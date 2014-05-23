Canola takes slick win on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
Uran keeps maglia rosa in Rivarolo Canavese
Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) sprinted to an unexpected breakaway victory on the 13 stage of the Giro d'Italia. Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) took second and third.
Canola led the three riders, who had formed part of an early six-man break, around the final corner. Rodríguez came around him just before the line, but the Italian held him off to take his first ever Giro stage victory.
“This is a big surprise,” said Canola after the stage. “It's my first big victory. I have always hoped that this would happen.”
The third-year pro has been with the Italian Professional Continental team his entire career. This was his second career win, having previously won a stage at the Tour de Langkawi in 2012. This season he also picked up the mountains classification at Tirenno-Adriatico.
It was supposed to be another day for the sprinters, with FDJ.fr doing most of the work on the front. However, with less than 10 kilometres to go the sprinters teams began calling each others' bluff. The discussions allowed the trio out front to extend their gap slowly. Finally Garmin-Sharp took up the chase, but it was too late and the peloton crossed the line just 11 seconds after the escapees.
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the sprint from the bunch, extending his lead in the points classification over Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing). There were no changes in the general standings, as Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) successfully defended the leader's jersey he won the previous day.
An early break
This day's break took off practically from the start. Rodriguez, Canola, Tulik, Jeffry Johan Romero (Colombia), Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol), and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) were the first to go, and were soon joined by Maxim Belkov (Katusha). The field had no problem with letting them go, as Rodriguez was the best of them, at 57 minutes down.
This was another stage for the sprinters, though, and they weren't going to let things get out of hand. FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano led the field and kept the group on a short line, not letting them get more than three and a half minutes.
The rain made a return today, and not the rain itself, but the rain jackets caused several problems. Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) both had rain jackets caught in their rear wheels. The Russian crashed but the Dutchman managed to stay upright and both re-joined the peloton.
A hailstorm hit the road with about 30 km to go, but fortunately had stopped before the riders arrived. The roads were still wet and the piled up hail looked almost like snow drifts. Race commissaires slowed down the field as it came through, and everyone made it through safely.
The peloton hit the finishing circuit of some 22 km only 1:42 behind the six leaders. FDJ was determined to bring things together, and although a number of other teams jumped in to help, the efforts were relatively uncoordinated. No one was really willing to help Bouhanni win yet another stage. The other sprinter teams seemed to be calling one another's bluff – much to the benefit of the break group.
That group had the shrunk to only three riders, Rodriguez, Tulik and Canola. They hung desperately to their one-minute gap. With 3.5 km to go, Canola attacked with Rodriguez immediately following and Tulik finally catching up.
Behind them, Garmin finally moved to the front and started picking up the pace. The three leaders were eying one another within the final kilometre, when the peloton finally and furiously appeared behind them with only 700 meters to go.
Canola went for it on the final corner, and although it looked as if Rodriguez might catch him, the Italian held on for the narrow win.
Bouhanni didn't get his fourth stage win, but led the peloton across the finish line only 11 seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:37:20
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:11
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Sebastian Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|61
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|71
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|79
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|80
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|83
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|94
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|98
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|99
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|100
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|101
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:41
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:50
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:54
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:57
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:12
|113
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:25
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:27
|118
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:29
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|125
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:36
|129
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:38
|130
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|132
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|133
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|135
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|136
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|137
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|138
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|140
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|141
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:55
|142
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|143
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:13
|144
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|146
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|149
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:02:22
|150
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|153
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|154
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|155
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|156
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|158
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:41
|159
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:18
|160
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|161
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:06:31
|163
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|164
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:37
|166
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|168
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|169
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|170
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|171
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:40
|172
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|66
|pts
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|16
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|12
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|13
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|15
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|7
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|6
|19
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|20
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|pts
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|156
|pts
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|140
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|pts
|2
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|8
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani-CSF
|10:52:22
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Neri Sottoli
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Cannondale
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Colombia
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:57
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani-CSF
|40
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|29
|3
|Team Europcar
|21
|4
|FDJ.fr
|17
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|6
|Cannondale
|15
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|8
|Team Sky
|13
|9
|Neri Sottoli
|13
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|12
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|9
|13
|Colombia
|7
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Team Katusha
|2
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53:15:06
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:52
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:37
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:41
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:09
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:45
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:24
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:06:48
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:55
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:01
|18
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:31
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:36
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:42
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:08
|22
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:38
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:13
|24
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
|0:10:21
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:59
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:13:23
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:17
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:29
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:15:58
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|31
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:24:25
|32
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:03
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:28:54
|34
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:07
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:03
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:54
|37
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:32:10
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:32:32
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:34
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:28
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:35:33
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:00
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:26
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:45
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:39:59
|46
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:41:26
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:43
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:07
|49
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:12
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:44:52
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:46:49
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:35
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:18
|54
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:49:38
|55
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:50:39
|56
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:15
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:08
|58
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:36
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:55
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:56
|61
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:09
|62
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:35
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:48
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:01
|65
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:01:05
|66
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:09
|67
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:05
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:03:38
|69
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:03:43
|70
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:03:50
|71
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:51
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:04:27
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:50
|74
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:01
|75
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:08:05
|76
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:40
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:09:04
|79
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:05
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:16
|81
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:09:18
|82
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1:09:28
|83
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:10:34
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:12:32
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:12:48
|86
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:55
|87
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:14:56
|88
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:15:01
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:15:42
|90
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:32
|91
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:18:13
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:19:13
|93
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:22
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:19:42
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:20:13
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:29
|97
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:03
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:21:40
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:21:49
|100
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:21:53
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:22:05
|102
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:22:48
|103
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:22:55
|104
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:23:36
|105
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:24:31
|106
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:24:52
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:27:14
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:27:22
|109
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:44
|110
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:28:02
|111
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:28:07
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:29:04
|113
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:29:59
|114
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:09
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:47
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:39
|117
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:32:48
|118
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:33:10
|119
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:33:41
|120
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:07
|121
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:34:09
|122
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:34:15
|123
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:51
|125
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:35:31
|126
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:35:54
|127
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:58
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:36:00
|129
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:21
|130
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:36:30
|131
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:39:56
|132
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:40:24
|133
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:27
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:46
|135
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:43:48
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:45:13
|137
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:45:57
|138
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:46:11
|139
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:46:21
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1:46:34
|141
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:47:24
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:48
|143
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:49:29
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:49:46
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:50:17
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:51:18
|147
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:51:19
|148
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1:52:19
|149
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:27
|150
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:52:43
|151
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:52:44
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:53:09
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:53:17
|154
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:53:37
|155
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:53:50
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:54:45
|157
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:55:26
|158
|Sebastian Chavanel (Fra) FDJ,fr
|1:55:57
|159
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:56:11
|160
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:56:47
|161
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:59:22
|162
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:00:02
|163
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:00:03
|164
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:01:11
|165
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:01:56
|166
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:02:26
|167
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|2:03:51
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:15:05
|169
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|2:15:56
|170
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:17:14
|171
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:18:17
|172
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:22:36
|173
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:27:22
|174
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:28:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|251
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|173
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|94
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|77
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|66
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|15
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|17
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|23
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|24
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|27
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|28
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|32
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|33
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|41
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|20
|43
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|44
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|46
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|50
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|51
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|53
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|54
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|55
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|57
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|59
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|60
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|61
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|62
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|63
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|64
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|65
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|66
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|67
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|69
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|70
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|71
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|72
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|73
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|74
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|75
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|76
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|77
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|78
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|79
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|81
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|83
|CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ
|5
|84
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|87
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|89
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|90
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|91
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|93
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|94
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|95
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|97
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|99
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|1
|100
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|102
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|104
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|105
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|14
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|10
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|13
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|16
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|18
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|23
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|29
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|32
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|33
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|37
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|40
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|41
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|42
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|46
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|48
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|1
|49
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|50
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|54
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|16
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|20
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|22
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|26
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|27
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|30
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|31
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|33
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|34
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|35
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|36
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|37
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|38
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|18
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|347
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|318
|6
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|13
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|17
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|156
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|21
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|19
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|34
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|37
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|39
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|7
|40
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|44
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|6
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|19
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|26
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|28
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|5
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|30
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|31
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|34
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|37
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|40
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|41
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|42
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|43
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|44
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|45
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|46
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|49
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|50
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|51
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|53
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|55
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|56
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|57
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|58
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|59
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|60
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|62
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|64
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|67
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|68
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|17
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|18
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|20
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|21
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53:16:58
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:32
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:25
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:11
|8
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:30:18
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:42
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:53
|11
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:43:00
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:04
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:59:13
|15
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:01:58
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:58
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:09
|18
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:06:48
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:10:56
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:13:04
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:50
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:16:21
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:17:21
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:17:50
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:18:21
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:37
|27
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:20:56
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:26:10
|29
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:31:18
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:23
|31
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:34:02
|32
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:49:26
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:49:27
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:50:51
|35
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:51:25
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:51:45
|37
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:51:58
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:19
|39
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:57:30
|40
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:00:04
|41
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:00:34
|42
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|2:01:59
|43
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:16:25
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:25:30
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:26:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|159:03:38
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:46
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:29
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:46
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:14
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:29:17
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:33:40
|9
|Colombia
|0:41:53
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:03
|11
|Team Sky
|0:49:56
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:58:26
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|1:09:55
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:14:42
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:03
|16
|FDJ.fr
|1:22:00
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|1:23:38
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:27:41
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:31:33
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|1:37:40
|21
|Cannondale
|2:06:56
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:38:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|214
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|201
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|200
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|189
|5
|Team Sky
|162
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|159
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|159
|9
|FDJ.fr
|151
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|146
|11
|Bardiani-CSF
|137
|12
|Cannondale
|136
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|125
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|111
|17
|Colombia
|110
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|102
|19
|Team Europcar
|92
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|80
|21
|Movistar Team
|74
|22
|Team Katusha
|50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|5
|Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Bardiani-CSF
|10
|8
|Movistar Team
|15
|9
|Colombia
|20
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|30
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|35
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|45
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|18
|Team Sky
|58
|19
|FDJ.fr
|95
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|145
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|210
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|210
