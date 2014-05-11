Trending

Kittel wins another Giro d'Italia stage in Dublin

German tops Swift, Viviani in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the first sprinters jersey of 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 95

Go Giro Go!

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 95

Angelo Tulik (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 95

Thomas De Ghent (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 95

Gert Dockx doesn't seem to mind the cold and rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 95

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is well placed in the gc

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 95

A helping hand for katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 95

Michael Matthews' pink Scott for stage three

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 95

Ireland says 'Ciao Giro'

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 95

A plethora of riders signing on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 95

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) signs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 95

Joaquim Rodríguez at the start giving high fives

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 95

A little bit of colour against the dark skies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoying his stint in pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 95

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 95

A young Irish fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 95

What the GC men will be hoping is all theirs on June 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 95

Michael Matthews has able to show off the pink jersey today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 95

A ninja? no, its Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 95

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 95

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) in blue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 95

Dublin embraces pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 95

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) at the startline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 95

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) in blue and green

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 95

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was close to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 95

Ben Swift (Team Sky) with reporters after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) holds onto the maglia bianca

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 95

Borut Bozic (Astana) holds his head wondering where those other two wheels came from

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 95

Nicola Boem deciding which new front wheel to take after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 95

Belkin duo Jetse Bol and Wilco Kelderman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 95

Orica-GreenEdge's Cam Meyer hit the ground hard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 95

Eddy Boasson Hagen feeling sore after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 95

1987 Giro d'Italia winner Stephen Roche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 95

Vladimir Gusev drops back to the Katusha team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 95

Stephen Roche is still a fan favourite

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 95

Just one of the many pink animals seen in Ireland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 95

Despite the terrible weather, the resiliant Irish crowds came out in force

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 95

The peloton on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 95

Ben Swift (Team Sky) lunges for the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 95

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 95

Kittel just barely managed to get to the line first

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 95

Michael Matthews in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 95

It was cold and wet enough for this Europcar to cover up fully

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets another day in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates stage 3 in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) still in the race lead in the Giro d'Italia after stage 3

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 95

Matthews rolls in to keep the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) pops the cork after his second Giro stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 95

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was so close to the stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) speeds past to take the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sneaks to the line to steal the victory from Swift

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the points jersey at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) sets on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in pink for another day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained the maglia rosa for another day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) beat Swift and Viviani to the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 95

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 95

The bunch sprint opens up for stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 95

The bunch sprint opens up for stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium for a second straight day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 95

Ben Swift looks favourite to take stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) winner of stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 95

Ben Swift (Team Sky) has a clear line of site to the line, but watch out on the right...

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 95

The peloton ride through the rain on stage 3 of the Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 3 in Dublin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) had to come from behind to win stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) edges out Swift and Viviani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 95

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 95

The Giro d'Italia 2014 in Ireland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 95

The five man break on stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 95

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia) powers the break along

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 95

Davide Villella (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 95

Jay McCarty (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 95

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia) powers the break along

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 95

Michael Matthews signs on for his first day in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 95

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) has been in demand in Ireland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 95

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) has his hand in plaster after a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 95

Ireland welcomes the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 95

Fans were out in great numbers despite foul weather

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 95

Cadel Evans (BMC) at the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 95

Giro d'Italia leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 95

The motorcycle marshalls lined up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 95

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 95

Mountains classification leader Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 95

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) rides up for his first day in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 95

Ireland shares some flag space with Italy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 95

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 95

The fans watch the Giro d'Italia roll out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 95

Damiano Cunego: "Yeah, I have one of those at home".

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 95

Davide Appollonio (AG2R-La Mondiale) stretches it out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) claimed back-to-back stages in the Giro d'Italia with victory on stage 3 in Dublin. The German had to do it the hard way this time and forced himself into contention after losing contact with his rivals in the last kilometre. However, he proved his mettle, pulling himself onto Ben Swift's wheel before edging out the Team Sky rider on the line. Elia Viviani (Cannondale) finished third.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his maglia rosa and will lead the race back to Italy. Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) moved into second overall but the Italian still sits eight seconds down on the Australian.

For the second day in a row, the day belonged to Kittel, who picked up his second stage of the race, and on his 26th birthday to boot. He had come from a long way down after slipping back in the bunch in the technical sections that littered the final kilometre of racing in Dublin.

Isolated from his team and with Cannondale muscling their way to the front in the dying stages, it looked as though Kittel had given himself too much to do. Whereas Belfast was given a combination of speed and positioning, Dublin was treated to unadulterated show of force with the German powering onto Swift’s wheel before giving the last ounces of power into coming around the Sky rider. Even with a head start Kittel’s rivals cannot stop him.

"I came here with the goal to win the first stage and after that the pressure is off slightly but today was not easy and it was really close at the finish," Kittel said.

"The road got really narrow with two kilometres to go and we knew that we had to be in front here and we were but I got sandwiched and it was a choice of letting go of Tom [Veeler]'s wheel or probably crashing. This put me out of position slightly and a bit far back but I was never going to give up on the chance to win a stage.

"When I could see the finish line after the final corner I gave it everything and it was really close but I just concentrated on the line and managed to come past everyone.

"It is extra special to win on your birthday and I must thank my teammates for the work they did for me again today. We can have a day of down time now before targeting the next flat stage in Italy."

Swift gave it everything, even telling reporters at the line that he though the win was his. He, like Kittel, was sprinting on the back foot after a mechanical problem in the last 10 kilometres forced him to chase the bunch. Edvald Boasson Hagen, who had crashed earlier in the stage, delivered the Yorkshire man to the line well enough and Viviani, despite Cannondale’s superior leadout on the day, could only manage third.

"Swifty got second place, which was good, and it’s a pity he couldn’t quite hang on for the win," Boasson Hagen said. "As a team, we produced a really good lead out, so everyone’s happy, and I’m sure Swifty will be challenging for victories again soon.”

It was a thrilling finale to what had been a stage best described as pedestrian at times. A block headwind and persistent rain showers didn’t help and when a five man group escaped after six kilometres of racing, the pattern was set.

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), who had told the press he would attack in a bid to extend his lead in the king of the mountains competition, was the first to attack. He was joined by Yonder Godoy (Androni), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) and the quintet set about establishing a lead as the peloton huddled together in the wet and blustery conditions.

Tjallingii duly mopped up the maximum points on offer over both of the fourth category climbs to ensure that he will take the jersey back to Italy and wear it until the end of stage 5.

The Orica-GreenEdge led peloton were content to see the five man move go clear and only when the gap moved out to six minutes did they muster up the energy to chase.

The peloton looked to have done too much too soon when they reduced to gap to 2:40 with 96km to go.

They duly let the lead drift out to four minutes as the leaders passed through the feedzone, where back in the bunch there were scares for Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli) after both riders were involved in separate falls.

Lampre breathed a sigh of relief when Przemyslaw Niemiec picked himself up after a fall with 32km to go. The Polish rider was quickly back on his feet and riding again, and with 25 kilometres to go the bunch held the break at one minute.

Rubiano was the first to sit up and although there was a token attack from Cecchinel, the bunch was able to ride conservatively over the tricky and at times dangerous roads.

Astana, BMC and QuickStep look to assert a level of calm on the front in a move to protect their overall ambitions but the sprinters were allowed to have their fun, eventually.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:28:43
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
14Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
15Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
26Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
28Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
30Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
35Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
43Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
46Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
60Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
61Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
62Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
63André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
65Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
68Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
69Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
70Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
73Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
74Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
76Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
78Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
82Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
85Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
91Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
97Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
98Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
99Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
100Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
107Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
108Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
109Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
110Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
112Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
114Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
115Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
117Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
118Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
122Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
124Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
126Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
127Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
128Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
129Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
130Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
133Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
134Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
135Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
137Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
138Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
139Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
140Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
141David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
143Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
145Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
146Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
147Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
148Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
149Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
150Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
151Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
152Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
153Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
154Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
155Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
158Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
159Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
160Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
162Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
163Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
164Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
165José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
166Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
167Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
168Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
169Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
170Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
171Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
172Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
173Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
174Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
175Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
176Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
177Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
178Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:50
179Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
180Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:01:03
181Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:15
182Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:43
183Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:32
184Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:34
185Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
186Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
187Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:17
188Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:22
189Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
190Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:49
191Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:38
192Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
193Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:39
194Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
195Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
196Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano50pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky43
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale40
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida24
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky22
8Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
9Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia18
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing16
11Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp14
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo12
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
17Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF7
19Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
20Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
23Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
25Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Markethill Summit - Km 32,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
3Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
4Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing13:26:09
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky0:00:11
4Colombia
5Orica GreenEdge
6Team Europcar
7Bardiani-CSF
8Lotto Belisol
9Neri Sottoli
10Team Giant-Shimano
11Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
12Cannondale
13Tinkoff-Saxo
14Androni Giocattoli
15Lampre-Merida
16BMC Racing Team
17FDJ.fr
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Garmin Sharp
20Movistar Team0:00:33
21Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Team Katusha

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge10:06:37
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:14
5Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
6Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
17Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
18Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:00:35
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
33Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
37Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
39Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
40Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
41Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
47Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
48Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:01
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
53Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
56Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
57Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
59Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:09
60Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
62Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:10
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
68Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
69Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
71Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
73Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:14
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
78Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
79Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
80Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
81Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
82Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
84Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
85Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:21
86Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
87Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
88Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
89Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
90Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
91Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
92Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:23
93Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
94Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
95Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
96Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:29
100Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:30
101Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
106Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
107Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
109Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
110Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
111Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
112Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
113Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
114José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
115Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
116Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:47
117Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
119Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
120Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
121Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:49
125Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:51
126Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
127Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:56
128Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
129Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:02
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
132Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
133Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
134Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
135Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
136Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
137Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:07
138Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:02:10
139Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:23
140Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:27
141Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:28
142Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:29
143Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:31
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:36
145Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
147Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:06
149Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:03:07
150Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:19
151Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
153Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:03:33
154Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:03:35
155Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:03:40
156Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
157Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
158Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
159Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:52
160Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:55
161Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
162Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:10
163Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:14
164Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
165Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:15
166Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:20
167Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:26
168Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
169Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:30
170Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:32
171Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:37
172David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
173Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:04:51
174Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:59
175Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:05:06
176Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:12
177Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
178Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:22
179Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:29
180Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
181Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:35
182Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:42
183Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:05:46
184Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:51
185André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:06:11
186Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
187Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:33
188Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:48
189Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:45
190Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:42
191Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
192Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:42
193Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:42
194Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:20
195Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:34
196Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:23:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano100pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky69
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale68
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr65
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida56
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing50
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale44
8Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp28
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky24
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge23
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
14Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia22
15Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
16Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
17Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF13
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
20Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
22Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia9
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
24Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia8
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
26Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
27Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
28Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky5
29Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
32Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
35Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
37Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
3Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
7Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge10:06:37
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:14
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
7Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
17Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
19Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
20Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:09
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:10
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:15
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:21
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
30Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:23
34Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
36Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:32
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
38Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
39Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
40Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:48
41Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:51
42Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:56
43Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:27
44Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
45Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:03:40
46Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:20
47Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:59
48Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:42
49Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:05:46
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:06:11
51Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:48
52Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:39
53Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:42
54Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:34
55Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:23:23

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
3Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
9Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano8pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge29:30:44
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
3BMC Racing Team0:00:21
4Astana Pro Team0:00:30
5Team Sky0:00:32
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:49
8Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
9Neri Sottoli0:01:01
10Bardiani-CSF0:01:04
11Cannondale
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
13Colombia0:01:20
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Movistar Team
16Androni Giocattoli0:01:25
17FDJ.fr0:01:29
18Lampre-Merida0:01:31
19Lotto Belisol0:01:34
20Team Europcar0:01:48
21Team Katusha0:01:58
22Garmin Sharp0:03:37

 

