André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powered his way to the win of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, easily winning the mass sprint ahead of Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo). The big German also took over the race lead.

Orica Scott had done most of the lead out work for the sprint, with Caleb Ewan looking for the win. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was the first to jump, followed closely by Ewan, who pulled his foot from a pedal last second. German champion Greipel turned on his speed and crossed the line first. Ewan ultimately finished ninth.

Greipel has now won a stage in every Grand Tour he has ridden since 2008.

"It was not an easy day," he said. "This win is for them [his teammates] and for my mother."

The stage was marked by a long breakaway of five, including Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot, who was also in the previous day's escape. He won the final climb of the day, gaining enough points to give him the King of the Mountains jersey, the first Eritrean to ever wear that jersey.

Shortly after that final summit, the last of the break group was gathered up and Bahrain Merida controlled the field until it was time for the sprinters' teams to take over, leading to the bunch kick that put Greipel into the pink jersey.

How it unfolded

Sun and strong winds greeted the riders in Olbia at midday, as they set out on the very rolling 221 kilometers to Tortoli. An ambitious break seemed obvious on the lumpy profile, but the one that formed was smaller than expected. Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Ilia Koshevoy (Willier), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani), were in the group, along with Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot. The Eritrean rider was looking to score more points and slip into the King of the Mountain jersey, which he had also worn briefly in the 2015 Tour de France.

The field was happy to let them go on this long and difficult stage. There were only two ranked climbs, but most of the race was a relentless up and down. The only really flat section was the final nine kilometers into the finish.

Bora-Hansgrohe, protecting surprise stage 1 winner Lukas Pöstlberger, let the gap grow up to nearly six and a half minutes before starting the chase 44 kilometers into the stage.

Teklehaimanot showed that he was serious about defending his lead in the sprint ranking, as he attacked to take the maximum number of points at the first intermediate sprint. The gap had dropped to five minutes by then.

Astana eventually moved to the front, and the gap dropped more quickly. It was near the three-minute mark with 124 kilometres to go. That encouraged BMC to help with the chase as well, with Lotto-Jumbo later taking their place.

The wind started picking up as the course went up higher in the hills, causing some problems for the five-man group. But the gap jumped as well as the field started up the first ranked climb of the stage, the third-category Nuoro.

There seemed to be some confusion as to where the mountain points would be taken, as the group started sprinting far too early. Andreetta finally made the right move and was first over the line, with Teklehaimanot missing out on the maximum points, finishing third. The field came across 4:28 later.

The first raindrops were noticed on the ascent, and continued on the descent, adding a layer of danger. With 100 kilometres still to go, the gap was back to 3:30. Fortunately, the light rain sprinkles soon stopped.

With 82 kilometres left, the gap had dropped under three minutes for the first time. From there it went rapidly, hitting two minutes only 10 km later. Teklehaimanot was again successful at the second intermediate sprint.

As the gap dropped to under a minute, attacks from within the break group started. In the end, Owsian was dropped. Further back, both Greipel and Ewan were both still in the peloton, but Bora-Hansgrohe's sprinting option Sam Bennett, said to be ill, had fallen back.

35 seconds were all that remained with 50 kilometres left, and the next mountaintop only three kilometres away. That was enough for Andreetta, who dropped. Shalunov attacked again but Teklehaimanot was able to follow. Koshevoy had been momentarily dropped but caught up again.

With the three leaders in sight nearing the top, attacks began out of the peloton. It looked as if they would be caught before the summit but Teklehaimanot refused to give in and took off to claim the points, enough to give him the king of the mountains jersey at the end of the stage.

He was caught again shortly thereafter and Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain Merida team took to the front of the field. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) and Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) were the first to seek their chances on the descent. They never had more than about 10 seconds and were soon caught again.

Bahrain Merida kept things firmly under control on the long downhill. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) had been suffering all day and was finally dropped for good. The Italian champion had been doubtful about his chances coming into the race, having only had four days of racing all year due to knee problems.

Despite some risk-taking, all riders made it safely down the mountain and enthusiastically went into the 9km long flat run-in to the finish.

Katusha captain Ilnur Zakarin had a mechanical problem and took the bike of a teammate, forcing him to chase furiously back onto the bunch. His whole team moved back to help him back up, towing a number other riders as well. The Russian ultimately reconnected with the peloton, only to find himself caught behind a split in the finale. The split cost Zakarin 20 seconds at the line, give him a bit of ground to make up in the general classification battle.

Caleb Ewan was determined to make up for the previous day, when he finished second, and his Orica-Scott team moved to the front early on. Lotto Soudal was up front at the two-kilometre marker, with André Greipel safely tucked in position.

Gaviria was the first to launch in the sprint, on the right hand side of the road, coming up from behind. Ewan pulled out to go with him. The Australian suffered a mechanical problem within sight of the finish line, however, presumably dropping his chain. Meanwhile, Greipel turned on the turbo and surged into the lead, powering his way across the finish line in first.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6:05:18 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 15 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 18 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 27 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 33 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 48 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 60 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 63 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 64 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 68 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 71 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 74 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 77 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 80 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 84 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 85 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 86 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 87 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 88 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 90 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 91 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 95 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 96 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 100 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 101 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 102 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 107 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 108 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 110 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 112 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 113 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 115 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 117 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 118 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 119 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 121 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 122 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 123 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 125 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 126 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 127 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 129 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 131 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 134 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:53 135 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:00:59 136 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 137 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:01:12 138 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:23 139 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:37 140 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:54 141 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 142 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:16 143 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 144 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:58 145 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 146 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 148 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 149 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 150 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 151 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 152 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 153 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 154 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 155 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 157 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 159 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 161 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 162 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 163 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 164 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 166 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 167 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 168 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 169 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 170 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 171 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 172 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 173 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:12 174 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:22 175 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:34 176 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 177 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:54 178 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 179 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 180 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:20 181 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:43 182 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 183 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:46 184 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:46 185 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 186 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:53 187 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 188 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 189 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 190 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 191 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 192 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:49 193 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 194 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 195 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - Buddusò, km 53 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 3 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 5 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 2 - Dorgali, km 154 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 6 3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Nuoro, km 113 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Genna Silana, km 174 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 13 pts 2 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 3 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 6 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 5 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-Scott 18:15:54 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Quick-Step Floors 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Team Sky 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Bahrain-Merida 8 Dimension Data 9 Cannondale-Drapac 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Movistar Team 12 Team Sunweb 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 FDJ 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Astana Pro Team 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 Wilier Triestina 21 Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 22 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:54

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 UAE Team Emirates 41 3 Dimension Data 40 4 Trek-Segafredo 25 5 Quick-Step Floors 20 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 7 Team Sky 8 8 Wilier Triestina 8 9 Orica-Scott 7 10 Bardiani CSF 7 11 AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 14 Bahrain-Merida 3 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 1 17 Movistar Team 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Team Sunweb 20 Astana Pro Team 21 FDJ 22 Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11:18:39 2 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:08 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:12 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:14 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 30 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 42 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 43 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 48 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 50 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 56 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:27 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 59 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 60 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 61 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 62 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 64 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:00:31 65 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 66 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 67 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 70 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 76 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 78 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 82 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 88 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:34 90 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38 93 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 96 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 97 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 100 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 101 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 102 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 103 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:56 104 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 105 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 106 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 108 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 109 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 110 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:23 111 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 113 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 114 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25 118 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:31 119 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:43 121 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 122 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 124 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 126 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 129 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:51 134 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 135 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:43 136 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:46 137 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 138 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:03:03 140 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 141 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:27 142 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:30 143 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 144 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 145 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 146 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:46 147 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 148 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:08 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 0:04:15 150 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:21 151 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 152 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 154 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 155 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 156 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 158 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 160 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 161 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 162 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 163 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 164 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 165 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 166 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 167 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 168 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 169 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 170 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 171 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:35 172 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:45 173 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:52 174 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:57 175 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:09 176 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:44 177 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 178 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:01 179 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:09 180 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:15 181 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:06:25 182 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:00 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:09 184 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:05 185 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:25 186 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:16 187 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 188 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:03 189 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 190 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:37 191 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:13:54 192 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:56 193 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:12 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:27 195 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 72 3 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 5 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 38 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 35 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 35 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 28 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 22 10 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 20 11 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 18 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 18 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 14 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 17 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 18 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 19 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 20 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 24 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 26 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 29 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 2 31 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2 32 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2 33 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 34 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 36 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 13 3 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 5 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 6 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 7 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 8 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 4 8 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 12 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1 13 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 22 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 8 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 11 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 5 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 17 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 19 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2 20 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11:18:43 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:04 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 4 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:10 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 8 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:28 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:34 23 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:00:44 24 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:52 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 26 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:01:19 27 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:43 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:47 29 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 30 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:26 31 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:42 32 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:04:04 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:17 34 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 36 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 39 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 40 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:41 41 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:11 42 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:06:21 43 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:56 44 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:12 45 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:51

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-Scott 33:56:39 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 Quick-Step Floors 6 Dimension Data 7 Team Sky 8 Team Sunweb 9 Bahrain-Merida 10 Movistar Team 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Cannondale-Drapac 13 Lotto Soudal 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:18 16 Astana Pro Team 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 19 FDJ 0:00:36 20 Wilier Triestina 21 Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:54 22 Bardiani CSF 0:03:06