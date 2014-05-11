Image 1 of 95 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the first sprinters jersey of 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 95 Go Giro Go! Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) claimed back-to-back stages in the Giro d'Italia with victory on stage 3 in Dublin. The German had to do it the hard way this time and forced himself into contention after losing contact with his rivals in the last kilometre. However, he proved his mettle, pulling himself onto Ben Swift's wheel before edging out the Team Sky rider on the line. Elia Viviani (Cannondale) finished third.

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his maglia rosa and will lead the race back to Italy. Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) moved into second overall but the Italian still sits eight seconds down on the Australian.

For the second day in a row, the day belonged to Kittel, who picked up his second stage of the race, and on his 26th birthday to boot. He had come from a long way down after slipping back in the bunch in the technical sections that littered the final kilometre of racing in Dublin.

Isolated from his team and with Cannondale muscling their way to the front in the dying stages, it looked as though Kittel had given himself too much to do. Whereas Belfast was given a combination of speed and positioning, Dublin was treated to unadulterated show of force with the German powering onto Swift’s wheel before giving the last ounces of power into coming around the Sky rider. Even with a head start Kittel’s rivals cannot stop him.

"I came here with the goal to win the first stage and after that the pressure is off slightly but today was not easy and it was really close at the finish," Kittel said.

"The road got really narrow with two kilometres to go and we knew that we had to be in front here and we were but I got sandwiched and it was a choice of letting go of Tom [Veeler]'s wheel or probably crashing. This put me out of position slightly and a bit far back but I was never going to give up on the chance to win a stage.

"When I could see the finish line after the final corner I gave it everything and it was really close but I just concentrated on the line and managed to come past everyone.

"It is extra special to win on your birthday and I must thank my teammates for the work they did for me again today. We can have a day of down time now before targeting the next flat stage in Italy."

Swift gave it everything, even telling reporters at the line that he though the win was his. He, like Kittel, was sprinting on the back foot after a mechanical problem in the last 10 kilometres forced him to chase the bunch. Edvald Boasson Hagen, who had crashed earlier in the stage, delivered the Yorkshire man to the line well enough and Viviani, despite Cannondale’s superior leadout on the day, could only manage third.

"Swifty got second place, which was good, and it’s a pity he couldn’t quite hang on for the win," Boasson Hagen said. "As a team, we produced a really good lead out, so everyone’s happy, and I’m sure Swifty will be challenging for victories again soon.”

It was a thrilling finale to what had been a stage best described as pedestrian at times. A block headwind and persistent rain showers didn’t help and when a five man group escaped after six kilometres of racing, the pattern was set.

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), who had told the press he would attack in a bid to extend his lead in the king of the mountains competition, was the first to attack. He was joined by Yonder Godoy (Androni), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Colombia), Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) and the quintet set about establishing a lead as the peloton huddled together in the wet and blustery conditions.

Tjallingii duly mopped up the maximum points on offer over both of the fourth category climbs to ensure that he will take the jersey back to Italy and wear it until the end of stage 5.

The Orica-GreenEdge led peloton were content to see the five man move go clear and only when the gap moved out to six minutes did they muster up the energy to chase.

The peloton looked to have done too much too soon when they reduced to gap to 2:40 with 96km to go.

They duly let the lead drift out to four minutes as the leaders passed through the feedzone, where back in the bunch there were scares for Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli) after both riders were involved in separate falls.

Lampre breathed a sigh of relief when Przemyslaw Niemiec picked himself up after a fall with 32km to go. The Polish rider was quickly back on his feet and riding again, and with 25 kilometres to go the bunch held the break at one minute.

Rubiano was the first to sit up and although there was a token attack from Cecchinel, the bunch was able to ride conservatively over the tricky and at times dangerous roads.

Astana, BMC and QuickStep look to assert a level of calm on the front in a move to protect their overall ambitions but the sprinters were allowed to have their fun, eventually.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:28:43 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 15 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 26 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 30 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 35 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 46 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 53 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 60 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 61 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 63 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 69 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 70 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 73 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 74 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 76 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 78 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 82 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 85 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 91 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 97 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 98 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 99 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 107 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 108 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 109 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 110 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 115 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 117 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 126 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 127 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 128 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 129 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 130 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 133 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 135 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 137 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 138 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 139 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 140 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 141 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 143 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 145 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 146 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 147 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 148 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 149 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 151 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 152 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 153 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 154 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 155 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 158 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 159 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 160 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 162 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 163 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 164 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 165 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 166 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 168 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 169 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 170 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 171 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 172 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 173 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 174 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:00:33 175 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 176 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 177 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 178 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:50 179 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 180 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:01:03 181 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:15 182 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:43 183 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:32 184 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:34 185 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 186 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 187 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:17 188 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:22 189 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 190 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:49 191 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:38 192 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 193 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:39 194 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 195 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 196 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 50 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 43 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 40 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 22 8 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 9 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 18 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 16 11 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 14 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 12 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 17 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 19 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 20 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 23 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 25 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Markethill Summit - Km 32,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 4 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 13:26:09 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Team Sky 0:00:11 4 Colombia 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Team Europcar 7 Bardiani-CSF 8 Lotto Belisol 9 Neri Sottoli 10 Team Giant-Shimano 11 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 12 Cannondale 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Androni Giocattoli 15 Lampre-Merida 16 BMC Racing Team 17 FDJ.fr 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Garmin Sharp 20 Movistar Team 0:00:33 21 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Team Katusha

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10:06:37 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:14 5 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 18 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:35 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 33 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 37 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 47 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 48 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 50 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 53 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 55 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 56 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 57 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 59 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:09 60 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:10 65 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 68 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 69 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:14 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 78 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 79 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 80 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 81 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 82 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 83 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 84 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 85 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:21 86 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 87 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 88 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 89 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 90 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 91 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 92 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 93 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 94 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 95 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 96 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:29 100 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:30 101 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:32 102 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 106 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 107 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 109 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 110 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 111 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 112 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 113 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 114 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 116 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:47 117 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 119 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 120 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 121 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:49 125 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:51 126 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 127 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:56 128 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 129 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:02 130 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 132 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 133 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 137 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:07 138 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:02:10 139 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:23 140 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:27 141 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:28 142 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:29 143 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:31 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:36 145 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 147 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:06 149 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:03:07 150 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:19 151 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 153 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:03:33 154 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:03:35 155 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:03:40 156 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 157 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 158 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 159 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:52 160 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:55 161 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 162 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:10 163 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:14 164 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 165 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:15 166 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:20 167 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:26 168 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 169 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:30 170 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:32 171 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:37 172 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 173 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:04:51 174 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:59 175 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:05:06 176 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:12 177 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 178 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:22 179 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:29 180 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 181 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:35 182 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:42 183 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 184 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:51 185 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:06:11 186 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 187 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:33 188 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:48 189 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:45 190 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:42 191 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 192 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:42 193 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:42 194 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:20 195 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:34 196 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:23:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 100 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 69 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 68 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 50 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 8 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 28 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 24 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 23 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 14 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 22 15 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 16 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 17 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 13 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 20 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 22 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 9 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 24 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 8 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 26 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 27 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 28 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 5 29 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 32 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 35 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 37 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 3 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10:06:37 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:14 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 4 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 6 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 7 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 17 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 19 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 20 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 22 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:09 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:10 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:15 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:21 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 33 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 34 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 36 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:32 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 39 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 40 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:48 41 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:51 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:56 43 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:27 44 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 45 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:03:40 46 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:20 47 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:59 48 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:42 49 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:06:11 51 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:48 52 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:39 53 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:42 54 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:34 55 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:23:23

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 3 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 6 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 9 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1