Giro d'Italia: Arredondo wins atop Rifugio Panarotta

Evans loses ground on general classification

Image 1 of 103

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 103

Fernando Alonso, Mauro Vegni and Paolo Bettini during Stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia

Fernando Alonso, Mauro Vegni and Paolo Bettini during Stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 103

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the way during Stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the way during Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 103

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 103

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 103

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 103

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 103

Fabio Aru (Astana) puts in a big effort on the climb to Rifugio Panarotta

Fabio Aru (Astana) puts in a big effort on the climb to Rifugio Panarotta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 103

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes 11th on the day

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes 11th on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 103

Omega Pharma-QuickStep set pace on the climb

Omega Pharma-QuickStep set pace on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 103

Team Europcar's Pierre Rolland rides through the race fans on the way in Stage 18

Team Europcar's Pierre Rolland rides through the race fans on the way in Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) tries an attack on the last climb

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) tries an attack on the last climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 103

Team Europcar

Team Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 103

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 103

Nairo Quintana celebrates another day in pink with F1 race pilot Fernando Alonso

Nairo Quintana celebrates another day in pink with F1 race pilot Fernando Alonso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 103

Fernando Alonso joins the Giro d'Italia for Stage 18

Fernando Alonso joins the Giro d'Italia for Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 103

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 103

Tim Wellens and Pierre Rolland

Tim Wellens and Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 103

Julian Arredondo salutes the crowds after his stage 18 win

Julian Arredondo salutes the crowds after his stage 18 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 103

Tim Wellens

Tim Wellens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sits behind Team Europcar on the climb

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sits behind Team Europcar on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 103

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 103

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) on the last climb

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) on the last climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 103

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep during Stage 18

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep during Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 103

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing)

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 103

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 103

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 103

The peloton heads into the mountains during Stage 18

The peloton heads into the mountains during Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 103

Fernando Alonso watches Stage 18 from the VIP car

Fernando Alonso watches Stage 18 from the VIP car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 103

The scenic mountains during Stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia

The scenic mountains during Stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 103

The peloton winds its way through small villages on the way to the final climb

The peloton winds its way through small villages on the way to the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 103

Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 103

Quintana give two thumbs up on the Stage 18 podium

Quintana give two thumbs up on the Stage 18 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) gets his podium kisses after winning Stage 18

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) gets his podium kisses after winning Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 103

BMC Racing's Cadel Evans is trying to limit his losses on the final climb of Stage 18

BMC Racing's Cadel Evans is trying to limit his losses on the final climb of Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 103

Team Europcar works for Pierre Rolland on the mountainous Stage 18

Team Europcar works for Pierre Rolland on the mountainous Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 103

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 103

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 103

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 103

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 103

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) salutes after his stage win

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) salutes after his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 103

Arredondo wins Giro's Stage 18

Arredondo wins Giro's Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 103

Fabio Durante (Colombia)

Fabio Durante (Colombia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Fabio Durante (Colombia) on the climb to Rifugio Panarotta

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Fabio Durante (Colombia) on the climb to Rifugio Panarotta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Fabio Durante (Colombia) on the final climb

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Fabio Durante (Colombia) on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the Stage 18 podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the Stage 18 podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) salutes the crowds on the Stage 18 podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) salutes the crowds on the Stage 18 podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the Giro d'Italia after Stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the Giro d'Italia after Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) takes the Stage 18 victory

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) takes the Stage 18 victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) all smiles on the Stage 18 podium

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) all smiles on the Stage 18 podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) raises his flowers on the Stage 18 podium

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) raises his flowers on the Stage 18 podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) wins Giro d'Italia Stage 18

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) wins Giro d'Italia Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and the Giro's pink balloons

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and the Giro's pink balloons
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lets go of the pink balloons at the start of Stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lets go of the pink balloons at the start of Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rides to the start line of Stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rides to the start line of Stage 18
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 103

Quintana sits comfortably in the bunch

Quintana sits comfortably in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 103

Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Omega Pharma-QuickStep
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) makes his move on the climb

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) makes his move on the climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) claims the Stage 18 win at the Rifugio Panarotta

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) claims the Stage 18 win at the Rifugio Panarotta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) in the blue climber's jersey

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) in the blue climber's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) celebrates his Stage 18 victory

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) celebrates his Stage 18 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) is on his way to winning Stage 18 at the Rifugio Panarotta

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) is on his way to winning Stage 18 at the Rifugio Panarotta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 103

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) rides toward victory at the Giro d'Italia Stage 18

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) rides toward victory at the Giro d'Italia Stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 103

Robert Kiserlovski couldn't keep up with the competition today

Robert Kiserlovski couldn't keep up with the competition today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 103

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 103

A very happy Julian Arredondo

A very happy Julian Arredondo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 103

Fabio Aruo moved himself closer to the podium

Fabio Aruo moved himself closer to the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 103

Fabio Aru sprints for the line

Fabio Aru sprints for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 103

Ivan Basso faded at the end, but still beat the bunch

Ivan Basso faded at the end, but still beat the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 103

Fabio Duarte had to settle for second

Fabio Duarte had to settle for second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 103

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 103

A very tired Edoardo Zardini

A very tired Edoardo Zardini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 103

Philip Deignan sprints for third place

Philip Deignan sprints for third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 103

Ryder Hesjedal consolodated his top 10 position

Ryder Hesjedal consolodated his top 10 position
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 103

Nairo Quintana retained his pink jersey

Nairo Quintana retained his pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 103

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 103

Wilco Kelderman cracked on the final climb

Wilco Kelderman cracked on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 103

Valerio Piva and Steve Morabito (BMC)

Valerio Piva and Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 103

Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar) and family

Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar) and family
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 103

Claudio Corti and Andreas Botero enjoy the start of Stage 18

Claudio Corti and Andreas Botero enjoy the start of Stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 103

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) enjoys some spidey shade at the start of Stage 18

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) enjoys some spidey shade at the start of Stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 103

Stage 18 start from Belluno to Rifugio Panarotta

Stage 18 start from Belluno to Rifugio Panarotta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) works his way through the crowd to get to the starting area

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) works his way through the crowd to get to the starting area
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signs in to Stage 18

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signs in to Stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sets the Giro's pink balloons into the sky

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sets the Giro's pink balloons into the sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 103

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) is all smiles at the start of Stage 18

Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) is all smiles at the start of Stage 18
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 103

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) approaches the start line

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) approaches the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 103

Cannondale's Elia Viviani awaits the Stage 18 start

Cannondale's Elia Viviani awaits the Stage 18 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 103

Wout Poels is looking comfortable on the start line in Belluno

Wout Poels is looking comfortable on the start line in Belluno
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 103

Bjarne Riis and Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Bjarne Riis and Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 103

Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julián Arredondo confirmed his status as the Giro’s mountains king when he took a superb solo victory at the Rifugio Panarotta. Having got into the break that formed on the first climb of the day, the San Pellegrino, the 26-year-old Trek Factory Racing rider also led over the next climb and was not to be denied on the final ascent.

Arredondo had already tried to go clear twice when he jumped away again from the remnants of the breakaway group with 4km remaining. Although chased all the way to the line by fellow Colombian Fabio Duarte, Arredondo had enough of a buffer to celebrate his victory over the closing 100 metres. Sky's Philip Deignan produced another strong ride to finish third behind Duarte.

"I’ve been working really hard for this and I’d like to thank my team and everyone in Colombia," said a beaming Arredondo. "Although the race isn’t over until Sunday, this is a very big step towards the mountains jersey, which was my main goal when I got into the break today."

"I have to give a big thanks to my director and coach Josu [Larrazabal]. I wanted to attack at the bottom of the last climb but he told me from the team car, 'no, no no! take it easy, not yet!' Then with four kilometer to go he said, 'Julian now!' I won this stage to a great degree from his advice."

Just like the escape group ahead of them, the main contenders went all guns blazing up the final climb, where Cadel Evans was the day’s big loser. Dropped five kilometres from the finish, the Australian ceded third place to Europcar’s Pierre Rolland, who was the main animator on the Panarotta.

Rolland’s advantage in third place is a narrow one, though, as Astana’s Fabio Aru gained a handful of seconds with a final surge up to the line and now lies just two seconds behind him in fourth, with Rafal Majka on the same time in fifth.

Race leader Nairo Quintana looked untroubled as he finished just behind Aru. He was delighted to see another Colombian on the podium on the Panarotta. "It’s a Giro made for Colombians," said the Movistar rider. "I am really happy to see that Julián Arredondo won and is also wearing the mountains jersey, which really matters to the Colombians."

He praised the "fantastic work" of his team and described the final climb as "not as tough as we were expecting".

How it unfolded

After some initial skirmishing on the San Pellegrino, a group of 14 riders came together towards the top of the pass. Arredondo was one of the first to get clear with Dario Cataldo (Team Sky), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Emanuele Sella and Franco Pellizotti (both Androni Giocattoli).

This quintet were soon joined by Deignan, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), and then by Martijn Keizer (Belkin) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia). As Arredondo accelerated away with Deignan to battle for top mountains points on the summit of the San Pellegrino, Alberto Losada (Katusha), Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli) also got up to the breakaway group.

While race leader Quintana’s Movistar team set a steady pace on the front of the peloton, the breakaways pushed their advantage out to more than eight minutes going over the second climb of the day, the Passo del Redebus, where Arredondo cemented his position in the blue jersey of best climber with maximum points.

The bearded Thomas de Gendt was the first of the breakaways to attack on the final climb. A number of riders attempted to chase across to the Belgian, as it started to become clear that the maglia rosa group was now too far behind to reel in the break before the finish.

Going under the 10km-to-go banner, De Gendt led Cataldo by 25 seconds, as Arredondo chased hard behind the Italian with Cataldo’s Sky team-mate Deignan on his wheel. When these three came together, they steadily chipped away at de Gendt’s advantage, and this process accelerated when first Duarte and then Pellizotti came up to join them.

Arredondo finally got up to De Gendt’s wheel with 6km remaining and then shot away on his own. But far from signaling the end of hostilities, this attack actually increased them. First Duarte chased up to his compatriot, then Deignan, de Gendt and Pellizotti ground their way back up to them too.

De Gendt made another bid for glory with 5km remaining, only to see Pellizotti close his attack down and then counter with one of his own. But Pellizotti’s stint at the front lasted less than a kilometre. Arredondo and Duarte chased up to him and Arredondo then hared away towards victory.

Further down the pass, Europcar had been tapping out a fast rhythm on the front of the maglia rosa group, their intention to set up Rolland for an assault on third-placed Evans quite evident. This began with a dig from Rolland’s main lieutenant, Romain Sicard, which was quickly followed by an attack from Rolland himself.

Evans was dropped, but only by a few metres. However, when Rolland went hard again, pursued by Quintana and the other GC contenders, Evans’ grip on third place was finally loosened. He ended the day in ninth place overall, his hopes of a podium finish all but ended.

Rolland attacked a third time, and then a fourth, finally going clear on his own. With Rigoberto Urán’s second place under threat from the Frenchman, Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels went to the front of the maglia rosa group and drove hard to close down Rolland’s lead. Once Poels had given his all to achieve this, another string of attacks followed, with Rolland now on the defensive as Aru made a late bid to snatch third place.

Only 23 seconds now separate Rolland in third from Domenico Pozzovivo in sixth, which will ensure the ding-dong fight for the third spot on the podium will continue in tomorrow’s mountain time trial on Monte Grappa. Ahead of this quartet, Colombian duo Quintana and Urán will go head to head, with Urán no doubt hoping to take advantage of his TT talent to close the gap on the race leader.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4:49:51
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:17
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:37
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:24
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:38
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:43
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:01:59
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:46
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:54
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:02
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:08
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
20Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:48
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:51
29Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:07
30Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:10
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:27
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:30
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:15
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:19
37Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
38Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:41
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:06:47
40Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:50
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:06
42Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
43Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:17
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:08:25
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:16
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:24
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:15
50José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:06
51Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:13:35
52Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
53Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
54Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
55Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
61Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
65Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:56
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
72Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
75Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:22
76Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:28
77Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
78Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:51
79Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:33
80Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
84Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
85Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
88Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
90Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
91Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
92Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
93Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
98Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
100Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
104Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
107Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
110Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
112Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
113Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:21
114Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:24
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:25:28
117Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:06
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:58
120Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
122Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
124Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
125Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
126Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
127Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
128Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
129Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
130Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
131Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
132Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
133Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
135Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
136Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
139Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
140Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
141Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
142Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
143Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
144Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
145Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
146Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
148Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
149Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
151Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
152Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
153Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
154Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
157Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
DNSIvan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
DNSDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky9
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
6Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale4
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky3
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - San Pellegrino - Km. 54,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing32pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky20
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky14
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale2
8Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 2 - Passo del Redebus - Km. 122,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing14pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky10
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale2
6Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 3 - Rifugio Panarotta - Km. 171
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing32pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky14
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF7
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale2
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol10pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing4pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23pts
2Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale12
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky9
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF7
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky7
9Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky11
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia8
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
5Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky4
8Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
9Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing14:37:14
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:31
3Team Sky0:02:08
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
5Movistar Team0:06:10
6Lotto Belisol0:06:21
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:30
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:26
9BMC Racing Team0:09:26
10Androni Giocattoli0:12:24
11Team Europcar0:17:25
12Garmin Sharp0:20:13
13Astana Pro Team0:20:24
14Lampre-Merida0:20:58
15Team Katusha0:21:26
16FDJ.fr0:26:24
17Bardiani-CSF0:27:37
18Colombia0:30:44
19Cannondale0:37:26
20Team Giant-Shimano0:48:31
21Neri Sottoli0:49:50

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky33pts
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team29
3Trek Factory Racing27
4Androni Giocattoli22
5Colombia20
6Bardiani-CSF16
7Cannondale15
8Astana Pro Team12
9Lotto Belisol12
10Movistar Team11
11AG2R La Mondiale9
12Team Europcar8
13Tinkoff-Saxo7
14Team Katusha6
15Garmin Sharp5
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
17BMC Racing Team
18FDJ.fr
19Lampre-Merida
20Team Giant-Shimano
21Neri Sottoli
22Orica GreenEdge
General classification after stageMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team77:58:08
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:41
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:29
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:32
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:08:33
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:58
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:18
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:21:25
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:16
15Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:04
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:15
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:29:53
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:18
19André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:40:42
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:38
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:56
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:24
23Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:49:11
24Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:49:22
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:51:42
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:53:48
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:56:40
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:00:26
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1:01:24
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano1:01:39
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:02:57
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:18
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:08:06
34Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:08:35
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:14:05
36Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:00
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:18:23
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:22:48
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:23:37
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:48
41Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:25:38
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1:31:44
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:52
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:36:27
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:37:36
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:38:19
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:38:27
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:40:02
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:42:22
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:49:24
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:53:34
52Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:54:52
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:56:58
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:58:12
55Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:01:26
56Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:37
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2:03:57
58Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:05:54
59Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:06:27
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:07:05
61Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:11:23
62Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:15
63Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:12:54
64Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:15:06
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:38
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:17:45
67Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:19:37
68Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:19:49
69Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:19:57
70Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:21:05
71Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:22:43
72Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2:24:30
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:25:34
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:25:50
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:25:52
76Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:27:23
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2:27:28
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:29:54
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:33:25
80Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2:33:52
81Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:35:11
82Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2:37:13
83Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing2:38:47
84Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
85Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:41:05
86Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:44:04
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:44:22
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:46:17
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:47:33
90Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:50:10
91Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:51:44
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:54:48
93Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:55:35
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:56:06
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:56:48
96Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2:57:25
97Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:59:14
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:00:17
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:01:45
100Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3:02:53
101Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr3:04:27
102Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:08:46
103Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:09:50
104Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:10:26
105Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:10:49
106Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:11:38
107Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3:12:49
108Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:13:19
109Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3:13:58
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale3:16:24
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli3:16:27
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha3:18:07
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:18:52
114Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3:18:58
115Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3:21:17
116Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:21:18
117Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:23:19
118Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
119Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:24:02
120Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:24:35
121Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:25:03
122Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:25:50
123Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:28:51
124David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:30:13
125Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale3:32:38
126Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:32:53
127Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:34:45
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar3:36:49
129Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3:37:27
130Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:38:30
131Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano3:40:49
132Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:42:30
133Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:43:15
134Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:44:51
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:49:47
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:52:22
137Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:52:46
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale3:55:39
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:56:00
140Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:57:34
141Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:57:45
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:58:19
143Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia4:00:20
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:01:48
145Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4:01:59
146Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:02:13
147Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4:02:19
148Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4:03:22
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:04:57
150Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:05:05
151Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:05:53
152Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale4:09:34
153Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:17:23
154Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky4:18:43
155Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge4:26:16
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge4:26:31
157Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:37:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF96
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team96
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol92
9Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF82
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team78
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team73
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale63
15Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF53
17Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
20Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia44
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo43
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale42
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano42
24Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team41
25Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo41
26Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing40
27Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky36
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp34
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF34
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team31
35Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
37Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli27
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
42Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing23
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
45Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
46Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr22
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar21
49Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
50Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
51Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale20
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
53Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky16
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
56Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
58Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
59Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
60Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
64Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
65Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
68Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
69Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale9
70Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
71Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
72Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
73Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
77Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
78Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale8
79Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
81Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
82Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
83Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
84Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
85Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
86Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
87Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol6
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
90Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
93Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
94Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale4
95Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
96Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
97Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
98Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky3
99Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha3
100Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
101David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
103Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
104Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
107José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
109Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing173pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky87
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol79
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia69
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team56
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia43
7Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia41
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar36
11Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky35
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF30
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo27
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp21
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
26Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
27Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
28Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr10
30Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
32Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
33Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
34Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha8
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
42Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
43Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
44Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
46Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
47Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
49Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
51Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
52David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
53Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
55Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
56Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
58Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
60Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
63Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky1
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
66Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
68Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1
69Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
70Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team77:58:08
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
5Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:49:22
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano1:01:39
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:08:06
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:00
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:23:37
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:53:34
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:56:58
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:05:54
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:06:27
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:38
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:19:49
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:19:57
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:22:43
18Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:27:23
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:41:05
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:46:17
21Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:51:44
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:55:35
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:56:06
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:56:48
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:00:17
26Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:10:49
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:13:19
28Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:25:03
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:25:50
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:28:51
31Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale3:32:38
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:34:45
33Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:52:46
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:57:45
35Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia4:00:20
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:01:48
37Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4:03:22
38Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:05:05
39Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale4:09:34
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge4:26:31
41Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:37:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
5Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky11
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
12Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
20Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
23Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
25Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
26Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
27Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
33Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
35Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
36Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
37Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
38Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
42Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
45Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
46Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
47Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
48Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1
50Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
51Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
52Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
53Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
54Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
5Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
13Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
17Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
19Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
26Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia347
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol318
6Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF243
7Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia224
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing179
13Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar157
17Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
18Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF138
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky109
23Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
26Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli44
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
30Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano36
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
32Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
35Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
36Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol21
37André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp20
38Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team18
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia18
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida18
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp17
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky15
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
55Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
56Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr14
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
58Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha14
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale14
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale13
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
63Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale12
64Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr8
66Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
68Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
69Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
70José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
71Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
74Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing37pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol33
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky22
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia16
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
14Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
15Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia14
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
21Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
23Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia11
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky11
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo9
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
34Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale7
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano7
38Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
42Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
45Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
46Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
47Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
48Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
50Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
52Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
53Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
54Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
55Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
56Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
57Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
58Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
61Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
62Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
63Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
65Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
67Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
69Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
70Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
71Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
74Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
75Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
76Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
77Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
78Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
79Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
81Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
82Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
83David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF12
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team8
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
21Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
23Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale233:26:43
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:17
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:35
4BMC Racing Team1:01:44
5Movistar Team1:05:45
6Astana Pro Team1:13:57
7Team Sky1:15:01
8Lampre-Merida1:36:40
9Team Europcar1:49:43
10Trek Factory Racing2:02:23
11Lotto Belisol2:12:17
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:19:59
13Colombia2:38:19
14Garmin Sharp2:41:38
15Team Katusha2:44:13
16Androni Giocattoli2:51:54
17FDJ.fr3:09:28
18Bardiani-CSF3:23:35
19Neri Sottoli4:29:13
20Team Giant-Shimano4:41:55
21Cannondale4:56:42

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team294pts
2Trek Factory Racing258
3Lampre-Merida254
4Team Sky253
5AG2R La Mondiale241
6Bardiani-CSF235
7Team Giant-Shimano220
8Tinkoff-Saxo206
9Androni Giocattoli189
10BMC Racing Team182
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team179
12Colombia179
13FDJ.fr175
14Cannondale174
15Orica GreenEdge170
16Neri Sottoli168
17Garmin Sharp162
18Lotto Belisol161
19Team Europcar144
20Astana Pro Team141
21Movistar Team135
22Team Katusha72

 

