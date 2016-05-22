Trending

Giro d'Italia: Kruijswijk extends race lead in uphill time trial to Alpe di Siusi

Foliforov surprises to win stage 15 by fractions of a second from maglia rosa

Image 1 of 69

Estban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Estban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 69

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 69

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 69

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in the red jersey

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 69

A bad day for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

A bad day for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 69

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 69

Damiano Cunego in the mountains jersey

Damiano Cunego in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 69

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) chased by the tifosi

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) chased by the tifosi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 69

Thumbs up for Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Thumbs up for Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 69

Ian Boswell (Sky)

Ian Boswell (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 69

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 69

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 69

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) happy with his time trial

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) happy with his time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 69

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 69

Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 69

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 36 of 69

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 37 of 69

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
Image 38 of 69

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
Image 40 of 69

Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 69

Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 69

Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 69

Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 69

Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team

Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 69

Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team

Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 69

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 69

Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 69

Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 69

Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling

Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 69

Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 69

Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team

Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 69

Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha

Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 69

Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 69

Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 69

Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha

Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 69

Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 69

Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky

Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 69

Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step

Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 69

Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team

Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 69

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 69

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling

Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 69

Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 69

Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data

Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 69

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 69

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 69

Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin

Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 69

Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale

Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 69

Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha

Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took a hugely surprising win in the mountain time trial on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia. He edged out race leader Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) by less than a second with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) resurrecting his Giro with third.

It was a day to forget for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) who lost over two minutes. The Italian was already down on his rivals for the maglia rosa before dropping his chain and changing bikes.

Kruijswijk looked unflappable, unbreakable even, setting the fastest time at the first time check at 4.4km and carrying that momentum onto the stepper sections of the climb. He now leads Chaves by 2:21 as the race heads into the third rest-day. Nibali is at 2:51, while Valverde remains in fourth at 3:29.

Foliforov though caused perhaps the shock of the Giro d’Italia and providing second division Gazprom with their first ever Giro d'Italia stage win. The 24-year-old with little of a back ground in time trial had finished fourth in last year’s Tour de l'Avenir but few had him circled as a rider to watch ahead of the stage.

He soared up the climb, catching several riders on the way and dislodging Ian Boswell (Team Sky) from the hotseat.

There were still dozens of riders to come but the likes of Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) were unable to dislodge the stage leader.

How it unfolded

After yesterday's pivotal stage in the Dolomites the riders were faced with one last challenge before a well-deserved rest-day ahead of the final week.

The 10.8km time trial offered the GC riders the chance to extend or defend with Nibali and Valverde – both dropped on stage 13 – looking to resurrect their prospects.

The course, with its gentle start was a thorough slog, with constant pitches of 8 per cent throughout the climb.

At the first time check Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) set the fastest time at 4.4km, even surpassing even Foliforov. Rafal Majka was 13 seconds down, with Chaves starting slow and 34 seconds off the pace. Valverde was the closest at three seconds before Nibali came through 21 seconds down.

That time seems marginally respectable until Kruijswijk swept through, resplendent in pink, nine seconds up on Zakarin and 30 clear of the shell shocked Italian.

It went from bad to worse for Nibali as the road began to rise. He was 56 seconds down a few seconds later on the climb and although he briefly rallied the mechanical totally disrupted his rhythm.

He tried to fix the problem himself before an Astana mechanic jumped in. They failed to put the chain back in place and Nibali climbed off, casting his Specialized towards a well-placed spectator at the side of the road. Although a new bike was dispatched from the car's roof in less than a minute, the damage was done. By the time the next time check came, Nibali was 90 seconds down on the maglia rosa and continuing to ship time.

Valverde was the best of the rest, finishing 23 seconds off Kruijswijk, with another Gazprom rider, Sergey Firsanov in fourth. Chaves claimed 6th at 40 seconds with Zakarin, Jungels and Majka all in the top ten.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:39
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:30
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:40
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:52
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:09
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:01:17
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:21
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
15Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:25
16David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:30
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
18Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
19David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:52
20Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:55
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:57
22Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:01:59
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:05
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
30Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:18
31Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:02:20
32Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:21
33Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:02:25
34Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:40
35Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:46
37Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:47
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:55
40Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:57
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:59
42Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:02
44Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:04
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:08
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:15
48Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:16
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:17
50Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:18
51Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
53Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:20
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:24
56Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:26
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:03:27
58Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
59Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:31
60Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:32
61Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:33
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
63Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:38
64Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:03:43
65Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:03:44
66Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:45
67Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:49
68Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
69Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:54
70Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:55
71Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
72Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:02
73Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:06
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:07
75Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:09
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:12
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:15
79Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
80Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:19
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:20
83Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:22
84Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:04:28
85Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
86Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:29
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:04:32
89Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:34
90Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
92Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:04:36
93Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
94Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:37
95José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
96Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
97Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:04:38
98Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:39
99Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:04:41
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
101Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:45
102Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:46
103Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:50
105Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:56
106Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
107Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:00
108Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
109Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:05:03
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
111Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
113Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:05
114Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
115Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:08
116Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
117Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
118Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:12
119Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:13
120Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:14
121Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
122Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:17
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:21
124Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
125Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
127Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:05:24
128Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:28
129Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:05:32
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:36
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:40
132Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:41
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:44
136Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
137Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:45
138Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:49
139Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
140Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
141Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:05:50
142Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:05:52
143Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:05:56
144Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
145Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:05:59
146Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
147Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:03
148Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:04
149Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:06:05
150Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
151Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:08
152Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:10
153Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:12
154Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:15
155Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:25
156Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
157Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
158Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:06:33
159Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:37
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
161Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:44
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
163Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:06
164Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:17
165Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:14
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) (Rus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:17
DNSLeigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:07:17

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge5
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 1 - Alpe di Siusi - km 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo35pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo18
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge4
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gazprom-Rusvelo1:28:24
2Movistar Team0:01:29
3Astana Pro Team0:01:40
4Team Katusha0:01:58
5Team Sky0:02:26
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:47
7Lampre - Merida0:03:35
8Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:51
9Orica-GreenEdge0:04:44
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:14
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:22
12Tinkoff Team0:06:08
13Bardiani CSF0:06:27
14Lotto Soudal0:06:36
15Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:07:20
16Dimension Data0:07:22
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:06
18BMC Racing Team0:08:21
19FDJ0:09:12
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:37
21IAM Cycling0:10:15
22Trek-Segafredo0:10:52

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gazprom-Rusvelo68pts
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo35
3Movistar Team28
4Astana Pro Team16
5Team Katusha14
6Orica-GreenEdge12
7Cannondale Pro Cycling8
8Etixx - Quick-Step7
9Tinkoff Team6
10Lampre - Merida5
11Team Sky1
12Lotto Soudal
13Dimension Data
14Bardiani CSF
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Wilier Triestina-Southeast
17FDJ
18Trek-Segafredo
19Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Team Giant-Alpecin
21BMC Racing Team
22IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo60:41:22
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:29
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:04:38
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:40
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:27
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:14
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:07:37
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:55
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:12
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:19
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:31
14Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:03
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:37
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:47
18Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:18:48
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
20Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:02
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:54
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:30:46
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:31
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:34
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:13
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:21
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:41
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:39:30
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:39:40
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:54
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:49:18
32Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:49:38
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:28
34Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:45
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:56:44
36David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:21
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:46
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:01:39
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:02:17
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:08:28
41Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:08:49
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:09:11
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:10:28
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:10:34
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:37
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:11:03
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:15:00
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:17:34
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:18:07
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:18:18
51Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:24:45
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:28:58
53Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:30:05
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:24
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:32:15
56Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:33:58
57Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:53
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:35:15
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:39:13
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:29
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:42:13
62Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:43:21
63Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:46:50
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:47:12
65Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:48:34
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:48:40
67Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1:49:06
68José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:54
69Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:54:03
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:55:29
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:56:44
72Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:00:21
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:03:50
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:04:25
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:04:38
76Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:04:52
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:05:14
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:06:04
79Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:06:13
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:07:04
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:07:13
82Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:34
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:08:20
84David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:10:09
85Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:10:13
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:10:22
87Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:11:12
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:12:46
89Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:14:50
90Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:15:30
91Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:15:39
92Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:16:22
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:16:39
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:16:50
95Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:17:58
96Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:18:37
97Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:19:42
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:19:47
99Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
100Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:20:01
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:20:10
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:21:02
103Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:21:08
104Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:21:52
105Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:22:20
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:23:16
107Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2:24:07
108Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:25:18
109Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:26:12
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:27:22
111Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:27:44
112Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:28:15
113Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:29:43
114Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:30:58
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:31:09
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:32:52
117Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2:33:31
118Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:35:01
119Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:35:41
120Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:35:42
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:37:28
122Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:39:01
123Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:41:16
124Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:43:41
125Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:43:44
126Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:43:52
127Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:05
128Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:45:28
129Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:46:40
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:47:34
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2:47:35
132Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:48:10
133Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:48:31
134Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:50:58
135Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2:51:20
136Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2:51:55
137Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2:52:57
138Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:53:46
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge2:54:45
140Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:55:19
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge2:55:21
142Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:56:16
143Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:56:31
144Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:56:39
145Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:56:47
146Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:57:50
147Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:58:46
148Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data2:58:48
149Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3:03:09
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:03:45
151Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:04:53
152Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:05:13
153Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:03
154Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3:07:11
155Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:07:19
156Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:07:59
157Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:08:39
158Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:09:26
159Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:10:22
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ3:10:48
161Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:16:17
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:25:07
163Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:26:34
164Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:27:45
165Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:29:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo138pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida112
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida84
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team80
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step80
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo58
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step54
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team52
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha50
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
13Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
17Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo39
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha39
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge35
21Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin28
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling23
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team18
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
38Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
40Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
43Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal15
45Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida15
46Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
48Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
55Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
56Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
57Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
58Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
59Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
60Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
61Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
63Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
65Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
68Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
69Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
70Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
71Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
74Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
75Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
76Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
78Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
80Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
81Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2
85Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
86David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
88Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
91Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
94Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling72
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team69
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team61
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky50
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo41
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky39
8Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
11Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo23
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin21
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
16Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
19Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
20David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky12
25Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge10
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
28Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo9
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
30Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
31Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
33Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
34Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
46Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
49Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
50Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
51Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
53Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
54Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step32
4Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal19
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida16
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
12Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
17Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
20Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
27Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
28Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
30Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
35David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
36Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
42Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
45Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
48Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo27pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step22
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida21
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling17
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
14Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky13
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
19Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal12
21David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
23Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
24Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
27Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
30Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
32Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
35Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
36Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge7
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
38Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
45Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
46Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
49Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
51Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
52Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
54Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
55Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
56David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
59Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
62Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
63Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
68Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
69Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
70Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
71Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
72Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
73Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
74Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
76Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step60:48:36
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:34
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:20
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:31
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:49:30
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:32
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:03:20
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:10:53
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:22:51
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:01
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:26:44
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:27:39
13Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:36:07
14Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:39:36
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:46:49
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:53:07
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:57:24
18Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:58:00
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:59:59
20Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:08:16
21Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:08:25
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:12:33
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:12:47
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:13:54
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:18:04
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:21:01
28Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:27:47
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:28:27
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:34:02
31Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:37:51
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:41:17
33Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:46:32
34Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:48:05
35Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:49:33
36Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:50:36
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:00:05
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:01:25
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:03:08
40Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:09:03
41Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:19:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team182:23:30
2Movistar Team0:04:40
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:05
4AG2R La Mondiale0:24:04
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:23
6Team Sky0:43:01
7Tinkoff Team0:52:10
8Team Katusha0:56:28
9Dimension Data1:24:59
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:27:00
11Orica-GreenEdge1:57:24
12BMC Racing Team2:18:09
13Lampre - Merida2:21:59
14Trek-Segafredo2:31:40
15Bardiani CSF2:40:09
16Team Giant-Alpecin2:41:07
17Lotto Soudal2:57:14
18Gazprom-Rusvelo3:19:30
19IAM Cycling4:00:14
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:18:39
21Nippo - Vini Fantini4:40:48
22FDJ7:32:04

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo346pts
2Etixx - Quick-Step320
3Lotto Soudal251
4Movistar Team241
5Lampre - Merida226
6Orica-GreenEdge185
7Team Katusha184
8Team Giant-Alpecin181
9Bardiani CSF175
10Trek-Segafredo153
11BMC Racing Team151
12Astana Pro Team126
13Team Sky122
14Gazprom-Rusvelo117
15IAM Cycling112
16FDJ99
17Tinkoff Team96
18Cannondale Pro Cycling96
19Dimension Data91
20AG2R La Mondiale86
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast56
22Nippo - Vini Fantini42

 

