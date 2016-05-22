Image 1 of 69 Estban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 69 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 69 A bad day for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 69 Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 69 Damiano Cunego in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 69 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) chased by the tifosi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 69 Thumbs up for Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 69 Ian Boswell (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 69 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 69 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) happy with his time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 69 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 69 Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 69 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Image 36 of 69 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 37 of 69 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) Image 38 of 69 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 69 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) Image 40 of 69 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 69 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 69 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took a hugely surprising win in the mountain time trial on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia. He edged out race leader Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) by less than a second with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) resurrecting his Giro with third.

It was a day to forget for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) who lost over two minutes. The Italian was already down on his rivals for the maglia rosa before dropping his chain and changing bikes.

Kruijswijk looked unflappable, unbreakable even, setting the fastest time at the first time check at 4.4km and carrying that momentum onto the stepper sections of the climb. He now leads Chaves by 2:21 as the race heads into the third rest-day. Nibali is at 2:51, while Valverde remains in fourth at 3:29.

Foliforov though caused perhaps the shock of the Giro d’Italia and providing second division Gazprom with their first ever Giro d'Italia stage win. The 24-year-old with little of a back ground in time trial had finished fourth in last year’s Tour de l'Avenir but few had him circled as a rider to watch ahead of the stage.

He soared up the climb, catching several riders on the way and dislodging Ian Boswell (Team Sky) from the hotseat.

There were still dozens of riders to come but the likes of Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) were unable to dislodge the stage leader.

How it unfolded

After yesterday's pivotal stage in the Dolomites the riders were faced with one last challenge before a well-deserved rest-day ahead of the final week.

The 10.8km time trial offered the GC riders the chance to extend or defend with Nibali and Valverde – both dropped on stage 13 – looking to resurrect their prospects.

The course, with its gentle start was a thorough slog, with constant pitches of 8 per cent throughout the climb.

At the first time check Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) set the fastest time at 4.4km, even surpassing even Foliforov. Rafal Majka was 13 seconds down, with Chaves starting slow and 34 seconds off the pace. Valverde was the closest at three seconds before Nibali came through 21 seconds down.

That time seems marginally respectable until Kruijswijk swept through, resplendent in pink, nine seconds up on Zakarin and 30 clear of the shell shocked Italian.

It went from bad to worse for Nibali as the road began to rise. He was 56 seconds down a few seconds later on the climb and although he briefly rallied the mechanical totally disrupted his rhythm.

He tried to fix the problem himself before an Astana mechanic jumped in. They failed to put the chain back in place and Nibali climbed off, casting his Specialized towards a well-placed spectator at the side of the road. Although a new bike was dispatched from the car's roof in less than a minute, the damage was done. By the time the next time check came, Nibali was 90 seconds down on the maglia rosa and continuing to ship time.

Valverde was the best of the rest, finishing 23 seconds off Kruijswijk, with another Gazprom rider, Sergey Firsanov in fourth. Chaves claimed 6th at 40 seconds with Zakarin, Jungels and Majka all in the top ten.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:39 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:30 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:40 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:52 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:09 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:01:17 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:21 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:25 16 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:30 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 18 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 19 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:52 20 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:55 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:57 22 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:01:59 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:05 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 30 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:18 31 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:02:20 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:21 33 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:02:25 34 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:40 35 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:46 37 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:48 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:55 40 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:57 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:59 42 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:02 44 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:04 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:08 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 48 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:16 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:17 50 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:18 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:20 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:24 56 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:26 57 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:03:27 58 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:31 60 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:32 61 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:33 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:38 64 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:03:43 65 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:03:44 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:45 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:49 68 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 69 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:54 70 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:55 71 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 72 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:02 73 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:06 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:07 75 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:09 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:12 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:15 79 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 80 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:19 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:20 83 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:22 84 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:04:28 85 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:29 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:04:32 89 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:34 90 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:35 92 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:04:36 93 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 94 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:37 95 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 97 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:04:38 98 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:39 99 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:04:41 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 101 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:45 102 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:46 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:50 105 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:56 106 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 107 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:00 108 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 109 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:05:03 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 113 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:05 114 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:08 116 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 117 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:12 119 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:13 120 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:14 121 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 122 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:17 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:21 124 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 125 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:05:24 128 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:28 129 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:05:32 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:36 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:40 132 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:41 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 135 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:44 136 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 137 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:45 138 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:49 139 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 141 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:05:50 142 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:05:52 143 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:56 144 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:05:59 146 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 147 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:03 148 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:04 149 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:06:05 150 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 151 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:08 152 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10 153 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:12 154 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:15 155 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:25 156 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 158 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:06:33 159 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:37 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 161 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:44 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:06 164 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:17 165 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:14 DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) (Rus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:17 DNS Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:07:17

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 5 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alpe di Siusi - km 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 4 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:28:24 2 Movistar Team 0:01:29 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 4 Team Katusha 0:01:58 5 Team Sky 0:02:26 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:47 7 Lampre - Merida 0:03:35 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:51 9 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:44 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:14 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:22 12 Tinkoff Team 0:06:08 13 Bardiani CSF 0:06:27 14 Lotto Soudal 0:06:36 15 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:07:20 16 Dimension Data 0:07:22 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:06 18 BMC Racing Team 0:08:21 19 FDJ 0:09:12 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:37 21 IAM Cycling 0:10:15 22 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:52

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 pts 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 3 Movistar Team 28 4 Astana Pro Team 16 5 Team Katusha 14 6 Orica-GreenEdge 12 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 9 Tinkoff Team 6 10 Lampre - Merida 5 11 Team Sky 1 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Dimension Data 14 Bardiani CSF 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 17 FDJ 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 21 BMC Racing Team 22 IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60:41:22 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:29 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:04:38 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:40 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:27 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:14 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:07:37 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:55 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:12 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:19 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:31 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:03 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:37 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:47 18 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:18:48 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:18 20 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:02 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:54 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:30:46 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:31 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:34 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:13 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:21 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:41 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:39:30 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:39:40 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:54 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:49:18 32 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:49:38 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:28 34 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:45 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:56:44 36 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:21 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:46 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:01:39 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:02:17 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:08:28 41 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:08:49 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:09:11 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:10:28 44 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:10:34 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:37 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:11:03 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:15:00 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:17:34 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:18:07 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:18:18 51 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:24:45 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:28:58 53 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:30:05 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:24 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:32:15 56 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:33:58 57 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:53 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:35:15 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:39:13 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:29 61 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:42:13 62 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:43:21 63 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:46:50 64 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:47:12 65 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:48:34 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:48:40 67 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1:49:06 68 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:54 69 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:54:03 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:55:29 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:56:44 72 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:00:21 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:03:50 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:04:25 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:04:38 76 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:04:52 77 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:05:14 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:06:04 79 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:06:13 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:07:04 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:07:13 82 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:34 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:08:20 84 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:10:09 85 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:10:13 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:10:22 87 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:11:12 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:12:46 89 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:14:50 90 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:15:30 91 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:15:39 92 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:16:22 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:16:39 94 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:16:50 95 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:17:58 96 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:18:37 97 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:19:42 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:19:47 99 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 100 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:20:01 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:20:10 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:21:02 103 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:21:08 104 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:21:52 105 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:22:20 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:23:16 107 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2:24:07 108 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:25:18 109 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:26:12 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:27:22 111 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:27:44 112 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:28:15 113 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:29:43 114 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:30:58 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:31:09 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:32:52 117 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:33:31 118 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:35:01 119 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:35:41 120 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:35:42 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:37:28 122 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:39:01 123 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:41:16 124 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:43:41 125 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:44 126 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:43:52 127 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:05 128 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:45:28 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:46:40 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:47:34 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:47:35 132 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:48:10 133 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:48:31 134 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:50:58 135 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:51:20 136 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2:51:55 137 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2:52:57 138 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:53:46 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 2:54:45 140 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:55:19 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 2:55:21 142 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:56:16 143 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:56:31 144 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:56:39 145 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:56:47 146 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:57:50 147 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:58:46 148 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 2:58:48 149 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:03:09 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:03:45 151 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:04:53 152 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:05:13 153 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:03 154 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:07:11 155 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:07:19 156 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:07:59 157 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:08:39 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:09:26 159 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:10:22 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 3:10:48 161 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:16:17 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:25:07 163 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:26:34 164 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:27:45 165 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:29:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 138 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 112 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 52 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 13 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 17 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 35 21 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 18 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 38 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 40 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 43 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 15 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 46 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 48 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 51 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 55 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 56 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 57 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 58 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 59 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 60 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 61 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 63 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 65 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 68 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 69 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 70 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 71 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 74 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 75 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 76 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 78 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 81 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2 85 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 86 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 88 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 91 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 93 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 94 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 72 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 69 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 50 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 41 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 39 8 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 11 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 16 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 19 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 20 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 21 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 12 25 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 10 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 28 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 29 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 30 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 31 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 33 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 34 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 46 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 49 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 50 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 53 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 54 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 4 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 19 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 12 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 17 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 20 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 27 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 28 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 30 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 35 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 36 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 42 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 47 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 48 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 21 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 14 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 19 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 12 21 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 23 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 24 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 27 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 29 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 30 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 32 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 34 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 35 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 36 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 7 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 38 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 45 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 46 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 49 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 51 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 52 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 54 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 55 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 56 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 59 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 62 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 63 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 65 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 68 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 69 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 70 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 71 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 72 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 73 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 74 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 76 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 60:48:36 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:34 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:20 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:31 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:49:30 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:32 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:03:20 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:10:53 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:22:51 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:01 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:26:44 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:27:39 13 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:07 14 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:39:36 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:46:49 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:53:07 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:24 18 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:58:00 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:59:59 20 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:08:16 21 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:08:25 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:12:33 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:12:47 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:13:54 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:18:04 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:21:01 28 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:27:47 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:28:27 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:34:02 31 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:37:51 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:41:17 33 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:46:32 34 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:48:05 35 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:49:33 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:50:36 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:00:05 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:01:25 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:03:08 40 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:09:03 41 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:19:20

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 182:23:30 2 Movistar Team 0:04:40 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:05 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:04 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:23 6 Team Sky 0:43:01 7 Tinkoff Team 0:52:10 8 Team Katusha 0:56:28 9 Dimension Data 1:24:59 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:27:00 11 Orica-GreenEdge 1:57:24 12 BMC Racing Team 2:18:09 13 Lampre - Merida 2:21:59 14 Trek-Segafredo 2:31:40 15 Bardiani CSF 2:40:09 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 2:41:07 17 Lotto Soudal 2:57:14 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:19:30 19 IAM Cycling 4:00:14 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4:18:39 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:40:48 22 FDJ 7:32:04