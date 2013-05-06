Trending

Pugnacious Paolini prevails on stage 3 of Giro d'Italia

Italian rides into pink on attack-filled finale

Image 1 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) in pink

Luca Paolini (Katusha) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 60

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) in action during Giro d'Italia stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) in action during Giro d'Italia stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Michele Scarponi's overall Giro hopes took a hit on stage 3 when he crashed on the final descent, ripped his rear deraiileur off and lost 44 seconds to his main rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michele Scarponi's overall Giro hopes took a hit on stage 3 when he crashed on the final descent, ripped his rear deraiileur off and lost 44 seconds to his main rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 60

The Giro peloton in action during stage 3, 222km from Sorrento to Marina di Ascea
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Giro peloton in action during stage 3, 222km from Sorrento to Marina di Ascea
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 60

Former Giro d'Italia race director Carmine Castellano at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Former Giro d'Italia race director Carmine Castellano at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 60

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) was part of the early 7-man escape
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) was part of the early 7-man escape
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 60

The Giro peloton hugged the coastline for nearly all of stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Giro peloton hugged the coastline for nearly all of stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 60

The Giro peloton in action during stage 3, 222km from Sorrento to Marina di Ascea
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Giro peloton in action during stage 3, 222km from Sorrento to Marina di Ascea
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 60

The Giro d'Italia peloton rolls along the Amalfi Coast
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Giro d'Italia peloton rolls along the Amalfi Coast
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 60

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the maglia rosa at the start of stage 3 in Sorrento
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the maglia rosa at the start of stage 3 in Sorrento
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 60

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the maglia rosa during stage 3

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the maglia rosa during stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 60

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

New Giro race leader Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

New Giro race leader Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) speaks to the press after stage 3 where a crash on the final descent put his overall GC hopes in jeopardy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) speaks to the press after stage 3 where a crash on the final descent put his overall GC hopes in jeopardy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 60

No takers from the break for this fan's fruit offering

No takers from the break for this fan's fruit offering
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 60

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) sets tempo in the early 7-man break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) sets tempo in the early 7-man break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 60

The Giro peloton spent stage 3 alongside the coast

The Giro peloton spent stage 3 alongside the coast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the young rider classification

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Cadel Evans (BMC) took the sprint for second place at the finish of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) took the sprint for second place at the finish of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is the new leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is the new leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 60

Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali and teammate Valerio Agnoli

Astana leader Vincenzo Nibali and teammate Valerio Agnoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 60

The riders had little time to enjoy the views

The riders had little time to enjoy the views
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

The peloton on the first climb under low clouds

The peloton on the first climb under low clouds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

The Giro d'Italia on the breathtaking Amalfi coast

The Giro d'Italia on the breathtaking Amalfi coast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 60

Can you see the riders?

Can you see the riders?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 60

After losing some time in the team time trial, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) tried to take it back and show his form
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After losing some time in the team time trial, Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) tried to take it back and show his form
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 60

Astana flexed their collective muscles on the last climb

Astana flexed their collective muscles on the last climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 60

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) moves up after Hesjedal's attack

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) moves up after Hesjedal's attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is having a fabulous Giro d'Italia debut with a stage victory that put the veteran Italian into the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) is having a fabulous Giro d'Italia debut with a stage victory that put the veteran Italian into the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 60

Not only did Luca Paolin (Katusha) win stage 3, he took over the maglia rosa from Salvatore Puccio
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Not only did Luca Paolin (Katusha) win stage 3, he took over the maglia rosa from Salvatore Puccio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 60

Veteran Italian pro Luca Paolin (Katusha) is in his first Giro d'Italia at the age of 36 and soloed to victory on stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Veteran Italian pro Luca Paolin (Katusha) is in his first Giro d'Italia at the age of 36 and soloed to victory on stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 60

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) crashed and ripped his rear derailleur off on the final descent and lost 44 seconds to his GC rivals
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) crashed and ripped his rear derailleur off on the final descent and lost 44 seconds to his GC rivals
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 60

Cadel Evans (BMC) led in an elite chase group for second place, 16 seconds behind Paolini.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC) led in an elite chase group for second place, 16 seconds behind Paolini.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) made his Giro d'Italia debut in fine fashion with a solo victory on stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) made his Giro d'Italia debut in fine fashion with a solo victory on stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates his solo victory on stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates his solo victory on stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 60

New Giro d'Italia leader Luca Paolini (Katusha) lets loose with the bubbly
(Image credit: Sirotti)

New Giro d'Italia leader Luca Paolini (Katusha) lets loose with the bubbly
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) resplendent in the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) resplendent in the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 60

Estonian champion Tanel Kangert (Astana) sets a strong pace on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Estonian champion Tanel Kangert (Astana) sets a strong pace on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 60

Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) was part of the early break and went on a solo attack late in the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) was part of the early break and went on a solo attack late in the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 60

A beaming Luca Paolii flies the Italian flag on the podium after winning stage 3 in Marina di Ascea
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A beaming Luca Paolii flies the Italian flag on the podium after winning stage 3 in Marina di Ascea
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 60

The peloton on the Amalfi coast

The peloton on the Amalfi coast
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) enjoys his moment in pink

Luca Paolini (Katusha) enjoys his moment in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 60

What a day for Luca Paolini (Katusha)

What a day for Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates his first ever Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates his first ever Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 60

The beauty of the Giro d'Italia

The beauty of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 60

Amalfi in the sun

Amalfi in the sun
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 60

The riders faced some twisting roads but raced under blue skies
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders faced some twisting roads but raced under blue skies
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 60

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 3

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 60

Giro leader Salvatore Puccio on the wheel of Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Giro leader Salvatore Puccio on the wheel of Sky teammate Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) alone in the lead on the descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) alone in the lead on the descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 60

Luca Paolini (Katusha) glances over his shoulder to check the progress of the chase group.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) glances over his shoulder to check the progress of the chase group.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 60

Defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) leads an elite chase group in pursuit of Luca Paolini.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) leads an elite chase group in pursuit of Luca Paolini.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) checks to see who's still with him on the technical descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) checks to see who's still with him on the technical descent to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 60

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Rigoberto Uran made the elite selection on the finishing descent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Rigoberto Uran made the elite selection on the finishing descent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 60

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 60

Przemyslaw Niemiec paces Lampre-Merida captain Michele Scarponi as the pair try to regain contact with the leaders after Scarponi ripped off a rear derailleur in the stage finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Przemyslaw Niemiec paces Lampre-Merida captain Michele Scarponi as the pair try to regain contact with the leaders after Scarponi ripped off a rear derailleur in the stage finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 60

Sky sets tempo in the peloton with their young Italian Salvatore Puccio in the pink leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sky sets tempo in the peloton with their young Italian Salvatore Puccio in the pink leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 60

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) wore the maglia rosa during stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) wore the maglia rosa during stage 3.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luca Paolini (Katusha) won stage three to Marina di Ascea and snatched the race leader's pink jersey with a solo attack on the final part of the twisting descent to the finish.

The 36 year-old Italian won alone, with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) taking second and third, 16 seconds behind. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished in the same front group but Salvatore Puccio was not there and so lost the pink jersey to Paolini, who took it thanks the 20 second time bonus. Evans picked up 12 seconds and Hesjedal took 8 seconds, making up for their poor team time trial on Sunday.

The late climb of Sella di Catona was not expected to shake up the race but an attack by 2012 Giro winner Hesjedal forced a major selection with the twisting descent causing several crashes and left just 20 riders up front.

Paolini is riding his first Giro d'Italia and took off in pursuit of victory with five kilometres to go.  

"It's incredible to win like that and take the pink jersey as well," he said. "My father was in hospital today for a minor operation and so this pink jersey is for him."    

"I suffered to stay on during the climb and tried to ride at my pace. I knew there was a little climb near the finish and know I can descend pretty well. I went for it."

"I rode as if it was a Classic. We had a good TTT and so I knew I could take pink if I won. I did it." 

How it happened

The riders rolled out of Sorrento under grey skies with a risk of rain at the start and at the finish, 222km down the coast. Fortunately the sun would shine on the race and the riders all day.

Before the start, riders and directeur sportif predicted an intense fight to get in the break, with a super fast first hour of racing, before the move went away. Many also expected Team Sky to let the move go and not defend Puccio's pink jersey in order to save their legs for later in the Giro d'Italia.  

Instead seven riders quickly got away on the circuits of Sorrento before diving down the Amalfi coast. In the move were Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Bert De Backer (Team Argos-Shimano), Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli).

They quickly opened a gap and had a chance to enjoy the twisting coast road and stunning views across the Mediterranean. Their lead reached six minutes after an hour of racing but then stayed there as Team Sky set the pace behind, flexing their muscles and perhaps playing mind games on their rivals.  

The seven riders worked smoothly together as they followed the now flat coast road and passed the stunning ruins of Paestum, with the Omega Pharma-Quick Step also helping Team Sky with the chase.

The first of the two climbs of the stage began after 145km, heading quickly into the Cilento hills. The San Mauro Cilento climb was not difficult but De Backer was dropped, reducing the break to six. Many of the sprinters also suffered on the eight-kilometre climb, with Cavendish, Bouhanni, Chicchi, Gavazzi all going into the red and losing contact.

Up front, the riders in the break sprinted for the mountain points, with Taborre even using his shoulder and head to fight his way clear to accelerate away. However, Wauters was the strongest and was first to the line.  Behind the Team Sky steamroller powered on, reducing the gap to less than three minutes. As a result, the break ran out of steam, morale and unity, with Taborre going clear alone on a rise. He opened a gap of a minute but the peloton continued to chase them down as the final climb loomed.

The Sella di Catona climb started gradually, included a short dip and then kicked up again. Few expected any fireworks, but that all changed with 27km to go, when Garmin-Sharp went on the front and then Hesjedal accelerated away alone. For a few seconds it seemed the race could explode but then the big teams got organised and Astana set the pace and led the chase. Hesjedal eased up and let the front group of chasers catch him. But Puccio was not there and would lose seven minutes at the finish of the stage.

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) jumped away to take the mountain points but would lose his blue climber's jersey to Wauters. Straight after the summit, the attacks came again. Valerio Agnoli (Astana) went first and Hesjedal joined him, with other riders going across to them on the fast and technical descent to the coast.

For a while there was no sign of Wiggins or Team Sky but the men in black gradually moved back up near the front. Paolini took advantage as the overall contenders watched each other. He is an excellent descender and gradually opened a gap, giving him time to celebrate his first ever Giro d'Italia stage win and take the pink jersey.

After just three days, the overall contenders have already begun to clash and are already in the top ten overall. Paolini leads Wiggins by 17 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) third at the same time. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is fifth at 31 seconds with  Hesjedal seventh at 34 seconds.

Tuesday's fourth stage is one of the longest of this year's Giro d'Italia. It is 246km long and includes a gradual 12km climb up to the finish. It could spark more attacks.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha5:43:50
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:36
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:49
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:50
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:37
35Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:52
36Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
37Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
47Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
48Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
52Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
54Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
57Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
64Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
66Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
67Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
68Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
69Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:03
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
72Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:03:23
74Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:03:31
75Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:04:24
76Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:05
78Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:08:27
80Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
81Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
82Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
86Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
92Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
96Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
109Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
110Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
111Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
116Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
117Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
118Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
122Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
124Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
126Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
128Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
129Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
132Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
133Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
135Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
136George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
137Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
139Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
140José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
141Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
142Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:16
143Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
144Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:55
145Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
146Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:13:37
147Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:14:17
148Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
149Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
153Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
155Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
156Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
159Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
160Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
161Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
163Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
164Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
165Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
166Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
167Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
168Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
169Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
170Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
171Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
172Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
174Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
175Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
176Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
177Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
178Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
179Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
180David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
181Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
182Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
183Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
184Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
185Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
186Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
187Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
188Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
189Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
190Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
191Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
192Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
193Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:07
194Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
195Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
196Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:31
197Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
198Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
199Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
200Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
201Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
202Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
203Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
204Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
205Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
206Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:35
207Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:00

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha25pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp16
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia14
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano11
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha10
8Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge9
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
18Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
21Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
22Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - San Mauro Cilento, km. 153
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
3Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
4Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano2
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha4pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia195pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia167
3Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol167
4Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team167
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli167
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff167
7Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano145
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha7

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano7
4Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia7
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha6
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp4
8Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha17:12:02
2Sky Procycling0:00:36
3Bmc Racing Team0:00:50
4Astana Pro Team
5Garmin Sharp0:01:52
6Movistar Team0:02:26
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Euskaltel Euskadi
9Lampre - Merida0:03:20
10Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:28
11Radioshack Leopard
12Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela0:03:47
13Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:04:02
14Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
16Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox0:04:12
18Colombia0:06:43
19Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:13
20FDJ0:11:39
21Orica Greenedge0:16:38
22Lotto Belisol0:18:14
23Team Argos - Shimano0:24:49

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha40pts
2Bmc Racing Team27
3Garmin Sharp27
4Sky Procycling23
5Vini Fantini - Selle Italia17
6Euskaltel Euskadi16
7Orica Greenedge14
8Movistar Team13
9Blanco Pro Cycling Team11
10Radioshack Leopard10
11Astana Pro Team10
12Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox2
13Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Team Saxo - Tinkoff
18Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
19Lampre - Merida
20Colombia
21FDJ
22Lotto Belisol
23Team Argos - Shimano

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha9:04:32
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
4Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
8Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:00:36
9Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:37
11Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:39
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:45
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:00
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:18
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
25Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:34
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:37
28Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:39
29Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:52
32Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:02:12
33Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:15
34Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
36Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:18
37Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
38Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:24
40Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:28
42Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:32
43Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:34
44Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:36
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
47Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
48Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:41
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:43
52Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:45
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:02:48
54Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:02:49
56Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
57Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:53
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:54
59Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
61Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:57
62Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
63Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:27
66Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:29
67Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:38
68Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
70Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:04:28
71Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:29
72Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:30
73Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:04:44
74Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:03
75Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:05:21
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:27
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:06
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:37
79José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
80Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:08:42
81Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:50
82Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:51
84Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:53
85Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:56
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
87Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
90Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:02
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:03
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:09
96Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
97Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:09:11
99Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:16
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
102Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:09:24
105Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:09:28
107Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
109Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:29
110Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:32
111Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:09:36
112John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:41
113Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
114Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:48
115Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:49
116Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:50
117Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:52
118Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:10:21
119Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
120Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:10:33
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:37
122Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:42
124Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:55
125Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:56
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:57
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:11:04
128Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:07
129Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:11
130Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:14
131Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:49
132Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:50
133Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:11:55
134Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
135Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:12:15
136Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:12:19
137Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
138Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:21
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:24
140Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:12:39
141Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:44
142Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:13:51
143Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:55
144Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
145Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:27
146Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:34
147Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:14:43
148Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
149Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:46
150Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
151Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:55
152Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
155Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:15:01
156Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
157Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:04
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:06
159Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:15:13
160Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
161Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:15:14
162Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:18
163Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:15:21
164Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:31
165Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
166Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
167Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
168Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:38
169Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:58
170Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:01
171Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:03
172Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
173Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:15
174Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:16:19
175Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:32
176Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:45
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
178Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:16:54
179Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
180Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:06
181Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:17:08
182Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:17:12
183Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:30
184Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:45
185Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
186David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:17:56
187Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:58
188Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:18:00
189Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:05
190Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:18:21
191Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:19:19
192Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:19:32
193Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:55
194Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:06
195Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
196Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:15
197Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
198Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:20:40
199Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:03
200Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:12
201Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:15
202Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:23:05
203Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:23
204Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:50
205Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:24:34
206Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:25:41
207Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha29pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp16
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ16
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia14
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard14
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
12Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano11
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha10
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
16Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge9
19Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team9
20Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
22Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
25Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
28Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
31Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
32Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
34Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
36Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
37Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
39Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
5Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
6Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
7Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
9Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
10Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8pts
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard6
3Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano2
10Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha4pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
4Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia7
5Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano7
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha6
7Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp4
11Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
13Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard3
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
19Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
22Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9:05:37
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:29
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
6Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:29
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:44
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:22
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:24
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:04:16
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:06:01
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:07:32
13Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:45
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:46
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:51
16Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:04
19Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:08:06
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:11
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:27
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:36
25Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
26Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:09:28
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:51
28Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:44
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:16
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:19
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
32Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:12:46
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:13:38
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
35Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:50
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:13:56
37Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:26
38Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
39Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:53
40Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:16:03
41Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:53
42Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:17:16
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
44Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
45Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:19:10
47Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:58
48Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:23:29
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:36

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia195pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia167
3Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team167
4Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol167
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff167
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli167
7Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano145
8Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling103
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team33
10Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
11Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox26
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
14Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol26
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha7

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha26:30:20
2Sky Procycling0:00:17
3Astana Pro Team0:00:45
4Bmc Racing Team0:01:08
5Garmin Sharp0:01:58
6Movistar Team0:02:16
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
8Euskaltel Euskadi0:03:08
9Lampre - Merida0:03:23
10Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:31
11Radioshack Leopard0:03:52
12Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela0:04:14
13Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team0:04:17
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:18
15Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:04:26
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:04:31
17Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox0:04:34
18Colombia0:07:20
19Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:44
20FDJ0:12:15
21Orica Greenedge0:16:47
22Lotto Belisol0:18:55
23Team Argos - Shimano0:25:43

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha66pts
2Orica Greenedge66
3Garmin Sharp51
4Bmc Racing Team50
5Movistar Team47
6Radioshack Leopard46
7Sky Procycling43
8Vini Fantini - Selle Italia33
9Astana Pro Team32
10Cannondale Pro Cycling29
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team24
12Euskaltel Euskadi24
13Omega Pharma - Quick-Step24
14Lampre - Merida20
15FDJ20
16Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team13
17Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela12
18Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox10
19Team Argos - Shimano10
20Team Saxo - Tinkoff6
21Ag2R La Mondiale3
22Colombia1
23Lotto Belisol

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha
2Movistar Team
3Astana Pro Team
4Garmin Sharp
5BMC Racing Team
6RadioShack Leopard
7Lampre-Merida
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Cannondale
12Colombia
13TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO
14Orica GreenEdge5pts
15Androni Giocattoli5
16Sky Procycling20
17Vini Fantini20
18Team Blanco20
19AG2R La Mondiale20
20FDJ20
21Lotto Belisol20
22Euskaltel Euskadi25
23Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox270

