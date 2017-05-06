Ferrari comes close to claiming first Italian win of 2017 Giro d'Italia

Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A stage winner in 2012 at the Giro d'Italia, Roberto Ferrari recorded the best result yet at the 100th edition of the Italian Grand Tour as he finished second to Andre Greipel in Tortoli. The result was Ferrari's best at the Giro since 2014 having failed to crack the top-20 in the last two editions of the race.

Ferrari was one of nine Italian riders inside the top-25 while Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) and Enrico Battaglin (LottoNl-Jumbo) also cracked the top-ten for the home country.

Just as Greipel was surprised by the manner in which the stage played out and played into his hands, 34-year-old Ferrari also explained he did not anticipate he would be contesting for victory.

"This was a tricky sprint that definitely gave an unexpected result," said Ferrari.

With fellow sprinter, former Giro stage winner and UAE Team Emirates teammate Sacha Modolo suffering on the long category 2 Genna Silana climb, Ferrari added that he took advantage of the opportunity to chase a result.

"My legs felt great and I am pleased placing second. Modolo, who had some cramps during the final climb, lost the position in the final sprint," said Ferrari. "After I was part of the lead group I gave my best to remain at the front of the bunch sprint."

Having started his 2017 slowly, Ferrari's only previous top-ten result of the year came at the Tour of Croatia last month. With stage 3 expected to be another day for the sprinters, Ferrari is aiming high and dreaming of opening Italy's account at the 100th Giro.

"I'm very satisfied with my results and the great performance of the entire team in the climbs and descents. We are looking forward to tomorrow where we are aiming to have another top result," he added.