Bouhanni wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

Evans stays out of trouble and in pink

Image 1 of 121

Win number three for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Win number three for Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 121

Another day in pink for Cadel Evans

Another day in pink for Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 121

That's one way to carry food

That's one way to carry food
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 121

White line fever

White line fever
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 121

The two Japanese riders at the Giro being kept apart by a photographers moto

The two Japanese riders at the Giro being kept apart by a photographers moto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 121

Yukiya Arashiro (Eurocpar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Eurocpar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 121

Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash

Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 121

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) was close to a maiden Giro win today

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) was close to a maiden Giro win today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 121

Passing a Ferrari dealer

Passing a Ferrari dealer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 121

At the startline in Modena

At the startline in Modena
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 121

An emotional Cadel Evans (BMC)

An emotional Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 121

Riders passing through Modena

Riders passing through Modena
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 121

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) is a dark horse for the overall

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) is a dark horse for the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 121

Fans try to get a glimpse of the Katusha riders

Fans try to get a glimpse of the Katusha riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 121

Gianluca Brambilla rides to the sign on

Gianluca Brambilla rides to the sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 121

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) post-crash

Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) post-crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 121

There was a big crash on the final corner

There was a big crash on the final corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 121

Win number three for Bouhanni

Win number three for Bouhanni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 121

Count 'em, three wins

Count 'em, three wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 121

Nacer Bouahnni (FDJ) is getting pretty good at spraying champagne

Nacer Bouahnni (FDJ) is getting pretty good at spraying champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 121

Cadel Evans crosses the line

Cadel Evans crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 121

Another pink podium appearance for Evans

Another pink podium appearance for Evans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC) waves to the crowd

Cadel Evans (BMC) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 121

Cadel Evans' legs

Cadel Evans' legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC) up on the podium

Cadel Evans (BMC) up on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 121

Reggiolo in Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna

Reggiolo in Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 121

Passing through Reggiolo

Passing through Reggiolo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni and his FDJ teammate Laurent Pichon celebrate

Nacer Bouhanni and his FDJ teammate Laurent Pichon celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni and teammate Laurent Pichon (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni and teammate Laurent Pichon (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 121

Laurent Pichon (FDJ) congratulates Bouhanni on win number three

Laurent Pichon (FDJ) congratulates Bouhanni on win number three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni wins in blue, he wins in red

Nacer Bouhanni wins in blue, he wins in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 121

The sprint for victory

The sprint for victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 121

The streets of Parma

The streets of Parma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 121

Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) with Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo)

Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela) with Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 121

Cadel Evans pretty in pink

Cadel Evans pretty in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 121

Dani Moreno after the stage

Dani Moreno after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 121

Romain Sicard and Perrig Quemenuer (Europcar)

Romain Sicard and Perrig Quemenuer (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 121

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) gets back on his bike after the crash

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) gets back on his bike after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 121

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) on the ground

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani) on the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 121

A very sore Elia Viviani (Cannondale) tries to get back on his feet

A very sore Elia Viviani (Cannondale) tries to get back on his feet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 121

Michael Matthews congratulates Nacer Bouhanni

Michael Matthews congratulates Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 121

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in a world of pain

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in a world of pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 121

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) being helped by a doctor

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) being helped by a doctor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 121

The post-crash carnage

The post-crash carnage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 121

Michael Matthews congratulates Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Michael Matthews congratulates Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the maglia rosa

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) flexes his muscle

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) flexes his muscle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 121

The tifosi enjoying the racing

The tifosi enjoying the racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 121

In the red corner, its Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) who claims the win

In the red corner, its Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) who claims the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 121

Thomas De Ghent sets the pace

Thomas De Ghent sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 121

Europcar on the podium

Europcar on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) riding a special red Lapierre

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) riding a special red Lapierre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rode in a skin suit today

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rode in a skin suit today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 121

Cadel Evans clad in pink

Cadel Evans clad in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 121

Cadel Evans leads his BMC teamates

Cadel Evans leads his BMC teamates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 121

Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo) and Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela)

Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo) and Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 121

Omega Pharma-Quick Step drilling it

Omega Pharma-Quick Step drilling it
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 121

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his third win at the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates his third win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 121

Cannondale riders help each other get to the finish line following a crash in the last kilometer of Stage 10

Cannondale riders help each other get to the finish line following a crash in the last kilometer of Stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) raises his arms after winning Stage 10

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) raises his arms after winning Stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 121

The peloton races toward the finish line in Salsomaggiore

The peloton races toward the finish line in Salsomaggiore
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) looking relaxed on the way to Salsomaggiore

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) looking relaxed on the way to Salsomaggiore
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 121

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) gets ready for the start of Stage 10

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) gets ready for the start of Stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) victorious in Salsomaggiore

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) victorious in Salsomaggiore
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 121

BMC Racing's Cadel Evans celebrates his race lead

BMC Racing's Cadel Evans celebrates his race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rolls to the start of Stage 10

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rolls to the start of Stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in to Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in to Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 121

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) sets off a net of pink balloons into the sky

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) sets off a net of pink balloons into the sky
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 121

Majka Rafal (Tinkoff-Saxo) signing in on stage

Majka Rafal (Tinkoff-Saxo) signing in on stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) makes sure is bike is ready to go at the start of Stage 10

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) makes sure is bike is ready to go at the start of Stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 121

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start of Stage 10

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start of Stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 121

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 121

Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Thomas de Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 121

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 121

Chris Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 121

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni-Giocattoli)

Johnny Hoogerland (Androni-Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 121

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) cools down after stage 10

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) cools down after stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 121

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 121

Elia Viviani struggles to the line after crashing

Elia Viviani struggles to the line after crashing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 121

Michele Scarponi (Astana) makes it through another day

Michele Scarponi (Astana) makes it through another day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni after sprinting to victory

Nacer Bouhanni after sprinting to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 121

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni knackered after his sprint

Nacer Bouhanni knackered after his sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni on the podium

Nacer Bouhanni on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 121

Nairo Quintana (ovistar) crosses the line

Nairo Quintana (ovistar) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 121

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) helped to the line by his teammates

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) helped to the line by his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 121

Cadel Evans can celebrate another day in pink

Cadel Evans can celebrate another day in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 121

A battered and bruised Elia Viviani makes his way to the bus

A battered and bruised Elia Viviani makes his way to the bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 121

Giacomo Nizzolo had to settle for another second place

Giacomo Nizzolo had to settle for another second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 121

Cadel Evans avoided the carnage on stage 10

Cadel Evans avoided the carnage on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 121

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 121

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing) waiting for the start in Modena

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing) waiting for the start in Modena
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 121

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing) looking happy at the start line in Modena

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing) looking happy at the start line in Modena
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 121

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Modena

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Modena
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 121

BMC Racing's director Valerio Piva at the starting area in Modena

BMC Racing's director Valerio Piva at the starting area in Modena
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 121

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) beats Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) beats Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets ready for the day ahead

Cadel Evans (BMC) gets ready for the day ahead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 121

The peloton take it easy

The peloton take it easy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 121

Domenico Pozzovivo stays safe in the bunch

Domenico Pozzovivo stays safe in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) is about to win his third Giro stage

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) is about to win his third Giro stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 121

Director Fabio Baldato (BMC Racing)

Director Fabio Baldato (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni takes his third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia

Nacer Bouhanni takes his third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 121

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 121

Lampre-Merida on the start line in Modena

Lampre-Merida on the start line in Modena
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 121

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 121

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 121

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 121

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 121

Steve Morabito (BMC)

Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 121

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 121

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 121

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 121

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)

Winner Anacona (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 121

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) avoided a huge crash in the final kilometre to take his third Giro d’Italia stage victory in Salsomaggiore. The Frenchman jumped off the wheel of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) to beat the Italian and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge). Cadel Evans (BMC) retained his lead in the race for the maglia rosa.

The bunch had been reduced to around 10 riders, when Tyler Farrar came down on one of the many corners that littered the technical finish. The Garmin-Sharp rider appeared to go into the corner too quickly, before veering across the road. It then became a three-way sprint, with Nizzolo taking up the lead. Bouhanni stuck himself into the slipstream of the Trek rider, before jumping with around 75 meters to go.

“In the end it was really quick but my team did it perfectly. They were all ready to help me and we had a very good approach to the sprint. I did my bit for by teammates,” Bouhanni said.

Bouhanni lost touch with the front of the peloton as Sky set a fierce pace on the descent into Salsomaggiore. His FDJ teammate Sebastien Chavanel put in a huge effort to bring his leader back inside the final two kilometres. It was all set up for a huge bunch sprint, before Farrar came down.

Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) also came through unscathed to retain the pink jersey, although most of his rivals got caught behind the crash. However, with the incident coming inside the final three kilometres, no time was lost by anyone.

“As expected after a rest day, everyone is fresh and recovered both physically and mentally. It often makes a more dangerous finish,” Evans said at the finish.

It wasn’t all good news for Evans, however, who lost his first teammate. Yannick Eijssen was involved in a late crash with Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), which resulted in the Belgian being taken to hospital. His departure is a blow for Evans and the BMC team. “He [Yannick Eijssen] is a young rider in his first year at a Grand Tour and made a lot of progress to be here. We miss him here, but also for his year and his progression. It’s unfortunate for him and well miss him,” said Evans.

How it happened

There was a sad note to the day, with the 13 remaining Colombian riders donning a white flower on their jerseys to commemorate the death of 31 school children who died in a bus fire.

After a rest day spent in Modena, the peloton began the 10th stage there. The 173-kilometre route would take the riders northwest to Salsomaggiore Terme. With only the smallest of climbs towards the finish, it was another chance for the sprinters to claim glory.

Cadel Evans (BMC) led the peloton out of Modena in the pink jersey, but once the flag dropped it was two different men who headed up proceedings. Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli) and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) were once again in the main break of the day. Both riders have been regular features in the escapes throughout the race so far. The duo managed to build a lead of 8:35 before the peloton called a halt to their progression.

Bandiera took full points in the intermediate sprint with Fedi in second, leaving three points up for grabs in the peloton. Nacer Bouhanni began the day with only a 16-point advantage in the red jersey competition. Cannondale delivered Elia Viviani perfectly to the line, with Bouhanni not even getting a look-in.

BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the pace setting, as the peloton rode a relatively calm tempo. With only two men out front, they were in no rush to chase them down. However, their day was doomed from the start, with too many teams interested in the bunch gallop at the finish. As the teams began fighting for control at the front of the peloton, with 20 kilometres to go, the advantage of Bandiera and Fedi began to tumble.

The jostling took its toll, with Rovny and Eijssen colliding in the middle of the peloton. While Rovny was quick to get back on his bike, Eijssen stayed down. The Belgian left the race in an ambulance, sporting a neck brace. He is the first BMC rider to abandon the 2014 Giro d’Italia.

After almost the entire day out front, Bandiera and Fedi shook hands on a day well done and were finally caught with nine kilometres remaining. Team Sky, who had been fairly anonymous, began drilling it on the front as they tackled the only climb of the day. The pace set by Dario Cataldo split the peloton briefly and shed the tired legs off the back and strung the peloton out in one long line.

Sky continued to wind the pace up on the descent in the form of Edvald Boasson Hagen, getting rid of the red jersey holder Nacer Bouhanni in the process. The Frenchman had to chase hard to get back in touch with just under two kilometres left to run. The efforts to get him there left him with only one teammate to guide him through the technical finish.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:01:13
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
16Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
36Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
43Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
44Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
52Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
57Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
58José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
68Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
74Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
75Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
76Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
79Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
80André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:01
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
82Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
83Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
84Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
87Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
90Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:23
91Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
92Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
93Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:00
94Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:02:17
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
101Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
102Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:27
103Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
104Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:38
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
106Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
107Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
108Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
109Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
110Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
111Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:03:22
113Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
116Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
117Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
118Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
119Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
122Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
126Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
127Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
128Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
130Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
131Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
132Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
133Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
134Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
136Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
138Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
139Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
141Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
142Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
148Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:03:32
149Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
150Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
151Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
152Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
153Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:26
154Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:38
155Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
156Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
157Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
159Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
160Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
161Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
162Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
163Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
165Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
166Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
167Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
168Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:53
169Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
170Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
171Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
172Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
173Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
174Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
175Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:06:23
176Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:06:58
177Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
178Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:43
179Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:05
180Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
181Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing

Maglia rossa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr54pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing46
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida35
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge34
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF25
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky20
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
11Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo16
12Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar12
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale12
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
16Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano6
20Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
22David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
23Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3
24Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing1
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo6
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo164

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr6pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Winning teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Shimano12:03:39
2Trek Factory Racing
3FDJ.Fr
4Lampre - Merida
5Astana Pro Team
6Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
7Team Sky
8Neri Sottoli
9Tinkoff Saxo
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
11Team Katusha
12Lotto Belisol
13Team Europcar
14Ag2R La Mondiale
15BMC Racing Team
16Movistar Team
17Colombia
18Orica Greenedge
19Garmin Sharp0:01:01
20Bardiani CSF0:03:22
21Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
22Cannondale0:03:32

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.Fr30pts
2Team Giant - Shimano27
3Trek Factory Racing21
4Orica Greenedge18
5Lampre - Merida18
6Bardiani CSF18
7Neri Sottoli16
8Team Katusha15
9Team Sky15
10BMC Racing Team12
11Team Europcar10
12Garmin Sharp9
13Omega Pharma - Quick-Step8
14Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
15Lotto Belisol4
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
17Cannondale3
18Astana Pro Team
19Ag2R La Mondiale
20Tinkoff Saxo
21Colombia
22Movistar Team

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team42:50:47
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:49
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:01
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:56
13Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:03
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:41
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:30
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:04:36
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:01
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:42
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:46
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
25Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:52
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:08:00
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:12
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
29Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:10:06
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:10:16
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:43
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:05
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:10
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:41
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:14:05
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:09
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:14:39
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:59
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:28
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:41
41André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:19:08
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:06
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:15
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:46
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:23:59
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:17
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:42
49Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:01
50Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:27:38
51Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:28:28
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:23
53Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:49
54Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:33:30
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:23
56Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:59
57Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:56
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:03
60Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:37:36
61Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:37:46
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:49
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:27
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:38:39
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:38:41
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:13
67Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:39:35
68Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:41:05
69Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:34
70Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:44:01
71Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:44:32
72Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:47
73Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:45:27
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:46:11
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:59
76Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:48:16
77Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:48:29
78Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:48:30
79Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:48:59
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:49:47
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:50:04
82Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:50:10
83Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:40
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:50:59
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:40
86Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:04
87Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:47
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:34
89Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:16
90Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:55:33
91Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:55:48
92Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:57:13
93Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:57:53
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:57:59
95Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:58:20
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:58:42
97Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:48
98Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:59:05
99Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:44
100Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:45
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:00:28
102Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:00:44
103Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:00:55
104Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:00:57
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1:01:38
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:02:10
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:02:17
108Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
109Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:02:54
110Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:03:09
111Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:03:12
112Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:03:35
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp1:05:10
114Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:58
115Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:07:21
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:08:22
117Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:08:23
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:39
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:09:04
120Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:09:41
121Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:10:37
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:10:39
123David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:11:15
124Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:28
125Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:38
126Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:12:39
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:13:04
128Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:13:27
129Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:13:49
130Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:14:01
131Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:14:34
132Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:14:43
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:16:20
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:27
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:17:45
136Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:18:13
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:18:22
138Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:40
139Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:19:40
140Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:37
141Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:50
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:22:24
143Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:49
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:23:21
145Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:37
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:24:01
147Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:24:13
148Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:24:54
149Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:25:01
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:03
151Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:26:02
152Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:08
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:26:27
154Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:04
155Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:27:08
156Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:27:44
157Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:27:47
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:27:53
159Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:27:56
160Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:28:26
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1:28:41
162Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1:28:54
163Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:29:40
164Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:29:49
165Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:29:53
166Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:30:00
167Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:43
168Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:31:15
169Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1:31:33
170Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:31:50
171Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:33:04
172Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:37:19
173Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:39:08
174Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:41:25
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:44:20
176Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:47:56
177Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:49:00
178Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:51:39
179Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:55:54
180Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:56:37
181Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1:57:57

Maglia rossa classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr220pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing196
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida156
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale151
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge124
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky112
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team76
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida66
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano58
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp53
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale52
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team50
13Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo46
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team46
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF45
16Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
17Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
23Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo27
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
26Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
29Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
30Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia24
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
32Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
35Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
36Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
37Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
40Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo18
41Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
43Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
45Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
46Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
47Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
48Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky13
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
51Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
52Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
55Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
56Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
57Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
60Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
61Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
63Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
64Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
65Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
68Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
70Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
71Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
72Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
74Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
76David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
77Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
78Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
79Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky2
80Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
81Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
85Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
87Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
88Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
89Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
90Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
91Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Maglia azzurra classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing47pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge14
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge14
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
15Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
16Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
22Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
23Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
27Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
28David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
33Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
35Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
38Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
45Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Maglia bianca classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo42:51:57
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:33
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:59
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:31
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:22:05
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:24:32
11Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:26:28
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:39
13Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:49
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:36:36
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:37:31
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:39:55
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:24
18Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:42:51
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:37
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:45:01
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:49
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:30
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:50:54
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:54:23
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:54:38
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:56:03
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:57:10
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:57:32
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:01:44
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:09:29
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:28
32Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:12:17
33Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:12:51
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:13:33
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:27
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:22:51
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:24:52
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:24:58
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:25:58
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:26:46
41Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:27:16
42Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:28:30
43Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:30:40
44Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:31:54
45Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:36:09
46Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:37:58
47Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:40:15
48Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:50:29
49Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:54:44
50Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:55:27

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
7Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
9Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
16Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
19Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
20Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
21Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
22Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
27Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
28Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
30Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
31Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF

Azzuri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
13Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
7Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
8Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
9Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing153
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar117
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF117
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo106
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky106
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge19
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
29Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge7
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo6
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
37Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing23
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale21
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge16
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
8Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
12Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing11
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge9
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky6
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
24Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
27Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
30Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
31Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
40Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
41Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
46Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
47Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
49Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
50Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
53Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
56Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
57David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
58Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr12
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
14Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
15Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
17Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Winning team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step127:49:39
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:56
3BMC Racing Team0:01:11
4Lampre - Merida0:10:56
5Tinkoff Saxo0:12:08
6Astana Pro Team0:14:05
7Team Europcar0:16:40
8Movistar Team0:21:24
9Colombia0:23:22
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:33:02
11Trek Factory Racing0:34:33
12Team Katusha0:36:01
13Team Sky0:41:09
14FDJ.Fr0:44:08
15Neri Sottoli0:50:37
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:51:03
17Lotto Belisol0:52:27
18Garmin Sharp0:56:04
19Team Giant - Shimano1:03:47
20Bardiani CSF1:20:02
21Orica Greenedge1:24:12
22Cannondale1:41:29

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida176pts
2Trek Factory Racing174
3Orica Greenedge159
4Team Giant - Shimano155
5FDJ.Fr134
6Team Sky133
7Neri Sottoli129
8Ag2R La Mondiale125
9BMC Racing Team114
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step112
11Cannondale106
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela94
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team93
14Colombia91
15Garmin Sharp84
16Lotto Belisol83
17Tinkoff Saxo80
18Team Europcar71
19Bardiani CSF69
20Astana Pro Team59
21Movistar Team51
22Team Katusha39

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2BMC Racing Team5pts
3Lampre - Merida5
4Garmin Sharp5
5Team Katusha5
6Team Europcar10
7Bardiani CSF10
8Movistar Team15
9Colombia20
10Astana Pro Team25
11Belkin-Pro Cycling Team30
12Trek Factory Racing30
13Ag2R La Mondiale35
14Team Giant - Shimano35
15Tinkoff Saxo40
16Lotto Belisol45
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step55
18Team Sky55
19FDJ.Fr75
20Neri Sottoli90
21Orica Greenedge110
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela145

