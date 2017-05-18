Trending

Giro d'Italia: Gaviria gets his hat-trick on stage 12

Dumoulin holds race lead

Image 1 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the stage

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the Giro

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 3 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) keeps the maglia rosa for another day

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) keeps the maglia rosa for another day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 8 of 48

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) drops back to the team car

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 9 of 48

FDJ ride in support of Thibaut Pinot

FDJ ride in support of Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 10 of 48

QuickStep Floors lead the peloton on stage 12

QuickStep Floors lead the peloton on stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 11 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) has been the best sprinter so far in the Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) has been the best sprinter so far in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 12 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) has collected three wins in the Giro so far

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) has collected three wins in the Giro so far
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 13 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 14 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) remains in pink at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) remains in pink at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 15 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 16 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) dominates the points competition at the Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) dominates the points competition at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 17 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained his race lead

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained his race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 18 of 48

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) moved into the KOM jersey on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) moved into the KOM jersey on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 19 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 20 of 48

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in the white jersey

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 21 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) keeps the maglia rosa for another day

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) keeps the maglia rosa for another day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 22 of 48

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in white at the Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in white at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 23 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 25 of 48

The day's break on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

The day's break on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 26 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 27 of 48

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) on the front of the peloton

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 28 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in pink

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 29 of 48

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) drops back to the team car

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 30 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 31 of 48

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 32 of 48

Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) stays safe in the bunch

Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) stays safe in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 33 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins his third stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins his third stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 34 of 48

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 35 of 48

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 36 of 48

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 37 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Adam Yates (Orica Scott)

Adam Yates (Orica Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 48

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 48

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors)

Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 48

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 48

Fans gather at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Fans gather at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 48

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 48

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 48

Davide Formolo (Cannondale Drapac)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale Drapac)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 48

Selfie time for a fan and Tom Dumoulin

Selfie time for a fan and Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) claimed the third stage victory of his debut Grand Tour as he blew away the other sprinters on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

The Colombian, who won a reduced group sprint on stage 3 and a full bunch kick on stage 5, had cause for concern when Max Richeze punctured with 15km remaining but the Argentinian came back to provide a lead-out so strong he himself finished fifth.

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier-Selle Italia) finished in second place for the second time in this Giro, taking Gaviria's wheel in the final kilometre but was unable to come around him. Sam Bennett was third, and the Irishman's disappointment will be felt all the more keenly given the way his Bora-Hansgrohe team dominated the final five kilometres.

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) found himself badly positioned and he sat up as the neared the line, taking eighth place, while Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), the other sprint winner of this Giro, wasn't in the frame or the top 10 at all.

"I had a little moment where I was worried and I didn't know how he would do, but he did it," said Gaviria of Richeze in his post-race TV interview.

Wearing the maglia ciclamino as leader of the points classification, after extending his lead at the intermediate sprints as well as the finish, he was asked if he felt he was the best sprinter at the Giro.

"I'm not sure about the best," he replied. "The best sprinter in this Giro is Andre Greipel. He's won more stages in his career than me and won more stages of the Giro. I've maybe got the better legs at the moment, but he's the better sprinter."

For Bennett, the disappointment was palpable as he made it a treble of third places. His teammates held their position on the front of the bunch in the closing kilometres, but Richeze got the jump out of a left-hand bend with a few hundred metres to go, delivering Gaviria almost all the way to the line.

"I made a slight mistake in the final, I wasn't expecting Quick-Step to come from behind like that, and I went on the wrong side of Rudi [Selig]. I couldn't make the right call in that second and it cost me the top result again," Bennett told Eurosport. "I'm sorry for seeming down about it, but we came here to try and get wins and when the team is doing such a good job I just feel like I'm letting them down."

It was a lazy day as far as the general classification was concerned, with race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) letting the sprinters' teams control the longest stage of the Giro at 229km, where two modest climbs in the opening half were followed by over 100km of flat. There was, however, a small split in the peloton in the high-speed finale, and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) was the main beneficiary, gaining six seconds to move up one place into eighth at the expense of Tanel Kangert (Astana).

"It was a tailwind in the final so it was really fast, but the rest of the day was quite relaxed, no stress, so it was good," said Dumoulin. "Tomorrow will be another sprint day. I hope to just survive that without any troubles, and we'll look forward to the weekend."

How it unfolded

There wasn't a huge fight to get into the breakaway on such a long, hot and fairly flat day. One man who had no shortage of motivation, however, was Mirco Maestri, who is from the stage finish town of Reggio Emilia. He missed the initial move that saw Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) off the front in the opening kilometres but managed to make the bridge after a few minutes, ensuring a manageable three-man group for the peloton to control on a long day in the saddle.

The trio quickly established a lead of seven minutes, but that started to fall once they hit the first climb of the day, the second-category Colle di Casaglia. Back in the bunch, Greipel's Lotto Soudal team led the way, setting a pace that didn't worry any of the sprinters, until they neared the top, whereupon Dimension Data took over to tee up Omar Fraile for the remaining KOM points. After his day in the breakaway and stage win yesterday, the Spaniard had drawn level on points in the mountains classification with Jan Polanc, and the pair went head-to-head in a dash for the banner. Fraile took it, all but ensuring he'd be taking the blue jersey off Polanc at the end of the stage.

There was little interest in the points amongst the breakaway, and that was the same for the intermediate sprint that came after a short descent and section of flat. Gaviria did, however, clip off the front of the peloton to extend his lead in the points classification, though no one else seemed bothered.

The pace had been increased in the peloton and the gap was down to below four minutes as the riders hit the second climb of the day, the third-category Valico Appenninico, though it grew again on the gentle motorway slopes of the climb itself as Quick-Step set a relaxed rhythm.

The KOM marker, 120km from the finish, went uncontested in both the break and the bunch, while the second intermediate sprint, positioned at the bottom of the gentle descent, went the same way as the first.

By that point, Lotto Soudal, Quick-Step, Orica-Scott, and Bora-Hansgrohe all had riders at the head of the peloton to control the gap to the breakaway, and it was down to below three minutes with 40km to go. No need for urgency.

The pace did soon ramp up, though, and the gap started to tumble, with the peloton lining out under the pressure. The break was just half a minute out front going into the final 15km and the foot was taken off the gas slightly to let them hang out there for a few more kilometres, which allowed Gaviria's lead-out man, Max Richeze, to rejoin after a puncture.

If Marcato and Firsanov knew the game was up, Maestri wanted to put on a show as he rode into his hometown of Reggio Emilia, and he attacked his companions with 13km to go, delaying the inevitable for a few for kilometres.

The catch was made with 7km to go, by which point the sprint trains were rubbing shoulders with the GC teams who were trying to keep their leaders out of trouble.

In the final 5km, Nairo Quintana's Movistar team led the way, but Bennett's Bora soon took control with almost every team member in a single file line. Lotto Soudal set up shop on the right-hand side under the 3km to go banner, while Quick-Step soon moved up on the left.

Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Selle Italia) tried to throw the cat among the pigeons in the final couple of kilometres with a solo flyer, but Bora remained calm and brought him back for the final kilometre. There was a left-hand bend with around 400 metres to go and though Bennett's lead-out man Rudi Selig led the way, Richeze had taken the Irishman's wheel and sprang past the Bora duo once they were all through the bend.

Gaviria remained patient and launched his sprint with 100 metres to go, making no mistake as he continued what has been a dream Grand Tour debut, with another opportunity on the horizon tomorrow.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors5:18:55
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
6Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
13Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:06
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
25Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
30Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
34Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
36Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
45Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
46Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
51Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
56William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
58Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
59Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
65Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
67Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
69Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
70Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
71Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
74Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
76Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
77Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
81Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
82Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
84Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:18
85Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:20
86Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:22
87Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:00:23
88Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
89Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:26
90Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
91Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:28
92Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
93Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
94Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
95Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
98Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
99Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
100Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
101José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
103Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
106Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
107Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
108Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:38
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:49
110Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:58
111Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
112Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
115Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
116Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:26
117Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:32
118Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:38
121Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:42
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
123Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
125Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
126Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
127Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
128Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
130Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
135Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
139Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
140Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
141Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
142Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
143Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
145Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
146Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
147Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
148Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
149Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
153Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
154Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
155Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
156Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
157Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
158Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
159Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
160Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:15
161Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:17
162Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
163Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
164Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
165Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:26
166Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
167Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:33
168Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:47
169Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:34
170Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
171Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
172Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
173Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
174Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
175Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
176Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
177Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
178Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
179Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:40
180Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:46
181Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
182Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:52
183Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:04:54
184Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
185Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:08:00
186Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors56pts
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina35
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
4Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates32
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe25
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb18
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors18
8Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data12
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo7
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
17Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
19Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
20Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) - Colla Di Casaglia, km. 62
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
3Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) - Valico Appenninico, km. 110
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Barberino Di Mugello, Km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors8
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb3
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors15:56:51
2UAE Team Emirates
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Orica-Scott
5Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Wilier Triestina
9Lotto Soudal
10Team Sunweb
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Cannondale-Drapac0:00:12
13Astana Pro Team
14Bahrain-Merida
15FDJ
16BMC Racing Team
17Movistar Team
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Dimension Data0:00:22
20Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:23
21Team Sky0:01:02
22Bardiani CSF0:01:42

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors67pts
2Wilier Triestina35
3UAE Team Emirates29
4Bora-Hansgrohe26
5Team Sunweb18
6Bardiani CSF18
7Dimension Data12
8Gazprom – Rusvelo9
9Lotto Soudal8
10Trek-Segafredo7
11Katusha-Alpecin4
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13Orica-Scott
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Bahrain-Merida
16Movistar Team
17FDJ
18Cannondale-Drapac
19BMC Racing Team
20Astana Pro Team
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Team Sky

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb52:41:08
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:23
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:38
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:40
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:47
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:05
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:59
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:17
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:19
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:07
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:19
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:06:29
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:46
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:52
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:22
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:07:39
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:12
20Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:23
21Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:55
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:18:25
23Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:11
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:32
25Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:20:27
26Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:34
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:03
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:22
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:22:35
30Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:43
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:24
32Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:23:42
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:26:28
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:25
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:27
36Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:28:05
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:42
38Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:33
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:55
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:34:32
41Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:35:01
42Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:08
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:38:10
44José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:38
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:45
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:17
47Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:48
48Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:42:03
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:42:26
50Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:42:37
51Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:42:49
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:43:19
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:44:48
54Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:45:34
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:54
56Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:46:47
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:47:06
58Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:59
59Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:48:36
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:22
61Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:49:45
62Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:37
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:02
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:51:56
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:53:57
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:54:23
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:44
68Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:54:58
69Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:20
70José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:57
71Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:56:09
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:58:00
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:58:16
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:00:44
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:00:48
76Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:02
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:22
78Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1:04:26
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:05:02
80Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:05:42
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:05:54
82Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:46
83Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:07:39
84Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:09:27
85Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:43
86Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:09:45
87Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:10:12
88Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:10:23
89Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:11:49
90Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:13:31
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:15:27
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:01
93Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:14
94Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:17:35
95Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:17:38
96Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:19:15
97Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1:21:39
98Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:22:30
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:23:05
100Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:24:49
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:24:56
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:25:00
103Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:25:12
104Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ1:26:25
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:26:30
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:26:54
107Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:27:07
108Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:27:23
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:42
110Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:28:16
111Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:28:49
112Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:29:31
113Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:29:36
114Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:30:09
115Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:30:10
116Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:31:27
117Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:31:30
118Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:32:34
119Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:33:01
120Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:35:13
122Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott1:35:17
123Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:36:28
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data1:36:58
125Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:37:18
126Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:37:51
127Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:11
128Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:39:41
129Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:02
130Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:05
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:40:13
132Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:40:36
133Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:40:46
134Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:40:49
135Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott1:41:07
136Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:41:17
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:41:27
138Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:42:00
139Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1:42:02
140Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:42:28
141André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:43:39
142William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:44:00
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:44:03
144Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:45:13
145Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:45:44
146Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina1:45:50
147Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:46:02
148Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:46:24
149Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:32
150Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:46:53
151Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:48:06
152Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1:49:14
153Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe1:49:48
154Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:50:45
155Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:51:24
156Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott1:52:16
157Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:52:49
158Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:52:50
159Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:52:52
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:53:05
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb1:53:51
163Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:54:27
164Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:55:14
165Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:55:46
166Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:57:35
167Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:57:57
168Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:58:54
169Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:00:23
170Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott2:02:07
171Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:02:32
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:04:56
173Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina2:06:07
174Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:06:33
175Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:07:47
176Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:08:47
177Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:09:10
178Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:10:22
179Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:10:59
180Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:11:55
181Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe2:12:44
182Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:13:36
183Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:15:08
184Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:19:41
185Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina2:26:12
186Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:37:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors247pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo167
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal137
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott100
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe82
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data78
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina70
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina60
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data54
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates52
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors46
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
17Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb43
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
19Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky39
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb37
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
26Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors33
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida29
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data27
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ24
35Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
36Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott22
37Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo22
38Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
40Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
42Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina20
43Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin18
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
51Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
54Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
55Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
58Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
60Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
63Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
64Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
65Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
66Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
68Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
69Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
74Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
76Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
78Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
79Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
80Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3
81Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
82Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
84Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2
85Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
86Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
87Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
88Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
89Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
90Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
91Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
95Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
97Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
98Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-5
99Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data49pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates46
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team35
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ27
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors22
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac17
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb16
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15
13Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
16Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
19Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky8
23Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data8
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
29Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
30Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
33Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
34Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
35Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
36Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
37Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
41Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
42Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
43Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
44Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
45Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
48Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
49Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data37pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina29
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo28
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
6Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
7Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
13Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
17Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
18Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
20Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10
21Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
22Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
23Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
27Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
28Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
29Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac4
32Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
33Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
37Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
40Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
41Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
46Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
48Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
49Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors42pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo29
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data26
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data23
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
6Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
7Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
8Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina17
12Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb13
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ13
17Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
19Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe12
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott11
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky11
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
26Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
28Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina10
29Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
30Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
31Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
33Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
34Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky7
35Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data7
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
37Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
39Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
40Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
42Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
43Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
44Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
45Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
46Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb5
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
49Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
50Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
52Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
54Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
55Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
56Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
60Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
61Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
62Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
66Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
67Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2
68Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
69Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
71Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
72Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1
73Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
74Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
75Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors52:45:04
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:23
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:56
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:43
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:27
6Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:16:31
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:16:38
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:38:07
9Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:40:52
10Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:44:03
11Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:44:40
12François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:26
13Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:45:49
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:24
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:30
16Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:01:46
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:47
18Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:05:49
19Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:06:16
20Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:18
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:42
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:18:34
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:20:53
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:23:11
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:24:53
26Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:26:13
27Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:05
28Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:32:32
29Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:22
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:09
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:36:50
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:38:04
33Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo1:41:48
34Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:50:31
35Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1:51:18
36Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:51:50
37Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:01
38Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:58:11
39Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:58:36
40Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina2:02:11
41Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:02:37
42Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:05:14
43Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:06:26
44Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:07:59
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:11:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team158:17:43
2Astana Pro Team0:03:39
3UAE Team Emirates0:09:30
4Cannondale-Drapac0:20:05
5AG2R La Mondiale0:21:24
6Bahrain-Merida0:21:25
7FDJ0:22:35
8Team Sunweb0:25:11
9BMC Racing Team0:33:09
10Trek-Segafredo0:39:27
11Team Sky0:42:23
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:14
13Dimension Data0:50:52
14Lotto Soudal0:57:05
15Quick-Step Floors0:57:07
16Orica-Scott1:06:50
17Katusha-Alpecin1:17:51
18Bora-Hansgrohe1:24:55
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:26:08
20Gazprom – Rusvelo2:22:23
21Wilier Triestina2:44:22
22Bardiani CSF4:10:16

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors332pts
2Dimension Data230
3UAE Team Emirates223
4Bora-Hansgrohe223
5Trek-Segafredo210
6Team Sunweb157
7Lotto Soudal148
8Orica-Scott138
9Movistar Team136
10Bahrain-Merida120
11Wilier Triestina115
12Astana Pro Team112
13Team Sky111
14Gazprom – Rusvelo91
15FDJ74
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo70
17BMC Racing Team70
18Cannondale-Drapac69
19Katusha-Alpecin65
20Bardiani CSF51
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice37
22AG2R La Mondiale33

