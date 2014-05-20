Image 1 of 121 Win number three for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 121 Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 121 Another day in pink for Cadel Evans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 121 That's one way to carry food (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 121 White line fever (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 121 The two Japanese riders at the Giro being kept apart by a photographers moto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 121 Yukiya Arashiro (Eurocpar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 121 Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 121 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) was close to a maiden Giro win today (Image credit: Tim de Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) avoided a huge crash in the final kilometre to take his third Giro d’Italia stage victory in Salsomaggiore. The Frenchman jumped off the wheel of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) to beat the Italian and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge). Cadel Evans (BMC) retained his lead in the race for the maglia rosa.

The bunch had been reduced to around 10 riders, when Tyler Farrar came down on one of the many corners that littered the technical finish. The Garmin-Sharp rider appeared to go into the corner too quickly, before veering across the road. It then became a three-way sprint, with Nizzolo taking up the lead. Bouhanni stuck himself into the slipstream of the Trek rider, before jumping with around 75 meters to go.

“In the end it was really quick but my team did it perfectly. They were all ready to help me and we had a very good approach to the sprint. I did my bit for by teammates,” Bouhanni said.

Bouhanni lost touch with the front of the peloton as Sky set a fierce pace on the descent into Salsomaggiore. His FDJ teammate Sebastien Chavanel put in a huge effort to bring his leader back inside the final two kilometres. It was all set up for a huge bunch sprint, before Farrar came down.

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) also came through unscathed to retain the pink jersey, although most of his rivals got caught behind the crash. However, with the incident coming inside the final three kilometres, no time was lost by anyone.

“As expected after a rest day, everyone is fresh and recovered both physically and mentally. It often makes a more dangerous finish,” Evans said at the finish.

It wasn’t all good news for Evans, however, who lost his first teammate. Yannick Eijssen was involved in a late crash with Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), which resulted in the Belgian being taken to hospital. His departure is a blow for Evans and the BMC team. “He [Yannick Eijssen] is a young rider in his first year at a Grand Tour and made a lot of progress to be here. We miss him here, but also for his year and his progression. It’s unfortunate for him and well miss him,” said Evans.

How it happened

There was a sad note to the day, with the 13 remaining Colombian riders donning a white flower on their jerseys to commemorate the death of 31 school children who died in a bus fire.

After a rest day spent in Modena, the peloton began the 10th stage there. The 173-kilometre route would take the riders northwest to Salsomaggiore Terme. With only the smallest of climbs towards the finish, it was another chance for the sprinters to claim glory.

Cadel Evans (BMC) led the peloton out of Modena in the pink jersey, but once the flag dropped it was two different men who headed up proceedings. Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli) and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) were once again in the main break of the day. Both riders have been regular features in the escapes throughout the race so far. The duo managed to build a lead of 8:35 before the peloton called a halt to their progression.

Bandiera took full points in the intermediate sprint with Fedi in second, leaving three points up for grabs in the peloton. Nacer Bouhanni began the day with only a 16-point advantage in the red jersey competition. Cannondale delivered Elia Viviani perfectly to the line, with Bouhanni not even getting a look-in.

BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the pace setting, as the peloton rode a relatively calm tempo. With only two men out front, they were in no rush to chase them down. However, their day was doomed from the start, with too many teams interested in the bunch gallop at the finish. As the teams began fighting for control at the front of the peloton, with 20 kilometres to go, the advantage of Bandiera and Fedi began to tumble.

The jostling took its toll, with Rovny and Eijssen colliding in the middle of the peloton. While Rovny was quick to get back on his bike, Eijssen stayed down. The Belgian left the race in an ambulance, sporting a neck brace. He is the first BMC rider to abandon the 2014 Giro d’Italia.

After almost the entire day out front, Bandiera and Fedi shook hands on a day well done and were finally caught with nine kilometres remaining. Team Sky, who had been fairly anonymous, began drilling it on the front as they tackled the only climb of the day. The pace set by Dario Cataldo split the peloton briefly and shed the tired legs off the back and strung the peloton out in one long line.

Sky continued to wind the pace up on the descent in the form of Edvald Boasson Hagen, getting rid of the red jersey holder Nacer Bouhanni in the process. The Frenchman had to chase hard to get back in touch with just under two kilometres left to run. The efforts to get him there left him with only one teammate to guide him through the technical finish.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:01:13 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 43 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 44 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 45 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 49 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 52 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 57 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 58 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 68 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 69 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 74 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 75 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 76 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 79 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 80 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:01:01 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 83 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 84 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:23 91 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 92 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 93 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:00 94 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:02:17 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 101 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:27 103 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 104 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:38 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 106 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 108 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 109 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 110 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 111 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:03:22 113 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 114 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 116 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 118 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 119 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 122 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 126 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 128 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 130 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 131 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 132 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 133 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 134 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 139 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 141 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 145 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 148 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:32 149 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 150 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 151 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 152 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 153 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:26 154 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:38 155 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 156 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 157 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 159 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 160 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 161 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 162 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 165 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 166 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 167 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 168 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:53 169 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 170 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 171 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 172 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 173 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 174 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 175 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:06:23 176 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:06:58 177 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 178 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:43 179 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:05 180 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 181 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing

Maglia rossa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 46 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 34 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 25 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 16 12 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 13 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 12 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 16 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 6 20 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 22 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 24 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 1 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 6 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 164

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Winning teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant - Shimano 12:03:39 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 FDJ.Fr 4 Lampre - Merida 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 7 Team Sky 8 Neri Sottoli 9 Tinkoff Saxo 10 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 11 Team Katusha 12 Lotto Belisol 13 Team Europcar 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Movistar Team 17 Colombia 18 Orica Greenedge 19 Garmin Sharp 0:01:01 20 Bardiani CSF 0:03:22 21 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 22 Cannondale 0:03:32

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ.Fr 30 pts 2 Team Giant - Shimano 27 3 Trek Factory Racing 21 4 Orica Greenedge 18 5 Lampre - Merida 18 6 Bardiani CSF 18 7 Neri Sottoli 16 8 Team Katusha 15 9 Team Sky 15 10 BMC Racing Team 12 11 Team Europcar 10 12 Garmin Sharp 9 13 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 8 14 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 15 Lotto Belisol 4 16 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Cannondale 3 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Tinkoff Saxo 21 Colombia 22 Movistar Team

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 42:50:47 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:01 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:03 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:41 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:30 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:04:36 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:01 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:42 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:46 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 25 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:52 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:08:00 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:12 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 29 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:10:06 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:10:16 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:43 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:05 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:10 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:41 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:14:05 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:09 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:14:39 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:59 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:28 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:41 41 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:19:08 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:06 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:15 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:59 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:17 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:42 49 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:01 50 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:27:38 51 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:28:28 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:23 53 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:49 54 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:30 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:23 56 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:59 57 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:56 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:03 60 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:37:36 61 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:37:46 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:49 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:27 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:38:39 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:38:41 66 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:13 67 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:35 68 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:41:05 69 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:34 70 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:44:01 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:44:32 72 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:47 73 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:45:27 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:46:11 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:59 76 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:48:16 77 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:29 78 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:30 79 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:48:59 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:49:47 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:50:04 82 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:50:10 83 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:40 84 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:50:59 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:51:40 86 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:04 87 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:47 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:34 89 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:16 90 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:55:33 91 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:55:48 92 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:13 93 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:57:53 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:57:59 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:58:20 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:58:42 97 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:48 98 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:59:05 99 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:44 100 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:45 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:28 102 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:00:44 103 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:00:55 104 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:00:57 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1:01:38 106 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:02:10 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:02:17 108 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:02:54 110 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:03:09 111 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:03:12 112 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:03:35 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 1:05:10 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:58 115 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:07:21 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:08:22 117 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:08:23 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:39 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:09:04 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:09:41 121 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:10:37 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:10:39 123 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:15 124 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:28 125 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:38 126 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:12:39 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:13:04 128 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:13:27 129 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:13:49 130 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:14:01 131 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:14:34 132 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:14:43 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:16:20 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:27 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:17:45 136 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:13 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:18:22 138 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:40 139 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:19:40 140 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:37 141 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:50 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:22:24 143 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:49 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:23:21 145 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:37 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:24:01 147 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:24:13 148 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:24:54 149 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:25:01 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:03 151 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:26:02 152 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:08 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:26:27 154 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:04 155 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:27:08 156 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:44 157 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:27:47 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:27:53 159 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:27:56 160 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:28:26 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:28:41 162 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1:28:54 163 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:29:40 164 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:29:49 165 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:29:53 166 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:30:00 167 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:43 168 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:31:15 169 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1:31:33 170 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:31:50 171 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:33:04 172 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:37:19 173 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:39:08 174 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:41:25 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:44:20 176 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:47:56 177 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:49:00 178 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:51:39 179 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:55:54 180 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:56:37 181 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:57:57

Maglia rossa classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 220 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 196 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 151 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 124 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 112 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 58 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 52 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 13 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 46 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 46 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 45 16 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 17 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 23 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 26 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 29 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 30 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 24 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 32 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 35 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 36 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 37 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 40 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 41 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 43 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 45 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 46 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 47 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 13 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 51 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 52 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 54 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 55 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 56 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 57 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 61 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 63 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 64 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 65 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 68 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 71 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 72 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 74 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 76 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 77 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 78 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 79 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 2 80 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 81 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 87 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 88 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 89 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 90 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 91 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Maglia azzurra classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 47 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 14 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 15 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 22 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 23 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 24 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 27 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 28 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 33 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 35 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 36 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 38 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 44 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 45 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Maglia bianca classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 42:51:57 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:33 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:33 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:59 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:31 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:22:05 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:24:32 11 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:26:28 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:39 13 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:49 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:36:36 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:37:31 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:39:55 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:24 18 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:51 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:37 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:45:01 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:49 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:30 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:50:54 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:54:23 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:54:38 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:03 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:57:10 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:57:32 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:01:44 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:09:29 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:28 32 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:12:17 33 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:12:51 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:13:33 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:27 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:22:51 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:24:52 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:24:58 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:25:58 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:26:46 41 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:27:16 42 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:28:30 43 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:30:40 44 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:31:54 45 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:36:09 46 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:37:58 47 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:40:15 48 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:50:29 49 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:54:44 50 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:55:27

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 7 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 9 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 16 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 19 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 20 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 21 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 22 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 27 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 28 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 30 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 31 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF

Azzuri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 7 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 8 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 9 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 153 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 117 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 106 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 25 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 19 26 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 28 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 29 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 35 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 6 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 37 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 21 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 8 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 12 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 6 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 24 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 27 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 30 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 31 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 38 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 39 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 40 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 41 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 46 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 47 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 49 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 50 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 53 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 56 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 57 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 14 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 15 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 17 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Winning team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 127:49:39 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 4 Lampre - Merida 0:10:56 5 Tinkoff Saxo 0:12:08 6 Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 7 Team Europcar 0:16:40 8 Movistar Team 0:21:24 9 Colombia 0:23:22 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:33:02 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:34:33 12 Team Katusha 0:36:01 13 Team Sky 0:41:09 14 FDJ.Fr 0:44:08 15 Neri Sottoli 0:50:37 16 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:51:03 17 Lotto Belisol 0:52:27 18 Garmin Sharp 0:56:04 19 Team Giant - Shimano 1:03:47 20 Bardiani CSF 1:20:02 21 Orica Greenedge 1:24:12 22 Cannondale 1:41:29

Super team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 176 pts 2 Trek Factory Racing 174 3 Orica Greenedge 159 4 Team Giant - Shimano 155 5 FDJ.Fr 134 6 Team Sky 133 7 Neri Sottoli 129 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 125 9 BMC Racing Team 114 10 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 112 11 Cannondale 106 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 94 13 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 93 14 Colombia 91 15 Garmin Sharp 84 16 Lotto Belisol 83 17 Tinkoff Saxo 80 18 Team Europcar 71 19 Bardiani CSF 69 20 Astana Pro Team 59 21 Movistar Team 51 22 Team Katusha 39