Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 highlights – Video
Greipel roars into maglia rosa
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) powered his way to the win of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, easily winning the mass sprint ahead of Roberto Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo). The German also took over the race lead from Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Orica-Scott had done most of the lead work for the sprint, with Caleb Ewan looking for the win. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was the first to jump in the bunch kick, followed closely by Ewan, who pulled a foot from a pedal at the last second. German road champion Greipel turned on his speed and crossed the line first.
