Image 1 of 63 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 63 Chris Froome (Sky) at stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 63 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) at stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 63 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) ahead of stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 63 Matej Mohoric wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 63 Matej Mohoric wins stage 10 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 63 Team Sky's Chris Froome and Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 63 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) loses over 25 minutes on stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 63 Davide Formolo finishes stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 63 Sam Bennett and Enrico Battaglin duel for third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 63 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 63 Matej Mohoric gets a hug from Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 63 Matej Mohoric celebrates his win on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 63 Matej Mohoric wins stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 63 Tom Dumoulin back on his way again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Tom Dumoulin gets a push start after suffering a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Matej Mohoric sprints to victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Fabio Aru is trying to remain upbeat about his chances (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 63 Thibaut Pinot waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 63 The pace was high from the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 63 Elia Viviani was dropped on the opening climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 63 Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 63 Tony Martin got into the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 63 Quick-Step Floors help with the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 63 Mitchelton-Scott try to get Esteban Chaves back into the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 63 Giulio Ciccone remembers the victims of the recent earthquakes in the Abruzzo region (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 63 A daily reminder of what the riders are fighting for (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 63 Simon Yates wears the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 63 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 63 Rafael Valls suffered a crash early in the stage and abandoned (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 63 Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 63 Elia Viviani was dropped on the first climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 63 Esteban Chaves tries to chase down the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 63 Tom Dumoulin sits in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 63 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 63 Christian Knees drops back to the car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 Esteban Chaves was caught out on the first climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 63 Simon Yates signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 63 Simon Yates and Elia Viviani wait on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 63 Richard Carapaz wears the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 63 Elia Viviani in the ciclamino jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 63 Eros Capecchi signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 63 Fabio Sabatini walks onto the sign on podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 63 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 63 Mads Wurtz leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 63 Mads Wurtz (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 63 Grey clouds loom over the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 63 Fans watch the riders go by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 63 The peloton tackle the first climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 63 Salvatore Puccio leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 63 Team Sky lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 63 An early break was formed but they would be caught soon by a determined peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 63 Several teams work together at the head of the pelootn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 63 Giulio Ciccone got into the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 63 Antonio Nibali leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) beat Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) in a two-rider sprint to win in Gualdo Tadino after the longest stage of the Giro d'Italia saw Esteban Chaves tumble out of the overall classification.

Chaves, apparently suffering from allergies, lacked the power to stay with the peloton and was distanced on the first climb of the day as Team Sky set a fast pace. Despite a long chase lead by several teammates, Chaves never made it back to the peloton. His teammates were eventually ordered to sit up and the Chaves group finished 25 minutes down. He slipped from second to 39th in the overall standings.

In contrast, Simon Yates was again strong on the rolling country roads of Abruzzo, Le Marche and Umbria, even taking an intermediate sprint to gain some seconds on his rivals. Yates finished safely in the peloton, 34 seconds behind Mohoric but is now Mitchelton-Scott's sole leader for the second half of the Corsa Rosa. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) survived a late crash and bike change to move up to second overall, 41 down on Yates. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) moved up to third place at 46 seconds.

"He [Chaves] just had a bad moment and like that, it's over. It was a really hard chase. I know he's worked extremely hard for this. Maybe he can bounce back and get a few stage wins," Yates said immediately after finishing the stage, denying that it perhaps makes it easier for him as sole leader at Mitchelton-Scott.

"It would have been better for me if he was still there in the classification. We could have played more cards in the finale and different tactics. Now I'm alone. I think it'll be more difficult now but we'll have to adjust."

Yates explained that he went for the intermediate sprint because every second could count in the fight for the maglia rosa.

"I'm going to need every second I can get... maybe I'm going to have to start sprinting for more than bonus seconds. I don't need seconds on Dumoulin before the time trial, I need minutes. For sure two minutes will be the minimum, closer to three minutes would make me more comfortable."

Mohoric takes the sprint from the front

Mohoric celebrated his second Grand Tour stage win after taking a stage at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana. He took risks on the wet descent and in the sprint against Denz, only beating the German after a long, shoulder-to-shoulder sprint.

"I was not super confident, that's why I tried to attack him several times in the last 10km, but then he collaborated, even though I attacked him. So, I decided to risk it all for the final sprint. I was not super confident but when I saw he was not pacing me, I had even more power and tried to go all the way to the line," Mohoric said.

"I'm super happy not just for me but for the team. They gave me this opportunity even though Domenico is feeling very good for the GC. He gave me a free pass today to play for the stage win, and I'm super happy for it."

The longest day in the saddle

The longest stage of the Giro d'Italia began with the 15.7km Fonte della Creta climb and meant that most teams warmed up on the rollers before the start in Penne. There was a sense of fear in the air for what would happen during the long day in the saddle, and especially on the early climb.

The attacks came thick and fast when the flag dropped. The first break included 17 riders, with Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF) last to get a ticket as others dropped back. In the move were Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Ben King (Dimension Data), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Ben Hermans and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) and Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

They managed to gain a minute at the top of the Fonte della Creta. It was less than expected because the race had exploded behind. Chaves was struggling and so Team Sky set an infernal pace to distance the Colombian.

After the fast descent towards Teramo, the gap was up to 3:00 and a pursuit match was on, with the maglia rosa group eventually catching the break of the day. Tony Martin and Neilands tried to go clear but soon realised the drive to distance Chaves was stronger than they were.

Upfront, Groupama-FDJ did more than their share to keep the pace high, with Yates tucked on their wheel with several teammates. Behind, Chaves was isolated. Mitchelton-Scott senior directeur sportif Matt White took the risky decision to call Chris Juul-Jensen back to help with the chase. Later Sam Bewley and Roman Kreuziger also dropped back, leaving just Jack Haig and Mikel Nieve with Yates. The reduction in team sizes for Grand Tours, from nine to eight, made a marked difference but Mitchelton-Scott clearly hoped that other teams would help them close the gap and so keep Chaves as an overall contender.

Mitchelton-Scott were fortunate that some sprinters and other team leaders had missed the split, and so Quick-Step Floors took up the chase in the hope that Elia Viviani could be up there for the finish.

The Belgian team worked for a long spell mid-stage and brought the gap down to 1:30. However, the peloton never eased up and never stopped believing they could distance Chaves. Koen Bouwman worked for LottoNL-Jumbo teammate and fast finisher Enrico Battaglin and team leader George Bennett, while Laurens ten Dam rode for Dumoulin. Groupama-FDJ continued to ride for Pinot, while Bora-Hansgrohe had Sam Bennett in the front group and so also helped drive the pace in the peloton. The Giro d'Italia can be as unpredictable as it can be cruel.

Yates showed some pride for Mitchelton-Scott by jumping away with Pinot and taking a three-second time bonus but it was a bitterly disappointing day for the Australian team.

Chaves' destiny was decided when Quick-Step Floors decided to stop working with 100km to race. That put Mitchelton-Scott on the spot. They started to lead the chase but then the order came to stop working, with Bewley waving to enforce the order to his teammates. The gap to the peloton quickly rose to four minutes, then six, nine 12 and then 25. Chaves was out of the general classification.

A new stage strategy emerges

With 75km to go a new stage strategy emerged as Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) made a solo attack. He leads the Premio Fuga for the most kilometres spent on the attack and was keen to add a few more to his total.

The sun was out and the roads were still dry but the clouds were gathering up the road to Umbria and Gualdo Tadino. Rafa Valls (Movistar) crashed hard on a country road and abandoned with 55km to go, as Frapporti pushed on alone with a lead of 2:30.

The gradual climb to Annifo and the Umbria border began and inspired Davide Vilella (Astana) to attack from the peloton in pursuit of Frapporti. Mohoric joined him and they quickly caught Frapporti, and then dropped him in the final steep part of the climb.

The rain began to fall hard and soaked the twisting descent on country roads, adding another level of difficulty to the long day in the saddle. However, Mohoric turned the difficulty into an advantage, using his bike skills to test Vilella. Denz used his own superb skills to close the gap on the two after a solo chase and managed to stay with Mohoric when Vilella cracked.

The descent into Umbria saw Richard Carapaz (Movistar) flat and Dumoulin crash but both quickly received service and chased back to the peloton that had been shaken out to just 50 riders.

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing) tried to go across to Denz and Mohoric but failed to make the catch in the final rolling kilometres.

Mohiric looked the strongest but Denz refused to fold, working all the way to the finish and then fighting hard in the sprint. Bennett won the sprint for third but rued a missed-chance of another stage win.

By the time Chaves and the gruppetto finished, 25:25 behind, Mohoric and Yates had already been on the podium to celebrate their successful day. Chaves, despite his big loss, could still raise a slight smile but the tears in his eyes revealed his inner disappointment.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6:04:52 2 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 22 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 30 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 33 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 34 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 39 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 42 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 51 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 56 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 57 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 60 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:00:59 63 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:04 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 66 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 67 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:30 68 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 69 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 71 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 73 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:55 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 75 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:45 76 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:55 77 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:10 79 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 80 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 81 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:18 82 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:30 83 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:03 84 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:14:59 88 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:26 89 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:16:42 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:23 92 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 94 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:25 96 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 98 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 103 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 106 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 107 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 108 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 113 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 115 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 116 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 119 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 121 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 122 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 125 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 126 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 127 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 129 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 131 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 132 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 133 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 137 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 140 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 142 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 143 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 144 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 145 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:30:14 147 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 148 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 149 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 150 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 151 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 152 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 153 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 154 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 155 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 156 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 157 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 159 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 160 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 161 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 162 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 163 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 164 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 165 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 166 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 168 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 169 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Teramo, 68km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 3 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 2 - Sarnano, 154km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Fonte della Creta, 21km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 2 - Bruzzolana, 61km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 - Annifo, 213km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Finish - Gualdo Tadino, 244km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 3 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 7 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 9 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 5 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 3 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 9 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 13 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 18:15:44 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 4 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Team Sky 6 Katusha-Alpecin 7 LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Dimension Data 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Astana Pro Team 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 Mitchelton-Scott 13 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:04 14 Movistar Team 0:06:55 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Team Sunweb 0:08:18 17 Lotto Fix All 0:08:35 18 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:03 19 Quick-Step Floors 0:25:25 20 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:27:15 21 Bardiani CSF 0:36:54 22 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:50:16

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 43:42:38 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:00 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:23 6 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:28 10 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:30 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:37 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:39 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:49 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:57 17 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:17 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:40 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:15 20 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:35 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:12 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:52 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:59 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:53 25 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:37 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:33 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:49 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:17 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:43 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:57 31 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:37 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:20 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:13 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:32 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:23:43 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:24 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:25 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:20 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:26 40 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:00 41 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:00 42 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:30:31 43 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:30:38 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:55 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:36 47 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:34:12 48 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:28 49 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:53 50 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:09 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:15 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:35:23 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:35:44 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:13 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:29 56 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:39:27 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:03 59 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:13 60 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:42:29 61 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:42:42 62 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Fix All 0:43:33 63 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:19 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:50:48 65 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:51:40 66 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:51:54 67 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:52:14 68 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:15 69 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:53 70 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:55:11 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:55:29 72 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:58:36 73 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:58:41 74 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:59 75 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 1:01:22 76 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:02:22 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:54 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Fix All 1:04:04 79 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:05:52 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:07:38 81 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:09:04 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:09:34 83 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:10:22 84 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:11:34 85 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:12:55 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:28 87 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:14:47 88 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:31 89 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:16:18 90 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:17:59 91 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:18:21 92 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:23 93 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:20:06 94 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:20:16 95 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:22:20 96 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:53 97 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:24:22 98 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:25:49 99 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:26:17 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:41 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:27:45 102 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:28:49 103 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:28:58 104 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 1:29:00 105 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:20 106 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:29:36 107 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1:29:45 108 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:31:17 109 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:21 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:32:22 111 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1:35:06 112 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:37:15 113 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:31 114 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:38:35 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:38:44 116 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:39:15 117 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:39:36 118 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:40:15 119 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 1:40:31 120 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:40:40 121 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:41:20 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:41:26 123 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:41:52 124 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 1:42:01 125 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:42:41 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:42:48 127 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:42:57 128 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:48 129 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:59 130 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:45:12 131 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:45:19 132 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:45:50 133 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:46:06 134 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:47:27 135 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 1:47:58 136 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:48:25 137 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:49:19 138 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1:49:56 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:12 140 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:50:57 141 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:51:36 142 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:46 143 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:52:04 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:52:13 145 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:53:06 146 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:19 147 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:54:42 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:55:25 149 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:56:16 150 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:56:34 151 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:56:59 152 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1:57:35 153 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:57:57 154 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:06 155 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:59:37 156 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:59:59 157 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2:01:23 158 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2:01:33 159 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:02:43 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:02:59 161 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:18 162 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:04:22 163 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:08:03 164 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2:10:52 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:11:57 166 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:13:05 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 2:14:05 168 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:14:19 169 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2:22:40

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 178 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 3 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 61 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 52 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 38 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 35 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 30 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 26 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 22 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 23 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 26 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 19 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 29 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 18 30 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 18 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 18 32 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 34 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 35 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 14 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 39 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 12 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 12 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 42 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 43 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 11 44 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 11 45 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 11 46 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 11 47 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 48 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 49 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 50 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 52 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 53 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 54 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 55 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 57 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 59 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 60 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 5 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 5 62 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 63 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 64 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 65 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 66 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 3 67 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 68 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 69 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 70 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 71 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 72 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 73 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 74 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 75 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 76 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 77 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 79 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1 80 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky -5 81 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 55 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 23 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 6 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 13 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 15 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 16 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 17 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 6 18 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 20 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 21 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 4 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 27 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 32 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 33 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 1 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 41 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 24 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17 7 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 16 8 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 11 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 15 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 16 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 17 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 6 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 24 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 6 25 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 26 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 27 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 32 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 33 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 2 34 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 2 35 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 42 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 32 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 16 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 14 13 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 11 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 11 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 18 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 20 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 21 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 9 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Fix All 8 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 25 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 7 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 27 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 7 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 7 29 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 32 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Fix All 6 33 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 34 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 35 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 36 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 38 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 39 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 40 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 4 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 42 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 43 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Fix All 4 44 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 45 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 47 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 48 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 50 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 53 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 2 54 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 2 55 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 57 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 58 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 1 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 1 61 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 1 62 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 63 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 64 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Fix All 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 43:44:01 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 3 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:16 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:34 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:17 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:30 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:10:14 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:14 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:02 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:30 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:46 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:56 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:50:31 14 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:30 15 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:53:48 16 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:36 17 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:59 18 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:07:41 19 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:10:11 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:14:08 21 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 1:27:26 22 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:27:57 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:28:13 24 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:08 25 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 1:39:17 26 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:18 27 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:43:56 28 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:49:34 29 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1:50:13 30 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:23 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:50:41 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1:51:43 33 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:54:53 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 1:56:43 35 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:14 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:58:36 37 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:01:20