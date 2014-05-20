Bouhanni wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
Evans stays out of trouble and in pink
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) avoided a huge crash in the final kilometre to take his third Giro d’Italia stage victory in Salsomaggiore. The Frenchman jumped off the wheel of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) to beat the Italian and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge). Cadel Evans (BMC) retained his lead in the race for the maglia rosa.
The bunch had been reduced to around 10 riders, when Tyler Farrar came down on one of the many corners that littered the technical finish. The Garmin-Sharp rider appeared to go into the corner too quickly, before veering across the road. It then became a three-way sprint, with Nizzolo taking up the lead. Bouhanni stuck himself into the slipstream of the Trek rider, before jumping with around 75 meters to go.
“In the end it was really quick but my team did it perfectly. They were all ready to help me and we had a very good approach to the sprint. I did my bit for by teammates,” Bouhanni said.
Bouhanni lost touch with the front of the peloton as Sky set a fierce pace on the descent into Salsomaggiore. His FDJ teammate Sebastien Chavanel put in a huge effort to bring his leader back inside the final two kilometres. It was all set up for a huge bunch sprint, before Farrar came down.
Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) also came through unscathed to retain the pink jersey, although most of his rivals got caught behind the crash. However, with the incident coming inside the final three kilometres, no time was lost by anyone.
“As expected after a rest day, everyone is fresh and recovered both physically and mentally. It often makes a more dangerous finish,” Evans said at the finish.
It wasn’t all good news for Evans, however, who lost his first teammate. Yannick Eijssen was involved in a late crash with Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo), which resulted in the Belgian being taken to hospital. His departure is a blow for Evans and the BMC team. “He [Yannick Eijssen] is a young rider in his first year at a Grand Tour and made a lot of progress to be here. We miss him here, but also for his year and his progression. It’s unfortunate for him and well miss him,” said Evans.
How it happened
There was a sad note to the day, with the 13 remaining Colombian riders donning a white flower on their jerseys to commemorate the death of 31 school children who died in a bus fire.
After a rest day spent in Modena, the peloton began the 10th stage there. The 173-kilometre route would take the riders northwest to Salsomaggiore Terme. With only the smallest of climbs towards the finish, it was another chance for the sprinters to claim glory.
Cadel Evans (BMC) led the peloton out of Modena in the pink jersey, but once the flag dropped it was two different men who headed up proceedings. Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli) and Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) were once again in the main break of the day. Both riders have been regular features in the escapes throughout the race so far. The duo managed to build a lead of 8:35 before the peloton called a halt to their progression.
Bandiera took full points in the intermediate sprint with Fedi in second, leaving three points up for grabs in the peloton. Nacer Bouhanni began the day with only a 16-point advantage in the red jersey competition. Cannondale delivered Elia Viviani perfectly to the line, with Bouhanni not even getting a look-in.
BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the pace setting, as the peloton rode a relatively calm tempo. With only two men out front, they were in no rush to chase them down. However, their day was doomed from the start, with too many teams interested in the bunch gallop at the finish. As the teams began fighting for control at the front of the peloton, with 20 kilometres to go, the advantage of Bandiera and Fedi began to tumble.
The jostling took its toll, with Rovny and Eijssen colliding in the middle of the peloton. While Rovny was quick to get back on his bike, Eijssen stayed down. The Belgian left the race in an ambulance, sporting a neck brace. He is the first BMC rider to abandon the 2014 Giro d’Italia.
After almost the entire day out front, Bandiera and Fedi shook hands on a day well done and were finally caught with nine kilometres remaining. Team Sky, who had been fairly anonymous, began drilling it on the front as they tackled the only climb of the day. The pace set by Dario Cataldo split the peloton briefly and shed the tired legs off the back and strung the peloton out in one long line.
Sky continued to wind the pace up on the descent in the form of Edvald Boasson Hagen, getting rid of the red jersey holder Nacer Bouhanni in the process. The Frenchman had to chase hard to get back in touch with just under two kilometres left to run. The efforts to get him there left him with only one teammate to guide him through the technical finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:01:13
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|43
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|44
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|57
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|68
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|74
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|75
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|79
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:01
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|83
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|84
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|91
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|93
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:00
|94
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:02:17
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|101
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:27
|103
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|104
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:38
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|108
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|109
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|111
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:22
|113
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|116
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|119
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|126
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|131
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|132
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|134
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|139
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|141
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|148
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:32
|149
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|150
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|151
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|152
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|153
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:26
|154
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:38
|155
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|156
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|157
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|159
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|160
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|161
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|163
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|166
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|167
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|168
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|169
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|170
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|171
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|173
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|174
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|175
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:06:23
|176
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:58
|177
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|178
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:43
|179
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:05
|180
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|181
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|34
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|25
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|16
|12
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|16
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|20
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|22
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|24
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|6
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|4
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|164
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Shimano
|12:03:39
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|FDJ.Fr
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|9
|Tinkoff Saxo
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Colombia
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:01
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:22
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|22
|Cannondale
|0:03:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.Fr
|30
|pts
|2
|Team Giant - Shimano
|27
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|4
|Orica Greenedge
|18
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|18
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|18
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|16
|8
|Team Katusha
|15
|9
|Team Sky
|15
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Team Europcar
|10
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|8
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|8
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Cannondale
|3
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Tinkoff Saxo
|21
|Colombia
|22
|Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42:50:47
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:01
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:41
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:30
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:04:36
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:42
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:46
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|23
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|25
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:52
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:08:00
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:12
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|29
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:06
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:16
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:43
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:05
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:10
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:14:05
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:09
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:39
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:59
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:28
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:41
|41
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:08
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:06
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:15
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:46
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:59
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:17
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:42
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:01
|50
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:38
|51
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:28
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:23
|53
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:49
|54
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:30
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:23
|56
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:59
|57
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:56
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:03
|60
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:37:36
|61
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:37:46
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:49
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:27
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:38:39
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:38:41
|66
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:13
|67
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:35
|68
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:41:05
|69
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:34
|70
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:44:01
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:32
|72
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:47
|73
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:45:27
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:46:11
|75
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:59
|76
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:48:16
|77
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:29
|78
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:30
|79
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:48:59
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:49:47
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:50:04
|82
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:50:10
|83
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:40
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:50:59
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:40
|86
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:04
|87
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:47
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:34
|89
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:16
|90
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:55:33
|91
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:48
|92
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:13
|93
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:57:53
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:57:59
|95
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:58:20
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:42
|97
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:48
|98
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:59:05
|99
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:44
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:45
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:28
|102
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:00:44
|103
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:00:55
|104
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:57
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1:01:38
|106
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:02:10
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:02:17
|108
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:02:54
|110
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:03:09
|111
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:03:12
|112
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:03:35
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|1:05:10
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:58
|115
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:21
|116
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:08:22
|117
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:08:23
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:39
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:09:04
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:41
|121
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:10:37
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:10:39
|123
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:15
|124
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:28
|125
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:38
|126
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:12:39
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:13:04
|128
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:13:27
|129
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:13:49
|130
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:14:01
|131
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:34
|132
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:14:43
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:16:20
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:27
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:45
|136
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:18:13
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:22
|138
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:18:40
|139
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:19:40
|140
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:37
|141
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:21:50
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1:22:24
|143
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:49
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:23:21
|145
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:23:37
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:01
|147
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:24:13
|148
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:54
|149
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:25:01
|150
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:03
|151
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:26:02
|152
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:08
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:27
|154
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:04
|155
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:27:08
|156
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:44
|157
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:27:47
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:27:53
|159
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:27:56
|160
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:28:26
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:28:41
|162
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1:28:54
|163
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:29:40
|164
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:29:49
|165
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:29:53
|166
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:30:00
|167
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:43
|168
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:31:15
|169
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:31:33
|170
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:31:50
|171
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:04
|172
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:37:19
|173
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:39:08
|174
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:41:25
|175
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:44:20
|176
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:47:56
|177
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:00
|178
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:51:39
|179
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:54
|180
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:56:37
|181
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:57:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|220
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|196
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|151
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|124
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|13
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|46
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|45
|16
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|17
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|23
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|26
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|29
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|30
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|24
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|32
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|35
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|36
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|37
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|40
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|41
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|43
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|45
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|46
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|47
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|48
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|51
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|52
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|54
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|55
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|56
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|57
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|58
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|60
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|61
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|63
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|64
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|65
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|66
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|68
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|70
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|71
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|72
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|74
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|76
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|77
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|78
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|79
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|80
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|81
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|85
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|87
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|88
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|89
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|90
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|91
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|14
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|27
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|28
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|33
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|34
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|35
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|36
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|38
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|45
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42:51:57
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:33
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:33
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:59
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:31
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:05
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:32
|11
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:28
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:39
|13
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:49
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:36:36
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:37:31
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:39:55
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:24
|18
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:51
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:37
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:45:01
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:49
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:30
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:54
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:54:23
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:54:38
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:03
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:57:10
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:32
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:01:44
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:09:29
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:28
|32
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:12:17
|33
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:12:51
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:13:33
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:27
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:22:51
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:24:52
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:58
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:25:58
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:26:46
|41
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:27:16
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:28:30
|43
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:30:40
|44
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:31:54
|45
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:36:09
|46
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:37:58
|47
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:40:15
|48
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:50:29
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:44
|50
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:55:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|9
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|16
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|21
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|22
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|28
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|30
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|31
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|7
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|8
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|9
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|10
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|12
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|153
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|19
|26
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|28
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|29
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|35
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|6
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|37
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|8
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|24
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|27
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|29
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|30
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|31
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|36
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|40
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|41
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|46
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|47
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|49
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|50
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|53
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|56
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|57
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|14
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|15
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|127:49:39
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:56
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:12:08
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:16:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:21:24
|9
|Colombia
|0:23:22
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:33:02
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:33
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:36:01
|13
|Team Sky
|0:41:09
|14
|FDJ.Fr
|0:44:08
|15
|Neri Sottoli
|0:50:37
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:03
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:52:27
|18
|Garmin Sharp
|0:56:04
|19
|Team Giant - Shimano
|1:03:47
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|1:20:02
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|1:24:12
|22
|Cannondale
|1:41:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|176
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|174
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|159
|4
|Team Giant - Shimano
|155
|5
|FDJ.Fr
|134
|6
|Team Sky
|133
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|129
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|125
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|114
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|112
|11
|Cannondale
|106
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|94
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|93
|14
|Colombia
|91
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|84
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|83
|17
|Tinkoff Saxo
|80
|18
|Team Europcar
|71
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|69
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|59
|21
|Movistar Team
|51
|22
|Team Katusha
|39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|5
|Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|8
|Movistar Team
|15
|9
|Colombia
|20
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|11
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|30
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|35
|14
|Team Giant - Shimano
|35
|15
|Tinkoff Saxo
|40
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|45
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|55
|18
|Team Sky
|55
|19
|FDJ.Fr
|75
|20
|Neri Sottoli
|90
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|110
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|145
