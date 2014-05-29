Image 1 of 103 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 103 Fernando Alonso, Mauro Vegni and Paolo Bettini during Stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 103 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 103 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the way during Stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 103 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 103 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 103 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 103 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 103 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 103 Fabio Aru (Astana) puts in a big Julián Arredondo confirmed his status as the Giro’s mountains king when he took a superb solo victory at the Rifugio Panarotta. Having got into the break that formed on the first climb of the day, the San Pellegrino, the 26-year-old Trek Factory Racing rider also led over the next climb and was not to be denied on the final ascent.

Arredondo had already tried to go clear twice when he jumped away again from the remnants of the breakaway group with 4km remaining. Although chased all the way to the line by fellow Colombian Fabio Duarte, Arredondo had enough of a buffer to celebrate his victory over the closing 100 metres. Sky's Philip Deignan produced another strong ride to finish third behind Duarte.

"I’ve been working really hard for this and I’d like to thank my team and everyone in Colombia," said a beaming Arredondo. "Although the race isn’t over until Sunday, this is a very big step towards the mountains jersey, which was my main goal when I got into the break today."

"I have to give a big thanks to my director and coach Josu [Larrazabal]. I wanted to attack at the bottom of the last climb but he told me from the team car, 'no, no no! take it easy, not yet!' Then with four kilometer to go he said, 'Julian now!' I won this stage to a great degree from his advice."

Just like the escape group ahead of them, the main contenders went all guns blazing up the final climb, where Cadel Evans was the day’s big loser. Dropped five kilometres from the finish, the Australian ceded third place to Europcar’s Pierre Rolland, who was the main animator on the Panarotta.

Rolland’s advantage in third place is a narrow one, though, as Astana’s Fabio Aru gained a handful of seconds with a final surge up to the line and now lies just two seconds behind him in fourth, with Rafal Majka on the same time in fifth.

Race leader Nairo Quintana looked untroubled as he finished just behind Aru. He was delighted to see another Colombian on the podium on the Panarotta. "It’s a Giro made for Colombians," said the Movistar rider. "I am really happy to see that Julián Arredondo won and is also wearing the mountains jersey, which really matters to the Colombians."

He praised the "fantastic work" of his team and described the final climb as "not as tough as we were expecting".

How it unfolded

After some initial skirmishing on the San Pellegrino, a group of 14 riders came together towards the top of the pass. Arredondo was one of the first to get clear with Dario Cataldo (Team Sky), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Emanuele Sella and Franco Pellizotti (both Androni Giocattoli).

This quintet were soon joined by Deignan, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), and then by Martijn Keizer (Belkin) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia). As Arredondo accelerated away with Deignan to battle for top mountains points on the summit of the San Pellegrino, Alberto Losada (Katusha), Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) also got up to the breakaway group.

While race leader Quintana’s Movistar team set a steady pace on the front of the peloton, the breakaways pushed their advantage out to more than eight minutes going over the second climb of the day, the Passo del Redebus, where Arredondo cemented his position in the blue jersey of best climber with maximum points.

The bearded Thomas de Gendt was the first of the breakaways to attack on the final climb. A number of riders attempted to chase across to the Belgian, as it started to become clear that the maglia rosa group was now too far behind to reel in the break before the finish.

Going under the 10km-to-go banner, De Gendt led Cataldo by 25 seconds, as Arredondo chased hard behind the Italian with Cataldo’s Sky team-mate Deignan on his wheel. When these three came together, they steadily chipped away at de Gendt’s advantage, and this process accelerated when first Duarte and then Pellizotti came up to join them.

Arredondo finally got up to De Gendt’s wheel with 6km remaining and then shot away on his own. But far from signaling the end of hostilities, this attack actually increased them. First Duarte chased up to his compatriot, then Deignan, de Gendt and Pellizotti ground their way back up to them too.

De Gendt made another bid for glory with 5km remaining, only to see Pellizotti close his attack down and then counter with one of his own. But Pellizotti’s stint at the front lasted less than a kilometre. Arredondo and Duarte chased up to him and Arredondo then hared away towards victory.

Further down the pass, Europcar had been tapping out a fast rhythm on the front of the maglia rosa group, their intention to set up Rolland for an assault on third-placed Evans quite evident. This began with a dig from Rolland’s main lieutenant, Romain Sicard, which was quickly followed by an attack from Rolland himself.

Evans was dropped, but only by a few metres. However, when Rolland went hard again, pursued by Quintana and the other GC contenders, Evans’ grip on third place was finally loosened. He ended the day in ninth place overall, his hopes of a podium finish all but ended.

Rolland attacked a third time, and then a fourth, finally going clear on his own. With Rigoberto Urán’s second place under threat from the Frenchman, Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels went to the front of the maglia rosa group and drove hard to close down Rolland’s lead. Once Poels had given his all to achieve this, another string of attacks followed, with Rolland now on the defensive as Aru made a late bid to snatch third place.

Only 23 seconds now separate Rolland in third from Domenico Pozzovivo in sixth, which will ensure the ding-dong fight for the third spot on the podium will continue in tomorrow’s mountain time trial on Monte Grappa. Ahead of this quartet, Colombian duo Quintana and Urán will go head to head, with Urán no doubt hoping to take advantage of his TT talent to close the gap on the race leader.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4:49:51 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:17 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:37 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:24 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:38 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:43 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:59 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:46 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:54 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:02 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:08 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:48 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:51 29 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:07 30 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:10 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:27 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:30 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:15 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:19 37 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 38 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:41 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:06:47 40 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:50 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:06 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 43 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:17 45 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:08:25 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:16 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:24 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:15 50 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:06 51 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:13:35 52 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 53 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 54 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 55 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 61 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:56 66 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 71 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 72 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 75 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:22 76 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:28 77 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 78 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:51 79 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:33 80 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 84 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 85 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 88 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 90 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 91 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 93 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 98 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 100 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 107 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 112 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:21 114 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:24 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:28 117 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:06 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:58 120 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 122 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 124 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 125 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 126 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 127 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 128 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 129 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 130 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 131 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 132 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 133 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 135 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 136 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 138 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 139 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 140 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 141 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 142 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 143 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 144 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 145 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 146 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 149 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 151 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 152 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 153 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 154 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 157 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli DNS Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge DNS Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 9 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 6 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 4 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - San Pellegrino - Km. 54,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 32 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 20 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 14 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 2 8 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 2 - Passo del Redebus - Km. 122,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 10 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 2 6 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 3 - Rifugio Panarotta - Km. 171 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 32 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 14 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 2 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 pts 2 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 12 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 9 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 7 9 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 11 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 5 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 4 8 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 14:37:14 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:31 3 Team Sky 0:02:08 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 5 Movistar Team 0:06:10 6 Lotto Belisol 0:06:21 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:30 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:26 9 BMC Racing Team 0:09:26 10 Androni Giocattoli 0:12:24 11 Team Europcar 0:17:25 12 Garmin Sharp 0:20:13 13 Astana Pro Team 0:20:24 14 Lampre-Merida 0:20:58 15 Team Katusha 0:21:26 16 FDJ.fr 0:26:24 17 Bardiani-CSF 0:27:37 18 Colombia 0:30:44 19 Cannondale 0:37:26 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:48:31 21 Neri Sottoli 0:49:50

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 33 pts 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 3 Trek Factory Racing 27 4 Androni Giocattoli 22 5 Colombia 20 6 Bardiani-CSF 16 7 Cannondale 15 8 Astana Pro Team 12 9 Lotto Belisol 12 10 Movistar Team 11 11 AG2R La Mondiale 9 12 Team Europcar 8 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 14 Team Katusha 6 15 Garmin Sharp 5 16 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 17 BMC Racing Team 18 FDJ.fr 19 Lampre-Merida 20 Team Giant-Shimano 21 Neri Sottoli 22 Orica GreenEdge General classification after stage Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 77:58:08 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:41 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:29 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:32 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:33 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:58 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:18 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:25 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:16 15 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:04 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:15 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:29:53 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:18 19 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:40:42 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:38 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:56 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:24 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:49:11 24 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:49:22 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:51:42 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:53:48 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:56:40 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:00:26 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1:01:24 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 1:01:39 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:02:57 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:18 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:08:06 34 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:08:35 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:14:05 36 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:00 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:18:23 38 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:22:48 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:23:37 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:48 41 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:38 42 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:31:44 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:52 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:36:27 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:37:36 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:38:19 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:38:27 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:40:02 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:42:22 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:49:24 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:53:34 52 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:54:52 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:56:58 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:58:12 55 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:01:26 56 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:37 57 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:03:57 58 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:05:54 59 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:06:27 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:07:05 61 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:11:23 62 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:15 63 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:12:54 64 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:15:06 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:38 66 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:17:45 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:19:37 68 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:19:49 69 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:19:57 70 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:21:05 71 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:22:43 72 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2:24:30 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:25:34 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:25:50 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:25:52 76 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:27:23 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2:27:28 78 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:29:54 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:33:25 80 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2:33:52 81 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:35:11 82 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2:37:13 83 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 2:38:47 84 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 85 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:41:05 86 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:44:04 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:44:22 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:46:17 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:47:33 90 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:50:10 91 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:51:44 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:54:48 93 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:55:35 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:56:06 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:56:48 96 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2:57:25 97 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:59:14 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:00:17 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:01:45 100 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:02:53 101 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 3:04:27 102 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:08:46 103 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:09:50 104 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:10:26 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:10:49 106 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:11:38 107 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3:12:49 108 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:13:19 109 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3:13:58 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 3:16:24 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 3:16:27 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 3:18:07 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:18:52 114 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3:18:58 115 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3:21:17 116 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:21:18 117 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:23:19 118 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:24:02 120 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:24:35 121 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:25:03 122 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:25:50 123 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:28:51 124 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:30:13 125 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 3:32:38 126 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:32:53 127 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:34:45 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 3:36:49 129 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3:37:27 130 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:38:30 131 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 3:40:49 132 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:42:30 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:43:15 134 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:44:51 135 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:49:47 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:52:22 137 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:52:46 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 3:55:39 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:56:00 140 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:57:34 141 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:57:45 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:58:19 143 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 4:00:20 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:01:48 145 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4:01:59 146 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:02:13 147 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4:02:19 148 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4:03:22 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:04:57 150 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:05:05 151 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:05:53 152 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 4:09:34 153 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:17:23 154 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 4:18:43 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 4:26:16 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4:26:31 157 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:37:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 82 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 15 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 16 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 53 17 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 20 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 44 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 42 24 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 41 25 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 26 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 40 27 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 36 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 34 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 34 32 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 34 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 35 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 37 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 38 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 41 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 42 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 45 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 46 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 22 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 49 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 50 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 51 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 20 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 16 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 56 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 58 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 59 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 60 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 64 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 65 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 69 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 9 70 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 71 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 72 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 73 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 75 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 77 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 78 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 8 79 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 81 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 82 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 83 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 84 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 85 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 86 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 87 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 6 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 90 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 91 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 93 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 94 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 4 95 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 97 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 98 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 3 99 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 3 100 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 101 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 103 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 104 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 107 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 109 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 173 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 87 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 4 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 69 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 56 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 43 7 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 41 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 36 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 35 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 21 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 26 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 27 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 28 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 32 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 33 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 34 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 8 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 42 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 43 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 44 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 46 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 47 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 49 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 51 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 52 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 53 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 55 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 56 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 60 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 63 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 1 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 66 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 67 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 68 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1 69 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 70 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 77:58:08 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 5 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:49:22 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 1:01:39 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:08:06 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:00 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:23:37 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:53:34 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:56:58 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:05:54 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:06:27 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:38 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:19:49 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:19:57 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:22:43 18 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:27:23 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:41:05 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:46:17 21 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:51:44 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:55:35 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:56:06 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:56:48 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:00:17 26 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:10:49 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:13:19 28 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:25:03 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:25:50 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:28:51 31 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 3:32:38 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:34:45 33 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:52:46 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:57:45 35 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 4:00:20 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:01:48 37 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4:03:22 38 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:05:05 39 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 4:09:34 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4:26:31 41 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:37:05

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 5 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 11 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 12 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 20 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 23 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 25 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 26 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 27 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 33 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 35 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 36 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 37 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 38 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 42 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 45 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 46 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 47 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 48 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1 50 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 51 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 52 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 53 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 54 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 5 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 17 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 19 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 26 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 347 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 318 6 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 243 7 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 224 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 179 13 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 157 17 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 138 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 109 23 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 26 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 30 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 32 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 35 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 36 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 21 37 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 20 38 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 18 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 18 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 18 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 17 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 15 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 56 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 58 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 14 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 14 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 13 62 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 63 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 12 64 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 66 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 68 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 69 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 70 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 71 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 74 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 37 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 22 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 16 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 14 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 15 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 14 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 23 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 11 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 11 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 34 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 38 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 42 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 43 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 45 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 46 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 47 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 48 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 52 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 53 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 54 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 55 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 56 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 57 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 58 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 61 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 62 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 63 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 65 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 67 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 68 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 69 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 70 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 71 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 74 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 75 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 76 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 77 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 78 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 79 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 80 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 81 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 82 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 83 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 18 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 21 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 23 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 26 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 233:26:43 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:17 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:35 4 BMC Racing Team 1:01:44 5 Movistar Team 1:05:45 6 Astana Pro Team 1:13:57 7 Team Sky 1:15:01 8 Lampre-Merida 1:36:40 9 Team Europcar 1:49:43 10 Trek Factory Racing 2:02:23 11 Lotto Belisol 2:12:17 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:19:59 13 Colombia 2:38:19 14 Garmin Sharp 2:41:38 15 Team Katusha 2:44:13 16 Androni Giocattoli 2:51:54 17 FDJ.fr 3:09:28 18 Bardiani-CSF 3:23:35 19 Neri Sottoli 4:29:13 20 Team Giant-Shimano 4:41:55 21 Cannondale 4:56:42