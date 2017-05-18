Giro d'Italia: Stage 12 highlights - Video

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia was the longest of the race at 229 kilometres and, with the last half of it flat, the sprinters' had another opportunity - probably their penultimate one - to grab a victory.

After a three-man breakaway spent the day out front, Bora-Hansgrohe dominated the final five kilometres, but they couldn't stop Fernando Gaviria from bagging his third win in what is his first-ever Grand Tour.

Watch how the Colombian pulled it off in the highlights video above.

For our full stage report, click here.

