Talked up as the outstanding favourite for the opening road stage of the Giro d’Italia in Belfast, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) fully lived up to that status. Coming out of a tight left-hand turn with 300 metres to go, FDJ.fr’s Nacer Bouhanni was the first to open up his sprint, but once Kittel got his gear spinning he bulleted past the Frenchman to win by three bike-lengths.

Bouhanni held on to finish second, ahead of a quartet of Italian sprinters, who were led in by Trek Factory Racing’s Giacomo Nizzolo.

Eighth place for Michael Matthews was enough to move him into the maglia rosa at the expense of teammate Svein Tuft. Matthews only needed to finish ahead of Tuft on the day to take the lead, but a split in the bunch behind the sprinters moved the Australian sprinter three seconds clear of his Orica-GreenEdge teammates following their success in yesterday’s team time trial.

Kittel’s victory means that the German has now taken stage wins in each of the Grand Tours. Although very impressive in the end, he acknowledged that the wet conditions had made the sprint tough, especially on that last corner.

"It was not so easy today to stay in front with the team, I lost them a few times," admitted Kittel. "I managed to get up to the front just after the last corner. It was a very hard day with all the rain. The boys did an amazing job, and especially Tom Stamsnijder, to get the group back. I’m very proud to have won the stage."

The people of Northern Ireland can be proud too. Despite the rain, they once again turned out in their tens of thousands, lining the route three and four deep in every town and village, and turning out in huge numbers at the start and finish in Belfast.

After a flurry of attacks soon after the start, Belkin’s Maarten Tjallingii was the first rider to get a decent gap on the bunch. The Dutch veteran was quickly joined by Team Colombia’s Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor, Lotto-Belisol’s Sander Armee and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo).

As GreenEdge set a steady pace on the front of the peloton, this quartet opened up a lead of six-and-a-half minutes by the time they went through Ballymena, with 44km covered. The bunch then held the break’s advantage at between five and six minutes until well into the second half of the 219km stage.

The presence of two fourth-category climbs guaranteed one of the leading quartet a trip up onto the podium as the first leader of the mountains competition, and that honour went to Tjallingii. He bested his rivals on both occasions, making him the first Dutch rider to wear the Giro’s mountains jersey since 2005.

By the time the Belkin man led over the second KoM with 24km remaining, the break’s advantage was little more than a minute. But it wasn’t until the bunch was in the final 10km that it began to chase hard, with Cannondale setting the pace in order to keep team leader Ivan Basso out of trouble. BMC Racing were up there too, looking after Cadel Evans.

With 8km remaining, by which point he’d been at the front for more than 200km, Tjallingii accelerated away from Fedi and Armee, Romero having dropped off their pace moments before. With his advantage just 30 seconds, Tjallingii was never likely to hold off the peloton, but he put up a great fight, finally yielding with 3.5km to the finish.

No one team really had control during the closing moments. Trek, Sky, Orica, Giant-Shimano and FDJ all steamed through to set the pace as the finish neared, knowing that it was crucial to get their sprinter into a good position going into that final corner.

FDJ and Giant managed this better than anyone, Bouhanni zipping past Kittel’s lead-out man as the sprint was launched, only to see the powerful German rocket by on his left. Kittel will be looking for a repeat when stage three finishes in Dublin tomorrow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5:13:12 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 24 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 25 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 37 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 38 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 49 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 51 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 53 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 54 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 64 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 65 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 69 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 70 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 71 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 72 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 73 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 79 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 82 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 83 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 86 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 88 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 90 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 94 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 96 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 100 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 101 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 102 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 104 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 106 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 111 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 114 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 116 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 120 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 123 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 126 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 127 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 128 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 131 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 137 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 138 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 143 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 145 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 147 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 149 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 150 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 151 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 152 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 153 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 154 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 155 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 158 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 160 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 161 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 163 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 164 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 165 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 166 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 167 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 168 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 169 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 170 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 171 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 172 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 173 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 174 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 175 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 176 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 177 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 178 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 179 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 180 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 181 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 182 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 183 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 184 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:00:42 185 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 186 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:00:58 187 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 188 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 189 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:19 190 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:33 191 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:57 192 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 193 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:10 194 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 195 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:42 196 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 50 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 28 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 26 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 18 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 14 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 16 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 9 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 18 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 19 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 20 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 21 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 4 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 26 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 28 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Cushendall Road - Km 126,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 3 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombia 15:39:39 2 Team Sky 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 6 Team Giant - Shimano 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Team Europcar 9 Orica Greenedge 10 Lampre - Merida 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 FDJ.Fr 14 Neri Sottoli 15 Cannondale 16 Garmin Sharp 17 Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 18 Movistar Team 19 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 Tinkoff Saxo 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Team Katusha

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant - Shimano 25 pts 2 FDJ.Fr 20 3 Trek Factory Racing 18 4 Cannondale 17 5 Lampre - Merida 17 6 Neri Sottoli 17 7 Team Sky 16 8 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 9 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Orica Greenedge 13 11 Lotto Belisol 13 12 Colombia 13 13 AG2R La Mondiale 12 14 Garmin Sharp 11 15 Bardiani CSF 9 16 Team Europcar 5 17 Tinkoff Saxo 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Movistar Team 20 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Team Katusha

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5:37:54 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:03 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 19 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:25 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:38 33 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 34 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 36 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 37 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:44 47 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:46 48 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:53 49 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 50 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 54 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 55 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 56 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 57 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 60 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:59 63 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 78 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 79 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 80 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 81 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:04 83 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 84 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 86 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 88 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 89 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:10 90 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 91 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 92 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 93 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 94 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 95 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 97 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 98 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 100 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 101 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:19 103 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 104 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:21 105 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 109 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 110 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 111 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 113 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 115 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 118 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:26 119 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 120 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 121 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 122 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:36 123 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 125 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 126 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 127 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 128 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 129 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 131 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:40 132 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 133 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 134 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 135 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:51 136 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 137 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 139 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:56 144 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:02:00 145 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 146 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:12 147 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:16 148 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:18 149 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:20 150 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:28 151 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:31 152 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:36 153 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:46 154 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 155 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 156 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:02:56 157 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:03:02 158 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 159 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:03:22 160 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:24 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 162 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:03:29 163 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 164 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 165 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 166 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:41 167 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:44 168 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 169 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 170 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:04:03 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 172 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:04 173 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:09 174 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 175 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 176 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:19 177 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:21 178 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:26 179 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 180 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:36 181 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 182 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:04:40 183 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:48 184 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:59 185 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:11 186 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:18 187 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 188 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:28 189 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:35 190 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 191 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:49 192 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:55 193 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:06:00 194 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 195 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:10 196 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:09:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 50 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 28 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 26 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 18 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 14 13 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 16 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 9 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 18 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 19 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 20 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 21 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 4 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 26 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 27 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 28 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 3 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5:37:54 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:03 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 4 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:00:38 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:53 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 17 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:59 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:04 26 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 29 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:10 30 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:12 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:17 36 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 37 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:21 38 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 42 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:37 43 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:40 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:45 45 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:16 46 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:20 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 48 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:03:29 49 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:09 50 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:26 51 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:48 52 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:05:35 53 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:55 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:06:00 55 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:09:44

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica Greenedge 16:04:24 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Tinkoff Saxo 0:00:26 5 Team Sky 0:00:32 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 7 Cannondale 0:00:53 8 Team Giant - Shimano 0:00:56 9 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 10 Movistar Team 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 13 Neri Sottoli 0:01:01 14 Bardiani CSF 0:01:04 15 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:14 16 FDJ.Fr 0:01:18 17 Colombia 0:01:20 18 Lampre - Merida 19 Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 20 Team Katusha 0:01:36 21 Team Europcar 0:01:48 22 Garmin Sharp 0:03:26

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica Greenedge 38 pts 2 Team Giant - Shimano 37 3 Team Sky 32 4 Cannondale 31 5 Trek Factory Racing 28 6 Neri Sottoli 26 7 FDJ.Fr 25 8 AG2R La Mondiale 23 9 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 21 11 Lampre - Merida 21 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 13 BMC Racing Team 18 14 Tinkoff Saxo 17 15 Bardiani CSF 16 16 Colombia 16 17 Astana Pro Team 15 18 Lotto Belisol 14 19 Movistar Team 13 20 Garmin Sharp 11 21 Team Europcar 5 22 Team Katusha 2