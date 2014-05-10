Trending

Kittel wins Giro d'Italia stage 2 in Belfast

Matthews takes over maglia rosa from Tuft

Image 1 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) also moved into the lead of the maglia bianco

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) also moved into the lead of the maglia bianco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 101

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) pinning his race number on

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) pinning his race number on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 101

Samy Sanchez with some new gold highlights on his BMC kit in recognition of his 2008 Olympic gold medal

Samy Sanchez with some new gold highlights on his BMC kit in recognition of his 2008 Olympic gold medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 101

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) on his pink bike for stage 2

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) on his pink bike for stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 101

Svein Tuft enjoys a brief moment in the pink jersey before the skies opened up

Svein Tuft enjoys a brief moment in the pink jersey before the skies opened up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 101

Svein Tuft didn't have long to enjoy his pink jersey before the rain cam down

Svein Tuft didn't have long to enjoy his pink jersey before the rain cam down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 101

Svein Tuft at the sign on

Svein Tuft at the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 101

Orica-GreenEdge with the maglia bianco, Italian tri-colour and the maglia rosa

Orica-GreenEdge with the maglia bianco, Italian tri-colour and the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 101

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC) all rugged up

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Sammy Sanchez (BMC) all rugged up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 101

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 101

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 101

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) at least had a pink helmet to show off

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) at least had a pink helmet to show off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 101

A pink kangaroo in the Orica-GreenEdge bus

A pink kangaroo in the Orica-GreenEdge bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 101

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) in the mountains jersey

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 101

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the first sprinters jersey of 2014

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in the first sprinters jersey of 2014
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 101

Maarten Tjalingii (Belkin) was the last rider left of the day's four-man breakaway

Maarten Tjalingii (Belkin) was the last rider left of the day's four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates in the pink jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was excited to be on the podium in pink

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was excited to be on the podium in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) quite pleased to be wearing the pink jersey

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) quite pleased to be wearing the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 101

A bitter rain fell on the Giro d'Italia in Northern Ireland

A bitter rain fell on the Giro d'Italia in Northern Ireland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 101

It was a scenic stage, but the riders only saw water falling from the sky

It was a scenic stage, but the riders only saw water falling from the sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 101

A local fisherman celebrates the Giro's passage

A local fisherman celebrates the Giro's passage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 101

The local fauna were decked out in pink for the Giro

The local fauna were decked out in pink for the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 101

Race leader Svein Tuft covered up the maglia rosa with a rain jacket, but a pink bike, helmet and glasses gave him away

Race leader Svein Tuft covered up the maglia rosa with a rain jacket, but a pink bike, helmet and glasses gave him away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 101

The dark clouds loom large over the breakaway

The dark clouds loom large over the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 101

Pink rain gear for the Giro

Pink rain gear for the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 101

The peloton passes along the North Sea

The peloton passes along the North Sea
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 101

Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol) leads the stage 2 breakaway

Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol) leads the stage 2 breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 101

Svein Tuft's race bike for stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Svein Tuft's race bike for stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the line

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 101

New race leader Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) greets the crowd in Belfast

New race leader Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) greets the crowd in Belfast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) in pink

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) now leads the Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) now leads the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 101

The sprint finish on stage 2

The sprint finish on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 101

Sander Armee tries to hold off the peloton

Sander Armee tries to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his win in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his win in Belfast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in Belfast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 101

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 101

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) moves into the race lead

Michael Matthews (Orica - GreenEDGE) moves into the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 101

The weather makes it mark on the Giro d'Italia

The weather makes it mark on the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 101

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 101

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 101

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 101

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 101

Team BMC Racing at the start

Team BMC Racing at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 101

Cadel Evans waves to the crowd at the start of stage 2

Cadel Evans waves to the crowd at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 101

Crashes on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Crashes on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 101

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 101

Marcel Kittel is an expert in podium celebrations

Marcel Kittel is an expert in podium celebrations
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) with his teammates at the finish

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) with his teammates at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 101

Rolling countryside throughout stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Rolling countryside throughout stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 101

The peloton roll out on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton roll out on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 101

The Irish coastline provided a dramatic backdrop for stage 2

The Irish coastline provided a dramatic backdrop for stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 101

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 101

The peloton were forced to contend with wet conditions

The peloton were forced to contend with wet conditions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 101

Michele Scarponi and Jani Brajkovic ride together

Michele Scarponi and Jani Brajkovic ride together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 101

Sander Armee leads the day's main break

Sander Armee leads the day's main break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 101

Belfast plays host to the Giro d'Italia in 2014

Belfast plays host to the Giro d'Italia in 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 101

The peloton pass by on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton pass by on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) has now won stages in all three Grand Tours

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) has now won stages in all three Grand Tours
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) winner of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) winner of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia in Belfast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 101

Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls in

Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls in
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the sprint in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the sprint in Belfast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 101

Michael Matthews gets the maglia rosa on stage 2

Michael Matthews gets the maglia rosa on stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 101

Orica GreenEdge's Michael Matthews took the race lead

Orica GreenEdge's Michael Matthews took the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 2 in Belfast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 101

The four man break held a six minute lead at one point

The four man break held a six minute lead at one point
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) was too good for the opposition in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) was too good for the opposition in Belfast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 101

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) at the finish in Belfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) at the finish in Belfast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 101

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) crashed on stage 2

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) crashed on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 101

Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia travelled along the coast

Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia travelled along the coast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 101

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the ground after a crash

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the ground after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 101

The fans for wild for the Giro d'Italia in Ireland

The fans for wild for the Giro d'Italia in Ireland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 101

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 101

Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 101

The start of stage 2

The start of stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 101

The breakaway Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Colombia), Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol), and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli)

The breakaway Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Colombia), Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol), and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 101

The peloton endured a cold, soaking rain in Northern Ireland

The peloton endured a cold, soaking rain in Northern Ireland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 101

It may have been foul weather in Northern Ireland, but the scenery was spectacular

It may have been foul weather in Northern Ireland, but the scenery was spectacular
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 101

The leader's jersey displayed at the start in Belfast

The leader's jersey displayed at the start in Belfast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 101

The second Giro d'Italia stage in Northern Ireland

The second Giro d'Italia stage in Northern Ireland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 101

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) bundled up against the elements in Belfast

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) bundled up against the elements in Belfast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 101

Best young rider Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Best young rider Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 96 of 101

Japanese champion Yukira Arashiro

Japanese champion Yukira Arashiro
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 101

The BMC team at the start of stage 2

The BMC team at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 101

Race leader Svein Tuft heads out

Race leader Svein Tuft heads out
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 101

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) and race leader Svein Tuft

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) and race leader Svein Tuft
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 101

The Giro d'Italia trophy

The Giro d'Italia trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 101

The Giro d'Italia peloton takes in the Northern Ireland coast

The Giro d'Italia peloton takes in the Northern Ireland coast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Talked up as the outstanding favourite for the opening road stage of the Giro d’Italia in Belfast, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) fully lived up to that status. Coming out of a tight left-hand turn with 300 metres to go, FDJ.fr’s Nacer Bouhanni was the first to open up his sprint, but once Kittel got his gear spinning he bulleted past the Frenchman to win by three bike-lengths.

Related Articles

Kittel claims first Giro d'Italia stage win of career

Bouhanni held on to finish second, ahead of a quartet of Italian sprinters, who were led in by Trek Factory Racing’s Giacomo Nizzolo.

Eighth place for Michael Matthews was enough to move him into the maglia rosa at the expense of teammate Svein Tuft. Matthews only needed to finish ahead of Tuft on the day to take the lead, but a split in the bunch behind the sprinters moved the Australian sprinter three seconds clear of his Orica-GreenEdge teammates following their success in yesterday’s team time trial.

Kittel’s victory means that the German has now taken stage wins in each of the Grand Tours. Although very impressive in the end, he acknowledged that the wet conditions had made the sprint tough, especially on that last corner.

"It was not so easy today to stay in front with the team, I lost them a few times," admitted Kittel. "I managed to get up to the front just after the last corner. It was a very hard day with all the rain. The boys did an amazing job, and especially Tom Stamsnijder, to get the group back. I’m very proud to have won the stage."

The people of Northern Ireland can be proud too. Despite the rain, they once again turned out in their tens of thousands, lining the route three and four deep in every town and village, and turning out in huge numbers at the start and finish in Belfast.

After a flurry of attacks soon after the start, Belkin’s Maarten Tjallingii was the first rider to get a decent gap on the bunch. The Dutch veteran was quickly joined by Team Colombia’s Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor, Lotto-Belisol’s Sander Armee and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo).

As GreenEdge set a steady pace on the front of the peloton, this quartet opened up a lead of six-and-a-half minutes by the time they went through Ballymena, with 44km covered. The bunch then held the break’s advantage at between five and six minutes until well into the second half of the 219km stage.

The presence of two fourth-category climbs guaranteed one of the leading quartet a trip up onto the podium as the first leader of the mountains competition, and that honour went to Tjallingii. He bested his rivals on both occasions, making him the first Dutch rider to wear the Giro’s mountains jersey since 2005.

By the time the Belkin man led over the second KoM with 24km remaining, the break’s advantage was little more than a minute. But it wasn’t until the bunch was in the final 10km that it began to chase hard, with Cannondale setting the pace in order to keep team leader Ivan Basso out of trouble. BMC Racing were up there too, looking after Cadel Evans.

With 8km remaining, by which point he’d been at the front for more than 200km, Tjallingii accelerated away from Fedi and Armee, Romero having dropped off their pace moments before. With his advantage just 30 seconds, Tjallingii was never likely to hold off the peloton, but he put up a great fight, finally yielding with 3.5km to the finish.

No one team really had control during the closing moments. Trek, Sky, Orica, Giant-Shimano and FDJ all steamed through to set the pace as the finish neared, knowing that it was crucial to get their sprinter into a good position going into that final corner.

FDJ and Giant managed this better than anyone, Bouhanni zipping past Kittel’s lead-out man as the sprint was launched, only to see the powerful German rocket by on his left. Kittel will be looking for a repeat when stage three finishes in Dublin tomorrow.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:13:12
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
15Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
17Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
24Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
38Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
44Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
49Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
51Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
53Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
54Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
64Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
67Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
69Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
70Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
71Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
73Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
78Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
79Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
83Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
88David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
90Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
100Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
101Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
102Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
104Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
106Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
109Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
111Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
113Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
114Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
116Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
117Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
120Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
122Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
123Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
126Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
127Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
130Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
131Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
133Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
137Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
138Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
141Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
142Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
143Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
145Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
146Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
147Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
148Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
149Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
150Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
151Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
152Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
153Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
154Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
155Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
158Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
160Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
161Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
163Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
164José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
165Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
166Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
167Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
168Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
169Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
170Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
171Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
172Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
173Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
174Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
175Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
176Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
177Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
178Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
179Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
180Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
181Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
182Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
183Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
184Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:00:42
185Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
186Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:00:58
187Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
188Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
189Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:19
190Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:33
191Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:57
192Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
193Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:10
194Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
195Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:42
196Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano50pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr40
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing34
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale28
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky26
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge18
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp14
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
14Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
16Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia9
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia7
19Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
20Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
21Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia4
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky4
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
26Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
28Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Cushendall Road - Km 126,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
3Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
9Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr5
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
9Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia15:39:39
2Team Sky
3Bardiani CSF
4Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
6Team Giant - Shimano
7Lotto Belisol
8Team Europcar
9Orica Greenedge
10Lampre - Merida
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
12AG2R La Mondiale
13FDJ.Fr
14Neri Sottoli
15Cannondale
16Garmin Sharp
17Astana Pro Team0:00:06
18Movistar Team
19Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
20Tinkoff Saxo
21BMC Racing Team
22Team Katusha

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Shimano25pts
2FDJ.Fr20
3Trek Factory Racing18
4Cannondale17
5Lampre - Merida17
6Neri Sottoli17
7Team Sky16
8Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
10Orica Greenedge13
11Lotto Belisol13
12Colombia13
13AG2R La Mondiale12
14Garmin Sharp11
15Bardiani CSF9
16Team Europcar5
17Tinkoff Saxo
18Astana Pro Team
19Movistar Team
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
21BMC Racing Team
22Team Katusha

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge5:37:54
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:03
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
4Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
19Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:25
20Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:00:38
33Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
36Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
37Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:44
47Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:46
48Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:53
49Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
50Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
54Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
55Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
56Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
57Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
59Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
60Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
63Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
66Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:01
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
78Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
79Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
80Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
81Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:04
83Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
86Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
88Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
89Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:10
90Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
91Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
92Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
93Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
94Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
95Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
96Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
97Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
98Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
100Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
102Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:19
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
104Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:21
105Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
109Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:23
110Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
111Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
112Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
113Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
115Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
116Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
118Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:26
119Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
120José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
121Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:34
122Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:36
123Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
125Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
126Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
127Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
128Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
129Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
131Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:40
132Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
133Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
134Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
135Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:51
136Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
137Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
139Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
140Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
142Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
143Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:56
144Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:02:00
145Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
146Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:12
147Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:16
148Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:18
149Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:20
150Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:28
151Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:31
152Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:36
153Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:46
154Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
155Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
156Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:02:56
157Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:03:02
158Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
159Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:03:22
160Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:24
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
162Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:03:29
163Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
164Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
165Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
166Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:41
167Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:44
168Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
169Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
170Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:04:03
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
172Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
173Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:09
174Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
175Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
176Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:19
177Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:21
178Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:26
179Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
180Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:36
181David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
182Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:04:40
183Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:48
184Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:59
185Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:11
186Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:18
187Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
188Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:28
189Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:35
190Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
191Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:49
192Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:55
193André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:06:00
194Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
195Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:10
196Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:09:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano50pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr40
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing34
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale28
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky26
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge18
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp14
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
14Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
16Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia9
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
18Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia7
19Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
20Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
21Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia4
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky4
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
26Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
27Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
28Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
3Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr5
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
9Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge5:37:54
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:03
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:38
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:53
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
17Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:04
26Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
29Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:10
30Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
34Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:12
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
36Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:21
38Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:23
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:34
42Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:37
43Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:40
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:45
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:16
46Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:20
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
48Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:03:29
49Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:09
50Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:26
51Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:48
52Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:05:35
53Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:55
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:06:00
55Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:09:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge16:04:24
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:08
3BMC Racing Team0:00:10
4Tinkoff Saxo0:00:26
5Team Sky0:00:32
6Astana Pro Team0:00:41
7Cannondale0:00:53
8Team Giant - Shimano0:00:56
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
10Movistar Team
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
13Neri Sottoli0:01:01
14Bardiani CSF0:01:04
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:14
16FDJ.Fr0:01:18
17Colombia0:01:20
18Lampre - Merida
19Lotto Belisol0:01:34
20Team Katusha0:01:36
21Team Europcar0:01:48
22Garmin Sharp0:03:26

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge38pts
2Team Giant - Shimano37
3Team Sky32
4Cannondale31
5Trek Factory Racing28
6Neri Sottoli26
7FDJ.Fr25
8AG2R La Mondiale23
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team22
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela21
11Lampre - Merida21
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step20
13BMC Racing Team18
14Tinkoff Saxo17
15Bardiani CSF16
16Colombia16
17Astana Pro Team15
18Lotto Belisol14
19Movistar Team13
20Garmin Sharp11
21Team Europcar5
22Team Katusha2

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge
2BMC Racing Team
3Tinkoff Saxo
4Team Sky
5Astana Pro Team
6Cannondale
7Movistar Team
8Team Giant - Shimano
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Trek Factory Racing
11Neri Sottoli
12Bardiani CSF
13FDJ.Fr
14Lampre - Merida
15Colombia
16Team Katusha
17Lotto Belisol
18Team Europcar
19Garmin Sharp
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5pts
21Belkin-Pro Cycling Team20
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela110

 

Latest on Cyclingnews