Canola takes slick win on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Uran keeps maglia rosa in Rivarolo Canavese

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luca Paolini (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Two Rigoberto Uran's sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bannas for Team Sky today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoying pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
13 wasn't an unlucky number for Marco Canola

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Europcar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Giro jersey's

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The aftermath of the crash for Vladimir Gusev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) gets his jacket and rear wheel a little bit too well acquainted with each other

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) claims the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the sprint from the main bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) spray the stage winners champange

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) holds onto white

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) enjoys his moment in the sun

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) spraying the champangne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FDJ controlled the pace for Bouhanni

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The peloton slowed to get through hail-covered roads safely

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Giro d'Italia heads into a postcard perfect landscape

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma) celebrates day one in the Giro race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) just pips Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) for fourth on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There is a lot of Colombian pride thanks to Uran's lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 13 had its own unique obstacles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Tanner (Belkin) and Mick Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal and Tyler Farrar at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the points jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A pleased Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana worked for Borut Bozic in the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jeffry Romero (Colombia) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Canola is congratulated by a teammate

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) played it safe

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The sprint for fourth goes to Bouhanni

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) extended his points classification lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Hail littered the course in the last 30km

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Maglia rosa holder Rigoberto Uran on stage 13

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the descent

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol) leads the breakaway with Marco Canola (Bardiani), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rider passed through after storms that dumped hail along the route

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxime Belkov (Katusha) in the breakaway on stage 13 of the Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint for fourth behind the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The breakaway sprints for the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) drinks up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his Giro win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia goes to Canola

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his first day of wearing the leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jackson Rodriguez (Androni) was second on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Angelo Tulik (Europcar) was third on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geert Dockx and Maxim Belkov lead the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola's attack splits the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola sprints to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Canola takes his first Grand Tour victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in after stage 13

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates another day in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) celebrates his Giro stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) winner of stage 13 of the 2014 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jackson Rodriguez is out-sprinted by Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) in stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Canola wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to start in the pink jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) signs in for day 1 in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The start of stage 13 in Fossano

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) gets some crowd support in Fossano

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the maglia rosa for the first day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is pampered at the start of stage 13 in Fossano

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Canola (Bardiani CSF) sprinted to an unexpected breakaway victory on the 13 stage of the Giro d'Italia. Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) took second and third.

Canola led the three riders, who had formed part of an early six-man break, around the final corner. Rodríguez came around him just before the line, but the Italian held him off to take his first ever Giro stage victory.

“This is a big surprise,” said Canola after the stage. “It's my first big victory. I have always hoped that this would happen.”

The third-year pro has been with the Italian Professional Continental team his entire career. This was his second career win, having previously won a stage at the Tour de Langkawi in 2012. This season he also picked up the mountains classification at Tirenno-Adriatico.

It was supposed to be another day for the sprinters, with FDJ.fr doing most of the work on the front. However, with less than 10 kilometres to go the sprinters teams began calling each others' bluff. The discussions allowed the trio out front to extend their gap slowly. Finally Garmin-Sharp took up the chase, but it was too late and the peloton crossed the line just 11 seconds after the escapees.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the sprint from the bunch, extending his lead in the points classification over Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing). There were no changes in the general standings, as Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) successfully defended the leader's jersey he won the previous day.

An early break

This day's break took off practically from the start. Rodriguez, Canola, Tulik, Jeffry Johan Romero (Colombia), Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol), and Angelo Tulik (Europcar) were the first to go, and were soon joined by Maxim Belkov (Katusha). The field had no problem with letting them go, as Rodriguez was the best of them, at 57 minutes down.

This was another stage for the sprinters, though, and they weren't going to let things get out of hand. FDJ.fr and Giant-Shimano led the field and kept the group on a short line, not letting them get more than three and a half minutes.

The rain made a return today, and not the rain itself, but the rain jackets caused several problems. Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) both had rain jackets caught in their rear wheels. The Russian crashed but the Dutchman managed to stay upright and both re-joined the peloton.

A hailstorm hit the road with about 30 km to go, but fortunately had stopped before the riders arrived. The roads were still wet and the piled up hail looked almost like snow drifts. Race commissaires slowed down the field as it came through, and everyone made it through safely.

The peloton hit the finishing circuit of some 22 km only 1:42 behind the six leaders. FDJ was determined to bring things together, and although a number of other teams jumped in to help, the efforts were relatively uncoordinated. No one was really willing to help Bouhanni win yet another stage. The other sprinter teams seemed to be calling one another's bluff – much to the benefit of the break group.

That group had the shrunk to only three riders, Rodriguez, Tulik and Canola. They hung desperately to their one-minute gap. With 3.5 km to go, Canola attacked with Rodriguez immediately following and Tulik finally catching up.

Behind them, Garmin finally moved to the front and started picking up the pace. The three leaders were eying one another within the final kilometre, when the peloton finally and furiously appeared behind them with only 700 meters to go.

Canola went for it on the final corner, and although it looked as if Rodriguez might catch him, the Italian held on for the narrow win.

Bouhanni didn't get his fourth stage win, but led the peloton across the finish line only 11 seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:37:20
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:11
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
23Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
33Sebastian Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
38Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
40Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
44Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
48Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
51Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
61David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
70Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
71Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
76Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
78Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
79Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
80Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar
83Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
94Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
99Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:31
100Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
101Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:00:38
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:41
104Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:00:50
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:00:54
109Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:57
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:12
113Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
114Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:16
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:25
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:27
118Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:29
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
120Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
121Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
123Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
125Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
127Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:36
129Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:38
130Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
131Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
132Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
133Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
134Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
135Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
136Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
137Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
138Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
139Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
140Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
141Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:01:55
142Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
143Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:02:13
144Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
146Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
147Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
149Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:02:22
150Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
152Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
153Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:25
154Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
155Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:45
156Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
157Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:57
158Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:41
159Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:18
160Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
161Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
162Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:06:31
163Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
164Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
165Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:37
166Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
167Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
168Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
169Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
170Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
171Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:40
172Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
173Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:01

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF66pts
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr31
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing29
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano20
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky18
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp16
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF12
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
13Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
15Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia7
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
18Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia6
19Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
20Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 1 - Salita di Rivara - Km. 123,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3pts
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4pts
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156pts
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia140
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol140
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11pts
2Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
8Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani-CSF10:52:22
2Androni Giocattoli
3Team Europcar
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
5Neri Sottoli
6Trek Factory Racing
7Lampre-Merida
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9BMC Racing Team
10Garmin Sharp
11Team Sky
12Astana Pro Team
13FDJ.fr
14Lotto Belisol
15Tinkoff-Saxo
16Cannondale
17Movistar Team
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Colombia
20Team Giant-Shimano0:00:57
21Team Katusha0:01:48
22Orica GreenEdge0:03:17

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani-CSF40pts
2Androni Giocattoli29
3Team Europcar21
4FDJ.fr17
5Trek Factory Racing16
6Cannondale15
7Team Giant-Shimano14
8Team Sky13
9Neri Sottoli13
10Garmin Sharp12
11Astana Pro Team11
12Lotto Belisol9
13Colombia7
14BMC Racing Team6
15Lampre-Merida5
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
17Team Katusha2
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Tinkoff-Saxo
20Movistar Team
21AG2R La Mondiale
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team53:15:06
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:52
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:29
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:37
8Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:06
9Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:04:41
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:05:09
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:45
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:57
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:24
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:06:48
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:06:55
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:01
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:07:31
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:36
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:42
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:08
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:38
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:13
24Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar0:10:21
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:10:59
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:13:23
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:17
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:29
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:15:58
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:33
31Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:24:25
32André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:26:03
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:28:54
34Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:07
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:03
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:54
37Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:32:10
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:32:32
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:32:34
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:34:28
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:35:33
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:00
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:26
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:37:45
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:39:59
46Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:41:26
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:43
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:44:07
49Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:44:12
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:44:52
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:46:49
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:35
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:18
54Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:49:38
55Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:50:39
56Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:15
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:08
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:55:36
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:55
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:56
61Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:57:09
62Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:58:35
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:59:48
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:01
65Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:01:05
66Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:09
67Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:05
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1:03:38
69Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:03:43
70Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:03:50
71Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:03:51
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1:04:27
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:50
74Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:01
75Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:08:05
76Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:08:40
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1:09:04
79Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:09:05
80Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:16
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:09:18
82Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1:09:28
83Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:10:34
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:12:32
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:12:48
86Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:13:55
87Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:14:56
88Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:15:01
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:15:42
90Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:32
91Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:18:13
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:19:13
93Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:19:22
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:19:42
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:20:13
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:29
97Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:21:03
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:21:40
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:21:49
100Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:21:53
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:22:05
102Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:22:48
103Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:22:55
104Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:23:36
105Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:24:31
106Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:24:52
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:27:14
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:27:22
109Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1:27:44
110Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:28:02
111Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:28:07
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:29:04
113Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:29:59
114Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:30:09
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:47
116Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:32:39
117Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:32:48
118Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:33:10
119Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:33:41
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:07
121Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:34:09
122Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:34:15
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
124David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:34:51
125Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:35:31
126Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:35:54
127Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:35:58
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:36:00
129Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:36:21
130Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:36:30
131Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:39:56
132Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:40:24
133Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:27
134Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:42:46
135Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:43:48
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:45:13
137Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:45:57
138Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:46:11
139Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:46:21
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:46:34
141Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:47:24
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:48:48
143Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:49:29
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:49:46
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:50:17
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:51:18
147Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:51:19
148Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1:52:19
149Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:52:27
150Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:52:43
151Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:52:44
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:53:09
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:53:17
154Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:53:37
155Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:53:50
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1:54:45
157Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:55:26
158Sebastian Chavanel (Fra) FDJ,fr1:55:57
159Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:56:11
160Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:56:47
161Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:59:22
162Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:00:02
163Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano2:00:03
164Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:01:11
165Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:01:56
166Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:02:26
167Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale2:03:51
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:15:05
169Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky2:15:56
170Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:17:14
171Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:18:17
172Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge2:22:36
173Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:27:22
174Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:28:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team94
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida78
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF77
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team71
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
12Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF66
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
15Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
17Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale36
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo34
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
27Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
28Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
32Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
33Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
41Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp20
43Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
44Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
46Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
50Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
51Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
53Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
54Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
55Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
57Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky13
59Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
60Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
61Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
62Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
64Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
65Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
66Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
67Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
69Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
73Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
74Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
75Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
76Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
77Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
78Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
81Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
83CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ5
84Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
87Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
89Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
90David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
91Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
93Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
94Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
95Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
97Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
99HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV1
100Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
102Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
104Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
105Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing75pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge14
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
10Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
16Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
18Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo6
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
29Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
32Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
33David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
37Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
40Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
41Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
42Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
46Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
48HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV1
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
52Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
54Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
16Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
20Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
22Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
26Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
27Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
30Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
31Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
33Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
34Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
35Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
36Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
38Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4
8Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
18Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia347
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol318
6Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
13Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing162
17Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
18Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar140
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF117
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo106
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky106
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
28Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge19
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo16
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
34Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
36Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
37Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
39HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV7
40Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
41Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
44Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
6Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
11Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
12Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
16Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge9
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
19Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky6
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
28Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
30Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
31Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
34Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
37Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
40Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
41Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
42Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
43Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
44Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
45Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
46Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
49Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
51Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
53Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
55Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
56Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
57Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
58Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
59Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
60Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
62Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
64Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
67Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
68David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF8
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
14Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1
17Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
18Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
21Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo53:16:58
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:37
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:32
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:25
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:11
8Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:30:18
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:30:42
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:35:53
11Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:20
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:43:00
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:04
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:59:13
15Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:01:58
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:58
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:09
18Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:06:48
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:10:56
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:13:04
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:13:50
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:16:21
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:17:21
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:17:50
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:18:21
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:37
27Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:20:56
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:26:10
29Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:31:18
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:23
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:34:02
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:49:26
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:49:27
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:50:51
35Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:51:25
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:51:45
37Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:51:58
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:54:19
39Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:57:30
40Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:00:04
41Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:00:34
42Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale2:01:59
43Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:16:25
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:25:30
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:26:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team159:03:38
2AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
3BMC Racing Team0:07:46
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:29
5Lampre-Merida0:23:46
6Astana Pro Team0:24:14
7Movistar Team0:29:17
8Team Europcar0:33:40
9Colombia0:41:53
10Trek Factory Racing0:44:03
11Team Sky0:49:56
12Team Katusha0:58:26
13Lotto Belisol1:09:55
14Androni Giocattoli1:14:42
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:03
16FDJ.fr1:22:00
17Garmin Sharp1:23:38
18Neri Sottoli1:27:41
19Team Giant-Shimano1:31:33
20Bardiani-CSF1:37:40
21Cannondale2:06:56
22Orica GreenEdge2:38:42

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida214pts
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team201
3Trek Factory Racing200
4Team Giant-Shimano189
5Team Sky162
6AG2R La Mondiale159
7Neri Sottoli159
8Orica GreenEdge159
9FDJ.fr151
10BMC Racing Team146
11Bardiani-CSF137
12Cannondale136
13Tinkoff-Saxo131
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team129
15Androni Giocattoli125
16Garmin Sharp111
17Colombia110
18Lotto Belisol102
19Team Europcar92
20Astana Pro Team80
21Movistar Team74
22Team Katusha50

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2BMC Racing Team5pts
3Lampre-Merida5
4Garmin Sharp5
5Team Katusha5
6Team Europcar10
7Bardiani-CSF10
8Movistar Team15
9Colombia20
10Trek Factory Racing30
11Astana Pro Team35
12Team Giant-Shimano35
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
14AG2R La Mondiale45
15Lotto Belisol45
16Tinkoff-Saxo50
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team55
18Team Sky58
19FDJ.fr95
20Androni Giocattoli145
21Neri Sottoli210
22Orica GreenEdge210

