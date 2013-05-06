Image 1 of 60 Luca Paolini (Katusha) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 60 Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) in action during Giro d'Italia stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 60 Michele Scarponi's overall Giro hopes took a hit on stage 3 when he crashed on the final descent, ripped his rear deraiileur off and lost 44 seconds to his main rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 60 The Giro peloton in action during stage 3, 222km from Sorrento to Marina di Ascea (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 60 Former Giro d'Italia race director Carmine Castellano at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 60 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) was part of the early 7-man escape (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 60 The Giro peloton hugged the coastline for nearly all of stage 3. Luca Paolini (Katusha) won stage three to Marina di Ascea and snatched the race leader's pink jersey with a solo attack on the final part of the twisting descent to the finish.

The 36 year-old Italian won alone, with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) taking second and third, 16 seconds behind. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished in the same front group but Salvatore Puccio was not there and so lost the pink jersey to Paolini, who took it thanks the 20 second time bonus. Evans picked up 12 seconds and Hesjedal took 8 seconds, making up for their poor team time trial on Sunday.

The late climb of Sella di Catona was not expected to shake up the race but an attack by 2012 Giro winner Hesjedal forced a major selection with the twisting descent causing several crashes and left just 20 riders up front.

Paolini is riding his first Giro d'Italia and took off in pursuit of victory with five kilometres to go.

"It's incredible to win like that and take the pink jersey as well," he said. "My father was in hospital today for a minor operation and so this pink jersey is for him."

"I suffered to stay on during the climb and tried to ride at my pace. I knew there was a little climb near the finish and know I can descend pretty well. I went for it."

"I rode as if it was a Classic. We had a good TTT and so I knew I could take pink if I won. I did it."

How it happened

The riders rolled out of Sorrento under grey skies with a risk of rain at the start and at the finish, 222km down the coast. Fortunately the sun would shine on the race and the riders all day.

Before the start, riders and directeur sportif predicted an intense fight to get in the break, with a super fast first hour of racing, before the move went away. Many also expected Team Sky to let the move go and not defend Puccio's pink jersey in order to save their legs for later in the Giro d'Italia.

Instead seven riders quickly got away on the circuits of Sorrento before diving down the Amalfi coast. In the move were Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Bert De Backer (Team Argos-Shimano), Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli).

They quickly opened a gap and had a chance to enjoy the twisting coast road and stunning views across the Mediterranean. Their lead reached six minutes after an hour of racing but then stayed there as Team Sky set the pace behind, flexing their muscles and perhaps playing mind games on their rivals.

The seven riders worked smoothly together as they followed the now flat coast road and passed the stunning ruins of Paestum, with the Omega Pharma-Quick Step also helping Team Sky with the chase.

The first of the two climbs of the stage began after 145km, heading quickly into the Cilento hills. The San Mauro Cilento climb was not difficult but De Backer was dropped, reducing the break to six. Many of the sprinters also suffered on the eight-kilometre climb, with Cavendish, Bouhanni, Chicchi, Gavazzi all going into the red and losing contact.

Up front, the riders in the break sprinted for the mountain points, with Taborre even using his shoulder and head to fight his way clear to accelerate away. However, Wauters was the strongest and was first to the line. Behind the Team Sky steamroller powered on, reducing the gap to less than three minutes. As a result, the break ran out of steam, morale and unity, with Taborre going clear alone on a rise. He opened a gap of a minute but the peloton continued to chase them down as the final climb loomed.

The Sella di Catona climb started gradually, included a short dip and then kicked up again. Few expected any fireworks, but that all changed with 27km to go, when Garmin-Sharp went on the front and then Hesjedal accelerated away alone. For a few seconds it seemed the race could explode but then the big teams got organised and Astana set the pace and led the chase. Hesjedal eased up and let the front group of chasers catch him. But Puccio was not there and would lose seven minutes at the finish of the stage.

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) jumped away to take the mountain points but would lose his blue climber's jersey to Wauters. Straight after the summit, the attacks came again. Valerio Agnoli (Astana) went first and Hesjedal joined him, with other riders going across to them on the fast and technical descent to the coast.

For a while there was no sign of Wiggins or Team Sky but the men in black gradually moved back up near the front. Paolini took advantage as the overall contenders watched each other. He is an excellent descender and gradually opened a gap, giving him time to celebrate his first ever Giro d'Italia stage win and take the pink jersey.

After just three days, the overall contenders have already begun to clash and are already in the top ten overall. Paolini leads Wiggins by 17 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) third at the same time. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is fifth at 31 seconds with Hesjedal seventh at 34 seconds.

Tuesday's fourth stage is one of the longest of this year's Giro d'Italia. It is 246km long and includes a gradual 12km climb up to the finish. It could spark more attacks.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 5:43:50 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:49 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:50 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:37 35 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:52 36 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 37 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 47 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 52 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 54 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 57 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 58 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 64 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 66 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 67 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 68 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 69 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:03 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 72 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:03:23 74 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 0:03:31 75 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:24 76 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:05 78 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:08:27 80 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 81 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 82 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 96 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 101 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 105 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 110 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 111 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 116 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 117 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 118 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 122 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 124 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 126 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 128 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 129 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 132 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 133 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 136 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 137 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 139 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 140 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:16 143 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 144 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:55 145 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 146 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:13:37 147 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:17 148 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 149 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 153 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 155 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 156 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 159 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 160 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 161 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 166 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 167 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 168 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 170 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 171 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 172 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 174 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 175 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 176 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 177 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 178 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 179 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 180 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 181 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 182 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 183 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 184 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 185 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 186 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 187 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 188 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 189 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 190 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 191 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 192 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 193 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:07 194 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 195 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 196 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:31 197 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 198 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 199 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 200 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 201 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 202 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 203 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 204 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 205 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 206 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:35 207 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:00

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 25 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 16 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 14 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 11 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 10 8 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 9 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 18 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 21 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 22 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - San Mauro Cilento, km. 153 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 3 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 4 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 2 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 4 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 195 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 167 3 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 167 4 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 167 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 7 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 145 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 7

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 7 4 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 5 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 6 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 17:12:02 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:36 3 Bmc Racing Team 0:00:50 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Garmin Sharp 0:01:52 6 Movistar Team 0:02:26 7 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Euskaltel Euskadi 9 Lampre - Merida 0:03:20 10 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:28 11 Radioshack Leopard 12 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela 0:03:47 13 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:04:02 14 Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox 0:04:12 18 Colombia 0:06:43 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:13 20 FDJ 0:11:39 21 Orica Greenedge 0:16:38 22 Lotto Belisol 0:18:14 23 Team Argos - Shimano 0:24:49

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 40 pts 2 Bmc Racing Team 27 3 Garmin Sharp 27 4 Sky Procycling 23 5 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 17 6 Euskaltel Euskadi 16 7 Orica Greenedge 14 8 Movistar Team 13 9 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 11 10 Radioshack Leopard 10 11 Astana Pro Team 10 12 Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox 2 13 Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 18 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela 19 Lampre - Merida 20 Colombia 21 FDJ 22 Lotto Belisol 23 Team Argos - Shimano

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 9:04:32 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:34 8 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:00:36 9 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 11 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:39 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:45 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:00 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:18 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 24 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:34 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:37 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:39 29 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:52 32 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:02:12 33 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:15 34 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:18 37 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:24 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:28 42 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:32 43 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:34 44 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:36 45 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 47 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:39 48 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:41 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:43 52 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:45 53 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:02:48 54 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:02:49 56 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 57 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:53 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:54 59 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 61 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:57 62 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 63 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:03:27 66 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:29 67 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:38 68 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:45 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 70 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 0:04:28 71 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:29 72 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:30 73 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:44 74 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:03 75 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:05:21 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:06 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:37 79 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:08:42 81 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:50 82 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:51 84 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:53 85 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:56 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:02 91 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:03 93 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:09 96 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 97 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:11 99 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:16 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:18 102 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:09:24 105 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:09:28 107 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 108 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 109 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:29 110 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:32 111 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:09:36 112 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:41 113 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 114 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:48 115 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:49 116 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:50 117 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:52 118 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:10:21 119 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:33 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:37 122 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:42 124 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:55 125 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:10:56 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:57 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:11:04 128 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:07 129 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:11 130 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:14 131 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:49 132 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:50 133 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:11:55 134 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 135 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:12:15 136 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:12:19 137 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:21 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:24 140 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:12:39 141 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:44 142 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:13:51 143 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:55 144 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 145 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:27 146 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:34 147 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:43 148 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 149 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:46 150 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:55 152 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 155 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:01 156 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 157 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:04 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:06 159 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:15:13 160 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 161 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:15:14 162 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:18 163 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:15:21 164 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:31 165 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 166 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 167 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 168 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:38 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:58 170 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:01 171 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:03 172 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 173 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:15 174 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:19 175 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:32 176 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:45 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 178 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:54 179 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 180 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:06 181 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:17:08 182 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:12 183 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:30 184 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:17:45 185 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 186 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:56 187 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:58 188 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:18:00 189 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:05 190 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:18:21 191 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:19 192 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:19:32 193 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:55 194 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:06 195 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 196 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:15 197 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 198 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:20:40 199 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:03 200 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:12 201 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:15 202 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:23:05 203 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:23 204 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:50 205 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:24:34 206 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:25:41 207 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 29 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 16 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 16 7 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 14 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 14 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 12 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 11 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 10 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 16 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 9 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 9 20 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 22 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 25 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 28 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 31 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 33 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 34 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 36 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 37 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 39 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 40 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 6 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 7 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 10 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 3 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 8 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 9 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 2 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 4 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 4 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 5 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 7 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 6 7 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 11 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 17 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 19 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 22 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9:05:37 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:29 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:19 6 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:29 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:01:44 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:22 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:24 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:04:16 11 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:06:01 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:07:32 13 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:45 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:46 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:51 16 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:04 19 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:06 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:11 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:27 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:36 25 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:28 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:51 28 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:44 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:16 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:19 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:39 32 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:12:46 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:38 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 35 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:50 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:56 37 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:26 38 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:53 40 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:16:03 41 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:53 42 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:17:16 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:50 44 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:19:01 45 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:10 47 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:58 48 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:23:29 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:24:36

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 195 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 167 3 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 4 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 167 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 6 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 167 7 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 145 8 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 33 10 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 11 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 14 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 26 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 7

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 26:30:20 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:17 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 4 Bmc Racing Team 0:01:08 5 Garmin Sharp 0:01:58 6 Movistar Team 0:02:16 7 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 8 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:03:08 9 Lampre - Merida 0:03:23 10 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:31 11 Radioshack Leopard 0:03:52 12 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela 0:04:14 13 Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team 0:04:17 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:18 15 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 0:04:26 16 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:04:31 17 Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox 0:04:34 18 Colombia 0:07:20 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:44 20 FDJ 0:12:15 21 Orica Greenedge 0:16:47 22 Lotto Belisol 0:18:55 23 Team Argos - Shimano 0:25:43

Super team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 66 pts 2 Orica Greenedge 66 3 Garmin Sharp 51 4 Bmc Racing Team 50 5 Movistar Team 47 6 Radioshack Leopard 46 7 Sky Procycling 43 8 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 33 9 Astana Pro Team 32 10 Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 11 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 24 12 Euskaltel Euskadi 24 13 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 24 14 Lampre - Merida 20 15 FDJ 20 16 Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team 13 17 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela 12 18 Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox 10 19 Team Argos - Shimano 10 20 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 6 21 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 22 Colombia 1 23 Lotto Belisol