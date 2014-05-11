Kittel wins another Giro d'Italia stage in Dublin
German tops Swift, Viviani in bunch sprint
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) claimed back-to-back stages in the Giro d'Italia with victory on stage 3 in Dublin. The German had to do it the hard way this time and forced himself into contention after losing contact with his rivals in the last kilometre. However, he proved his mettle, pulling himself onto Ben Swift's wheel before edging out the Team Sky rider on the line. Elia Viviani (Cannondale) finished third.
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his maglia rosa and will lead the race back to Italy. Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) moved into second overall but the Italian still sits eight seconds down on the Australian.
For the second day in a row, the day belonged to Kittel, who picked up his second stage of the race, and on his 26th birthday to boot. He had come from a long way down after slipping back in the bunch in the technical sections that littered the final kilometre of racing in Dublin.
Isolated from his team and with Cannondale muscling their way to the front in the dying stages, it looked as though Kittel had given himself too much to do. Whereas Belfast was given a combination of speed and positioning, Dublin was treated to unadulterated show of force with the German powering onto Swift’s wheel before giving the last ounces of power into coming around the Sky rider. Even with a head start Kittel’s rivals cannot stop him.
"I came here with the goal to win the first stage and after that the pressure is off slightly but today was not easy and it was really close at the finish," Kittel said.
"The road got really narrow with two kilometres to go and we knew that we had to be in front here and we were but I got sandwiched and it was a choice of letting go of Tom [Veeler]'s wheel or probably crashing. This put me out of position slightly and a bit far back but I was never going to give up on the chance to win a stage.
"When I could see the finish line after the final corner I gave it everything and it was really close but I just concentrated on the line and managed to come past everyone.
"It is extra special to win on your birthday and I must thank my teammates for the work they did for me again today. We can have a day of down time now before targeting the next flat stage in Italy."
Swift gave it everything, even telling reporters at the line that he though the win was his. He, like Kittel, was sprinting on the back foot after a mechanical problem in the last 10 kilometres forced him to chase the bunch. Edvald Boasson Hagen, who had crashed earlier in the stage, delivered the Yorkshire man to the line well enough and Viviani, despite Cannondale’s superior leadout on the day, could only manage third.
"Swifty got second place, which was good, and it’s a pity he couldn’t quite hang on for the win," Boasson Hagen said. "As a team, we produced a really good lead out, so everyone’s happy, and I’m sure Swifty will be challenging for victories again soon.”
It was a thrilling finale to what had been a stage best described as pedestrian at times. A block headwind and persistent rain showers didn’t help and when a five man group escaped after six kilometres of racing, the pattern was set.
Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), who had told the press he would attack in a bid to extend his lead in the king of the mountains competition, was the first to attack. He was joined by Yonder Godoy (Androni), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) and the quintet set about establishing a lead as the peloton huddled together in the wet and blustery conditions.
Tjallingii duly mopped up the maximum points on offer over both of the fourth category climbs to ensure that he will take the jersey back to Italy and wear it until the end of stage 5.
The Orica-GreenEdge led peloton were content to see the five man move go clear and only when the gap moved out to six minutes did they muster up the energy to chase.
The peloton looked to have done too much too soon when they reduced to gap to 2:40 with 96km to go.
They duly let the lead drift out to four minutes as the leaders passed through the feedzone, where back in the bunch there were scares for Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli) after both riders were involved in separate falls.
Lampre breathed a sigh of relief when Przemyslaw Niemiec picked himself up after a fall with 32km to go. The Polish rider was quickly back on his feet and riding again, and with 25 kilometres to go the bunch held the break at one minute.
Rubiano was the first to sit up and although there was a token attack from Cecchinel, the bunch was able to ride conservatively over the tricky and at times dangerous roads.
Astana, BMC and QuickStep look to assert a level of calm on the front in a move to protect their overall ambitions but the sprinters were allowed to have their fun, eventually.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:28:43
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|15
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|26
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|35
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|60
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|63
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|67
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|72
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|73
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|74
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|76
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|78
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|91
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|98
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|99
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|107
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|108
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|110
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|115
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|116
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|126
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|127
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|129
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|130
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|133
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|135
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|137
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|139
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|141
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|145
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|146
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|147
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|148
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|149
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|152
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|158
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|160
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|161
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|162
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|163
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|164
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|166
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|168
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|169
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|170
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|171
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|172
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|173
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|174
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|175
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|176
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|177
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|178
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:50
|179
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|180
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|181
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:15
|182
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:43
|183
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:32
|184
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:34
|185
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|186
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|187
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:17
|188
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:22
|189
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|190
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:49
|191
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:38
|192
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|193
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:39
|194
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|195
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|196
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|40
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|22
|8
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|18
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|11
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|12
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|17
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|7
|19
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|20
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|25
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|4
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|13:26:09
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:11
|4
|Colombia
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Bardiani-CSF
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|9
|Neri Sottoli
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|21
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10:06:37
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:14
|5
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|18
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|33
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|37
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|47
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|48
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:01
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|53
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|55
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|56
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|57
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:10
|65
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|68
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|69
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:14
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|80
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|81
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|82
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|84
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|85
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:21
|86
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|87
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|88
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|89
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|90
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|91
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|92
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|93
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|94
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|95
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|96
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:29
|100
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:30
|101
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:32
|102
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|106
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|107
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|112
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|113
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|114
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|115
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|116
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|117
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|119
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|120
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|121
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|125
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|126
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|127
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|128
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:02
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|133
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|137
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:07
|138
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:10
|139
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:23
|140
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|141
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:28
|142
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:29
|143
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:31
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:36
|145
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|146
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:57
|147
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:06
|149
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:03:07
|150
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|151
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|153
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:33
|154
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:35
|155
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:40
|156
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|157
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|158
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|159
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:52
|160
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:55
|161
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|162
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|163
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:14
|164
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|165
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:15
|166
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:20
|167
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:26
|168
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|169
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:30
|170
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:32
|171
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:37
|172
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|173
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:51
|174
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|175
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:05:06
|176
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:12
|177
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|178
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:22
|179
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:29
|180
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|181
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:35
|182
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:42
|183
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|184
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:51
|185
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:11
|186
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|187
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:33
|188
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:48
|189
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:45
|190
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:42
|191
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|192
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|193
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:42
|194
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:20
|195
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:34
|196
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:23:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|69
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|8
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|28
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|24
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|23
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|14
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|22
|15
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|16
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|17
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|13
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|20
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|22
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|9
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|24
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|26
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|27
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|28
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|5
|29
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|32
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|35
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10:06:37
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:14
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|17
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|19
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|20
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:10
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:15
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:21
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|30
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|33
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|34
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|36
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:32
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|38
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|40
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:48
|41
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:51
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:56
|43
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|45
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:40
|46
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:20
|47
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|48
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:42
|49
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:11
|51
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:48
|52
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|54
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:34
|55
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:23:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|3
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|9
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|29:30:44
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:32
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:49
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|9
|Neri Sottoli
|0:01:01
|10
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:04
|11
|Cannondale
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|13
|Colombia
|0:01:20
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:25
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:29
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:37
