Giro d'Italia: Greipel sprints to stage 2 victory
German rides into pink jersey
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powered his way to the win of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, easily winning the mass sprint ahead of Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo). The big German also took over the race lead.
Orica Scott had done most of the lead out work for the sprint, with Caleb Ewan looking for the win. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was the first to jump, followed closely by Ewan, who pulled his foot from a pedal last second. German champion Greipel turned on his speed and crossed the line first. Ewan ultimately finished ninth.
Greipel has now won a stage in every Grand Tour he has ridden since 2008.
"It was not an easy day," he said. "This win is for them [his teammates] and for my mother."
The stage was marked by a long breakaway of five, including Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot, who was also in the previous day's escape. He won the final climb of the day, gaining enough points to give him the King of the Mountains jersey, the first Eritrean to ever wear that jersey.
Shortly after that final summit, the last of the break group was gathered up and Bahrain Merida controlled the field until it was time for the sprinters' teams to take over, leading to the bunch kick that put Greipel into the pink jersey.
How it unfolded
Sun and strong winds greeted the riders in Olbia at midday, as they set out on the very rolling 221 kilometers to Tortoli. An ambitious break seemed obvious on the lumpy profile, but the one that formed was smaller than expected. Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Ilia Koshevoy (Willier), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani), were in the group, along with Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot. The Eritrean rider was looking to score more points and slip into the King of the Mountain jersey, which he had also worn briefly in the 2015 Tour de France.
The field was happy to let them go on this long and difficult stage. There were only two ranked climbs, but most of the race was a relentless up and down. The only really flat section was the final nine kilometers into the finish.
Bora-Hansgrohe, protecting surprise stage 1 winner Lukas Pöstlberger, let the gap grow up to nearly six and a half minutes before starting the chase 44 kilometers into the stage.
Teklehaimanot showed that he was serious about defending his lead in the sprint ranking, as he attacked to take the maximum number of points at the first intermediate sprint. The gap had dropped to five minutes by then.
Astana eventually moved to the front, and the gap dropped more quickly. It was near the three-minute mark with 124 kilometres to go. That encouraged BMC to help with the chase as well, with Lotto-Jumbo later taking their place.
The wind started picking up as the course went up higher in the hills, causing some problems for the five-man group. But the gap jumped as well as the field started up the first ranked climb of the stage, the third-category Nuoro.
There seemed to be some confusion as to where the mountain points would be taken, as the group started sprinting far too early. Andreetta finally made the right move and was first over the line, with Teklehaimanot missing out on the maximum points, finishing third. The field came across 4:28 later.
The first raindrops were noticed on the ascent, and continued on the descent, adding a layer of danger. With 100 kilometres still to go, the gap was back to 3:30. Fortunately, the light rain sprinkles soon stopped.
With 82 kilometres left, the gap had dropped under three minutes for the first time. From there it went rapidly, hitting two minutes only 10 km later. Teklehaimanot was again successful at the second intermediate sprint.
As the gap dropped to under a minute, attacks from within the break group started. In the end, Owsian was dropped. Further back, both Greipel and Ewan were both still in the peloton, but Bora-Hansgrohe's sprinting option Sam Bennett, said to be ill, had fallen back.
35 seconds were all that remained with 50 kilometres left, and the next mountaintop only three kilometres away. That was enough for Andreetta, who dropped. Shalunov attacked again but Teklehaimanot was able to follow. Koshevoy had been momentarily dropped but caught up again.
With the three leaders in sight nearing the top, attacks began out of the peloton. It looked as if they would be caught before the summit but Teklehaimanot refused to give in and took off to claim the points, enough to give him the king of the mountains jersey at the end of the stage.
He was caught again shortly thereafter and Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain Merida team took to the front of the field. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) and Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) were the first to seek their chances on the descent. They never had more than about 10 seconds and were soon caught again.
Bahrain Merida kept things firmly under control on the long downhill. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) had been suffering all day and was finally dropped for good. The Italian champion had been doubtful about his chances coming into the race, having only had four days of racing all year due to knee problems.
Despite some risk-taking, all riders made it safely down the mountain and enthusiastically went into the 9km long flat run-in to the finish.
Katusha captain Ilnur Zakarin had a mechanical problem and took the bike of a teammate, forcing him to chase furiously back onto the bunch. His whole team moved back to help him back up, towing a number other riders as well. The Russian ultimately reconnected with the peloton, only to find himself caught behind a split in the finale. The split cost Zakarin 20 seconds at the line, give him a bit of ground to make up in the general classification battle.
Caleb Ewan was determined to make up for the previous day, when he finished second, and his Orica-Scott team moved to the front early on. Lotto Soudal was up front at the two-kilometre marker, with André Greipel safely tucked in position.
Gaviria was the first to launch in the sprint, on the right hand side of the road, coming up from behind. Ewan pulled out to go with him. The Australian suffered a mechanical problem within sight of the finish line, however, presumably dropping his chain. Meanwhile, Greipel turned on the turbo and surged into the lead, powering his way across the finish line in first.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6:05:18
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|18
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|39
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|48
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|64
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|68
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|72
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|74
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|77
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|80
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|84
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|85
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|90
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|91
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|96
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|101
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|102
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|107
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|108
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|110
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|112
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|113
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|118
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|121
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|127
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|129
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|131
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|134
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:53
|135
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|136
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|137
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:01:12
|138
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|139
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:37
|140
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:54
|141
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|142
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:16
|143
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|144
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:58
|145
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|146
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|148
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|150
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|151
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|152
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|154
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|155
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|157
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|159
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|160
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|161
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|163
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|164
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|166
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|167
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|169
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|170
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|171
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|172
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|173
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:12
|174
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|175
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:34
|176
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|177
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:54
|178
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|179
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:20
|181
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:43
|182
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|183
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:46
|184
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:46
|185
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|186
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:53
|187
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|188
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|189
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|190
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|191
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|192
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:49
|193
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|194
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|195
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|3
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|3
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|5
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|6
|3
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|pts
|2
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|3
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|5
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|11
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Scott
|18:15:54
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Team Sunweb
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|FDJ
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|41
|3
|Dimension Data
|40
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|25
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|20
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|8
|Wilier Triestina
|8
|9
|Orica-Scott
|7
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Team Sunweb
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11:18:39
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:08
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:12
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|39
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|41
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|48
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|50
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:27
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|61
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:31
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|66
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|70
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|78
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|82
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|88
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|90
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|93
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|96
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|97
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|101
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|104
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|105
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|106
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|109
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|111
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|113
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|114
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:25
|118
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:31
|119
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:43
|121
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|122
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:47
|124
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|126
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|129
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:51
|134
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|135
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|136
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|137
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|138
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:03:03
|140
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|141
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:27
|142
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:30
|143
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|144
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|146
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:46
|147
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|148
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:08
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:04:15
|150
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:21
|151
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|154
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|155
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|156
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|158
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|160
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|161
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|162
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|163
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|164
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|166
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|167
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|168
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|169
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|170
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|171
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:35
|172
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:45
|173
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|174
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:57
|175
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:09
|176
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:44
|177
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:00
|178
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:01
|179
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:09
|180
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:15
|181
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:25
|182
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:00
|183
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:09
|184
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:05
|185
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:25
|186
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:16
|187
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|188
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:03
|189
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|190
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:37
|191
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:54
|192
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:56
|193
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:12
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:27
|195
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|72
|3
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|5
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|38
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|28
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|10
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|20
|11
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|18
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|18
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|14
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|17
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|18
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|19
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|20
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|24
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|26
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|29
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|31
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|32
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|33
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|34
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|13
|3
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|5
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|7
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|4
|8
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|12
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|13
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|8
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|11
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|5
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|17
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|19
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|20
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:18:43
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:28
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:34
|23
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:44
|24
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|26
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:19
|27
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:43
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:47
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|30
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|31
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:42
|32
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:04:04
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:17
|34
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|36
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|39
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|40
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:41
|41
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:11
|42
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:21
|43
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:56
|44
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:12
|45
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Scott
|33:56:39
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:18
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:26
|19
|FDJ
|0:00:36
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|21
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|75
|pts
|2
|Dimension Data
|73
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|55
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|53
|6
|Orica-Scott
|42
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|25
|8
|Wilier Triestina
|19
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|10
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|11
|11
|Team Sky
|8
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|14
|Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|FDJ
