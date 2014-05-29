Giro d'Italia: Arredondo wins atop Rifugio Panarotta
Evans loses ground on general classification
Julián Arredondo confirmed his status as the Giro’s mountains king when he took a superb solo victory at the Rifugio Panarotta. Having got into the break that formed on the first climb of the day, the San Pellegrino, the 26-year-old Trek Factory Racing rider also led over the next climb and was not to be denied on the final ascent.
Arredondo had already tried to go clear twice when he jumped away again from the remnants of the breakaway group with 4km remaining. Although chased all the way to the line by fellow Colombian Fabio Duarte, Arredondo had enough of a buffer to celebrate his victory over the closing 100 metres. Sky's Philip Deignan produced another strong ride to finish third behind Duarte.
"I’ve been working really hard for this and I’d like to thank my team and everyone in Colombia," said a beaming Arredondo. "Although the race isn’t over until Sunday, this is a very big step towards the mountains jersey, which was my main goal when I got into the break today."
"I have to give a big thanks to my director and coach Josu [Larrazabal]. I wanted to attack at the bottom of the last climb but he told me from the team car, 'no, no no! take it easy, not yet!' Then with four kilometer to go he said, 'Julian now!' I won this stage to a great degree from his advice."
Just like the escape group ahead of them, the main contenders went all guns blazing up the final climb, where Cadel Evans was the day’s big loser. Dropped five kilometres from the finish, the Australian ceded third place to Europcar’s Pierre Rolland, who was the main animator on the Panarotta.
Rolland’s advantage in third place is a narrow one, though, as Astana’s Fabio Aru gained a handful of seconds with a final surge up to the line and now lies just two seconds behind him in fourth, with Rafal Majka on the same time in fifth.
Race leader Nairo Quintana looked untroubled as he finished just behind Aru. He was delighted to see another Colombian on the podium on the Panarotta. "It’s a Giro made for Colombians," said the Movistar rider. "I am really happy to see that Julián Arredondo won and is also wearing the mountains jersey, which really matters to the Colombians."
He praised the "fantastic work" of his team and described the final climb as "not as tough as we were expecting".
How it unfolded
After some initial skirmishing on the San Pellegrino, a group of 14 riders came together towards the top of the pass. Arredondo was one of the first to get clear with Dario Cataldo (Team Sky), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Emanuele Sella and Franco Pellizotti (both Androni Giocattoli).
This quintet were soon joined by Deignan, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), and then by Martijn Keizer (Belkin) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia). As Arredondo accelerated away with Deignan to battle for top mountains points on the summit of the San Pellegrino, Alberto Losada (Katusha), Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) also got up to the breakaway group.
While race leader Quintana’s Movistar team set a steady pace on the front of the peloton, the breakaways pushed their advantage out to more than eight minutes going over the second climb of the day, the Passo del Redebus, where Arredondo cemented his position in the blue jersey of best climber with maximum points.
The bearded Thomas de Gendt was the first of the breakaways to attack on the final climb. A number of riders attempted to chase across to the Belgian, as it started to become clear that the maglia rosa group was now too far behind to reel in the break before the finish.
Going under the 10km-to-go banner, De Gendt led Cataldo by 25 seconds, as Arredondo chased hard behind the Italian with Cataldo’s Sky team-mate Deignan on his wheel. When these three came together, they steadily chipped away at de Gendt’s advantage, and this process accelerated when first Duarte and then Pellizotti came up to join them.
Arredondo finally got up to De Gendt’s wheel with 6km remaining and then shot away on his own. But far from signaling the end of hostilities, this attack actually increased them. First Duarte chased up to his compatriot, then Deignan, de Gendt and Pellizotti ground their way back up to them too.
De Gendt made another bid for glory with 5km remaining, only to see Pellizotti close his attack down and then counter with one of his own. But Pellizotti’s stint at the front lasted less than a kilometre. Arredondo and Duarte chased up to him and Arredondo then hared away towards victory.
Further down the pass, Europcar had been tapping out a fast rhythm on the front of the maglia rosa group, their intention to set up Rolland for an assault on third-placed Evans quite evident. This began with a dig from Rolland’s main lieutenant, Romain Sicard, which was quickly followed by an attack from Rolland himself.
Evans was dropped, but only by a few metres. However, when Rolland went hard again, pursued by Quintana and the other GC contenders, Evans’ grip on third place was finally loosened. He ended the day in ninth place overall, his hopes of a podium finish all but ended.
Rolland attacked a third time, and then a fourth, finally going clear on his own. With Rigoberto Urán’s second place under threat from the Frenchman, Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels went to the front of the maglia rosa group and drove hard to close down Rolland’s lead. Once Poels had given his all to achieve this, another string of attacks followed, with Rolland now on the defensive as Aru made a late bid to snatch third place.
Only 23 seconds now separate Rolland in third from Domenico Pozzovivo in sixth, which will ensure the ding-dong fight for the third spot on the podium will continue in tomorrow’s mountain time trial on Monte Grappa. Ahead of this quartet, Colombian duo Quintana and Urán will go head to head, with Urán no doubt hoping to take advantage of his TT talent to close the gap on the race leader.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4:49:51
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:17
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|4
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:24
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:43
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:59
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:02
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:08
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|29
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:07
|30
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:10
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:27
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:30
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:15
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:19
|37
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|38
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:41
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:47
|40
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:50
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:06
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|43
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:17
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:08:25
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:24
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:15
|50
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:06
|51
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:35
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|53
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|55
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:56
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|75
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:22
|76
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:28
|77
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|78
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:51
|79
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:33
|80
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|84
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|85
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|86
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|88
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|90
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|93
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|98
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|107
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|112
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:21
|114
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:24
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:28
|117
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:06
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:58
|120
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|121
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|126
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|127
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|128
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|129
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|130
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|132
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|133
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|135
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|139
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|140
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|142
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|143
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|144
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|145
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|146
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|149
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|152
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|153
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|154
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|157
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|DNS
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|DNS
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|6
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|8
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|6
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|4
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|7
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|7
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|9
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|8
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|5
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|14:37:14
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:08
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:10
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|0:06:21
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:30
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:24
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:17:25
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:20:13
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:24
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:58
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:21:26
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:26:24
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:37
|18
|Colombia
|0:30:44
|19
|Cannondale
|0:37:26
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:31
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|0:49:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|33
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|27
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|22
|5
|Colombia
|20
|6
|Bardiani-CSF
|16
|7
|Cannondale
|15
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|12
|Team Europcar
|8
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|14
|Team Katusha
|6
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|FDJ.fr
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|General classification after stage
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|77:58:08
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:29
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:32
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:33
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:58
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:18
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:25
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:16
|15
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:04
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:15
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:29:53
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:18
|19
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:40:42
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:38
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:56
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:24
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:49:11
|24
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:49:22
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:42
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:53:48
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:56:40
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:00:26
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1:01:24
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:01:39
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:02:57
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:18
|33
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:06
|34
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:08:35
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:14:05
|36
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:00
|37
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:18:23
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:22:48
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:23:37
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:48
|41
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:38
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:31:44
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:52
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:36:27
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:37:36
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:38:19
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:38:27
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:02
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:42:22
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:49:24
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:53:34
|52
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:54:52
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:56:58
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:58:12
|55
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:01:26
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:37
|57
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:03:57
|58
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:05:54
|59
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:06:27
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:07:05
|61
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:23
|62
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:15
|63
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:12:54
|64
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:15:06
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:38
|66
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:17:45
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:37
|68
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:19:49
|69
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:19:57
|70
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:21:05
|71
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:22:43
|72
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:24:30
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:25:34
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:25:50
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:25:52
|76
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:27:23
|77
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:27:28
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:29:54
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:33:25
|80
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2:33:52
|81
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:35:11
|82
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|2:37:13
|83
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|2:38:47
|84
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:41:05
|86
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:44:04
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:22
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:46:17
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:47:33
|90
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:50:10
|91
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:51:44
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:54:48
|93
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:55:35
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:56:06
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:56:48
|96
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2:57:25
|97
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:59:14
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:00:17
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:01:45
|100
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:02:53
|101
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|3:04:27
|102
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:08:46
|103
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:09:50
|104
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:10:26
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:10:49
|106
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:11:38
|107
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3:12:49
|108
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:13:19
|109
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3:13:58
|110
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:16:24
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|3:16:27
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:18:07
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:18:52
|114
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3:18:58
|115
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3:21:17
|116
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:21:18
|117
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:23:19
|118
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:24:02
|120
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:24:35
|121
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:25:03
|122
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3:25:50
|123
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:28:51
|124
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:30:13
|125
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:32:38
|126
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:32:53
|127
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:34:45
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|3:36:49
|129
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3:37:27
|130
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3:38:30
|131
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:40:49
|132
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:42:30
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:43:15
|134
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:44:51
|135
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:49:47
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:52:22
|137
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:52:46
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|3:55:39
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:56:00
|140
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:57:34
|141
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:57:45
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:58:19
|143
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|4:00:20
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:01:48
|145
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:01:59
|146
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:02:13
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4:02:19
|148
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4:03:22
|149
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:04:57
|150
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:05:05
|151
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:05:53
|152
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|4:09:34
|153
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:17:23
|154
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|4:18:43
|155
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4:26:16
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4:26:31
|157
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:37:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|251
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|173
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|82
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|15
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|53
|17
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|20
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|44
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|24
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|25
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|26
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|27
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|34
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|34
|32
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|34
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|35
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|36
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|37
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|38
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|39
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|40
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|42
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|45
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|46
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|22
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|49
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|50
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|51
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|56
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|58
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|59
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|60
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|62
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|64
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|65
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|69
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|70
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|9
|71
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|72
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|73
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|75
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|77
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|78
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|79
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|81
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|82
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|83
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|84
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|85
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|86
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|87
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|6
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|90
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|92
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|93
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|94
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|95
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|97
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|98
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|3
|99
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|100
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|101
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|103
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|104
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|107
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|108
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|109
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|173
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|87
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|69
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|43
|7
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|41
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|30
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|21
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|26
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|27
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|28
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|32
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|34
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|42
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|43
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|44
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|46
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|47
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|49
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|51
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|52
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|55
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|56
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|58
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|60
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|62
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|1
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|66
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|68
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|69
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|70
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|77:58:08
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|5
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:49:22
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:01:39
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:06
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:00
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:23:37
|10
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:53:34
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:56:58
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:05:54
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:06:27
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:38
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:19:49
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:19:57
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:22:43
|18
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:27:23
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:41:05
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:46:17
|21
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:51:44
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:55:35
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:56:06
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:56:48
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:00:17
|26
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:10:49
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:13:19
|28
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:25:03
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3:25:50
|30
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:28:51
|31
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:32:38
|32
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:34:45
|33
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:52:46
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:57:45
|35
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|4:00:20
|36
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:01:48
|37
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4:03:22
|38
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:05:05
|39
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|4:09:34
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4:26:31
|41
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:37:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|5
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|11
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|12
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|20
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|23
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|25
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|26
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|27
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|33
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|35
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|36
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|37
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|38
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|2
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|42
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|45
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|46
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|47
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|48
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|50
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|51
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|52
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|53
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|54
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|5
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|19
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|26
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|28
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|347
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|318
|6
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|243
|7
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|224
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|10
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|12
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|179
|13
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|17
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|156
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|138
|21
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|23
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|30
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|32
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|33
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|35
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|36
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|21
|37
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|20
|38
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|18
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|18
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|17
|44
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|50
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|56
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|58
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|59
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|62
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|63
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|64
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|66
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|68
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|69
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|70
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|71
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|74
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|16
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|15
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|14
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|21
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|23
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|24
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|11
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|34
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|38
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|39
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|42
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|43
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|45
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|46
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|47
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|48
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|52
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|53
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|54
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|55
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|56
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|57
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|58
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|59
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|61
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|62
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|63
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|65
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|67
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|69
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|70
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|71
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|72
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|74
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|75
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|76
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|77
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|78
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|81
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|82
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|83
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|12
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|21
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|233:26:43
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:35
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1:01:44
|5
|Movistar Team
|1:05:45
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:13:57
|7
|Team Sky
|1:15:01
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|1:36:40
|9
|Team Europcar
|1:49:43
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:02:23
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|2:12:17
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:19:59
|13
|Colombia
|2:38:19
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|2:41:38
|15
|Team Katusha
|2:44:13
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|2:51:54
|17
|FDJ.fr
|3:09:28
|18
|Bardiani-CSF
|3:23:35
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|4:29:13
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|4:41:55
|21
|Cannondale
|4:56:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|294
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|258
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|254
|4
|Team Sky
|253
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|241
|6
|Bardiani-CSF
|235
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|220
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|206
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|189
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|182
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|179
|12
|Colombia
|179
|13
|FDJ.fr
|175
|14
|Cannondale
|174
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|170
|16
|Neri Sottoli
|168
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|162
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|161
|19
|Team Europcar
|144
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|141
|21
|Movistar Team
|135
|22
|Team Katusha
|72
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy