Giro d'Italia: Kruijswijk extends race lead in uphill time trial to Alpe di Siusi
Foliforov surprises to win stage 15 by fractions of a second from maglia rosa
Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took a hugely surprising win in the mountain time trial on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia. He edged out race leader Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) by less than a second with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) resurrecting his Giro with third.
It was a day to forget for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) who lost over two minutes. The Italian was already down on his rivals for the maglia rosa before dropping his chain and changing bikes.
Kruijswijk looked unflappable, unbreakable even, setting the fastest time at the first time check at 4.4km and carrying that momentum onto the stepper sections of the climb. He now leads Chaves by 2:21 as the race heads into the third rest-day. Nibali is at 2:51, while Valverde remains in fourth at 3:29.
Foliforov though caused perhaps the shock of the Giro d’Italia and providing second division Gazprom with their first ever Giro d'Italia stage win. The 24-year-old with little of a back ground in time trial had finished fourth in last year’s Tour de l'Avenir but few had him circled as a rider to watch ahead of the stage.
He soared up the climb, catching several riders on the way and dislodging Ian Boswell (Team Sky) from the hotseat.
There were still dozens of riders to come but the likes of Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) were unable to dislodge the stage leader.
How it unfolded
After yesterday's pivotal stage in the Dolomites the riders were faced with one last challenge before a well-deserved rest-day ahead of the final week.
The 10.8km time trial offered the GC riders the chance to extend or defend with Nibali and Valverde – both dropped on stage 13 – looking to resurrect their prospects.
The course, with its gentle start was a thorough slog, with constant pitches of 8 per cent throughout the climb.
At the first time check Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha) set the fastest time at 4.4km, even surpassing even Foliforov. Rafal Majka was 13 seconds down, with Chaves starting slow and 34 seconds off the pace. Valverde was the closest at three seconds before Nibali came through 21 seconds down.
That time seems marginally respectable until Kruijswijk swept through, resplendent in pink, nine seconds up on Zakarin and 30 clear of the shell shocked Italian.
It went from bad to worse for Nibali as the road began to rise. He was 56 seconds down a few seconds later on the climb and although he briefly rallied the mechanical totally disrupted his rhythm.
He tried to fix the problem himself before an Astana mechanic jumped in. They failed to put the chain back in place and Nibali climbed off, casting his Specialized towards a well-placed spectator at the side of the road. Although a new bike was dispatched from the car's roof in less than a minute, the damage was done. By the time the next time check came, Nibali was 90 seconds down on the maglia rosa and continuing to ship time.
Valverde was the best of the rest, finishing 23 seconds off Kruijswijk, with another Gazprom rider, Sergey Firsanov in fourth. Chaves claimed 6th at 40 seconds with Zakarin, Jungels and Majka all in the top ten.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:39
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:30
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:09
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:25
|16
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:30
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|18
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|19
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|20
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:55
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|22
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:05
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|30
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|31
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:02:20
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|33
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:25
|34
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|35
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|37
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:55
|40
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:57
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:59
|42
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:02
|44
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:04
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:15
|48
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:16
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:17
|50
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:20
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:24
|56
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:26
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:03:27
|58
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|60
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:32
|61
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:33
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|64
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:03:43
|65
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:03:44
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:45
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:49
|68
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|69
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:54
|70
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:55
|71
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|72
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:02
|73
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:06
|74
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:07
|75
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:09
|76
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:12
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:15
|79
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:19
|81
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:20
|83
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:22
|84
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:28
|85
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:32
|89
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:34
|90
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:36
|93
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|94
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:37
|95
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|97
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:04:38
|98
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:39
|99
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:41
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:45
|102
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:46
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:50
|105
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:56
|106
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|107
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:00
|108
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|109
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:03
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|113
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:05
|114
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:08
|116
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|117
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|119
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:13
|120
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:14
|121
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|122
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:21
|124
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|125
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:05:24
|128
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:28
|129
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:05:32
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:36
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:40
|132
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:41
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:44
|136
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:45
|138
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:49
|139
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|141
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:50
|142
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:05:52
|143
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:56
|144
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:59
|146
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|147
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:03
|148
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:04
|149
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:06:05
|150
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|151
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:08
|152
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:10
|153
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:12
|154
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:15
|155
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:25
|156
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|158
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:33
|159
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:37
|160
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|161
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:44
|162
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:06
|164
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:17
|165
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:14
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) (Rus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:17
|DNS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:07:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|35
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:28:24
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|5
|Team Sky
|0:02:26
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:47
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:35
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:44
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:14
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:22
|12
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:08
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|0:06:27
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:36
|15
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:07:20
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:07:22
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:06
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:21
|19
|FDJ
|0:09:12
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:37
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:15
|22
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|3
|Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|5
|Team Katusha
|14
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|6
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|11
|Team Sky
|1
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60:41:22
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:12
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:38
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:40
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:14
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:07:37
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:55
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:12
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:19
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:31
|14
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:03
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:37
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:47
|18
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:18:48
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|20
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:02
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:54
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:46
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:31
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:34
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:13
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:21
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:41
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:39:30
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:39:40
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:54
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:49:18
|32
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:49:38
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:28
|34
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:45
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:44
|36
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:21
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:46
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:01:39
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:02:17
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:08:28
|41
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:08:49
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:11
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:10:28
|44
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:10:34
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:37
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:11:03
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:15:00
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:34
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:18:07
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:18:18
|51
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:24:45
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:28:58
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:30:05
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:24
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:32:15
|56
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:33:58
|57
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:34:53
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:35:15
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:39:13
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:29
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:42:13
|62
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:21
|63
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:50
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:47:12
|65
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:48:34
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:48:40
|67
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1:49:06
|68
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:54
|69
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:54:03
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:55:29
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:56:44
|72
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:21
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:03:50
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:04:25
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:04:38
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:04:52
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:05:14
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:06:04
|79
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:06:13
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:07:04
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:07:13
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:34
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:08:20
|84
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:10:09
|85
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:13
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:10:22
|87
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:11:12
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:12:46
|89
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:14:50
|90
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:15:30
|91
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:15:39
|92
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:16:22
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:39
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:16:50
|95
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:17:58
|96
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:18:37
|97
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:19:42
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:19:47
|99
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|100
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:20:01
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:10
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:21:02
|103
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:21:08
|104
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:52
|105
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:22:20
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:23:16
|107
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2:24:07
|108
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:25:18
|109
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:26:12
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:27:22
|111
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:27:44
|112
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:28:15
|113
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:29:43
|114
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:30:58
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:31:09
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:52
|117
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:33:31
|118
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:35:01
|119
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:35:41
|120
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:35:42
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:37:28
|122
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2:39:01
|123
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:41:16
|124
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:43:41
|125
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:43:44
|126
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:43:52
|127
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:45:05
|128
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:45:28
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:46:40
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:47:34
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2:47:35
|132
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:48:10
|133
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:48:31
|134
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:50:58
|135
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:51:20
|136
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2:51:55
|137
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2:52:57
|138
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:53:46
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:54:45
|140
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:55:19
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:55:21
|142
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:56:16
|143
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:56:31
|144
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:56:39
|145
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:56:47
|146
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:57:50
|147
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:58:46
|148
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:58:48
|149
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:03:09
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:03:45
|151
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:04:53
|152
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:05:13
|153
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:03
|154
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:07:11
|155
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:07:19
|156
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:07:59
|157
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:08:39
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:09:26
|159
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:10:22
|160
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|3:10:48
|161
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:16:17
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:25:07
|163
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:26:34
|164
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:27:45
|165
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:29:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|112
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|13
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|17
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|21
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|25
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|18
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|38
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|40
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|43
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|15
|45
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|46
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|48
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|50
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|55
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|56
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|57
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|58
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|59
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|60
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|61
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|63
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|68
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|69
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|70
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|71
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|73
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|74
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|75
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|76
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|78
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|80
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|81
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|83
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2
|85
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|86
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|88
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|90
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|91
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|93
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|94
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|72
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|69
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|8
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|9
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|11
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|16
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|19
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|20
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|25
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|28
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|30
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|31
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|33
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|34
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|44
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|46
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|49
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|50
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|51
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|53
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|54
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|4
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|19
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|12
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|17
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|20
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|21
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|27
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|28
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|29
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|30
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|35
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|36
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|42
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|45
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|48
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|14
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|19
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|12
|21
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|23
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|24
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|27
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|29
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|30
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|32
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|35
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|36
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|38
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|45
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|46
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|49
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|51
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|52
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|54
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|55
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|56
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|59
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|62
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|63
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|65
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|68
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|69
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|70
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|71
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|72
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|73
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|74
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|76
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60:48:36
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:20
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:31
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:49:30
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:32
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:03:20
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:10:53
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:22:51
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:01
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:26:44
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:27:39
|13
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:07
|14
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:36
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:46:49
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:53:07
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:57:24
|18
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:58:00
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:59:59
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:08:16
|21
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:08:25
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:12:33
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:12:47
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:13:54
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:18:04
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:21:01
|28
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:27:47
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:28:27
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:34:02
|31
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:37:51
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:41:17
|33
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:46:32
|34
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:48:05
|35
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:49:33
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:36
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:00:05
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:01:25
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:03:08
|40
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:09:03
|41
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:19:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|182:23:30
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:40
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:05
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:04
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:23
|6
|Team Sky
|0:43:01
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:52:10
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:56:28
|9
|Dimension Data
|1:24:59
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:27:00
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:57:24
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|2:18:09
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|2:21:59
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:31:40
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|2:40:09
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:41:07
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|2:57:14
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:19:30
|19
|IAM Cycling
|4:00:14
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:18:39
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:40:48
|22
|FDJ
|7:32:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|346
|pts
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|320
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|251
|4
|Movistar Team
|241
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|226
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|185
|7
|Team Katusha
|184
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|181
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|175
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|153
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|151
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|126
|13
|Team Sky
|122
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|117
|15
|IAM Cycling
|112
|16
|FDJ
|99
|17
|Tinkoff Team
|96
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|19
|Dimension Data
|91
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|56
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
