a bitterly disappointing day for the Australian team.
Chaves' destiny was decided when Quick-Step Floors decided to stop working with 100km to race. That put Mitchelton-Scott on the spot. They started to lead the chase but then the order came to stop working, with Bewley waving to enforce the order to his teammates. The gap to the peloton quickly rose to four minutes, then six, nine 12 and then 25. Chaves was out of the general classification.
A new stage strategy emerges
With 75km to go a new stage strategy emerged as Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) made a solo attack. He leads the Premio Fuga for the most kilometres spent on the attack and was keen to add a few more to his total.
The sun was out and the roads were still dry but the clouds were gathering up the road to Umbria and Gualdo Tadino. Rafa Valls (Movistar) crashed hard on a country road and abandoned with 55km to go, as Frapporti pushed on alone with a lead of 2:30.
The gradual climb to Annifo and the Umbria border began and inspired Davide Vilella (Astana) to attack from the peloton in pursuit of Frapporti. Mohoric joined him and they quickly caught Frapporti, and then dropped him in the final steep part of the climb.
The rain began to fall hard and soaked the twisting descent on country roads, adding another level of difficulty to the long day in the saddle. However, Mohoric turned the difficulty into an advantage, using his bike skills to test Vilella. Denz used his own superb skills to close the gap on the two after a solo chase and managed to stay with Mohoric when Vilella cracked.
The descent into Umbria saw Richard Carapaz (Movistar) flat and Dumoulin crash but both quickly received service and chased back to the peloton that had been shaken out to just 50 riders.
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) tried to go across to Denz and Mohoric but failed to make the catch in the final rolling kilometres.
Mohiric looked the strongest but Denz refused to fold, working all the way to the finish and then fighting hard in the sprint. Bennett won the sprint for third but rued a missed-chance of another stage win.
By the time Chaves and the gruppetto finished, 25:25 behind, Mohoric and Yates had already been on the podium to celebrate their successful day. Chaves, despite his big loss, could still raise a slight smile but the tears in his eyes revealed his inner disappointment.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6:04:52
|2
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|34
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|41
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|60
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:00:59
|63
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:04
|64
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|66
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|67
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:30
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|69
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:25
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|73
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:55
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|75
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:45
|76
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:55
|77
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:10
|79
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|80
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|81
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:18
|82
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:30
|83
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:03
|84
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:14:59
|88
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:26
|89
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:16:42
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:23
|92
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|94
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:25
|96
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|103
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|107
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|110
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|113
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|115
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|116
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|121
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|122
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|125
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|132
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|137
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|140
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|142
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|143
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:30:14
|147
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|148
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|149
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|151
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|152
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|153
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|155
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|158
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|161
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|162
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|163
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|164
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|165
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|166
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|168
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|169
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19
|3
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|9
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|12
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|3
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|9
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|13
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|18:15:44
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|4
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:04
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:06:55
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:18
|17
|Lotto Fix All
|0:08:35
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:03
|19
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:25
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:27:15
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:36:54
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:50:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|43:42:38
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:00
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:28
|10
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:37
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:39
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:57
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:17
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:40
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:15
|20
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:35
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:12
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:52
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:59
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:53
|25
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:11:37
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:33
|27
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:49
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:17
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:43
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:57
|31
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:37
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:20
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:13
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:32
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:43
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:24
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:25
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:20
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:26
|40
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:00
|41
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:00
|42
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:30:31
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:30:38
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:55
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:36
|47
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:12
|48
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:28
|49
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:53
|50
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:09
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:15
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:23
|53
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:35:44
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:13
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:29
|56
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:39:27
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:03
|59
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:13
|60
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:42:29
|61
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:42:42
|62
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|0:43:33
|63
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:19
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:50:48
|65
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:40
|66
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:51:54
|67
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:52:14
|68
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:15
|69
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:53
|70
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:55:11
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:55:29
|72
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:58:36
|73
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:58:41
|74
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:59
|75
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|1:01:22
|76
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:22
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:54
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All
|1:04:04
|79
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:05:52
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:07:38
|81
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:09:04
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:09:34
|83
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:22
|84
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:11:34
|85
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:12:55
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:28
|87
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:14:47
|88
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:31
|89
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:16:18
|90
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:17:59
|91
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:18:21
|92
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:23
|93
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:20:06
|94
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:16
|95
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:20
|96
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:53
|97
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:24:22
|98
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:25:49
|99
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:26:17
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:41
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:27:45
|102
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:28:49
|103
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:28:58
|104
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|1:29:00
|105
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:20
|106
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:29:36
|107
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1:29:45
|108
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:31:17
|109
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:21
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:32:22
|111
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1:35:06
|112
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:37:15
|113
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:31
|114
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:38:35
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:38:44
|116
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:39:15
|117
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:39:36
|118
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:40:15
|119
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:40:31
|120
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:40:40
|121
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:41:20
|122
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:41:26
|123
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:41:52
|124
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|1:42:01
|125
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:42:41
|126
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:42:48
|127
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:42:57
|128
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:48
|129
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:44:59
|130
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:45:12
|131
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:19
|132
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:45:50
|133
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:46:06
|134
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:47:27
|135
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47:58
|136
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:48:25
|137
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:49:19
|138
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:49:56
|139
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:12
|140
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:50:57
|141
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:51:36
|142
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:46
|143
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:52:04
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52:13
|145
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:53:06
|146
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:19
|147
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:42
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:55:25
|149
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56:16
|150
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:56:34
|151
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:56:59
|152
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1:57:35
|153
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:57
|154
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:06
|155
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:59:37
|156
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:59:59
|157
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:01:23
|158
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2:01:33
|159
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:02:43
|160
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:59
|161
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:03:18
|162
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:04:22
|163
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:08:03
|164
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2:10:52
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:11:57
|166
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:13:05
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:14:05
|168
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:14:19
|169
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2:22:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|178
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|3
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|10
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|35
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|30
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|23
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|26
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|29
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|30
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|18
|32
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|34
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|14
|38
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|39
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|12
|40
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|11
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|43
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|44
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|45
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|46
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|47
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|48
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|49
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|50
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|51
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|52
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|53
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|54
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|55
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|57
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|59
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|60
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|62
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|63
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|64
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|65
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|66
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|67
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|68
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|70
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|71
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|72
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|73
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|74
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|75
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|76
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|77
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|79
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|80
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|-5
|81
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|23
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|6
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|16
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|17
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|18
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|20
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|21
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|27
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|29
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|32
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|1
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|41
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|8
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|11
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|15
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|16
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|17
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|6
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|24
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|6
|25
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|26
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|27
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|32
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|33
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|34
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|2
|35
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|40
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|42
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|13
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|11
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|11
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|18
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|20
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|21
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|8
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|25
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|27
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|29
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|32
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|6
|33
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|34
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|35
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|39
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|4
|41
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|43
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All
|4
|44
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|45
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|47
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|48
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|50
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|53
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|54
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|55
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|56
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|57
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|58
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|61
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|62
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|63
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|64
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|43:44:01
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:16
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:34
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:17
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:30
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:10:14
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:14
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:02
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:30
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:46
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:56
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:50:31
|14
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:30
|15
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:53:48
|16
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:59:36
|17
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:59
|18
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:07:41
|19
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:10:11
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:08
|21
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:27:26
|22
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:27:57
|23
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:28:13
|24
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:08
|25
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|1:39:17
|26
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:18
|27
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:56
|28
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:49:34
|29
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:50:13
|30
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:50:23
|31
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:50:41
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1:51:43
|33
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:54:53
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|1:56:43
|35
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:14
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:58:36
|37
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2:01:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|131:11:59
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:30
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:13:25
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:28
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:21
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:25:36
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:25
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:06
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:40
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:40:09
|12
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:44
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:14
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:04:21
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:09:56
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|1:12:47
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:39:14
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:57
|19
|Lotto Fix All
|2:03:43
|20
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|2:13:13
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|2:39:54
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5:16:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
-
Thibau Nys takes junior men's gold at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsBelgian beats Michels and Lillo as he upgrades on 2018 bronze
-
Puck Pieterse wins junior women's European cyclo-cross titleDutchwoman wins gold ahead of Onesti and Van Anrooij
-
Track World Cup: Wild wins women's OmniumMarchant takes Kierin crown
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy