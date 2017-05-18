Image 1 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) keeps the maglia rosa for another day (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) drops back to the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 48 FDJ ride in support of Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 48 QuickStep Floors lead the peloton on stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 11 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) has been the best sprinter so far in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) has collected three wins in the Giro so far (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 14 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) remains in pink at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 15 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 16 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) dominates the points competition at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 17 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained his race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 48 Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) moved into the KOM jersey on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 19 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 20 of 48 Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 21 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) keeps the maglia rosa for another day (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 22 of 48 Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in white at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 23 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 25 of 48 The day's break on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 26 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 27 of 48 Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 28 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 29 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) drops back to the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 30 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 31 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 32 of 48 Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) stays safe in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 33 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins his third stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 34 of 48 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 35 of 48 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 36 of 48 Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 37 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 48 Adam Yates (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 48 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 48 Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 48 Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 48 Fans gather at the start of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 48 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 48 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 48 Davide Formolo (Cannondale Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 48 Selfie time for a fan and Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) claimed the third stage victory of his debut Grand Tour as he blew away the other sprinters on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.

The Colombian, who won a reduced group sprint on stage 3 and a full bunch kick on stage 5, had cause for concern when Max Richeze punctured with 15km remaining but the Argentinian came back to provide a lead-out so strong he himself finished fifth.

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier-Selle Italia) finished in second place for the second time in this Giro, taking Gaviria's wheel in the final kilometre but was unable to come around him. Sam Bennett was third, and the Irishman's disappointment will be felt all the more keenly given the way his Bora-Hansgrohe team dominated the final five kilometres.

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) found himself badly positioned and he sat up as the neared the line, taking eighth place, while Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), the other sprint winner of this Giro, wasn't in the frame or the top 10 at all.

"I had a little moment where I was worried and I didn't know how he would do, but he did it," said Gaviria of Richeze in his post-race TV interview.

Wearing the maglia ciclamino as leader of the points classification, after extending his lead at the intermediate sprints as well as the finish, he was asked if he felt he was the best sprinter at the Giro.

"I'm not sure about the best," he replied. "The best sprinter in this Giro is Andre Greipel. He's won more stages in his career than me and won more stages of the Giro. I've maybe got the better legs at the moment, but he's the better sprinter."

For Bennett, the disappointment was palpable as he made it a treble of third places. His teammates held their position on the front of the bunch in the closing kilometres, but Richeze got the jump out of a left-hand bend with a few hundred metres to go, delivering Gaviria almost all the way to the line.

"I made a slight mistake in the final, I wasn't expecting Quick-Step to come from behind like that, and I went on the wrong side of Rudi [Selig]. I couldn't make the right call in that second and it cost me the top result again," Bennett told Eurosport. "I'm sorry for seeming down about it, but we came here to try and get wins and when the team is doing such a good job I just feel like I'm letting them down."

It was a lazy day as far as the general classification was concerned, with race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) letting the sprinters' teams control the longest stage of the Giro at 229km, where two modest climbs in the opening half were followed by over 100km of flat. There was, however, a small split in the peloton in the high-speed finale, and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) was the main beneficiary, gaining six seconds to move up one place into eighth at the expense of Tanel Kangert (Astana).

"It was a tailwind in the final so it was really fast, but the rest of the day was quite relaxed, no stress, so it was good," said Dumoulin. "Tomorrow will be another sprint day. I hope to just survive that without any troubles, and we'll look forward to the weekend."

How it unfolded

There wasn't a huge fight to get into the breakaway on such a long, hot and fairly flat day. One man who had no shortage of motivation, however, was Mirco Maestri, who is from the stage finish town of Reggio Emilia. He missed the initial move that saw Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) off the front in the opening kilometres but managed to make the bridge after a few minutes, ensuring a manageable three-man group for the peloton to control on a long day in the saddle.

The trio quickly established a lead of seven minutes, but that started to fall once they hit the first climb of the day, the second-category Colle di Casaglia. Back in the bunch, Greipel's Lotto Soudal team led the way, setting a pace that didn't worry any of the sprinters, until they neared the top, whereupon Dimension Data took over to tee up Omar Fraile for the remaining KOM points. After his day in the breakaway and stage win yesterday, the Spaniard had drawn level on points in the mountains classification with Jan Polanc, and the pair went head-to-head in a dash for the banner. Fraile took it, all but ensuring he'd be taking the blue jersey off Polanc at the end of the stage.

There was little interest in the points amongst the breakaway, and that was the same for the intermediate sprint that came after a short descent and section of flat. Gaviria did, however, clip off the front of the peloton to extend his lead in the points classification, though no one else seemed bothered.

The pace had been increased in the peloton and the gap was down to below four minutes as the riders hit the second climb of the day, the third-category Valico Appenninico, though it grew again on the gentle motorway slopes of the climb itself as Quick-Step set a relaxed rhythm.

The KOM marker, 120km from the finish, went uncontested in both the break and the bunch, while the second intermediate sprint, positioned at the bottom of the gentle descent, went the same way as the first.

By that point, Lotto Soudal, Quick-Step, Orica-Scott, and Bora-Hansgrohe all had riders at the head of the peloton to control the gap to the breakaway, and it was down to below three minutes with 40km to go. No need for urgency.

The pace did soon ramp up, though, and the gap started to tumble, with the peloton lining out under the pressure. The break was just half a minute out front going into the final 15km and the foot was taken off the gas slightly to let them hang out there for a few more kilometres, which allowed Gaviria's lead-out man, Max Richeze, to rejoin after a puncture.

If Marcato and Firsanov knew the game was up, Maestri wanted to put on a show as he rode into his hometown of Reggio Emilia, and he attacked his companions with 13km to go, delaying the inevitable for a few for kilometres.

The catch was made with 7km to go, by which point the sprint trains were rubbing shoulders with the GC teams who were trying to keep their leaders out of trouble.

In the final 5km, Nairo Quintana's Movistar team led the way, but Bennett's Bora soon took control with almost every team member in a single file line. Lotto Soudal set up shop on the right-hand side under the 3km to go banner, while Quick-Step soon moved up on the left.

Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Selle Italia) tried to throw the cat among the pigeons in the final couple of kilometres with a solo flyer, but Bora remained calm and brought him back for the final kilometre. There was a left-hand bend with around 400 metres to go and though Bennett's lead-out man Rudi Selig led the way, Richeze had taken the Irishman's wheel and sprang past the Bora duo once they were all through the bend.

Gaviria remained patient and launched his sprint with 100 metres to go, making no mistake as he continued what has been a dream Grand Tour debut, with another opportunity on the horizon tomorrow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5:18:55 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 6 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:06 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 30 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 36 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 51 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 56 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 58 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 59 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 65 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 69 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 77 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 80 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 81 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 82 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 84 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:18 85 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:20 86 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:22 87 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:00:23 88 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 89 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:26 90 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 91 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:28 92 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 94 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 98 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 99 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 100 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 101 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 103 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 106 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 107 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:38 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:49 110 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:58 111 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 112 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 115 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:25 116 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:26 117 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:32 118 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:38 121 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:42 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 123 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 126 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 127 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 128 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 130 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 139 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 140 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 141 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 142 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 143 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 145 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 146 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 147 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 148 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 149 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 150 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 151 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 153 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 154 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 155 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 156 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 157 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 158 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 159 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 160 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:15 161 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:17 162 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 163 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 164 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:26 166 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 167 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:33 168 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:47 169 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:34 170 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 171 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 172 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 173 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 174 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 175 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 176 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 177 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 178 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 179 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:40 180 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:46 181 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 182 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:52 183 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:04:54 184 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 185 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:08:00 186 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 56 pts 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 35 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 18 8 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 9 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 12 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 14 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 16 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 17 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 19 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 20 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) - Colla Di Casaglia, km. 62 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) - Valico Appenninico, km. 110 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Barberino Di Mugello, Km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 9 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 15:56:51 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Orica-Scott 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 6 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 Katusha-Alpecin 8 Wilier Triestina 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Team Sunweb 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:12 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 FDJ 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Movistar Team 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Dimension Data 0:00:22 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:00:23 21 Team Sky 0:01:02 22 Bardiani CSF 0:01:42

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 67 pts 2 Wilier Triestina 35 3 UAE Team Emirates 29 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 26 5 Team Sunweb 18 6 Bardiani CSF 18 7 Dimension Data 12 8 Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 9 Lotto Soudal 8 10 Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Katusha-Alpecin 4 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 Orica-Scott 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Bahrain-Merida 16 Movistar Team 17 FDJ 18 Cannondale-Drapac 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Team Sky

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 52:41:08 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:23 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:38 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:40 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:05 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:59 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:19 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:07 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:19 14 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:29 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:46 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:52 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:22 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:39 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:12 20 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:23 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:55 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:18:25 23 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:11 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:32 25 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:20:27 26 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:34 27 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:03 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:22 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:35 30 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:43 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:24 32 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:23:42 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:26:28 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:25 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:27 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:28:05 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:42 38 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:33 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:55 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:34:32 41 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:35:01 42 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:08 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:38:10 44 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:38 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:45 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:17 47 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:48 48 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:42:03 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:42:26 50 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:42:37 51 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:42:49 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:43:19 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:48 54 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:45:34 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:54 56 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:46:47 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:47:06 58 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:59 59 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:36 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:22 61 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:49:45 62 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:37 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:02 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:51:56 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:53:57 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:54:23 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:44 68 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:54:58 69 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:20 70 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:57 71 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:56:09 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:58:00 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:58:16 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:00:44 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:00:48 76 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:02 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:22 78 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1:04:26 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:05:02 80 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:05:42 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:05:54 82 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:46 83 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:07:39 84 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:27 85 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:43 86 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:09:45 87 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:12 88 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:10:23 89 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:11:49 90 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:13:31 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:15:27 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:01 93 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:14 94 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:17:35 95 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:38 96 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:19:15 97 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1:21:39 98 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:22:30 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:23:05 100 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:49 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:24:56 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:25:00 103 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:25:12 104 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 1:26:25 105 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:26:30 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:26:54 107 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:27:07 108 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:27:23 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:27:42 110 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:28:16 111 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:28:49 112 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:29:31 113 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:29:36 114 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:30:09 115 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:30:10 116 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:31:27 117 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:31:30 118 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:32:34 119 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:33:01 120 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:35:13 122 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:35:17 123 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:28 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 1:36:58 125 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:37:18 126 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:37:51 127 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:11 128 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:39:41 129 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:02 130 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:05 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:40:13 132 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:40:36 133 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:40:46 134 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:40:49 135 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 1:41:07 136 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:41:17 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:41:27 138 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:42:00 139 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1:42:02 140 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:42:28 141 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:43:39 142 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:44:00 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:44:03 144 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:45:13 145 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:44 146 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 1:45:50 147 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:46:02 148 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:46:24 149 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:32 150 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:46:53 151 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:48:06 152 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1:49:14 153 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:49:48 154 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:50:45 155 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:51:24 156 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 1:52:16 157 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:52:49 158 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:52:50 159 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:52:52 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:53:05 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:53:51 163 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:54:27 164 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:55:14 165 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:55:46 166 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:35 167 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:57:57 168 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:58:54 169 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:00:23 170 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:02:07 171 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:02:32 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:04:56 173 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 2:06:07 174 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:06:33 175 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:07:47 176 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:08:47 177 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:09:10 178 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:10:22 179 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:59 180 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:11:55 181 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:12:44 182 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:13:36 183 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:15:08 184 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:19:41 185 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 2:26:12 186 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:37:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 247 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 167 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 137 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 100 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 78 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 70 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 60 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 54 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 52 14 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 15 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 46 16 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 17 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 43 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 19 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 39 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 23 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 26 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 33 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 29 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 27 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 35 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 22 37 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 38 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 40 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 42 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 20 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 44 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 55 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 58 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 60 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 63 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 64 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 65 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 68 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 69 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 74 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 76 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 78 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 79 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 80 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 81 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 82 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 84 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2 85 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 86 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 87 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 88 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 89 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 90 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 91 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 94 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 95 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 97 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 98 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -5 99 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 49 pts 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 17 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 13 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 19 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 8 23 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 30 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 33 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 34 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 36 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 37 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 41 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 43 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 44 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 45 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 48 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 49 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 37 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 29 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 28 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 6 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 13 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 16 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 17 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 18 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 20 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 21 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 23 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 27 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 28 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 29 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 33 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 36 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 37 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 39 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 40 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 41 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 46 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 48 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 49 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 42 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 29 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 26 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 23 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 6 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 8 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 17 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 13 17 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 19 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 22 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 26 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 28 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 10 29 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 30 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 33 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 34 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 7 35 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 7 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 37 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 39 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 40 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 41 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 43 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 44 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 45 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 46 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 49 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 50 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 52 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 54 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 55 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 60 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 61 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 62 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 66 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 67 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2 68 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 69 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 71 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 72 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1 73 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 74 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 75 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 52:45:04 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:23 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:56 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:27 6 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:16:31 7 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:38 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:38:07 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:52 10 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:44:03 11 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:40 12 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:26 13 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:45:49 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:24 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:30 16 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:01:46 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:47 18 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:05:49 19 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:06:16 20 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:18 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:42 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:18:34 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:53 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:11 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:24:53 26 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:26:13 27 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:05 28 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:32:32 29 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:22 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:09 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:36:50 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:38:04 33 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:48 34 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:50:31 35 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:51:18 36 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:51:50 37 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:01 38 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 1:58:11 39 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:58:36 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 2:02:11 41 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:02:37 42 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:05:14 43 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:06:26 44 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:07:59 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:11:12

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 158:17:43 2 Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:30 4 Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:05 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:24 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:21:25 7 FDJ 0:22:35 8 Team Sunweb 0:25:11 9 BMC Racing Team 0:33:09 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:39:27 11 Team Sky 0:42:23 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:14 13 Dimension Data 0:50:52 14 Lotto Soudal 0:57:05 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:57:07 16 Orica-Scott 1:06:50 17 Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:51 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:24:55 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:26:08 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:22:23 21 Wilier Triestina 2:44:22 22 Bardiani CSF 4:10:16