Giro d'Italia: Stage 12 highlights - Video
Watch Gaviria make it three in sprint finish
Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia was the longest of the race at 229 kilometres and, with the last half of it flat, the sprinters' had another opportunity - probably their penultimate one - to grab a victory.
After a three-man breakaway spent the day out front, Bora-Hansgrohe dominated the final five kilometres, but they couldn't stop Fernando Gaviria from bagging his third win in what is his first-ever Grand Tour.
Watch how the Colombian pulled it off in the highlights video above.
