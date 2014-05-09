Tuft in pink as Orica-GreenEdge wins Giro d'Italia opener
Omega Pharma, BMC close to Australian team
Orica-GreenEdge made use of a perfect storm to win the opening stage of the 2014 Giro d’Italia in Belfast on Friday. The Australian WorldTour team, who claimed the win in the same discipline at the Tour de France last summer, posted a time of 24:42 over the 21.7km course with Svein Tuft crossing the line first to secure the maglia rosa on his 37th birthday.
Rigoberto Uran and his Omega Pharma QuickStep team finished second, five second down, with Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates in third, seven seconds adrift of Orica-GreenEdge. However, both teams were forced to contend with wet roads after a rain shower blighted a gripping opening stage.
There was heartbreak for Garmin-Sharp’s general classification contender and home favourite Dan Martin. The Irishman crashed out of the race with a suspected broken collarbone. Although the team's other GC man, 2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal, finished safely with four others, his team’s race hangs in tatters after they lost 3:26 in the stage.
Martin’s crash certainly overshadowed the result, but Orica-GreenEdge will care little for that as they bask in the first maglia rosa of this year’s race. They have developed as specialists in team time trials and entered the race as favourites. They certainly rode with intent, setting off second after Team Colombia had kick-started this year’s edition of the race.
However by the time Tuft and his teammates had crossed the line the weather had changed dramatically with grey skies gathering before a downpour ensued.
The difficult conditions played havoc with the teams that started soon after, with Katusha and Movistar both forced to hold back on a number of wet corners. Joaquim Rodriguez’s Katusha team finished the day in 19th place, conceding well over a minute to his closet rivals. Nairo Quintana fared somewhat better, and although his team looked rather sketchy on a number of corners they will be satisfied to have limited their losses to less than a minute.
Orica GreenEdge had lost Mitchell Docker early on but Tuft, allied with the firepower of Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, and Brett Lancaster marshalled the team through. They had set up a training camp specifically for the TTT and it clearly paid off as they whistled through the technical sections the course challenged them with.
Tuft, 37 today, came through the final bend on the front. He looked around his teammates clearly aware of their eagerness to lead them home.
"What an amazing day. I never imagined something like this would happen. I'm so proud of the team and can't thank them enough," he said at the finish.
"They gave me the gift, it was really a birthday present. This team is really selfless that way. I feel really fortunate to be given that gift on my birthday."
Tuft, somewhat of a time trial journeyman, has been with the team since their inception and helped them pick up important time trial wins at Tirreno and last year's Tour. He becomes only the second Canadian rider to wear the maglia rosa.
However victory wasn't a complete certainty. The rain eased in the second half of the stage and although Movistar, Sky and Katusha saw the worst of the weather, BMC, QuickStep and Astana were still to come.
With drier roads and a target to aim for at the top of the leader board all three set out with purpose. BMC, fresh from their triumph at Trentino, were brimming with confidence. Evans a genuine contender for overall victory marshalled his men, holding them to within touching distance throughout the stage.
QuickStep, although lacking their big guns, know how to ride team events and at the Stormont time check they were just 14 seconds down on the leaders. That became 11 at the second time check.
Garmin were in the mix, and around 40 seconds down as they carved through the intermediate sections of the course. Then disaster hit. A pothole, a manhole, it matters so little now, but all of a sudden the armada were scattered. Four hit the deck and as the cameras panned round and watched as three men quickly moved to their feet we were left with Dan Martin, sitting up but cupping his right shoulder.
There was little time for reflection as teams raced past the fallen rider and towards the finish. Up ahead both QuickStep and BMC clawed back a few more seconds but it wasn't enough. GreenEdge held on, and Evans and Uran began their race with near-perfect rides. As for Martin it's over almost as soon as it began.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:42
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|23
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|34
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|36
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|47
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|48
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:53
|49
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|52
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|54
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|56
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|57
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|61
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:01
|80
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|81
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|82
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|83
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|84
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|85
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|92
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|93
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|94
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|95
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|97
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|98
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|99
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|100
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|101
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:16
|107
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:01:18
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|114
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|122
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|123
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|124
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|125
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|126
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|127
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|128
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|131
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|132
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:42
|138
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:48
|140
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|141
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|142
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|143
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:53
|149
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:57
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|151
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|152
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:13
|153
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:15
|154
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:02:28
|155
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:33
|157
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|158
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:45
|160
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:59
|161
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|162
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|163
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:03:19
|164
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:21
|165
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|167
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|168
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|169
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|170
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:38
|171
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:41
|172
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|173
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:04:00
|174
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|175
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|176
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:01
|177
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:06
|178
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:12
|179
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:15
|180
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:18
|181
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|182
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:23
|183
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|184
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|185
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|186
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:04:37
|187
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|188
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:45
|189
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:08
|190
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:15
|191
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|192
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:25
|193
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:32
|194
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:57
|195
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|196
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:06:02
|OTL
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:11
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|0:24:42
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|BMC
|0:00:07
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:35
|6
|Astana
|0:00:38
|7
|Cannondale
|0:00:53
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|10
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|12
|Belkin
|0:01:01
|13
|Neri Sottoli
|14
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:18
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|18
|Colombia
|0:01:22
|19
|Katusha
|0:01:33
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|21
|Europcar
|0:01:48
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:42
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|6
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:53
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:56
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:01
|24
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|25
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:07
|30
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|36
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:18
|39
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:20
|41
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|43
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:42
|46
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:13
|47
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:45
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|49
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:26
|50
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:06
|51
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:23
|52
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:04:37
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:45
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:57
|55
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:06:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|25
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|5
|Team Sky
|16
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Cannondale
|14
|8
|Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|9
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Bardiani-CSF
|7
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|6
|16
|FDJ.fr
|5
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|18
|Colombia
|3
|19
|Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|1
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Garmin Sharp
