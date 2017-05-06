Trending

Giro d'Italia: Greipel sprints to stage 2 victory

German rides into pink jersey

Image 1 of 46

André Greipel wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.

André Greipel wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Breakers up the road at the Giro d'Italia

Breakers up the road at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Sky on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Sky on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Cesare Benedetti at the Giro d'Italia

Cesare Benedetti at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

The peloton spread wide across the road at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton spread wide across the road at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Lukas Pöstlberger staying safe in the pack on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Lukas Pöstlberger staying safe in the pack on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Caleb Ewan in the peloton at the Giro d'Italia

Caleb Ewan in the peloton at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

The main breakaway on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The main breakaway on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

André Greipel takes the win at the Giro d'Italia

André Greipel takes the win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

André Greipel winds up to speed on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.

André Greipel winds up to speed on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

André Greipel on the podium after stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

André Greipel on the podium after stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

André Greipel leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 2.

André Greipel leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 2.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

André Greipel celebrates a successful day at the Giro d'Italia.

André Greipel celebrates a successful day at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

André Greipel enjoying his time on the podium at the Giro d'Italia

André Greipel enjoying his time on the podium at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Daniel Teklehaimanot claimed the mountains jersey on the Giro d'Italia's second stage.

Daniel Teklehaimanot claimed the mountains jersey on the Giro d'Italia's second stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Lukas Pöstlberger lost the pink jersey but still leads the young riders classification after two stages at the Giro d'Italia.

Lukas Pöstlberger lost the pink jersey but still leads the young riders classification after two stages at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

André Greipel leads the points classification after stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.

André Greipel leads the points classification after stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

André Greipel celebrates his stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.

André Greipel celebrates his stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

The main peloton on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The main peloton on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Sardinians wave the peloton along at the Giro d'Italia

Sardinians wave the peloton along at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Katusha-Alpecin setting tempo at the Giro d'Italia

Katusha-Alpecin setting tempo at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Jersey wearers prior to stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Jersey wearers prior to stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Lukas Pöstlberger before the start of Giro d'Italia stage 2

Lukas Pöstlberger before the start of Giro d'Italia stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Daniel Teklehaimanot leading the break on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Daniel Teklehaimanot leading the break on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Lukas Pöstlberger and Rüdiger Selig mugging for the camera at the Giro d'Italia

Lukas Pöstlberger and Rüdiger Selig mugging for the camera at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Julien Bernard at the Giro d'Italia

Julien Bernard at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Cesare Benedetti pacing the pack on the Giro d'Italia's second stage

Cesare Benedetti pacing the pack on the Giro d'Italia's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Christopher Juul Jensen on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Christopher Juul Jensen on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Race leader Lukas Pöstlberger on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Race leader Lukas Pöstlberger on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Bora-Hansgrohe leading the way at the Giro d'Italia

Bora-Hansgrohe leading the way at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

in pink after his stage 1 victory at the Giro d'Italia

in pink after his stage 1 victory at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Geraint Thomas on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Eros Capecchi at the Giro d'Italia

Eros Capecchi at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Italian and Sardinian flags and plenty of pink were the order of the day on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Italian and Sardinian flags and plenty of pink were the order of the day on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

The pack in the early goings of Giro stage 2

The pack in the early goings of Giro stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

AG2R La Mondiale on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

AG2R La Mondiale on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Sardinia welcomes the Giro peloton

Sardinia welcomes the Giro peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

The pack on the Giro's second stage

The pack on the Giro's second stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

The early break on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The early break on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Bora-Hansgrohe control the Giro's second stage for race leader Lukas Pöstlberger

Bora-Hansgrohe control the Giro's second stage for race leader Lukas Pöstlberger
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Getting aero at the Giro d'Italia

Getting aero at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Nairo Quintana on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

The peloton rolls through Sardinia at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton rolls through Sardinia at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

The breakers on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The breakers on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Hubert Dupont pays a visit to the team car at the Giro d'Italia

Hubert Dupont pays a visit to the team car at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Orica-Scott in the peloton on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Orica-Scott in the peloton on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powered his way to the win of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, easily winning the mass sprint ahead of Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo). The big German also took over the race lead.

Orica Scott had done most of the lead out work for the sprint, with Caleb Ewan looking for the win. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was the first to jump, followed closely by Ewan, who pulled his foot from a pedal last second. German champion Greipel turned on his speed and crossed the line first. Ewan ultimately finished ninth.

Greipel has now won a stage in every Grand Tour he has ridden since 2008.

"It was not an easy day," he said. "This win is for them [his teammates] and for my mother."

The stage was marked by a long breakaway of five, including Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot, who was also in the previous day's escape. He won the final climb of the day, gaining enough points to give him the King of the Mountains jersey, the first Eritrean to ever wear that jersey.

Shortly after that final summit, the last of the break group was gathered up and Bahrain Merida controlled the field until it was time for the sprinters' teams to take over, leading to the bunch kick that put Greipel into the pink jersey.

How it unfolded

Sun and strong winds greeted the riders in Olbia at midday, as they set out on the very rolling 221 kilometers to Tortoli. An ambitious break seemed obvious on the lumpy profile, but the one that formed was smaller than expected. Lukasz Owsian (CCC), Ilia Koshevoy (Willier), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom) and Simone Andreetta (Bardiani), were in the group, along with Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot. The Eritrean rider was looking to score more points and slip into the King of the Mountain jersey, which he had also worn briefly in the 2015 Tour de France.

The field was happy to let them go on this long and difficult stage. There were only two ranked climbs, but most of the race was a relentless up and down. The only really flat section was the final nine kilometers into the finish.

Bora-Hansgrohe, protecting surprise stage 1 winner Lukas Pöstlberger, let the gap grow up to nearly six and a half minutes before starting the chase 44 kilometers into the stage.

Teklehaimanot showed that he was serious about defending his lead in the sprint ranking, as he attacked to take the maximum number of points at the first intermediate sprint. The gap had dropped to five minutes by then.

Astana eventually moved to the front, and the gap dropped more quickly. It was near the three-minute mark with 124 kilometres to go. That encouraged BMC to help with the chase as well, with Lotto-Jumbo later taking their place.

The wind started picking up as the course went up higher in the hills, causing some problems for the five-man group. But the gap jumped as well as the field started up the first ranked climb of the stage, the third-category Nuoro.

There seemed to be some confusion as to where the mountain points would be taken, as the group started sprinting far too early. Andreetta finally made the right move and was first over the line, with Teklehaimanot missing out on the maximum points, finishing third. The field came across 4:28 later.

The first raindrops were noticed on the ascent, and continued on the descent, adding a layer of danger. With 100 kilometres still to go, the gap was back to 3:30. Fortunately, the light rain sprinkles soon stopped.

With 82 kilometres left, the gap had dropped under three minutes for the first time. From there it went rapidly, hitting two minutes only 10 km later. Teklehaimanot was again successful at the second intermediate sprint.

As the gap dropped to under a minute, attacks from within the break group started. In the end, Owsian was dropped. Further back, both Greipel and Ewan were both still in the peloton, but Bora-Hansgrohe's sprinting option Sam Bennett, said to be ill, had fallen back.

35 seconds were all that remained with 50 kilometres left, and the next mountaintop only three kilometres away. That was enough for Andreetta, who dropped. Shalunov attacked again but Teklehaimanot was able to follow. Koshevoy had been momentarily dropped but caught up again.

With the three leaders in sight nearing the top, attacks began out of the peloton. It looked as if they would be caught before the summit but Teklehaimanot refused to give in and took off to claim the points, enough to give him the king of the mountains jersey at the end of the stage.

He was caught again shortly thereafter and Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain Merida team took to the front of the field. Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) and Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) were the first to seek their chances on the descent. They never had more than about 10 seconds and were soon caught again.

Bahrain Merida kept things firmly under control on the long downhill. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) had been suffering all day and was finally dropped for good. The Italian champion had been doubtful about his chances coming into the race, having only had four days of racing all year due to knee problems.

Despite some risk-taking, all riders made it safely down the mountain and enthusiastically went into the 9km long flat run-in to the finish.

Katusha captain Ilnur Zakarin had a mechanical problem and took the bike of a teammate, forcing him to chase furiously back onto the bunch. His whole team moved back to help him back up, towing a number other riders as well. The Russian ultimately reconnected with the peloton, only to find himself caught behind a split in the finale. The split cost Zakarin 20 seconds at the line, give him a bit of ground to make up in the general classification battle.

Caleb Ewan was determined to make up for the previous day, when he finished second, and his Orica-Scott team moved to the front early on. Lotto Soudal was up front at the two-kilometre marker, with André Greipel safely tucked in position.

Gaviria was the first to launch in the sprint, on the right hand side of the road, coming up from behind. Ewan pulled out to go with him. The Australian suffered a mechanical problem within sight of the finish line, however, presumably dropping his chain. Meanwhile, Greipel turned on the turbo and surged into the lead, powering his way across the finish line in first.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6:05:18
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
15Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
18Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
27Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
29Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
34Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
38William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
39François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
48Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
49Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
60Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
63Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
64Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
67Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
68Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
70Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
71Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
72Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
74Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
76Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
77José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
79Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
80Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
84Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
85Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
87Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
88Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
90Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
91Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
95Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
96Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
101Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
102Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
103Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
107Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
108Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
110Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
111Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
112Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
113Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
114Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
115Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
116Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
117Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
118Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
119Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
121Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
122Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
123Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
125Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
126Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
127Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
129Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
131Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
134Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
135Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:59
136Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
137Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:01:12
138Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:23
139Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:37
140Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:54
141Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
142José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:16
143Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
144Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:58
145Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
146Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
148Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
151Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
152Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
153Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
154Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
155Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
156Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
157Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
159Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
161Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
162Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
163Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
164Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
166Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
167Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
169Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
170Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
171Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
172Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
173Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:12
174Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:22
175Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:34
176Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
177Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:54
178Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
179Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
180Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:20
181Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:43
182Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
183Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:46
184Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:46
185Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
186Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:53
187Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
188Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
189Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
190Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
191Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
192Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:49
193Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
194Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
195Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - Buddusò, km 53
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data10pts
2Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina3
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
5Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
8Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 2 - Dorgali, km 154
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data10pts
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina6
3Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Nuoro, km 113
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Genna Silana, km 174
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data15pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data13pts
2Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
3Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo5
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
11Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott18:15:54
2UAE Team Emirates
3Quick-Step Floors
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Team Sky
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Bahrain-Merida
8Dimension Data
9Cannondale-Drapac
10Lotto Soudal
11Movistar Team
12Team Sunweb
13BMC Racing Team
14Trek-Segafredo
15FDJ
16Bora-Hansgrohe
17Astana Pro Team
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Gazprom – Rusvelo
20Wilier Triestina
21Bardiani CSF0:00:48
22Katusha-Alpecin0:02:54

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal50pts
2UAE Team Emirates41
3Dimension Data40
4Trek-Segafredo25
5Quick-Step Floors20
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
7Team Sky8
8Wilier Triestina8
9Orica-Scott7
10Bardiani CSF7
11AG2R La Mondiale5
12Cannondale-Drapac4
13Gazprom – Rusvelo4
14Bahrain-Merida3
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
16Bora-Hansgrohe1
17Movistar Team
18BMC Racing Team
19Team Sunweb
20Astana Pro Team
21FDJ
22Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11:18:39
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:08
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:10
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:12
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:14
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
26Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
30Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
36Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
37Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
39François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
41Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
42Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
48Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
50Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
56Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:27
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
59Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
60Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
61Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
62José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
64Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:00:31
65William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
66Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
67Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
70Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
75Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
76Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
78Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
79Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
82Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
85Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
88Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:34
90Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
92Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:38
93Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
96Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
97Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
100Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
101Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
102Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
103Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:56
104Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
105Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
106Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
108Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
109Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
110Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
111Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
112Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
113Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
114Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:25
118Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:31
119Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:43
121Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
122Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
124Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
126Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
128Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
129Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
130Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:51
134Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
135José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:43
136Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:46
137Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
138Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:03:03
140Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
141Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:27
142Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:30
143Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
144Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
145Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
146Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:46
147Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
148Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:08
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:04:15
150Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:21
151Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
152Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
154Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
155Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
156Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
158Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
160Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
161Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
162Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
163Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
164Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
165Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
166Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
167Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
168Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
169Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
170Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
171Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:35
172Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:45
173Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:52
174Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:57
175Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:09
176Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:44
177Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
178Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:01
179Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:09
180Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:06:15
181Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:25
182Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:00
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:09
184Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:05
185Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:25
186Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:16
187Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
188Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:03
189Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
190Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:37
191Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:13:54
192Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:56
193Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:12
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:27
195Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data72
3Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe51
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott42
5Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data38
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates35
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo35
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina28
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors22
10Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina20
11Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo18
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data18
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
17Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
18Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
19Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
20Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe7
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
24Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb6
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
26Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
27Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
29Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data2
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2
32Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
34Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data36pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina13
3Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
5Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
7Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data20pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data8
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina4
8Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
12Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1
13Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data22pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina8
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott5
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
11Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo5
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
13Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
17Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
19Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2
20Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe11:18:43
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:04
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
4Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:10
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
12Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
13Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
18Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:28
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:34
23Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:00:44
24Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:52
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
26Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:01:19
27Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:43
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:47
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:08
30Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:26
31Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:42
32Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:04:04
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:04:17
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
36Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
37Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
39Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
40Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:41
41Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:06:11
42Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:21
43Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:56
44Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:12
45Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Scott33:56:39
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3UAE Team Emirates
4Trek-Segafredo
5Quick-Step Floors
6Dimension Data
7Team Sky
8Team Sunweb
9Bahrain-Merida
10Movistar Team
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Cannondale-Drapac
13Lotto Soudal
14BMC Racing Team
15Gazprom – Rusvelo
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:18
16Astana Pro Team
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
19FDJ0:00:36
20Wilier Triestina
21Katusha-Alpecin0:02:54
22Bardiani CSF0:03:06

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal75pts
2Dimension Data73
3Bora-Hansgrohe66
4UAE Team Emirates55
5Trek-Segafredo53
6Orica-Scott42
7Quick-Step Floors25
8Wilier Triestina19
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
10Gazprom – Rusvelo11
11Team Sky8
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
13Bardiani CSF7
14Team Sunweb6
15AG2R La Mondiale5
16Cannondale-Drapac4
17Bahrain-Merida3
18Katusha-Alpecin2
19Movistar Team
20Astana Pro Team
21BMC Racing Team
22FDJ

 

