Giro d'Italia: Gaviria gets his hat-trick on stage 12
Dumoulin holds race lead
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) claimed the third stage victory of his debut Grand Tour as he blew away the other sprinters on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.
The Colombian, who won a reduced group sprint on stage 3 and a full bunch kick on stage 5, had cause for concern when Max Richeze punctured with 15km remaining but the Argentinian came back to provide a lead-out so strong he himself finished fifth.
Jakub Mareczko (Wilier-Selle Italia) finished in second place for the second time in this Giro, taking Gaviria's wheel in the final kilometre but was unable to come around him. Sam Bennett was third, and the Irishman's disappointment will be felt all the more keenly given the way his Bora-Hansgrohe team dominated the final five kilometres.
Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) found himself badly positioned and he sat up as the neared the line, taking eighth place, while Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), the other sprint winner of this Giro, wasn't in the frame or the top 10 at all.
"I had a little moment where I was worried and I didn't know how he would do, but he did it," said Gaviria of Richeze in his post-race TV interview.
Wearing the maglia ciclamino as leader of the points classification, after extending his lead at the intermediate sprints as well as the finish, he was asked if he felt he was the best sprinter at the Giro.
"I'm not sure about the best," he replied. "The best sprinter in this Giro is Andre Greipel. He's won more stages in his career than me and won more stages of the Giro. I've maybe got the better legs at the moment, but he's the better sprinter."
For Bennett, the disappointment was palpable as he made it a treble of third places. His teammates held their position on the front of the bunch in the closing kilometres, but Richeze got the jump out of a left-hand bend with a few hundred metres to go, delivering Gaviria almost all the way to the line.
"I made a slight mistake in the final, I wasn't expecting Quick-Step to come from behind like that, and I went on the wrong side of Rudi [Selig]. I couldn't make the right call in that second and it cost me the top result again," Bennett told Eurosport. "I'm sorry for seeming down about it, but we came here to try and get wins and when the team is doing such a good job I just feel like I'm letting them down."
It was a lazy day as far as the general classification was concerned, with race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) letting the sprinters' teams control the longest stage of the Giro at 229km, where two modest climbs in the opening half were followed by over 100km of flat. There was, however, a small split in the peloton in the high-speed finale, and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) was the main beneficiary, gaining six seconds to move up one place into eighth at the expense of Tanel Kangert (Astana).
"It was a tailwind in the final so it was really fast, but the rest of the day was quite relaxed, no stress, so it was good," said Dumoulin. "Tomorrow will be another sprint day. I hope to just survive that without any troubles, and we'll look forward to the weekend."
How it unfolded
There wasn't a huge fight to get into the breakaway on such a long, hot and fairly flat day. One man who had no shortage of motivation, however, was Mirco Maestri, who is from the stage finish town of Reggio Emilia. He missed the initial move that saw Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates) off the front in the opening kilometres but managed to make the bridge after a few minutes, ensuring a manageable three-man group for the peloton to control on a long day in the saddle.
The trio quickly established a lead of seven minutes, but that started to fall once they hit the first climb of the day, the second-category Colle di Casaglia. Back in the bunch, Greipel's Lotto Soudal team led the way, setting a pace that didn't worry any of the sprinters, until they neared the top, whereupon Dimension Data took over to tee up Omar Fraile for the remaining KOM points. After his day in the breakaway and stage win yesterday, the Spaniard had drawn level on points in the mountains classification with Jan Polanc, and the pair went head-to-head in a dash for the banner. Fraile took it, all but ensuring he'd be taking the blue jersey off Polanc at the end of the stage.
There was little interest in the points amongst the breakaway, and that was the same for the intermediate sprint that came after a short descent and section of flat. Gaviria did, however, clip off the front of the peloton to extend his lead in the points classification, though no one else seemed bothered.
The pace had been increased in the peloton and the gap was down to below four minutes as the riders hit the second climb of the day, the third-category Valico Appenninico, though it grew again on the gentle motorway slopes of the climb itself as Quick-Step set a relaxed rhythm.
The KOM marker, 120km from the finish, went uncontested in both the break and the bunch, while the second intermediate sprint, positioned at the bottom of the gentle descent, went the same way as the first.
By that point, Lotto Soudal, Quick-Step, Orica-Scott, and Bora-Hansgrohe all had riders at the head of the peloton to control the gap to the breakaway, and it was down to below three minutes with 40km to go. No need for urgency.
The pace did soon ramp up, though, and the gap started to tumble, with the peloton lining out under the pressure. The break was just half a minute out front going into the final 15km and the foot was taken off the gas slightly to let them hang out there for a few more kilometres, which allowed Gaviria's lead-out man, Max Richeze, to rejoin after a puncture.
If Marcato and Firsanov knew the game was up, Maestri wanted to put on a show as he rode into his hometown of Reggio Emilia, and he attacked his companions with 13km to go, delaying the inevitable for a few for kilometres.
The catch was made with 7km to go, by which point the sprint trains were rubbing shoulders with the GC teams who were trying to keep their leaders out of trouble.
In the final 5km, Nairo Quintana's Movistar team led the way, but Bennett's Bora soon took control with almost every team member in a single file line. Lotto Soudal set up shop on the right-hand side under the 3km to go banner, while Quick-Step soon moved up on the left.
Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Selle Italia) tried to throw the cat among the pigeons in the final couple of kilometres with a solo flyer, but Bora remained calm and brought him back for the final kilometre. There was a left-hand bend with around 400 metres to go and though Bennett's lead-out man Rudi Selig led the way, Richeze had taken the Irishman's wheel and sprang past the Bora duo once they were all through the bend.
Gaviria remained patient and launched his sprint with 100 metres to go, making no mistake as he continued what has been a dream Grand Tour debut, with another opportunity on the horizon tomorrow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|5:18:55
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:06
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|56
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|59
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|65
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|77
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|80
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|81
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|84
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:18
|85
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:20
|86
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|87
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:00:23
|88
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|89
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:26
|90
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:28
|92
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|98
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|99
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|101
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|103
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|106
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|107
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:38
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|110
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:58
|111
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|112
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|114
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|115
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|116
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:26
|117
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:32
|118
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:38
|121
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|122
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|123
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|128
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|130
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|131
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|139
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|141
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|142
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|145
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|146
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|147
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|148
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|149
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|150
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|153
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|156
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|157
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|158
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|159
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|160
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:15
|161
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|162
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|163
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|164
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:26
|166
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|167
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:33
|168
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:47
|169
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:34
|170
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|171
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|172
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|173
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|174
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|175
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|176
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|177
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|178
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|179
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:40
|180
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:46
|181
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|182
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:52
|183
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:04:54
|184
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|185
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:08:00
|186
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|pts
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|35
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|8
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|17
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|19
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|20
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|15:56:51
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Orica-Scott
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Wilier Triestina
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:12
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|FDJ
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|20
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:23
|21
|Team Sky
|0:01:02
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|67
|pts
|2
|Wilier Triestina
|35
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|29
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|5
|Team Sunweb
|18
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|18
|7
|Dimension Data
|12
|8
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|Orica-Scott
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|52:41:08
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:38
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:40
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:47
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:59
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:19
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:07
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:19
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:29
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:46
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:52
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:22
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:39
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:12
|20
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:23
|21
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:55
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:18:25
|23
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:11
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:32
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:20:27
|26
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:34
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:03
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:22
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:35
|30
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:43
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:24
|32
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:42
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:26:28
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:25
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:27
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:05
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:42
|38
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:33
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:55
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:32
|41
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:35:01
|42
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:08
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:38:10
|44
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:38
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:45
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:17
|47
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:48
|48
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:42:03
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:42:26
|50
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:37
|51
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:42:49
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:43:19
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:48
|54
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:45:34
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:54
|56
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:46:47
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:47:06
|58
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:59
|59
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:36
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:22
|61
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:49:45
|62
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:37
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:02
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:51:56
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:53:57
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:54:23
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:44
|68
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:58
|69
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:20
|70
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:57
|71
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:09
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:58:00
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:58:16
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:44
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:00:48
|76
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:02
|77
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:22
|78
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:04:26
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:02
|80
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:05:42
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:05:54
|82
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:46
|83
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:07:39
|84
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:27
|85
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:43
|86
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:09:45
|87
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:12
|88
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:10:23
|89
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:49
|90
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:31
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:15:27
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:01
|93
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:14
|94
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:17:35
|95
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:38
|96
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:15
|97
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|1:21:39
|98
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:30
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:23:05
|100
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:49
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:24:56
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:00
|103
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:25:12
|104
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|1:26:25
|105
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:26:30
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:26:54
|107
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:07
|108
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:27:23
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:27:42
|110
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:28:16
|111
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:28:49
|112
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:29:31
|113
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:29:36
|114
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1:30:09
|115
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:30:10
|116
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:31:27
|117
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:31:30
|118
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:32:34
|119
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:33:01
|120
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:35:13
|122
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:35:17
|123
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:36:28
|124
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:36:58
|125
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:18
|126
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1:37:51
|127
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:39:11
|128
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:39:41
|129
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:02
|130
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:40:05
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:40:13
|132
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:40:36
|133
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:40:46
|134
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:40:49
|135
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|1:41:07
|136
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:41:17
|137
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:41:27
|138
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:42:00
|139
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:42:02
|140
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:42:28
|141
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:39
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:44:00
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:03
|144
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:45:13
|145
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:44
|146
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|1:45:50
|147
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:46:02
|148
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:46:24
|149
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:32
|150
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:46:53
|151
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:48:06
|152
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1:49:14
|153
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:49:48
|154
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:50:45
|155
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:51:24
|156
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|1:52:16
|157
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:52:49
|158
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:52:50
|159
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:52:52
|161
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:53:05
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:53:51
|163
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:54:27
|164
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:55:14
|165
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:55:46
|166
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:35
|167
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:57:57
|168
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:58:54
|169
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|2:00:23
|170
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:02:07
|171
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:02:32
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:04:56
|173
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|2:06:07
|174
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:06:33
|175
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:07:47
|176
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:08:47
|177
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:09:10
|178
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:10:22
|179
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:59
|180
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:11:55
|181
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:12:44
|182
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:13:36
|183
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:15:08
|184
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:19:41
|185
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|2:26:12
|186
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:37:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|247
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|167
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|137
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|100
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|70
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|60
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|54
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|14
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|15
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|17
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|43
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|19
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|36
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|27
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|35
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|22
|37
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|38
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|42
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|20
|43
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|50
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|51
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|55
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|58
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|60
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|63
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|64
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|65
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|68
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|69
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|74
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|76
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|78
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|79
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|80
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|81
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|82
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|84
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2
|85
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|86
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|87
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|88
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|89
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|90
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|91
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|94
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|95
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|97
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|98
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|-5
|99
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|49
|pts
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|17
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|12
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|13
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|19
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|22
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|23
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|30
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|33
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|34
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|36
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|37
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|41
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|43
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|44
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|45
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|48
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|49
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|29
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|28
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|6
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|17
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|13
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|17
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|18
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|20
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|21
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|23
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|27
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|29
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|32
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|33
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|36
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|37
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|38
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|39
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|40
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|41
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|46
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|48
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|49
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|26
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|6
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|8
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|10
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|17
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|17
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|17
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|19
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|26
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|28
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|10
|29
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|30
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|33
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|34
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|35
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|7
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|37
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|40
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|43
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|44
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|45
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|46
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|49
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|50
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|51
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|52
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|54
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|55
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|56
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|60
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|61
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|62
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|66
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|67
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|68
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|69
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|71
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|72
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|1
|73
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|74
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|75
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|52:45:04
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:23
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:56
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:27
|6
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:16:31
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:38
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:38:07
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:52
|10
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:44:03
|11
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:40
|12
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:26
|13
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:45:49
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:24
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:30
|16
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:01:46
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:47
|18
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:05:49
|19
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:16
|20
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:18
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:42
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:34
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:53
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:11
|25
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:24:53
|26
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|1:26:13
|27
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:05
|28
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:32:32
|29
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:22
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:09
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:36:50
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:38:04
|33
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:48
|34
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:50:31
|35
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:51:18
|36
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:51:50
|37
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:01
|38
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1:58:11
|39
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:58:36
|40
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|2:02:11
|41
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:02:37
|42
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:05:14
|43
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:06:26
|44
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:07:59
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:11:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|158:17:43
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:30
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:05
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:24
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:25
|7
|FDJ
|0:22:35
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:25:11
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:09
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:27
|11
|Team Sky
|0:42:23
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:14
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:50:52
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:57:05
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:57:07
|16
|Orica-Scott
|1:06:50
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:51
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:24:55
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:26:08
|20
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:22:23
|21
|Wilier Triestina
|2:44:22
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|4:10:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|332
|pts
|2
|Dimension Data
|230
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|223
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|223
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|210
|6
|Team Sunweb
|157
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|148
|8
|Orica-Scott
|138
|9
|Movistar Team
|136
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|120
|11
|Wilier Triestina
|115
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|112
|13
|Team Sky
|111
|14
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|91
|15
|FDJ
|74
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|70
|18
|Cannondale-Drapac
|69
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|51
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|33
