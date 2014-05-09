Image 1 of 102 Cadel Evans was easy to spot in his red helmet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 102 Ivan Basso driving the pace for Cannondale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 102 Cannondale in a sea of pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 102 Edvald Boasson Hagen drives the pace for Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 102 Team Sky were fifth today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 102 Wilco Kelderman on the front for Belkin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 102 Joaquim Rodríguez warming up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 102 Giant-Shimano leave the starthouse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 102 Belkin leave the starthouse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 102 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 102 Team Europcar with a touch of pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 102 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his first time in a Grand Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 102 Katusha on the Belfast course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 102 The stage is set... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 102 FDJ.fr in the opening Giro stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 102 Colombia a bit ragged in the turn (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 102 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 102 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 102 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 102 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 102 Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 102 Daniel Martin sits stunned on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 102 Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 102 The Neri Sottoli team stood out in the grey weather in Belfast (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 102 Movistar suffered in the sudden downpour, but kept it upright (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 102 Colombia suffered in the TTT, losing a few riders on the way (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 102 Astana sets out for the Giro d'Italia team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 102 Omega Pharma-Quickstep was a close second in the Giro TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 102 Omega Pharma-Quickstep missed out on the stage by five seconds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 102 BMC put in a strong ride despite wet conditions (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 102 BMC took third, but more importantly gave Cadel Evans an advantage on his rivals (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 102 Anrdoni Giocattoli in action on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 102 AG2R La Mondiale coming apart a bit in the turn (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 102 Team Europcar rode in the wet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 102 Belkin sticks together in the Giro d'Italia opening team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 102 Team Orica GreenEdge in perfect formation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 102 Lots of fans came out to cheer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 102 Team Orica GreenEdge en route to winning stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 102 Team Orica GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 102 Team Omega Pharma QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 102 The crowds watch the big screen to find out what's up with the injured Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 102 Orica GreenEdge started off its Giro on a positive note with a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 102 Team Orica GreenEdge on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 102 Team Orica GreenEdge celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 102 Omega Pharma Quick Step finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 102 A colorful looking Orica GreenEdge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 102 Movistar finishes its time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 102 Tinkoff-Saxo finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 102 Team Sky at the end of its time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 102 Team Belkin wraps up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 102 Luke Durbridge in white (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 102 An injured Garmin-Sharp rider finishes up the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 102 The Neri Sottoli team in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 102 Cannondale finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 102 Orica GreenEdge on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 102 Svein Tuft opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 102 The Giro visits Belfast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 102 Team Katusha wraps up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 102 Svein Tuft on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 102 Team Tinkoff-Saxo crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 102 Team time trial winners Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 102 Orica-GreenEdge wins the Giro opener (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 102 Svein Tuft on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 102 Astana riders during the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 102 Lampre-Merida rounds an unusual corner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 102 Team Sky on the streets of Belfast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 102 Movistar in wet conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 102 The Movistar team time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 102 The Bardiani-CSF team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 102 Movistar in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 102 Tinkoff-Saxo in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 102 Tinkoff-Saxo starts off their Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 102 Svein Tuft on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 102 Svein Tuft (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 102 Svein Tuft opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 102 Giant-Shimano time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 102 The first Giro d'Italia leader Svein Tuft (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 102 Androni Giocattoli riders time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 102 Team BMC looked fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 102 Orica GreenEdge on their way to the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 81 of 102 Orica GreenEdge in the TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 102 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) in pink at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 102 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) became the second Canadian to wear the maglia rosa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 84 of 102 Svein Tuft celebrates his lead in the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 85 of 102 Garmin-Sharp riders try to regroup after a terrible crash in the Giro TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 86 of 102 Garmin-Sharp's Giro got off to a horrible start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 102 Dan Martin stunned after crashing in the TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 88 of 102 The Garmin-Sharp team suffered a disasterous crash in the TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 102 Dan Martin on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia TTT in Belfast (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 102 Orica-GreenEdge speeds past the huge crowds in Belfast for the Giro d'Italia opening TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 102 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) took the maglia rosa on his 37th birthday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 102 Pope Francis blesses the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 102 The Giro d'Italia is starting in Belfast, still a politically charged city (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 102 Lotto Belisol's team bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 102 Team Europcar's bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 102 Team Europcar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 102 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 102 Team Omega Pharma Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 102 Belfast welcome the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 102 Belfast was lit up in pink for the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 102 The stage was set for the start of the Giro in Belfast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 102 The Giro d'Italia in Belfast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-GreenEdge made use of a perfect storm to win the opening stage of the 2014 Giro d’Italia in Belfast on Friday. The Australian WorldTour team, who claimed the win in the same discipline at the Tour de France last summer, posted a time of 24:42 over the 21.7km course with Svein Tuft crossing the line first to secure the maglia rosa on his 37th birthday.

Rigoberto Uran and his Omega Pharma QuickStep team finished second, five second down, with Cadel Evans and his BMC teammates in third, seven seconds adrift of Orica-GreenEdge. However, both teams were forced to contend with wet roads after a rain shower blighted a gripping opening stage.

There was heartbreak for Garmin-Sharp’s general classification contender and home favourite Dan Martin. The Irishman crashed out of the race with a suspected broken collarbone. Although the team's other GC man, 2012 Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal, finished safely with four others, his team’s race hangs in tatters after they lost 3:26 in the stage.

Martin’s crash certainly overshadowed the result, but Orica-GreenEdge will care little for that as they bask in the first maglia rosa of this year’s race. They have developed as specialists in team time trials and entered the race as favourites. They certainly rode with intent, setting off second after Team Colombia had kick-started this year’s edition of the race.

However by the time Tuft and his teammates had crossed the line the weather had changed dramatically with grey skies gathering before a downpour ensued.

The difficult conditions played havoc with the teams that started soon after, with Katusha and Movistar both forced to hold back on a number of wet corners. Joaquim Rodriguez’s Katusha team finished the day in 19th place, conceding well over a minute to his closet rivals. Nairo Quintana fared somewhat better, and although his team looked rather sketchy on a number of corners they will be satisfied to have limited their losses to less than a minute.

Orica GreenEdge had lost Mitchell Docker early on but Tuft, allied with the firepower of Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, and Brett Lancaster marshalled the team through. They had set up a training camp specifically for the TTT and it clearly paid off as they whistled through the technical sections the course challenged them with.

Tuft, 37 today, came through the final bend on the front. He looked around his teammates clearly aware of their eagerness to lead them home.

"What an amazing day. I never imagined something like this would happen. I'm so proud of the team and can't thank them enough," he said at the finish.

"They gave me the gift, it was really a birthday present. This team is really selfless that way. I feel really fortunate to be given that gift on my birthday."

Tuft, somewhat of a time trial journeyman, has been with the team since their inception and helped them pick up important time trial wins at Tirreno and last year's Tour. He becomes only the second Canadian rider to wear the maglia rosa.

However victory wasn't a complete certainty. The rain eased in the second half of the stage and although Movistar, Sky and Katusha saw the worst of the weather, BMC, QuickStep and Astana were still to come.

With drier roads and a target to aim for at the top of the leader board all three set out with purpose. BMC, fresh from their triumph at Trentino, were brimming with confidence. Evans a genuine contender for overall victory marshalled his men, holding them to within touching distance throughout the stage.

QuickStep, although lacking their big guns, know how to ride team events and at the Stormont time check they were just 14 seconds down on the leaders. That became 11 at the second time check.

Garmin were in the mix, and around 40 seconds down as they carved through the intermediate sections of the course. Then disaster hit. A pothole, a manhole, it matters so little now, but all of a sudden the armada were scattered. Four hit the deck and as the cameras panned round and watched as three men quickly moved to their feet we were left with Dan Martin, sitting up but cupping his right shoulder.

There was little time for reflection as teams raced past the fallen rider and towards the finish. Up ahead both QuickStep and BMC clawed back a few more seconds but it wasn't enough. GreenEdge held on, and Evans and Uran began their race with near-perfect rides. As for Martin it's over almost as soon as it began.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:24:42 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 23 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 36 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:41 47 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 48 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:53 49 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 51 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 52 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 54 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 55 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:55 56 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 57 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 61 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 74 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 75 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 76 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 78 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 79 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 80 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 81 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 82 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 83 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 84 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 85 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 86 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 93 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 94 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 95 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 97 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 98 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 99 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 100 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 101 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 102 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:16 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:01:18 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 114 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 116 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 118 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 119 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 122 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 123 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 124 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 125 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 126 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 127 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:33 128 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 131 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 132 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 137 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:42 138 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:48 140 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 141 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 142 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 143 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:53 149 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:01:57 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 151 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:09 152 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:15 154 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:28 155 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 156 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:33 157 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 158 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:45 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:59 161 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:05 162 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 163 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:03:19 164 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:21 165 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 167 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 168 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 169 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 170 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:38 171 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:41 172 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 173 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:04:00 174 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 176 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:01 177 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:06 178 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:12 179 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:15 180 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:18 181 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 182 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:23 183 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 184 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:33 185 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 186 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 187 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 188 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:45 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:08 190 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:15 191 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 192 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:25 193 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:32 194 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:57 195 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 196 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:06:02 OTL Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:10:11 DNF Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp

Mountain 1 - Via Francesco Petrarca, Km 23,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica Greenedge 0:24:42 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 BMC 0:00:07 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 5 Team Sky 0:00:35 6 Astana 0:00:38 7 Cannondale 0:00:53 8 Movistar Team 0:00:55 9 Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 10 Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:58 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 12 Belkin 0:01:01 13 Neri Sottoli 14 Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 15 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 16 FDJ.fr 0:01:18 17 Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 18 Colombia 0:01:22 19 Katusha 0:01:33 20 Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 21 Europcar 0:01:48 22 Garmin-Sharp 0:03:26

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:24:42 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 23 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:35 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 36 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:41 47 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 48 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:53 49 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 51 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 52 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 54 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 55 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:55 56 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 57 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 61 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 74 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 75 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 76 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 78 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 79 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 80 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 81 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 82 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 83 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 84 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 85 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 86 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 93 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 94 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 95 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 97 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 98 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 99 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 100 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 101 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 102 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:16 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:01:18 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 114 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 116 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 118 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 119 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 122 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 123 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 124 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 125 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 126 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 127 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:33 128 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 131 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 132 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 137 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:42 138 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:48 140 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 141 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 142 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 143 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:53 149 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:01:57 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 151 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:09 152 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 153 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:15 154 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:02:28 155 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 156 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:33 157 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 158 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:45 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:02:59 161 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:05 162 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 163 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:03:19 164 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:21 165 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 167 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 168 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 169 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 170 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:38 171 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:41 172 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 173 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:04:00 174 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 176 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:01 177 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:06 178 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:12 179 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:15 180 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:18 181 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 182 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:23 183 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 184 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:33 185 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 186 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 187 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 188 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:45 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:08 190 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:15 191 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 192 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:25 193 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:32 194 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:57 195 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 196 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:06:02 OTL Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:10:11

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:24:42 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 6 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:35 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:53 14 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:55 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 24 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 25 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 29 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 30 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 36 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:18 39 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 42 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 43 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 44 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:42 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 47 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:45 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 49 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:03:26 50 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:06 51 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:23 52 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:45 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:57 55 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:06:02

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica Greenedge 0:24:42 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 5 Team Sky 0:00:35 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 7 Cannondale 0:00:53 8 Movistar Team 0:00:55 9 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:56 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 12 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:01:01 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Bardiani-CSF 0:01:07 15 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 16 FDJ.fr 0:01:18 17 Lampre-Merida 0:01:20 18 Colombia 0:01:22 19 Team Katusha 0:01:33 20 Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 21 Team Europcar 0:01:48 22 Garmin Sharp 0:03:26