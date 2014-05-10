Kittel wins Giro d'Italia stage 2 in Belfast
Matthews takes over maglia rosa from Tuft
Talked up as the outstanding favourite for the opening road stage of the Giro d’Italia in Belfast, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) fully lived up to that status. Coming out of a tight left-hand turn with 300 metres to go, FDJ.fr’s Nacer Bouhanni was the first to open up his sprint, but once Kittel got his gear spinning he bulleted past the Frenchman to win by three bike-lengths.
Bouhanni held on to finish second, ahead of a quartet of Italian sprinters, who were led in by Trek Factory Racing’s Giacomo Nizzolo.
Eighth place for Michael Matthews was enough to move him into the maglia rosa at the expense of teammate Svein Tuft. Matthews only needed to finish ahead of Tuft on the day to take the lead, but a split in the bunch behind the sprinters moved the Australian sprinter three seconds clear of his Orica-GreenEdge teammates following their success in yesterday’s team time trial.
Kittel’s victory means that the German has now taken stage wins in each of the Grand Tours. Although very impressive in the end, he acknowledged that the wet conditions had made the sprint tough, especially on that last corner.
"It was not so easy today to stay in front with the team, I lost them a few times," admitted Kittel. "I managed to get up to the front just after the last corner. It was a very hard day with all the rain. The boys did an amazing job, and especially Tom Stamsnijder, to get the group back. I’m very proud to have won the stage."
The people of Northern Ireland can be proud too. Despite the rain, they once again turned out in their tens of thousands, lining the route three and four deep in every town and village, and turning out in huge numbers at the start and finish in Belfast.
After a flurry of attacks soon after the start, Belkin’s Maarten Tjallingii was the first rider to get a decent gap on the bunch. The Dutch veteran was quickly joined by Team Colombia’s Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor, Lotto-Belisol’s Sander Armee and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo).
As GreenEdge set a steady pace on the front of the peloton, this quartet opened up a lead of six-and-a-half minutes by the time they went through Ballymena, with 44km covered. The bunch then held the break’s advantage at between five and six minutes until well into the second half of the 219km stage.
The presence of two fourth-category climbs guaranteed one of the leading quartet a trip up onto the podium as the first leader of the mountains competition, and that honour went to Tjallingii. He bested his rivals on both occasions, making him the first Dutch rider to wear the Giro’s mountains jersey since 2005.
By the time the Belkin man led over the second KoM with 24km remaining, the break’s advantage was little more than a minute. But it wasn’t until the bunch was in the final 10km that it began to chase hard, with Cannondale setting the pace in order to keep team leader Ivan Basso out of trouble. BMC Racing were up there too, looking after Cadel Evans.
With 8km remaining, by which point he’d been at the front for more than 200km, Tjallingii accelerated away from Fedi and Armee, Romero having dropped off their pace moments before. With his advantage just 30 seconds, Tjallingii was never likely to hold off the peloton, but he put up a great fight, finally yielding with 3.5km to the finish.
No one team really had control during the closing moments. Trek, Sky, Orica, Giant-Shimano and FDJ all steamed through to set the pace as the finish neared, knowing that it was crucial to get their sprinter into a good position going into that final corner.
FDJ and Giant managed this better than anyone, Bouhanni zipping past Kittel’s lead-out man as the sprint was launched, only to see the powerful German rocket by on his left. Kittel will be looking for a repeat when stage three finishes in Dublin tomorrow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:13:12
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|24
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|38
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|44
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|51
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|54
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|69
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|70
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|83
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|88
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|90
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|102
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|114
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|116
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|120
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|123
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|127
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|131
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|137
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|138
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|143
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|145
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|147
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|151
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|152
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|153
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|154
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|155
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|158
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|160
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|163
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|164
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|166
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|167
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|168
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|169
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|170
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|171
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|172
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|173
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|174
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|175
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|176
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|179
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|180
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|181
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|182
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|184
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:00:42
|185
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|186
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:00:58
|187
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|188
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|189
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:19
|190
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:33
|191
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:57
|192
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|193
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:10
|194
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|195
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:42
|196
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|18
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|14
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|16
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|9
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|18
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|19
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|20
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|21
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|4
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|26
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|15:39:39
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|6
|Team Giant - Shimano
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|FDJ.Fr
|14
|Neri Sottoli
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|Tinkoff Saxo
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|FDJ.Fr
|20
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|18
|4
|Cannondale
|17
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|17
|6
|Neri Sottoli
|17
|7
|Team Sky
|16
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|13
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|12
|Colombia
|13
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|16
|Team Europcar
|5
|17
|Tinkoff Saxo
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5:37:54
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:03
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|19
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:25
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|33
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|34
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|47
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:46
|48
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:53
|49
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|50
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|54
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|56
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|57
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|63
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:01
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:04
|83
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|84
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|86
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|88
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|89
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:10
|90
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|91
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|92
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|93
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|94
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|95
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|97
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|98
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:19
|103
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|104
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|105
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|109
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|110
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|111
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:26
|119
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|120
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|121
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|122
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|123
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|125
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|126
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|127
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|128
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:40
|132
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|133
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|134
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|135
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|136
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|137
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|139
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:56
|144
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:00
|145
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|146
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|147
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:16
|148
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:18
|149
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:20
|150
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:28
|151
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:31
|152
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:36
|153
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:46
|154
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|155
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:02:56
|157
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:02
|158
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|159
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:22
|160
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:24
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|162
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:29
|163
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|164
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|165
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|166
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:41
|167
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|168
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|169
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|170
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|172
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|173
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:09
|174
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|175
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|176
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:19
|177
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:21
|178
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|179
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|180
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:36
|181
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:40
|183
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:48
|184
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:59
|185
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:11
|186
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:18
|187
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|188
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:28
|189
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:35
|190
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|191
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:49
|192
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:55
|193
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:00
|194
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|195
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:10
|196
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:09:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|18
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|14
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|16
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|9
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|18
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|19
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|20
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|21
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|4
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|26
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|27
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5:37:54
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:03
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:53
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:04
|26
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|29
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:10
|30
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|33
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:12
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|36
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|38
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|42
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:37
|43
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:40
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:45
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:16
|46
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:20
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|48
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:29
|49
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:09
|50
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:26
|51
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:48
|52
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:05:35
|53
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:55
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:00
|55
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:09:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|16:04:24
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:26
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:32
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Cannondale
|0:00:53
|8
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:00:56
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|13
|Neri Sottoli
|0:01:01
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:14
|16
|FDJ.Fr
|0:01:18
|17
|Colombia
|0:01:20
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|20
|Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:01:48
|22
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|38
|pts
|2
|Team Giant - Shimano
|37
|3
|Team Sky
|32
|4
|Cannondale
|31
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|28
|6
|Neri Sottoli
|26
|7
|FDJ.Fr
|25
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|21
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|21
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|14
|Tinkoff Saxo
|17
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|16
|Colombia
|16
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|14
|19
|Movistar Team
|13
|20
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|21
|Team Europcar
|5
|22
|Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Tinkoff Saxo
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Team Giant - Shimano
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|13
|FDJ.Fr
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|21
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|110
