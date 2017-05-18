Giro d'Italia: Stage 12 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 5 Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bob Jungels before stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) moved into the KOM jersey on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) - Giro d'Italia stage 12 winner

"(Are you the best sprinter in the race?) I'm not sure I'm the best of the Giro d'Italia. The best sprinter in this Giro is Andre Greipel. He's won more stages in his career than me and won more stages of the Giro. I've got maybe better form than him but he's the better sprinter.

"(On almost losing his last man to a puncture) I was worried when my lead-out man Maximiliano Richeze had a flat tyre because the peloton was riding very fast at that point. But he came across and it was perfect."

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) - third place

"I made a slight mistake in the final, I wasn't expecting Quick-Step to come from behind like that, and I went on the wrong side of Rudi [Selig]. I couldn't make the right call in that second and it cost me the top result again.

"I'm sorry for seeming down about it, but we came here to try and get wins and when the team is doing such a good job I just feel like I'm letting them down."

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) - race leader

"It was good. It was a sprinters stage and nothing special, actually. It was faster than I thought but it was OK. I was happy with how it went.

"It was tailwind in the final so it was really fast, but the rest of the day was quite relaxed, no stress, so it was good. Tomorrow will be another sprint day. I hope to just survive that without any troubles, and we'll look forward to the weekend.

"It's been a good day for me. A typical sprinters' stage. Gaviria seems to be the best sprinter here, so congratulations to him."

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - best young rider

"It was a pretty clear plan from the start to the finish. We knew we had to control the race a little bit together with the other sprinters' teams. In the end, he has his train and I'm not part of it anymore.

"(Worried when Richeze punctured?) Yes, of course, it's his last guy, it's not the best thing. But I think Fernando have enough experience to do the sprint on his own without his proper lead-out man."

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) - mountains classification leader

"To win the king of the mountains at the Giro d'Italia like at the Vuelta could become a goal. If I have good legs like I had yesterday, I could try to win it. This is an experience like at the Vuelta last year (where he won the mountains classification)."

