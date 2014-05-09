Trending

Tuft in pink as Orica-GreenEdge wins Giro d'Italia opener

Omega Pharma, BMC close to Australian team

Image 1 of 102

Cadel Evans was easy to spot in his red helmet

Cadel Evans was easy to spot in his red helmet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 102

Ivan Basso driving the pace for Cannondale

Ivan Basso driving the pace for Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 102

Cannondale in a sea of pink

Cannondale in a sea of pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 102

Edvald Boasson Hagen drives the pace for Team Sky

Edvald Boasson Hagen drives the pace for Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 102

Team Sky were fifth today

Team Sky were fifth today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 102

Wilco Kelderman on the front for Belkin

Wilco Kelderman on the front for Belkin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 102

Joaquim Rodríguez warming up

Joaquim Rodríguez warming up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 102

Giant-Shimano leave the starthouse

Giant-Shimano leave the starthouse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 102

Belkin leave the starthouse

Belkin leave the starthouse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 102

Team Europcar

Team Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 102

Team Europcar with a touch of pink

Team Europcar with a touch of pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 102

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his first time in a Grand Tour leader's jersey

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his first time in a Grand Tour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 102

Katusha on the Belfast course

Katusha on the Belfast course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 102

The stage is set...

The stage is set...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 102

FDJ.fr in the opening Giro stage

FDJ.fr in the opening Giro stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 102

Colombia a bit ragged in the turn

Colombia a bit ragged in the turn
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 102

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 102

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 102

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 102

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT

Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 102

Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia

Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 102

Daniel Martin sits stunned on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia team time trial

Daniel Martin sits stunned on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 102

Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia

Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 102

The Neri Sottoli team stood out in the grey weather in Belfast

The Neri Sottoli team stood out in the grey weather in Belfast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 102

Movistar suffered in the sudden downpour, but kept it upright

Movistar suffered in the sudden downpour, but kept it upright
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 102

Colombia suffered in the TTT, losing a few riders on the way

Colombia suffered in the TTT, losing a few riders on the way
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 102

Astana sets out for the Giro d'Italia team time trial

Astana sets out for the Giro d'Italia team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 102

Omega Pharma-Quickstep was a close second in the Giro TTT

Omega Pharma-Quickstep was a close second in the Giro TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 102

Omega Pharma-Quickstep missed out on the stage by five seconds

Omega Pharma-Quickstep missed out on the stage by five seconds
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 102

BMC put in a strong ride despite wet conditions

BMC put in a strong ride despite wet conditions
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 102

BMC took third, but more importantly gave Cadel Evans an advantage on his rivals

BMC took third, but more importantly gave Cadel Evans an advantage on his rivals
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 102

Anrdoni Giocattoli in action on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia

Anrdoni Giocattoli in action on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 102

AG2R La Mondiale coming apart a bit in the turn

AG2R La Mondiale coming apart a bit in the turn
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 102

Team Europcar rode in the wet

Team Europcar rode in the wet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 102

Belkin sticks together in the Giro d'Italia opening team time trial

Belkin sticks together in the Giro d'Italia opening team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 102

Team Orica GreenEdge in perfect formation.

Team Orica GreenEdge in perfect formation.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 102

Lots of fans came out to cheer

Lots of fans came out to cheer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 102

Team Orica GreenEdge en route to winning stage 1

Team Orica GreenEdge en route to winning stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 102

Team Orica GreenEdge

Team Orica GreenEdge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 102

Team Omega Pharma QuickStep

Team Omega Pharma QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 102

The crowds watch the big screen to find out what's up with the injured Dan Martin

The crowds watch the big screen to find out what's up with the injured Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 102

Orica GreenEdge started off its Giro on a positive note with a stage win

Orica GreenEdge started off its Giro on a positive note with a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 102

Team Orica GreenEdge on the podium

Team Orica GreenEdge on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 102

Team Orica GreenEdge celebrates the stage win

Team Orica GreenEdge celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 102

Omega Pharma Quick Step finishes up

Omega Pharma Quick Step finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 102

A colorful looking Orica GreenEdge

A colorful looking Orica GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 102

Movistar finishes its time trial

Movistar finishes its time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 102

Tinkoff-Saxo finishes up

Tinkoff-Saxo finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 102

Team Sky at the end of its time trial

Team Sky at the end of its time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 102

Team Belkin wraps up

Team Belkin wraps up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 102

Luke Durbridge in white

Luke Durbridge in white
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 102

An injured Garmin-Sharp rider finishes up the time trial

An injured Garmin-Sharp rider finishes up the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 102

The Neri Sottoli team in action

The Neri Sottoli team in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 102

Cannondale finishes up

Cannondale finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 102

Orica GreenEdge on the podium

Orica GreenEdge on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 102

Svein Tuft opens the champagne

Svein Tuft opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 102

The Giro visits Belfast

The Giro visits Belfast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 102

Team Katusha wraps up

Team Katusha wraps up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 102

Svein Tuft on the podium

Svein Tuft on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 102

Team Tinkoff-Saxo crosses the line

Team Tinkoff-Saxo crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 102

Team time trial winners Orica-GreenEdge

Team time trial winners Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 102

Orica-GreenEdge wins the Giro opener

Orica-GreenEdge wins the Giro opener
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 102

Svein Tuft on the podium

Svein Tuft on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 102

Astana riders during the team time trial

Astana riders during the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 102

Lampre-Merida rounds an unusual corner

Lampre-Merida rounds an unusual corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 102

Team Sky on the streets of Belfast

Team Sky on the streets of Belfast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 102

Movistar in wet conditions

Movistar in wet conditions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 102

The Movistar team time trials

The Movistar team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 102

The Bardiani-CSF team

The Bardiani-CSF team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 102

Movistar in action

Movistar in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 102

Tinkoff-Saxo in action

Tinkoff-Saxo in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 102

Tinkoff-Saxo starts off their Giro

Tinkoff-Saxo starts off their Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 102

Svein Tuft on the podium

Svein Tuft on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 102

Svein Tuft

Svein Tuft
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 102

Svein Tuft opens the champagne

Svein Tuft opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 102

Giant-Shimano time trials

Giant-Shimano time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 102

The first Giro d'Italia leader Svein Tuft

The first Giro d'Italia leader Svein Tuft
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 102

Androni Giocattoli riders time trial

Androni Giocattoli riders time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 102

Team BMC looked fast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 102

Orica GreenEdge on their way to the stage win

Orica GreenEdge on their way to the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 102

Orica GreenEdge in the TTT

Orica GreenEdge in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 102

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) in pink at the 2014 Giro d'Italia

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) in pink at the 2014 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 102

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) became the second Canadian to wear the maglia rosa

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) became the second Canadian to wear the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 102

Svein Tuft celebrates his lead in the 2014 Giro d'Italia

Svein Tuft celebrates his lead in the 2014 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 102

Garmin-Sharp riders try to regroup after a terrible crash in the Giro TTT

Garmin-Sharp riders try to regroup after a terrible crash in the Giro TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 102

Garmin-Sharp's Giro got off to a horrible start

Garmin-Sharp's Giro got off to a horrible start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 102

Dan Martin stunned after crashing in the TTT

Dan Martin stunned after crashing in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 102

The Garmin-Sharp team suffered a disasterous crash in the TTT

The Garmin-Sharp team suffered a disasterous crash in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 102

Dan Martin on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia TTT in Belfast

Dan Martin on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia TTT in Belfast
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 102

Orica-GreenEdge speeds past the huge crowds in Belfast for the Giro d'Italia opening TTT

Orica-GreenEdge speeds past the huge crowds in Belfast for the Giro d'Italia opening TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 102

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) took the maglia rosa on his 37th birthday

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) took the maglia rosa on his 37th birthday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 102

Pope Francis blesses the maglia rosa

Pope Francis blesses the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 102

The Giro d'Italia is starting in Belfast, still a politically charged city

The Giro d'Italia is starting in Belfast, still a politically charged city
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 102

Lotto Belisol's team bikes

Lotto Belisol's team bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 102

Team Europcar's bikes

Team Europcar's bikes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 102

Team Europcar

Team Europcar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 102

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 102

Team Omega Pharma Quick Step

Team Omega Pharma Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 102

Belfast welcome the Giro d'Italia

Belfast welcome the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 102

Belfast was lit up in pink for the Giro

Belfast was lit up in pink for the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 102

The stage was set for the start of the Giro in Belfast

The stage was set for the start of the Giro in Belfast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 102

The Giro d'Italia in Belfast

The Giro d'Italia in Belfast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge made use of a perfect storm to win the opening stage of the 2014 Giro d’Italia in Belfast on Friday. The Australian WorldTour team, who claimed the win in the same discipline at the Tour de France last summer, posted a time of 24:42 over the 21.7km course with Svein Tuft crossing the line first to secure the maglia rosa on his 37th birthday.

Rigoberto Uran and his Omega Pharma QuickStep team finished second, five second down, with Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates in third, seven seconds adrift of Orica-GreenEdge. However, both teams were forced to contend with wet roads after a rain shower blighted a gripping opening stage.

There was heartbreak for Garmin-Sharp’s general classification contender and home favourite Dan Martin. The Irishman crashed out of the race with a suspected broken collarbone. Although the team's other GC man, 2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal, finished safely with four others, his team’s race hangs in tatters after they lost 3:26 in the stage.

Martin’s crash certainly overshadowed the result, but Orica-GreenEdge will care little for that as they bask in the first maglia rosa of this year’s race. They have developed as specialists in team time trials and entered the race as favourites. They certainly rode with intent, setting off second after Team Colombia had kick-started this year’s edition of the race.

However by the time Tuft and his teammates had crossed the line the weather had changed dramatically with grey skies gathering before a downpour ensued.

The difficult conditions played havoc with the teams that started soon after, with Katusha and Movistar both forced to hold back on a number of wet corners. Joaquim Rodriguez’s Katusha team finished the day in 19th place, conceding well over a minute to his closet rivals. Nairo Quintana fared somewhat better, and although his team looked rather sketchy on a number of corners they will be satisfied to have limited their losses to less than a minute.

Orica GreenEdge had lost Mitchell Docker early on but Tuft, allied with the firepower of Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, and Brett Lancaster marshalled the team through. They had set up a training camp specifically for the TTT and it clearly paid off as they whistled through the technical sections the course challenged them with.

Tuft, 37 today, came through the final bend on the front. He looked around his teammates clearly aware of their eagerness to lead them home.

"What an amazing day. I never imagined something like this would happen. I'm so proud of the team and can't thank them enough," he said at the finish.

"They gave me the gift, it was really a birthday present. This team is really selfless that way. I feel really fortunate to be given that gift on my birthday."

Tuft, somewhat of a time trial journeyman, has been with the team since their inception and helped them pick up important time trial wins at Tirreno and last year's Tour. He becomes only the second Canadian rider to wear the maglia rosa.

However victory wasn't a complete certainty. The rain eased in the second half of the stage and although Movistar, Sky and Katusha saw the worst of the weather, BMC, QuickStep and Astana were still to come.

With drier roads and a target to aim for at the top of the leader board all three set out with purpose. BMC, fresh from their triumph at Trentino, were brimming with confidence. Evans a genuine contender for overall victory marshalled his men, holding them to within touching distance throughout the stage.

QuickStep, although lacking their big guns, know how to ride team events and at the Stormont time check they were just 14 seconds down on the leaders. That became 11 at the second time check.

Garmin were in the mix, and around 40 seconds down as they carved through the intermediate sections of the course. Then disaster hit. A pothole, a manhole, it matters so little now, but all of a sudden the armada were scattered. Four hit the deck and as the cameras panned round and watched as three men quickly moved to their feet we were left with Dan Martin, sitting up but cupping his right shoulder.

There was little time for reflection as teams raced past the fallen rider and towards the finish. Up ahead both QuickStep and BMC clawed back a few more seconds but it wasn't enough. GreenEdge held on, and Evans and Uran began their race with near-perfect rides. As for Martin it's over almost as soon as it began.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:24:42
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
20Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
23Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
36Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
42Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:41
47Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
48Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:53
49Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
51Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
54Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
55Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:55
56Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
57Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
59Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
61Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
63Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
65Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
71Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
74Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
75Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
76Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
78Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
79Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:01
80Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
81Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
82Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
83Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
84Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
85Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
93Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
94Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
95Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
96Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
97Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
98Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
99Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
100Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
101Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
102Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:16
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:01:18
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
114Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
116Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
118Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
119Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:23
122Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
123Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
124Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
125Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
126José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
127Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:33
128Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
129Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
130Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
131Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
132Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:34
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
137Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:42
138Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:48
140Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
141Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
142Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
143Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
144Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
147Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
148Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:53
149Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:57
150Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
151Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:09
152Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:15
154Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:28
155Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
156Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:33
157Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
158Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:45
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:59
161Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:05
162Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
163Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:03:19
164Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:21
165Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
167Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
168Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
169Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
170Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:38
171Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:41
172Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
173Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:04:00
174Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
176Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:01
177Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:06
178Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:12
179Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
180Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:18
181Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
182Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:23
183Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
184David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
185Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
186Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:37
187Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
188Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:45
189Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:08
190Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:15
191Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
192Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:25
193Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:32
194Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:57
195André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
196Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:06:02
OTLKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:10:11
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp

Mountain 1 - Via Francesco Petrarca, Km 23,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge0:24:42
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:05
3BMC0:00:07
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
5Team Sky0:00:35
6Astana0:00:38
7Cannondale0:00:53
8Movistar Team0:00:55
9Giant-Shimano0:00:56
10Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:58
11Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
12Belkin0:01:01
13Neri Sottoli
14Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
15Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
16FDJ.fr0:01:18
17Lampre-Merida0:01:20
18Colombia0:01:22
19Katusha0:01:33
20Lotto Belisol0:01:34
21Europcar0:01:48
22Garmin-Sharp0:03:26

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:24:42
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
20Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
23Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:35
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
36Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
42Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:41
47Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
48Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:53
49Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
51Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
54Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
55Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:55
56Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
57Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
59Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
61Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
63Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
65Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
71Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
74Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
75Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
76Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
78Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
79Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:01
80Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
81Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
82Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
83Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
84Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
85Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
93Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
94Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
95Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
96Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
97Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
98Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
99Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
100Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
101Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
102Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:16
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:01:18
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
112Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
114Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
116Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
118Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
119Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:23
122Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
123Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
124Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
125Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
126José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
127Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:33
128Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
129Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
130Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
131Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
132Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:34
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
137Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:42
138Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:48
140Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
141Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
142Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
143Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
144Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
146Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
147Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
148Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:53
149Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:57
150Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
151Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:09
152Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
153Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:15
154Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:02:28
155Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
156Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:33
157Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
158Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:45
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:02:59
161Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:05
162Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
163Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:03:19
164Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:21
165Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
167Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
168Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
169Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
170Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:38
171Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:41
172Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
173Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:04:00
174Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
176Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:01
177Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:06
178Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:12
179Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:15
180Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:18
181Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
182Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:23
183Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
184David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
185Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
186Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:37
187Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
188Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:45
189Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:08
190Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:15
191Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
192Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:25
193Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:32
194Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:57
195André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
196Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:06:02
OTLKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:10:11

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:24:42
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
6Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:35
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:53
14Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:55
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
23Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:01
24Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
25Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
30Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
36Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:18
39Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:20
41Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
42Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:01:23
43Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:34
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:42
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
47Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:45
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
49Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:03:26
50Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:06
51Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:23
52Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:37
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:45
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:57
55Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:06:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge0:24:42
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
3BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
5Team Sky0:00:35
6Astana Pro Team0:00:38
7Cannondale0:00:53
8Movistar Team0:00:55
9Team Giant-Shimano0:00:56
10AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
11Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
12Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:01:01
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Bardiani-CSF0:01:07
15Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
16FDJ.fr0:01:18
17Lampre-Merida0:01:20
18Colombia0:01:22
19Team Katusha0:01:33
20Lotto Belisol0:01:34
21Team Europcar0:01:48
22Garmin Sharp0:03:26

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge25pts
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
3BMC Racing Team18
4Tinkoff-Saxo17
5Team Sky16
6Astana Pro Team15
7Cannondale14
8Movistar Team13
9Team Giant-Shimano12
10AG2R La Mondiale11
11Trek Factory Racing10
12Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo9
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
14Bardiani-CSF7
15Androni Giocattoli6
16FDJ.fr5
17Lampre-Merida4
18Colombia3
19Team Katusha2
20Lotto Belisol1
21Team Europcar
22Garmin Sharp

