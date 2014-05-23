Image 1 of 80 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 80 The maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 80 Luca Paolini (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 80 Two Rigoberto Uran's sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 80 Bannas for Team Sky today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 80 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoying pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 80 13 wasn't an unlucky number for Marco Canola (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 80 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 80 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 80 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) sprinted to an unexpected breakaway victory on the 13 stage of the Giro d'Italia. Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) took second and third.

Canola led the three riders, who had formed part of an early six-man break, around the final corner. Rodríguez came around him just before the line, but the Italian held him off to take his first ever Giro stage victory.

“This is a big surprise,” said Canola after the stage. “It's my first big victory. I have always hoped that this would happen.”

The third-year pro has been with the Italian Professional Continental team his entire career. This was his second career win, having previously won a stage at the Tour de Langkawi in 2012. This season he also picked up the mountains classification at Tirenno-Adriatico.

It was supposed to be another day for the sprinters, with FDJ.fr doing most of the work on the front. However, with less than 10 kilometres to go the sprinters teams began calling each others' bluff. The discussions allowed the trio out front to extend their gap slowly. Finally Garmin-Sharp took up the chase, but it was too late and the peloton crossed the line just 11 seconds after the escapees.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the sprint from the bunch, extending his lead in the points classification over Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing). There were no changes in the general standings, as Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) successfully defended the leader's jersey he won the previous day.

An early break

This day's break took off practically from the start. Rodriguez, Canola, Tulik, Jeffry Johan Romero (Colombia), Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol), and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) were the first to go, and were soon joined by Maxim Belkov (Katusha). The field had no problem with letting them go, as Rodriguez was the best of them, at 57 minutes down.

This was another stage for the sprinters, though, and they weren't going to let things get out of hand. FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano led the field and kept the group on a short line, not letting them get more than three and a half minutes.

The rain made a return today, and not the rain itself, but the rain jackets caused several problems. Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) both had rain jackets caught in their rear wheels. The Russian crashed but the Dutchman managed to stay upright and both re-joined the peloton.

A hailstorm hit the road with about 30 km to go, but fortunately had stopped before the riders arrived. The roads were still wet and the piled up hail looked almost like snow drifts. Race commissaires slowed down the field as it came through, and everyone made it through safely.

The peloton hit the finishing circuit of some 22 km only 1:42 behind the six leaders. FDJ was determined to bring things together, and although a number of other teams jumped in to help, the efforts were relatively uncoordinated. No one was really willing to help Bouhanni win yet another stage. The other sprinter teams seemed to be calling one another's bluff – much to the benefit of the break group.

That group had the shrunk to only three riders, Rodriguez, Tulik and Canola. They hung desperately to their one-minute gap. With 3.5 km to go, Canola attacked with Rodriguez immediately following and Tulik finally catching up.

Behind them, Garmin finally moved to the front and started picking up the pace. The three leaders were eying one another within the final kilometre, when the peloton finally and furiously appeared behind them with only 700 meters to go.

Canola went for it on the final corner, and although it looked as if Rodriguez might catch him, the Italian held on for the narrow win.

Bouhanni didn't get his fourth stage win, but led the peloton across the finish line only 11 seconds later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:37:20 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:11 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 33 Sebastian Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 44 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 51 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 61 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 65 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 70 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 71 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 76 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 78 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 79 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 80 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 83 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 94 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 99 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:31 100 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 101 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 102 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:41 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:50 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:00:54 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:57 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:12 113 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 114 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:16 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:25 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:27 118 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:29 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 120 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 123 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 125 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:36 129 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:38 130 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 131 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48 132 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 133 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 135 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 136 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 137 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 138 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 140 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 141 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:55 142 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 143 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:02:13 144 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 146 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 149 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:02:22 150 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 152 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 153 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:25 154 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 155 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:45 156 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 157 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:57 158 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:41 159 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:18 160 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 161 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 162 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:06:31 163 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 164 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 165 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:37 166 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 167 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 168 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 169 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 170 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 171 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:40 172 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 173 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:01

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 66 pts 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 29 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 20 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 18 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 16 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 12 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 13 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 15 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 7 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 6 19 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 20 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 1 - Salita di Rivara - Km. 123,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 pts 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 pts 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 pts 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 140 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 pts 2 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 8 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani-CSF 10:52:22 2 Androni Giocattoli 3 Team Europcar 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Neri Sottoli 6 Trek Factory Racing 7 Lampre-Merida 8 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Garmin Sharp 11 Team Sky 12 Astana Pro Team 13 FDJ.fr 14 Lotto Belisol 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Cannondale 17 Movistar Team 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Colombia 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:57 21 Team Katusha 0:01:48 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:17

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani-CSF 40 pts 2 Androni Giocattoli 29 3 Team Europcar 21 4 FDJ.fr 17 5 Trek Factory Racing 16 6 Cannondale 15 7 Team Giant-Shimano 14 8 Team Sky 13 9 Neri Sottoli 13 10 Garmin Sharp 12 11 Astana Pro Team 11 12 Lotto Belisol 9 13 Colombia 7 14 BMC Racing Team 6 15 Lampre-Merida 5 16 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Team Katusha 2 18 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Movistar Team 21 AG2R La Mondiale 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53:15:06 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:52 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:29 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:37 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:06 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:41 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:09 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:45 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:57 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:24 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:06:48 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:06:55 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:01 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:31 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:36 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:42 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:08 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:38 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:13 24 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar 0:10:21 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:10:59 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:13:23 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:17 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:29 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:15:58 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:33 31 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:24:25 32 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:26:03 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:28:54 34 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:07 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:03 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:54 37 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:32:10 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:32:32 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:32:34 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:34:28 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:35:33 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:00 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:26 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:37:45 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:39:59 46 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:41:26 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:43 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:44:07 49 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:44:12 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:44:52 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:46:49 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:35 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:18 54 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:38 55 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:50:39 56 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:15 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:08 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:55:36 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:55 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:56 61 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:57:09 62 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:58:35 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:59:48 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:01 65 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:01:05 66 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:09 67 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:05 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:03:38 69 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:03:43 70 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:03:50 71 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:51 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1:04:27 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:50 74 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:01 75 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:08:05 76 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:40 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1:09:04 79 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:05 80 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:16 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:09:18 82 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1:09:28 83 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:10:34 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:12:32 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:12:48 86 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:13:55 87 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:14:56 88 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:15:01 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:15:42 90 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:32 91 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:18:13 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:19:13 93 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:19:22 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:19:42 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:20:13 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:29 97 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:03 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:21:40 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:21:49 100 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:21:53 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:22:05 102 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:22:48 103 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:22:55 104 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:23:36 105 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:24:31 106 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:24:52 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:27:14 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:27:22 109 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:44 110 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:28:02 111 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:28:07 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:29:04 113 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:29:59 114 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:30:09 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:47 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:32:39 117 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:32:48 118 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:33:10 119 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:33:41 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:07 121 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:34:09 122 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:34:15 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 124 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:34:51 125 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:35:31 126 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:35:54 127 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:58 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:36:00 129 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:21 130 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:36:30 131 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:39:56 132 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:40:24 133 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:27 134 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:42:46 135 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:43:48 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:45:13 137 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:45:57 138 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:46:11 139 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:46:21 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:46:34 141 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:47:24 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:48:48 143 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:49:29 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:49:46 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:50:17 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:51:18 147 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:51:19 148 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1:52:19 149 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:52:27 150 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:52:43 151 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:52:44 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:53:09 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:53:17 154 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:53:37 155 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:53:50 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:54:45 157 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:55:26 158 Sebastian Chavanel (Fra) FDJ,fr 1:55:57 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:56:11 160 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:56:47 161 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:59:22 162 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:00:02 163 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 2:00:03 164 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:01:11 165 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:01:56 166 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:02:26 167 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 2:03:51 168 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:15:05 169 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 2:15:56 170 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:17:14 171 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:18:17 172 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:22:36 173 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:27:22 174 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:28:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 94 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 77 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 12 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 66 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 15 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 17 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 27 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 28 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 32 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 33 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 41 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 20 43 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 44 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 46 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 50 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 51 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 52 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 53 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 54 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 55 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 57 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 13 59 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 60 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 61 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 62 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 63 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 64 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 66 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 67 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 69 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 70 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 73 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 74 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 75 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 76 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 77 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 78 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 79 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 83 CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ 5 84 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 85 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 87 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 89 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 90 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 91 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 93 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 94 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 95 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 97 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 99 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 1 100 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 102 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 104 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 105 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 75 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 14 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 10 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 16 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 18 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 29 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 32 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 33 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 37 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 40 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 41 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 42 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 46 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 48 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 1 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 54 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 10 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 16 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 20 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 22 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 23 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 26 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 27 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 30 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 31 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 33 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 34 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 35 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 36 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 38 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 8 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 18 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 347 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 318 6 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 13 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 162 17 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 140 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 106 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 28 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 19 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 34 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 36 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 37 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 38 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 39 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 7 40 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 44 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 6 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 11 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 19 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 6 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 28 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 30 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 31 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 33 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 34 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 37 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 40 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 41 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 42 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 43 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 44 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 45 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 46 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 49 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 50 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 51 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 53 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 55 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 56 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 57 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 58 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 59 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 60 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 62 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 64 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 65 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 66 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 67 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 68 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 69 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 11 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1 17 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 18 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 21 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 53:16:58 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:37 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:32 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:25 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:11 8 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:30:18 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:30:42 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:35:53 11 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:20 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:43:00 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:04 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:59:13 15 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:01:58 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:58 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:09 18 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:06:48 19 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:10:56 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:13:04 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:13:50 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:16:21 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:17:21 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:17:50 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:21 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:37 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:20:56 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:26:10 29 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:31:18 30 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:23 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:34:02 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:49:26 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:49:27 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:50:51 35 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:51:25 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:51:45 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:51:58 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:54:19 39 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:57:30 40 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:00:04 41 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:00:34 42 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 2:01:59 43 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:16:25 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:25:30 45 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:26:08

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 159:03:38 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 3 BMC Racing Team 0:07:46 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:29 5 Lampre-Merida 0:23:46 6 Astana Pro Team 0:24:14 7 Movistar Team 0:29:17 8 Team Europcar 0:33:40 9 Colombia 0:41:53 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:44:03 11 Team Sky 0:49:56 12 Team Katusha 0:58:26 13 Lotto Belisol 1:09:55 14 Androni Giocattoli 1:14:42 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:03 16 FDJ.fr 1:22:00 17 Garmin Sharp 1:23:38 18 Neri Sottoli 1:27:41 19 Team Giant-Shimano 1:31:33 20 Bardiani-CSF 1:37:40 21 Cannondale 2:06:56 22 Orica GreenEdge 2:38:42

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 214 pts 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 201 3 Trek Factory Racing 200 4 Team Giant-Shimano 189 5 Team Sky 162 6 AG2R La Mondiale 159 7 Neri Sottoli 159 8 Orica GreenEdge 159 9 FDJ.fr 151 10 BMC Racing Team 146 11 Bardiani-CSF 137 12 Cannondale 136 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 131 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 129 15 Androni Giocattoli 125 16 Garmin Sharp 111 17 Colombia 110 18 Lotto Belisol 102 19 Team Europcar 92 20 Astana Pro Team 80 21 Movistar Team 74 22 Team Katusha 50