Pugnacious Paolini prevails on stage 3 of Giro d'Italia
Italian rides into pink on attack-filled finale
Luca Paolini (Katusha) won stage three to Marina di Ascea and snatched the race leader's pink jersey with a solo attack on the final part of the twisting descent to the finish.
The 36 year-old Italian won alone, with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) taking second and third, 16 seconds behind. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished in the same front group but Salvatore Puccio was not there and so lost the pink jersey to Paolini, who took it thanks the 20 second time bonus. Evans picked up 12 seconds and Hesjedal took 8 seconds, making up for their poor team time trial on Sunday.
The late climb of Sella di Catona was not expected to shake up the race but an attack by 2012 Giro winner Hesjedal forced a major selection with the twisting descent causing several crashes and left just 20 riders up front.
Paolini is riding his first Giro d'Italia and took off in pursuit of victory with five kilometres to go.
"It's incredible to win like that and take the pink jersey as well," he said. "My father was in hospital today for a minor operation and so this pink jersey is for him."
"I suffered to stay on during the climb and tried to ride at my pace. I knew there was a little climb near the finish and know I can descend pretty well. I went for it."
"I rode as if it was a Classic. We had a good TTT and so I knew I could take pink if I won. I did it."
How it happened
The riders rolled out of Sorrento under grey skies with a risk of rain at the start and at the finish, 222km down the coast. Fortunately the sun would shine on the race and the riders all day.
Before the start, riders and directeur sportif predicted an intense fight to get in the break, with a super fast first hour of racing, before the move went away. Many also expected Team Sky to let the move go and not defend Puccio's pink jersey in order to save their legs for later in the Giro d'Italia.
Instead seven riders quickly got away on the circuits of Sorrento before diving down the Amalfi coast. In the move were Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia), Bert De Backer (Team Argos-Shimano), Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli).
They quickly opened a gap and had a chance to enjoy the twisting coast road and stunning views across the Mediterranean. Their lead reached six minutes after an hour of racing but then stayed there as Team Sky set the pace behind, flexing their muscles and perhaps playing mind games on their rivals.
The seven riders worked smoothly together as they followed the now flat coast road and passed the stunning ruins of Paestum, with the Omega Pharma-Quick Step also helping Team Sky with the chase.
The first of the two climbs of the stage began after 145km, heading quickly into the Cilento hills. The San Mauro Cilento climb was not difficult but De Backer was dropped, reducing the break to six. Many of the sprinters also suffered on the eight-kilometre climb, with Cavendish, Bouhanni, Chicchi, Gavazzi all going into the red and losing contact.
Up front, the riders in the break sprinted for the mountain points, with Taborre even using his shoulder and head to fight his way clear to accelerate away. However, Wauters was the strongest and was first to the line. Behind the Team Sky steamroller powered on, reducing the gap to less than three minutes. As a result, the break ran out of steam, morale and unity, with Taborre going clear alone on a rise. He opened a gap of a minute but the peloton continued to chase them down as the final climb loomed.
The Sella di Catona climb started gradually, included a short dip and then kicked up again. Few expected any fireworks, but that all changed with 27km to go, when Garmin-Sharp went on the front and then Hesjedal accelerated away alone. For a few seconds it seemed the race could explode but then the big teams got organised and Astana set the pace and led the chase. Hesjedal eased up and let the front group of chasers catch him. But Puccio was not there and would lose seven minutes at the finish of the stage.
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) jumped away to take the mountain points but would lose his blue climber's jersey to Wauters. Straight after the summit, the attacks came again. Valerio Agnoli (Astana) went first and Hesjedal joined him, with other riders going across to them on the fast and technical descent to the coast.
For a while there was no sign of Wiggins or Team Sky but the men in black gradually moved back up near the front. Paolini took advantage as the overall contenders watched each other. He is an excellent descender and gradually opened a gap, giving him time to celebrate his first ever Giro d'Italia stage win and take the pink jersey.
After just three days, the overall contenders have already begun to clash and are already in the top ten overall. Paolini leads Wiggins by 17 seconds, with Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) third at the same time. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is fifth at 31 seconds with Hesjedal seventh at 34 seconds.
Tuesday's fourth stage is one of the longest of this year's Giro d'Italia. It is 246km long and includes a gradual 12km climb up to the finish. It could spark more attacks.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|5:43:50
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:49
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:37
|35
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:52
|36
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|37
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|64
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|66
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|67
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:03
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|72
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:23
|74
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|0:03:31
|75
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:24
|76
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:05
|78
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:08:27
|80
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|96
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|98
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|110
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|111
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|116
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|117
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|118
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|128
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|129
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|132
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|133
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|134
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|136
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|137
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|139
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|140
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|143
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:55
|145
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:37
|147
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:17
|148
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|151
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|155
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|156
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|161
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|166
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|167
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|168
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|169
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|170
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|171
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|172
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|173
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|174
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|175
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|176
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|177
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|179
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|180
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|181
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|182
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|183
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|184
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|185
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|186
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|187
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|188
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|189
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|190
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|191
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|192
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|193
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:07
|194
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|195
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|196
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:31
|197
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|198
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|199
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|200
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|201
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|202
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|203
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|204
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|205
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|206
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:35
|207
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|14
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|10
|8
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|10
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|13
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|2
|21
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|22
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|3
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|4
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|195
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|167
|3
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|167
|4
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|167
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|4
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|5
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|6
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|17:12:02
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:52
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:20
|10
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:03:28
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|0:03:47
|13
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:04:02
|14
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox
|0:04:12
|18
|Colombia
|0:06:43
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:13
|20
|FDJ
|0:11:39
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:16:38
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|0:18:14
|23
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:24:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|27
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|27
|4
|Sky Procycling
|23
|5
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|17
|6
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|16
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|8
|Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Radioshack Leopard
|10
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox
|2
|13
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|20
|Colombia
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|23
|Team Argos - Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|9:04:32
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|8
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:36
|9
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|11
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:39
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:18
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:34
|27
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:37
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:39
|29
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:52
|32
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:12
|33
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:15
|34
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:18
|37
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|38
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:24
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|42
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:32
|43
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:34
|44
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:36
|45
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:39
|48
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:41
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|52
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:45
|53
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:48
|54
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:02:49
|56
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|57
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:53
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:54
|59
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|61
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:57
|62
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|63
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:27
|66
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:29
|67
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:38
|68
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|69
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|70
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|0:04:28
|71
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:29
|72
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:30
|73
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:44
|74
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:03
|75
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:21
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:27
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:06
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:37
|79
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:42
|81
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:50
|82
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:51
|84
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:53
|85
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:56
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:03
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:09
|96
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|97
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|98
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:11
|99
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:16
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|102
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:09:24
|105
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:28
|107
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:29
|110
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:32
|111
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:09:36
|112
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:41
|113
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|114
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:48
|115
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:49
|116
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:50
|117
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:52
|118
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:21
|119
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:33
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:37
|122
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:42
|124
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:55
|125
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:56
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:57
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:11:04
|128
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:07
|129
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:11
|130
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:14
|131
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:49
|132
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:50
|133
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:55
|134
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|135
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:12:15
|136
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:12:19
|137
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:21
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|140
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:39
|141
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:44
|142
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:51
|143
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:55
|144
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|145
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:27
|146
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:34
|147
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:43
|148
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:46
|150
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:55
|152
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|154
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:01
|156
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|157
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:04
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:06
|159
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:13
|160
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:15:14
|162
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:18
|163
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:21
|164
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:31
|165
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|166
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|167
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|168
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:38
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:58
|170
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:01
|171
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:03
|172
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|173
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:15
|174
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:19
|175
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:32
|176
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:45
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|178
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:54
|179
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|180
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:06
|181
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:17:08
|182
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:12
|183
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:30
|184
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:45
|185
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|186
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:56
|187
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:58
|188
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:00
|189
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:05
|190
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:21
|191
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:19
|192
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:19:32
|193
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:55
|194
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:06
|195
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|196
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:15
|197
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|198
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:20:40
|199
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:03
|200
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:12
|201
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:15
|202
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:05
|203
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:23
|204
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:50
|205
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:34
|206
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:41
|207
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|29
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|16
|7
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|14
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|12
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|10
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|16
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|9
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|22
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|28
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|31
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|32
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|34
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|2
|36
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|37
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|40
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|6
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|7
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|10
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|3
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|4
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|5
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|6
|7
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|11
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|19
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|22
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9:05:37
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|6
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:29
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:01:44
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:22
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:24
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:16
|11
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:06:01
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:07:32
|13
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:45
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:51
|16
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:04
|19
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:06
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:11
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:27
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:36
|25
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:28
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:51
|28
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:44
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:16
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|32
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:46
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:38
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:50
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:56
|37
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:26
|38
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:53
|40
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:16:03
|41
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:53
|42
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:16
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:01
|45
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:10
|47
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:58
|48
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:29
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|195
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|167
|3
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|4
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|167
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|6
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|167
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|8
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|10
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|11
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|14
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|26
|15
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|26:30:20
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:58
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|8
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:03:08
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:23
|10
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:03:31
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:03:52
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|0:04:14
|13
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team
|0:04:17
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|15
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:04:26
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:04:31
|17
|Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox
|0:04:34
|18
|Colombia
|0:07:20
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:44
|20
|FDJ
|0:12:15
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:16:47
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|0:18:55
|23
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:25:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|66
|pts
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|66
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|51
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|50
|5
|Movistar Team
|47
|6
|Radioshack Leopard
|46
|7
|Sky Procycling
|43
|8
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|33
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|32
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|24
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|24
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|20
|15
|FDJ
|20
|16
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro C. Team
|13
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|12
|18
|Bardiani Valvole - Csf Inox
|10
|19
|Team Argos - Shimano
|10
|20
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|6
|21
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|22
|Colombia
|1
|23
|Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|Cannondale
|12
|Colombia
|13
|TEAM ARGOS - SHIMANO
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|16
|Sky Procycling
|20
|17
|Vini Fantini
|20
|18
|Team Blanco
|20
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|20
|FDJ
|20
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|22
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|25
|23
|Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|270
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy